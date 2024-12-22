Shadowlightblog by Barry Dalgleish
The Privatisation Myth and the Legacy of the NHS - 1
The history of the NHS was that of an institution that was the envy of the world. The future could be that of an institution that has been trashed by a…
Jan 26
Shadowlightblog
December 2024
Mediterranean Gas — The Latest Resource Colonialism
The Gas fields in the Eastern Mediterranean has become the scene of the latest resource grab in the Middle East
Dec 22, 2024
Barry Dalgleish
September 2024
Gaza Genocide - A Lesson Wilfully Ignored from History
The historical ramifications reverberating from the genocide in Gaza must be stressed in relation to the new world order established in the wake of…
Sep 30, 2024
Barry Dalgleish
June 2024
The Environmental Consequences of the Occupation
The impacts of conflict and climate change will most likely leave Palestine/Israel uninhabitable.
Jun 29, 2024
Barry Dalgleish
February 2024
Israel's Greatest Open Secret
A regime with an assembled cast of war criminals and mass murderers have in their possession a stockpile of nuclear weapons. In any normal civilisation…
Feb 17, 2024
Shadowlightblog
November 2023
Apocalypse Israel
Is the current crisis leading us all to disaster? With our civilisation in terminal decay this could be just the beginning.
Nov 23, 2023
Barry Dalgleish
October 2023
Gaza Genocide
Genocide is unfolding in Gaza, with the full endorsement of our Governments. Tell your elected representatives wherever in the world you reside - 'Not…
Oct 28, 2023
Shadowlightblog
July 2023
HAMAS, Gaza, and the 'New World Order'
This article charts the events that led to the creation of HAMAS and how they took power in the Gaza Strip. It outlines the savage response of Israel…
Jul 29, 2023
Shadowlightblog
May 2023
The Mythological Symbolism of Israel
And - the debunking of other myths and conspiracy theories.
May 2, 2023
Shadowlightblog
March 2023
Israel Past & Present — A Post Settler-Colonial Apartheid State - Part 2
Part 2 of the historic account continues the story.
Mar 20, 2023
Shadowlightblog
February 2023
Israel Past & Present — A Post Settler-Colonial Apartheid State - Part 1
This is the first part of a major series of articles. This piece covers the history of Palestine. It's not meant to be a definitive history but should…
Feb 14, 2023
Shadowlightblog
January 2023
Spotlight on Israel - Introduction
The main theme for the coming months will be an in-depth analysis on the apartheid state of Israel.
Jan 25, 2023
Shadowlightblog
