Shadowlightblog by Barry Dalgleish

Shadowlightblog by Barry Dalgleish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Colin Munro's avatar
Colin Munro
Nov 11

Very interesting Barry. A lot of food for thought there and quite a number of references I was unaware of. Thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Barry Dalgleish
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Shadowlight Blog
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture