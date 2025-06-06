In a diversion from the usual posts, this piece marks 5 years writing here on Substack. It’s also a look back at a journey that began over 20 years ago. I’m sure its something that will resonate with many readers.

It all began on Thursday 13 November 2003, at 9pm. That was when the Horizon documentary ‘The Big Chill’ was broadcast. Horizon was a long running series on BBC2, which I watched for many years. I wasn’t an activist at the time and was just as ignorant to what was happening in world as everyone else. But this was different. It was my first encounter with the topic of climate change and it struck an immediate chord. The ramifications of what the documentary was saying steadily sunk in. The following day I began doing some background research online. It was the trigger that set me on a new path.

After a few weeks, I found myself engaging with WWF. The organisation at the time had good resources that I found useful. That led me to becoming a member, making a regular monthly donation. After a couple of months it became apparent that I wanted to do more than just donate. As got deeper into the issue, I felt I needed to take some action and do something. So it was through WWF that I cut my campaigning teeth, doing talks, stalls, presentations, including a couple in front of school kids. The schools were part of the eco-schools project. However I became disillusioned with WWF, which I’ll document here in a piece that I did in 2014 on a previous platform. I titled it ‘WWF — World Wide Folly?’

WWF — the organisation that used to be the organisation it’s not (see below)!

10 years ago I first became involved in environmental campaigning. I joined, supported and cut-my-teeth with WWF. After a few years as a novice, as I became more experienced and knowledgeable, I became increasing disillusioned with WWF’s policy. I then decided to break my link with WWF completely. A publication of a book criticising WWF’s relationships with corporate interests outlines the reasons.

PandaLeaks — The Dark Side of the WWF, is written by German journalist and filmmaker Wilfried Huismann. The theme of the book is explored by Guardian columnist John Vidal. WWF tried and failed to prevent publication of the book through various legal manoeuvres but failed. Vidal notes:

Its author, Wilfried Huismann, says the Geneva-based WWF International has received millions of dollars from its links with governments and business. Global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Shell, Monsanto, HSBC, Cargill, BP, Alcoa and Marine Harvest have all benefited from the group’s green image only to carry on their businesses as usual. Huismann argues that by setting up “round tables” of industrialists on strategic commodities such as palm oil, timber, sugar, soy, biofuels and cocoa, WWF International has become a political power that is too close to industry and in danger of becoming reliant on corporate money.

And it seems there’s an elitist entity associated with WWF:

The book also argues that WWF, which was set up by Prince Philip and Prince Bernhart of the Netherlands in 1961, runs an elite club of 1,001 of the richest people in the world, whose names are not revealed. Industrialists, philanthropists and ultra-conservative, upper-class naturalists, they are said to make up an “old boys’ network with influence in the corridors of global and corporate and policy-making power. “The ‘1001 club’ is still important for the WWF, even though it’s not a secret central committee. I hate conspiracy theories, but I’m convinced that the discreet ‘1001 club’ still influences the strategic decisions of the WWF, because many of its members are important players in global and powerful financial and industrial corporations that rule the planet.”

Apparently the 1001 club was strongly influenced by South Africans. This list of club members notes that 90% of the names are of Dutch origin, with echoes of apartheid South Africa. It’s also revealed that WWF’s first corporate sponsor was Shell, who ploughed £10,000 into WWF during its inception back in 1961. Former CEO of Shell, John Hugo Loudon, was president of WWF from 1976–1981. It could be argued that the direct links with the oil industry and global warming weren’t realised until the 1980’s. But apparently WWF continued to receive oil money right up until recent times. Shell and 3 other oil companies were nominated for a 1997 British Columbia Minister’s Environmental Award, something that wasn’t lost on Nigerian activists:

Insisting that WWF had expressed concern over Saro-Wiwa’s death on a military gallows, Dover quoted from the WWF’s official statement which characterized the hangings as “symptomatic of the wider environmental and social problems created by the inequitable distribution of oil wealth in Nigeria.” The quoted statement contained no mention of Shell Oil. WWF maintains that acting in the best interests of conservation takes precedence over acting in the best interests of humanity. What does it matter that environmentalists hang in Nigeria while Shell’s oil coats Ogoni farmlands, pollutes streams and contributes to global warming with its flared gases? The important thing is that the Charlotte Islands’ waters remain oil free.

There is no doubt that since WWF’s inception, there has been some very influential people involved with the NGO. After all in 1961, environmental concerns were almost non existent and corporate power hadn’t been fully exposed yet.

WWF itself has gone through several metamorphoses. It started off as the World Wildlife Fund, but as the world changed WWF decided to run with the World Wide Fund for Nature in 1986. In 2001 it settled for just WWF. But despite the organisation changing over the years, controversy hasn’t been far behind it.

Even before Huismann’s book, WWF had came under increasing scrutiny. One of the problems with WWF falling from grace is the unintended impact on other environmental groups. Organisations such as Greenpeace have been compared with WWF and tarred with the same brush by climate deniers, claiming a ‘green conspiracy’. Greenpeace and many other Groups, don’t accept money from corporate donors — unlike WWF.

After leaving WWF I became more involved with Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth Scotland (FoES). I initially focused my attention on Greenpeace. At the time their no-nonsense direct action approach appealed to me. I learned a lot at Greenpeace. The training was good, which included non-violent direct action training, and opportunities arose. I volunteered to work at music festivals where Greenpeace was represented. That included Glastonbury and T in the Park. Being a big music aficionado, that suited me to a tee!

As my understanding of the world opened up, I realised that environmental issues were part of a much bigger picture. That led to involvement with campaigning not directly related to the environment per se. I had trod another path that complimented my engagement with climate change. In 2004, I decided that I needed to delve deeper still into the issue and decided to do a degree in Environmental Studies with the Open University. In 2010 I finally graduated after studying part time for 6 years. Around that time, the coordinator with the local Greenpeace group I was involved with stepped down. I felt that I would be the best person to step into the now vacant role. Greenpeace UK agreed and that was what happened. Later another member of the Group also stepped up and we both shared responsibility for organising local campaigns on behalf of Greenpeace UK.

As part of my role I started writing short articles online. Greenpeace then opened up a UK wide competition for the best blog. I decided to enter just for a laugh. I came in second place! After a few years, I became somewhat disillusioned with Greenpeace. My campaigning experience and academic study had given me a firm foundation. I no longer took things at face value. I saw things that concerned me. Another change of direction beckoned. In 2014 an event took place that drew me into another realm of campaigning. That was when Israel launched Operation Protective Edge against Gaza. I then became involved with ScottishPSC, an organisation founded in 2000 by Mick Napier, a prominent BDS activist, who has visited Palestine on several occasions and has reported extensively not just for SPSC but on other media outlets such as Press TV. It was in the wake of the Gaza protests that I found myself under arrest following a series of actions against Barclays bank, due to its complicity with Israeli arms companies. It was a wrongful arrest as the specific action I was picked up for I hadn’t participated in. So I was spared a trial appearance and thus no potential convictions. However I have always recognised that participating in certain actions carries a possible risk of arrest. That is something that all activists have to contend with.

I had set up and managed social media platforms for both Greenpeace and FoES local groups on Twitter and Facebook. As Israel intensified its assault on Gaza, I put a post out on the Greenpeace Glasgow Facebook page. I got a reprimand from London shortly after. I had made my post in view of the fact that Greenpeace had a peace and disarmament policy. This was the same organisation that had warned over 10 years earlier about the ramifications of going to war in Iraq. That I guess was the straw that broke the camels back. A few months later I handed over the baton and left Greenpeace. I then focused more on my campaigning with FoES. That environment suited the more sober outlook I had adopted by this time. Again I became prominently involved with the organisation, leading me to sit on the FoES board for a period of 3 years. Again it was a very instructive experience. I was involved in not just campaign organising, but strategic planning, a important aspect of campaign policy.

One of, probably the, most memorable campaigns I ever participated in was when I travelled to Copenhagen for the 2009 climate summit (COP15) in December. I documented the trip in a piece (below) I did on a previous platform, which I titled ‘Return from Copenhagen’.

I’m sitting here on a train returning to Glasgow after what turned out to be a monumental trip to Copenhagen. Having had an opportunity to reflect on the trip, I thought this might be the best time to highlight my experience and to also get a reaction from the other members of the Friends of the Earth Scotland group who were part of the trip. As well as the Scottish group there were other Friends of the Earth groups travelling from across the UK.

We had started off by getting the train down to London. We then stayed in a church overnight in Hackney before getting on the Eurostar to Brussels the next day. We didn’t get much sleep as we had to get the train at 7am. We were then joined by a corp of journalists from the Scotsman, who documented the trip for the Tuesday edition of the paper. This took the form of actress Helen Baxendale’s diary of the trip, who joined our group in London. We posed for photographs on the Eurostar platform.

We arrived in Brussels 2 hours later where we eventually got on a coach bound for Copenhagen. It turned out to be something of a marathon trip, spending about 20 hours on the road. Apparently we had taken a ‘detour’! For some though the trip was much longer as German police stopped 3 of the 4 coaches on the convoy at the Danish border. They were detained for 3 hours as police searched through everyone’s luggage. Our coach was spared because someone had left a bag at a service station we were at. So we had to turn back. As a result of running about an hour behind the other coaches, we were let through. Eventually everyone arrived at our accommodation at Copenhagen, which was a school. Everyone laid their sleeping bags out on the floor in rooms they were allocated, about 10 people to a room.

The following day it was all go. Thousands of people gathered for ‘The Flood’, which then ‘flowed’ through the streets of Copenhagen. Later an estimated 100,000 people gathered for a march to the Bella Centre, where the COP15 talks were being held. It was like a huge carnival, with a continuous procession of props all along the route. Despite the cold everyone was in great spirits and the atmosphere was wonderful, with many of the props playing music, and announcers making comments, with singers also participating. After what seemed like hours of marching, we reached the end. We were prevented by police from marching straight up to the Bella Centre.

Just before the march was dispersed, it was announced that 300 people had been arrested. Our group was oblivious to what had happened. It was only after the event that it became apparent that up to 900 people had been arrested. Apparently what had happened was that a group of anarchists and anti-capitalists were throwing stones, breaking some windows, so the police decided to contain the trouble area. It was unfortunate that this incident had put a negative tag on what was otherwise a marvellous occasion.

Anyway, it’s now all over and its certainly an experience I will remember for a long time. I was part of a great bunch of people — all united for a common cause. I think I would be fair to say that we all felt that we were part of something great, something historic. But so much for my account. I asked the staff of Friends of the Earth Scotland for their reaction to the trip.

Per Fischer, press officer — originally from Denmark himself — had this to say: ‘I think from the perspective of FOE Scotland it was hugely successful. We were there and made our mark along with the other FOE groups. It was great to meet people from the other groups around the world who shared the same enthusiastic spirit that we all felt.’

Hannah Kitchen, campaign and activist officer said: ‘It was a great spirit with people from all over the world of all ages participating. The carnival atmosphere was brilliant with the DJs on all the props entertaining everyone. I think we really achieved something and it was all very worthwhile. I think given the length and difficulty of the trip and all the marching involved and the basic conditions of the accommodation, showed the commitment of everyone to the cause.’

Mary Church, campaign officer said: ‘It’s a huge privilege to have travelled all the way from Scotland with our dedicated activists to join the tens of thousands who gathered all around the world to demand climate justice. No matter what the outcome of Copenhagen is, we will continue to build on the momentum we have created. This is not the end, it’s the beginning.’

Francis Stuart, Parliamentary Officer said: ‘I think Copenhagen might turn out to be a watershed moment for the environmental movement. It was amazing to be part of 100,000 marching for the same cause. While it’s not yet clear how much politicians have listened to us, and whether any deal will reflect our demand of climate justice for the world’s poor, we need to use this moment to push on. As Mary says, ‘this is not the end, it’s the beginning.’’

Also present with the group was Jake Wilson, Greenpeace Area Networker for the Glasgow area, who had previously worked for Greenpeace UK. He had this to say: ‘The two marches on the Saturday — the Flood and its larger successor — I found intensely moving and inspiring. To have contact with so many passionate activists from North and South really recharged my jaded campaigning batteries. I hope the urgency of the message gets through to those with their hands on the levers of power. I left the Danish capital determined to do further research on the evils of carbon offsetting, to digest the half a tree’s worth of printed materials I picked up at the Klimaforum (the activist centre near the Central Station), and to get some quality sleep!’

I had taken a netbook with me on the trip. My plan was to make regular social media posts through the activists networks and to work on the blog article documenting what was happening. Unfortunately it was difficult to get a reliable internet connection. WiFi wasn’t quite as advanced then as it is now. Of course I later found out what had really happened at Copenhagen. The US had effectively sabotaged the talks as I documented here.

I wrote the above article after I came back from the Paris Summit. By that time I was becoming increasingly sceptical of the whole UN climate process. That was an interesting trip. There was a lot of uncertainty whether protests would go ahead. There was tension in Paris due to the Charlie Hebdo attacks earlier in the year. But the authorities gave the go ahead, with the police on the sidelines. On the trip back, approaching Calais, to get the return ferry back to Dover, we had a clear view of the refugee camp there, which was fenced off by that time.

By the time COP26 came to my home town, I was less than enthusiastic, even though the campaign march ended next to where I lived. But I did have some engagement! I did a piece on that event.

These days I don’t take to the streets as much as I used to, with a greater focus now on writing. That started back in March 2009. As was reaching the latter stages of my studies, I was pondering on how I could get the message ‘out there’. I then became aware of blogging. After a bit of trial and error I finally set up on Google’s Blogspot platform. It gradually attracted attention. My breakthrough article was a piece on tar sands, which over time garnered over 2000 hits. It even attracted the attention of key campaigners in Canada. I revised the piece, publishing a new version on here.

Indeed many of the articles published on here are revised versions of previous articles. I felt that was the best approach rather than just republish as was. Especially as I think that my research and writing is of a higher standard now than what it was back then. Also coming on to Substack was something of a clean slate. I was basically starting from scratch again. But I have been encouraged with an upsurge in support since the beginning of 2025. I kicked off my tenure on here with an Xmas article I had originally put out in 2012. Granted, not a topical theme for this time of the year! But I felt it was an important issue to prop up the platform.

Now here we we are 5 years later and I’m most grateful for the support of readers who have come on board to travel this journey with me. Here is the original Horizon documentary. It may be a bit long in the tooth now, but I’m sure it will be interesting viewing.