Shadowlightblog by Barry Dalgleish

Shadowlightblog by Barry Dalgleish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
X K's avatar
X K
Apr 2

I don't know whether to express profound gratitude for the thoroughness of this piece, or to flee somewhere (although there is no place to go) to escape the ubiquitous maliciousness, greed, and cynicism it reveals. After pondering that dilemma a bit, I now conclude it is preferable to suffer the ugly truth than indulge in the faux anodyne of trying to ignore it.

One quibble, the Nazis derived their heinousness from the eugenics movement which began in England in the late 19th century and then started gaining popularity in the United State in the early 20th century, not the other way around.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Barry Dalgleish and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shadowlight Blog
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture