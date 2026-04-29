Everything that happens in the Middle East is intricately connected to oil, something I covered in depth here.

Indeed the creation of Israel in 1948, was linked to energy resources, with the Jewish Agency, working on behalf of the World Zionist Organisation, using this as a vital lever to engage US support for partition. Iran (formally Persia) was a major focal point in the jostling for control of Middle East oil at the turn of the last century. From World War 1 onwards, the region would become one of the most important suppliers of energy to the world. Yet here we are today, in same state of affairs, despite the engagement of an international process in 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil to phase out fossil fuels due to the threat of climate change. Not for the first time, we will all be held to ransom due to geopolitical vicissitudes in the region.

To understand why the nonsense of regime change in Iran is nothing more than a delusional fantasy, it’s important to go back to days before the revolution in 1979. As I noted here (emphasis added):

The Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who had been in exile since 1964 for speaking out against the Shah, was a key architect of the revolution. It all came to a head in January 1978, when students began mass protests against what was regarded as slanderous remarks by a Tehran newspaper against Khomeini. The Shah, who had been diagnosed with cancer, was growing weak. Many of the protests were met with violence from the authorities resulting in many deaths, which only fuelled further protest. Ultimately the Shah left and Khomeini returned to Iran on February 1, 1979, subsequently gaining control of the country, following which Iran was declared an Islamic republic.

It was the cycle of oppression by the Shah’s forces, which galvanised further anger and resistance from the people, that pushed the Shah over. Ultimately this had its roots in the religious base in the country, which picked up its cue from the exiled Khomeini, who in 1970 published his treatise Islamic Government, which would serve as a manifesto for the foundation of the new Islamic Republic. It’s this very foundation that makes the inane remarks of many western leaders, particularly Donald Trump, towards regime change so absurd. This same foundation will pull the country together to resist any direct invasion force. Granted, there has been recent repressive reactions from Iranian authorities to protests, resulting in the deaths of a few thousand, with estimates varying depending on who tells the story, as Caitlin Johnstone has so succinctly reported. This violence from the authorities has been attributed to crippling sanctions imposed by the west and the interference of armed insurgents amongst the protesters by the US and Israel, which provoked the authorities.

The Psychological Imperative

So far, Iran’s conduct in the war has been strategically sound. Indeed it has made the west look pathetic by comparison, fully exposing the fools paradise of the so-called Epstein Class. What is it then that drives these ‘leaders’ into such irrational behaviour? I’ve looked at some of these issues before. Here, I make reference to a paper that outlines this in some detail.

Invariably power abuse can lead to the downfall of people and institutions. This becomes ever more pronounced when actors behave with impunity. This graphic from the paper, On power and its corrupting effects: the effects of power on human behavior and the limits of accountability systems, (published in Communicative & Integrative Biology, by Tobore Onojighofia Tobore) sums up the process:

The paper makes some important observations. In particular, anyone can be afflicted by the effects of power, regardless of moral conviction:

Even with a strong moral identity, exposure to cash can provoke unethical intentions and behavior. Even with a strong moral identity, it is still possible that in the presence of a threat to ego or power, seemingly good people with power can abuse power by acting aggressively. Evidence suggests that in efforts to avoid a status or power loss powerful people may be willing to use coercion and go extra lengths even at others ‘expense. Also, appetitive aggression, the nature of lust for violence, is an innate part of human behavior and humans by nature have a high propensity for proactive aggression, a trait possessed in common with chimpanzees.

Lets unpack this paper in more detail, given that the patterns of behaviour detailed here have been so convincingly exposed by the war. There’s a second infographic that focuses on narcissism (read Trump/Netanyahu).

The paper mentions the role of testosterone in influencing dominance and status-seeking behaviour, which ties into patriarchal influence, and which can also lead to an increased tolerance for risk. On a wider level this can lead to the corrupting effects of power. The paper notes Plato’s work, who:

advocated for the exclusion from office with consequential power, individuals who may misuse power for self-serving reasons, and only those with a well-developed sense of justice be allowed to wield power.

Seems that message has been obscured by the mists of time…

There’s no doubt that power is addictive. The term power junkie, seems very apt here. The paper notes that:

Power abuse disorder has been coined as a neuropsychiatry condition connected to the addic­tive behavior of the power wielder. Arguments have been made on the relationship between power addiction and dopaminergic alterations. Indeed, changes in the dopaminergic system have been implicated in drug addiction.

This is linked to nepotism, competitive behaviour, cronyism, and dynastic succession. Further more, there’s the superiority complex that comes with power, both on an individual and international level. The paper expresses it succinctly:

self-righteousness can create a misguided sense of probity and messianic zeal which can lead to poor decisions and outcomes. One takeaway from the relationship between power, self-righteousness, and hypocrisy is that power inhibits self-reflection or introspection. This moral exceptionalism and hypocrisy also exist at the national and international levels. Powerful Western nations typically moralize and lecture about the rule of law, ethics, and democracy to other nations while hypocritically violating the same rules when it suits them or supporting allies that flagrantly violate the same rules.

The following infamous AI-generated image posted by Trump on Truth Social encapsulates the messianic zeal aspect perfectly.

This can also manifest itself through mob rule, where a group sees itself as the prevailing force, generating a perception of impunity and sanctimonious domination, often employing violence.

Research has demonstrated a proportional correlation, whereby power and status can impact levels of empathy and compassion. People with power and/or high social status exhibit lower levels, whereas those with low social status and power have much higher levels. It has also been observed that through the human mirror system (how people respond to other people), people with high power/social standing respond poorly, particularly if people are suffering pain, compared to others of lower standing. And, higher-class people are more likely to endorse ideas of genetic inferiority towards lower-class people.

The paper points out (as noted above) that power generates over confidence in narcissists, increasing the illusion of control over issues that are actually beyond their control. This has been explicitly demonstrated in Trump’s approach to the war.

Power is also linked with dehumanising behaviour, endowing a false sense of superiority over those deemed inferior. The paper makes an interesting observation:

This is reinforced by the excessive praise and groveling of subordinates and the fact they are they have the authority to impose negative consequences on others, and few are bold enough to challenge them out of fear of retaliation. This feeling or sense of super­iority is particularly more pronounced in an environ­ment where there is little to no oversight over their behavior, and it can gradually divorce them from rea­lity. Jokes that were once considered mundane or innocuous before they acquired power or accumulated more power are suddenly perceived as insults. Anyone who dares to argue for a different position, especially one that suggests incompetence, is perceived as a threat that needs to be eliminated.

Another important point is the inability to engage constructively with others, ignoring advice due to overconfidence. This can lead to prejudging people, particularly through stereotyping. This generates egotism and ‘the use of the self as the gold standard or reference point for evaluating or judging others.’

The paper makes observations about victimhood, something Israel excels in. Victims can have moral and social standing. It can be attractive to those seeking political power, in what has been observed as victimhood culture. The paper notes these points:

The need for power significantly predicts competitive victimhood, which is a tendency to see one’s group as having dealt with more adversity relative to an out­ group. …Being a victim or feeling wronged may result in a sense of entitlement and selfish behavior.

And:

The noble pursuit of an equal and fair society must never blind us to the dangers posed by the exploitation of the power of victimhood to elicit outrage and pursue retribution.

What’s particularly interesting here is Israel’s extreme censorship during the war, which is somewhat counterintuitive, given the usual propensity to squeal at every possible injustice done to the country. However there is probably strategic and security reasons involved. Nevertheless there does seem to be considerable paranoia at play. And it does seem to suggest significant damage incurred from Iranian responses.

Ultimately it boils down to accountability, and depending on how effective the justice system is in challenging power, this may be difficult. As the paper notes:

the means for holding accountable or checking the actions of the powerful by those with low power are limited not just by corruption and problems of access but by the structural limits of accountability/justice systems.

An important takeaway from this paper is that anyone can be vulnerable to the effect of power, even good people with sound moral standing. Then there is the lust for violence as ‘an innate part of human behavior’. And:

Organizational social hierarchies play an important role in power abuse. Power hierarchies and pyramidal forms of leadership are integral aspects of social organizations to help create stability and order, but they attract narcissistic individuals and can be harmful.

The paper concludes by noting that power comes and goes and is never permanent. Also power isn’t always necessarily evil. Sometimes it can be used effectively. But it is important to understand the psychology behind the throne as it were, if we want to understand what makes our society tick. It’s what underpins our species behaviour and is bourne out by scientific research.

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Ramifications of the War

There’s little doubt that Iran has out manoeuvred Israel and the US in their approach to the conflict. It’s effectively holding the world to ransom for the decades of crippling sanctions imposed on it predominantly by the west. In a matter of weeks there is the prospect of a global recession or worse beckoning through Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage for oil and other commodities. In a world driven by common sense, we would be eschewing our dependency on fossil fuels. So, lets first explore where we should be relative to fossil fuel consumption. I’ve covered the story of climate change awareness (or lack off) here.

To summarise the history, global warming was first postulated by Swedish chemist Svante Arrhenius, as far back as 1898. As I noted, ‘The report A history of climate activities from the [World Meteorological Organization] WMO traces the timeline of research on climate change.’ It began to unravel during the 1950s:

At Mauna Loa in Hawaii, Charles Keeling began monitoring levels of CO2 in the atmosphere. He produced the famous Keeling curve. The following graph is the full record of CO2 rise since Keeling began his measurements in 1956.

Updated here for this article.

In the space of 70 years, CO2 levels in the atmosphere has increased by over 100ppm (parts per million). And there’s no signs of it abating. Indeed the evidence is pointing to emissions accelerating.

In 1974, climate change was validated by the scientific community and taken seriously, as I noted:

WMO established an Executive Committee Panel of Experts on Climate Change which, in its final report, largely dismissed the speculation on global cooling and reaffirmed the general scientific expectation of greenhouse warming but stressed the importance of making better use of existing climate knowledge in learning to live with the large natural variability of climate. It inspired the early WMO planning for an inter-agency World Climate Programme and triggered the WMO decision to convene a World Climate Conference in 1979.

The 1979 conference would set in motion the process that led to the Earth Summit in 1992. By then the evidence was clear. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), was established in 1988 and produced its First Assessment Report in 1990, for the 1992 conference. Since 1995, there has been regular annual Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Convention on Climate Change, with the Kyoto protocol established in 1997 as the first major step in tackling the climate crisis, with the Paris Agreement in 2015 the most recent attempt. So what has happened since 1992? The short answer is, not a lot. As I documented here, the UN climate process, along with everything else connected with the UN, has been hijacked by corporate and political forces, or more specifically, the aforementioned Fossil Fuel/Military Industrial Complex.

COP26 - A Predictable Failure Shadowlightblog · January 15, 2022 ‘FLOP26’ would more accurately describe the event that took place in Glasgow from 31 October - 12 November 2021. A year’s delay due to the COVID pandemic didn’t really change the dynamic of the climate summit, billed as the ‘last chance’ to save the planet. At the end of it all we were offered the Read full story

It should be noted here that the oil majors also conducted independent research during the 70s and came up with the same findings that climate change was a major threat. They covered up their findings and engaged in a protracted climate denial/disinformation campaign.

Now here we are today, with a global motley crew of fossil fuel junkies, facing going cold turkey as the world plunges into recession. Having personally participated in the COP protests in Copenhagen (2009) and Paris (2015), the frustration at the lack of progress is tangible. Now having to endure the lunacy of the US/Israel, frustration is an understatement. So lets lay the evidence out.

Oil Change International looks at the plight of Japan as an example of a country that has become over-reliant on fossil fuels, importing almost 90% of its energy supplies. Since the 1973 Arab oil embargo in the wake of the Yom Kippur war, Japan should have been well aware of the shortcomings of oil dependency. Certainly there was an expansion of its nuclear energy base. But even in the light of global warming, it consolidated that dependency and even exported it to neighbouring countries in East Asia. As the article notes:

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), a public financial institution owned by the Japanese government, has committed an estimated $41 billion to fossil fuel projects across Asia since 2013 – nearly five times its clean energy investment over the same period.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been a particular focus for investment, which has been heavily impacted by the war. The great irony here is that:

Japan is genuinely well-positioned to lead Southeast Asia’s energy transition. Japanese firms hold world-class capabilities in grid modernisation, battery storage, offshore wind, and energy efficiency – technologies that Southeast Asia urgently needs. Through platforms like the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) – a platform that, despite its name, promotes fossil fuel technologies – Japan has shown it can convene governments and set regional agendas. A Japan that redirected even a fraction of its fossil fuel financing toward genuine clean energy infrastructure in Southeast Asia would secure long-term influence in a region of dynamic economies. Instead, Japan keeps showing up with gas contracts and coal financing while binding itself and its neighbors to a model the market is already leaving behind.

There’s no doubt that this is a legacy that is not restricted to Japan. And indeed Asia in particular has been badly affected by the crisis. Of course the biggest detractor of all is Trump, who has decimated anything related to climate change in the US. The US has become a net producer of oil and gas. But most of this comes from the destructive unconventional process of fracking, which I covered here in detail.

As Oil Change reports here, Trump has been boasting about the US being the “number one” producer of oil and gas and is not dependant on oil from the Strait of Hormuz. It notes the impacts of over 20 years of fracking:

On top of the severe health and environmental impacts from mostly low-income, Black, Brown, or Indigenous communities from North Dakota to Louisiana and beyond, and the climate impacts accelerated by the industry’s prolific emissions of methane, we can now add the hubris of starting a war in the world’s busiest commodities corridor, and the lives it has destroyed in doing so.

In familiar delusional self-infatuation the Trump administration thinks it’s immune to the impacts of the war, running against the grain of previous administrations who at least recognised the implications of starting a war with Iran. The article highlights:

The administration’s national security strategy, published in November 2025, states that, “Expanding our net energy exports will also deepen relationships with allies while curtailing the influence of adversaries, protect our ability to defend our shores, and—when and where necessary—enables us to project power.”

As far a Trump was concerned, oil price rises would make a lot of money. The article notes succinctly:

Nothing says “America First” better than decimating the global economy while boasting about turning a profit.

Meanwhile Trump is gutting environmental protections at home as noted above and accelerating fossil fuel expansion. The article sums up:

Transitioning away from fossil fuels will not guarantee peace, but it may be our best chance to break free from the cycles of conflict, coercion, and instability fossil fuels perpetuate and build a more secure and resilient future.

However, as Yale Environment points out, things aren’t quite as rosy at home as the administration thinks it is. Coal use and production has seen a rapid decline in recent years. Interestingly there has been a significant expansion of renewables, which puts the US second globally behind China. And although oil production is currently booming, the Yale article notes that:

output is expected to stagnate. According to the International Energy Agency, the proliferation of EVs globally is blunting demand for oil, and as global production outpaces demand, prices are too low to justify a ramp-up in U.S. drilling, according to Wood Mackenzie. Oil executives say the shale boom, during which advances in fracking turned the U.S. into the world’s top oil producer, may be coming to an end. Over the long term, U.S. production is headed for decline, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Natural gas production though is likely to remain steady, with much of it exported as LNG, which saw a rise in the wake of the Ukraine war, and which will also benefit from the current conflict. This article came out before war broke out, so how this will impact drilling, given the price rises, remains to be seen. The underlying problem here is that countries will prioritise alternative options - as outlined by the Conflict and Environment Observatory - typically fossil fuel related, to achieve some degree of energy stability. This may involve increased coal use, which is what China did in the wake of Ukraine, and a switch to alternative sources of LNG, which is where the US comes in. The problem here is that this usually requires alternative infrastructure, which may lead to the problem of stranded assets, an issue I looked at here.

Ukraine, Conflict and the Climate Crisis Shadowlightblog · July 6, 2022 This post focuses on Ukraine as a case study for the intricate relationship between climate breakdown and conflict and how the crisis has consolidated and extended our dependency on fossil fuels. Read full story

And it seems that the UK took a hint from Ukraine. As the Observatory article notes:

During a parliamentary hearing on the economic implications of the war against Iran, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves stated that the government stands ready to release strategic oil reserves if necessary to stabilise global markets. However, she also noted that the UK is now less exposed to international energy price shocks than it was during the early stages of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, partly because of increased investment in domestic renewable energy. Electricity generated through renewable energy projects supported by the UK’s Contracts for Difference scheme is purchased at fixed prices, meaning it is less directly exposed to fluctuations in global fossil fuel markets.

We’ll have to wait and see how this scheme unfolds in practise.

It is of course tempting to take advantage of higher prices and increase production. But ultimately the transition to renewables is a no-brainer. Granted, the article does warn that ‘demand for critical minerals in renewable supply chains could also link to geopolitical tensions’. And there are also environmental costs in mining minerals, so it’s therefore vital that countries also take conservation seriously, through retrofitting programs and a greater reliance on efficient public transport systems, amongst other things.

This article from DW outlines the advantages of alternative green strategies. Put simply:

Countries that generate more of their power from wind, solar and other renewable sources are better protected from global energy shocks, experts say, as the escalating conflict in the Middle East rattles global markets.

The article cites Uruguay as an example of a country that has made such a transition. In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, Uruguay made the decision to transition to a renewables based power grid:

Today, more than 90% of the country's electricity comes from renewables — mainly wind, solar, hydropower and biofuels. That figure has reached 98% in some particularly wet and windy years.

This has provided a buffer against global shocks and has also saved the country $500 million in import costs annually.

The following infographic shows the global distribution of renewables across the globe. Notable here is the fact that although the US has made advances in renewable infrastructure, it represents a small proportion of overall energy use.

Another country that has made a similar move is Denmark, with at least 80% of Denmark's electricity supplied by green energy. In addition:

Its district heating systems, which link up more than 65% of homes, have largely phased out coal and are planned to rely 100% on renewable biomethane by 2030.

The country also has well developed cycling infrastructure with many Danes choosing two wheeled transport options, something I witnessed myself first hand when visiting Copenhagen. As the article sums up (emphasis added):

accelerating renewables to secure a more stable energy supply will take massive investment and system change. Though green power sources are now much cheaper than fossil fuels, oil and gas are highly subsidized.

And that’s the elephant in the room, the considerable subsidies involved, an issue I covered here.

The Global Corporate Banking Scam Shadowlightblog · December 12, 2022 Another year and another episode of that long running soap opera, which stages the plight of a UN institution tackling the climate crisis, under pressure from con-men and all sorts of ‘baddies’. We must hold our breath as the next instalment beckons next year as COP28 keeps the drama going ad infinitum. Read full story

As the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported:

In 2022, global subsidies for fossil fuel consumption exceeded $1 trillion for the first time, marking a significant increase. This surge was a result of disruptions in energy markets that led to international fuel prices surpassing the actual costs paid by many consumers. The unprecedented subsidies in 2022 were double those of 2021, which were already almost five times higher than the levels recorded in 2020. This jump was particularly pronounced due to the global energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The IEA has long advocated removing or at least reducing fossil fuel subsidies because they distort markets, send the wrong price signals to users, widen fiscal deficits in emerging and developing economies, and discourage the adoption of cleaner renewable energies.

Interestingly, as this infographic shows, Russia and Iran were the top subsidisers.

No doubt we will see a repeat depending on how the current situation unfolds.

Inevitably, conflict causes it own direct environmental impacts. I looked at the situation in the Palestinian Occupied Territories here.

The Environmental Consequences of the Occupation Barry Dalgleish · June 29, 2024 Resources are a key factor in any conflict and inevitably environmentally related factors will emerge. This is as true for occupied Palestine as it is for anywhere else. Here, a path of systematic environmental degradation and resource prioritisation through the expansion of Israeli settlements has taken its toll. Read full story

And here I focused specifically on the situation in Gaza.

Gaza - An Environmental Disaster Barry Dalgleish · November 13, 2025 Unparalleled environmental destruction has taken place in Gaza in the wake of Israel’s violent and rabid assault. Tapping into reports from Al Mezan and PENGON (amongst others), I’ll document the extent and consider the ramifications of the catastrophe that has unfolded. Read full story

The Conflict and Environment Observatory has reported on the impacts of the Iran war. Key points are that weapons carry various toxic materials that can cause airborne and land based pollution. Attacking munitions sites can have a a similar impacts. Damaged ships/tankers can cause oil spill incidents. There’s the potential for radioactive pollution if nuclear facilities are damaged, although there’s no evidence that this has happened, even during the 12 day war last June. Desalination plants are another issue. An attack on those could have severe impacts, both environmentally and on populations, an issue the Conversation touches on:

I covered the issue of desalination, focusing on Israel, in the Environmental Consequences article.

One of the worst impacts occurred during the oil fires of the 7-8th March, after Israel attacked oil facilities in Tehran. The Observatory notes:

Tehran was heavily affected, resulting in a major environmental incident. Footage showed thick plumes of black toxic smoke and large fires burning at several facilities. This toxic mix of pollutants subsequently rained out over the city and entered drainage systems, raising concerns about possible surface and groundwater contamination. With a population of more than nine million, the incident raises serious acute and long-term health concerns for Tehran’s residents.

There were reports of “toxic acid rain”, caused by crude oil with high sulphurous content. A major issue here is that Tehran is effectively a pollution trap:

Tehran lies on the southern foothills of the Alborz Mountains in a semi-enclosed basin where surrounding peaks rise to 2-4 km, strongly restricting air circulation over the city. In winter and early spring the daytime boundary layer typically reaches only around 1-1.5 km, far below the surrounding mountain crest heights, forming a temperature inversion that acts as a cap to trap pollutants. What’s more, after sunset the boundary layer collapses to a few hundred metres, which concentrates pollutants near the ground. This effect produces the highest pollution levels overnight and in the early morning, until the boundary later starts to rise as the sun warms the ground.

This is exasperated by leaky infrastructure whereby many buildings rely a natural ventilation. People were advised to close windows and remain inside, but this may have had a limited effect. Another problem is that the pollutants will precipitate out leaving dust deposits on the ground. Iran is subject to dust storms during the dry summer months, which could whip up pollutants back into the atmosphere. The impacts on health by air pollution are well documented (outlined here by the World Health Organization). Impacts on ground water and agriculture can also be a problem.

Initially much of the smoke breached the boundary layer, which would generate a dispersal effect, commonly seen with forest fires. This infographic shows how the plume would have dispersed across Asia in a north easterly direction.

This is a classic example of how pollution knows no boundaries. Attacks on energy infrastructure are a common feature in conflict. But an elusive point here is the relationship with conflict and the climate crisis. Burning oil releases CO2 and sometimes methane, a potent greenhouse gas. It also releases black carbon, which is circulated around the globe in the upper atmosphere. As the article notes:

these particulates are injected into the upper atmosphere, where they persist longer. Here, they can exert stronger short-term climate effects, or be transported to glaciers where black carbon can accelerate warming, as happened with the Kuwait oil fires of 1991. Alterernatively [sic], these particulates may interact with clouds, changing their lifetime and structure – thus their instantaneous climate forcing.

There is clear evidence that carbon deposits are building up on the Greenland ice cap, increasing heat absorption from the sun leading to accelerating melting of the ice sheet. This has steadily built up since the industrial revolution. If the ice cap goes, it will cause catastrophic change unseen since the end of the last ice age. Similar conditions are occurring in Antarctica.

But Tehran - and the rest of the country - is also facing another crisis, this time home made. As Yale reports, the country is approaching “water bankruptcy.” Indeed the situation is so bad that there are official calls to relocate Tehran itself to a coastal area. Much of the problem has its roots in pre-revolution times. But subsequent water management hasn’t been any better. Traditional underground networks that effectively tapped underground water, were abandoned and dams built, holding reservoirs that just simply evaporated. As the article notes:

Today, many of the reservoirs behind those dams are all but empty. Iran’s president made his call to relocate the capital after water levels in Tehran’s five reservoirs plunged to 12 percent of capacity last month.

The response has been to overpump aquifers, mainly to sustain agriculture, which has only led to the depletion of groundwater. The ancient Persian system of qanats the irrigation tunnels noted above, that were the envy of the world, are now largely abandoned. The article notes:

Unlike pumped wells, qanats are an inherently sustainable source of water. They can only take as much water as is replenished by the rain. Yet such has been their durability that they were often called “everlasting springs.”

Climate change is having an impact also, with increased drought conditions, which will have an overall impact on the water table, an issue I looked at in the Environmental Consequences article, with Israel/Palestine following a similar trajectory.

There are two key irreparable side effects from this. The first is that if aquifers dry up their water-holding pores collapse, which means that even if water supplies recovered in the future, they won’t be recharged, with the damage being permanent. The second is land subsidence, something also observed in the Dead Sea region. The only answer to Iran’s problems is a major shift in political thinking, something that has been tragically absent, with the authorities ignoring sound scientific advice. It is likely that the current conflict will only exasperate matters.

I looked closely at the relationship between climate change and conflict through the lens of Ukraine in the Ukraine article.

Unsurprisingly, arms and fossil fuel companies are making a windfall. Then there’s the toxic interface between politics and the industrial complexes. Common Dreams looks at this nexus. The article points to a piece in the Wall St Journal, highlighting how big oil execs made spectacular windfalls through the selling of shares as prices soared, succinctly noted here.

Climate journalist Emily Atkin was quoted in the article:

When America goes to war, the costs are distributed broadly, onto every American who drives a car or heats a home. The benefits are distributed narrowly, flowing to a small group of men whose compensation is designed to capture exactly this kind of windfall.



And the cash windfall these oil executives make from the war won’t go primarily toward yachts and private jets (they already have those). It will go toward political campaigns and lobbying organizations dedicated to fighting climate regulation, blocking clean energy policy, and fueling authoritarianism.

There can be little doubt that Big Oil knew this war was coming. Suddenly there now seems to be renewed interest in renewables, as outlined in this Bloomberg article. Electric vehicles have apparently increased demand in the US and elsewhere. But as article notes, this is more to do with energy security than climate awareness. Put simply, people only react to a crisis if it directly affects them, and the lack of climate awareness means that once this war is over it will be back to business as usual. That’s the typical pattern. However, previous crises have sparked investment and interest in expanding new technologies, so we’ll probably see a trend emerging from this crisis.

As noted above, the oil giants were well aware of the threat of climate change since the 1970s. And as this analysis from Influence Map outlines, they are also well aware of the potential for geopolitical eruptions such as the current crisis. As such they employ a tried and well tested playbook, to lock-in fossil fuel dependency on the premise of energy security. As the article notes:

Anticipating energy disruptions and price spikes, the industry increasingly turned to narratives linking fossil fuels to energy security, in an apparent effort to convince policymakers and the public that climate action is incompatible with a reliable, affordable energy supply. To date, this has largely succeeded in undermining an effective climate policy response to global energy shocks that would pose a threat to the industry’s long-term profits.

In the UK this has led to calls from Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) and Centrica, the parent company of British Gas, to increase exploration in the North Sea.

In the US, the notorious American Petroleum Institute (API) has been pushing its all-to-familiar narrative, something that I covered in detail in the Ukraine article (above).

However the penny seems be dropping. Many world leaders are looking more closely at making an energy transition. The article notes:

InfluenceMap’s December 2025 analysis found that an emerging contingent of industry voices from the renewable energy and utilities sector emphasized the importance of renewable-based electrification and the development of domestic renewables to strengthen the EU’s energy independence. These voices appear to be growing louder in response to the current crisis as global renewable energy producers and utilities reject fossil fuel industry-fueled misconceptions and highlight the role of electrification in energy stability and affordability.

And, as Politico reports, UK prime minister Keir Starmer has picked up the message, rejecting Trumps inane message calling for the north sea to be opened up and saying, “They got windmills all over the place that are ruining the country.” This is no doubt a nod to the wind farm that was set up offshore from Trump’s golf course in Aberdeenshire by the Scottish Government, much to the chagrin of the current president. And it appears they’ll be no favours for the north sea industry, as Politico notes:

Chancellor Rachel Reeves met with North Sea oil and gas companies to break some bad news: A windfall tax on their profits — in place since the energy crisis of 2022 — will be staying in place.

Ironically sources say the government was going to lift the tax, but then the war broke out. And according to energy secretary Ed Milliband (a remnant of the Labour left) a ban on new licenses to explore for oil and gas fields in the U.K. sector of the North Sea will remain in place for the foreseeable future. A key component of US fossil fuel policy is power projection, currently possible because of high production at home. But, not surprisingly, there appears to be a political motive behind Starmer’s preoccupation with clean energy, namely a rising challenge rising from the Greens, who’s popularity may well increase during the current crisis.

The Nuclear Dimension

I looked at this aspect of the conflict in wake of the June attacks last year.

I pointed out how the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) collaborated with Israel against Iran despite Iran having being in full compliance with the Agency, unlike Israel, which has never complied with anything in its history. I also noted that enriched uranium had been transferred out of harms way and that damage to Iran’s nuclear sites was likely superficial. An article from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (March 2026) reveals previously undisclosed satellite imagery that strongly suggests, based on the visual evidence and expert opinion, that Iran transported most or all of its highly enriched Uranium to its highly secure underground facility at Isfahan on June 9, just before the attacks. As the Bulletin notes:

If correct, this analysis would mean the enrichment vaults at Natanz and Fordow were probably empty before the June strikes, raising questions as to whether there is any enriched uranium “under the rubble” at facilities the Trump administration claimed it “obliterated” in June.

The IAEA is unaware of the status of the Isfahan enrichment facility, as it no longer has any interaction with Iran. Although the Agency takes the position that the enriched uranium is at the site. Does this mean Iran could build a bomb? The article makes this revealing comment:

A simple cascade of about 200 Iranian IR-6 centrifuges would be enough to enrich 50 kilograms of uranium—enough for about a nuclear bomb—from 60-percent HEU to 90-percent weapon grade in about 10 days. The time would be even less if Iran were to already use its most advanced IR-9 centrifuges.

(HEU: Highly Enriched Uranium).

There’s another story that has evaded attention from the media as well as the ongoing talks between Iran and the US. It concerns the nuclear power plant at Bushehr, located in the south west of the country on the Persian Gulf, and the first of its kind in the Middle East. It was built by the Russians and has been producing plutonium since it commenced operations in 2011. Another article from the Bulletin elaborates. It notes that:

210 tons of spent nuclear fuel are now stored at Bushehr. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Power Reactor Information System indicates Bushehr has produced a total of 7,851,750 megawatt-days of thermal power (MWd-thermal). Using an average plutonium production rate of 0.25 grams of plutonium produced per MWd-thermal, the plant has produced 2,000 kilograms of plutonium.

This is weapons grade plutonium:

enough to make more than 200 bombs—more than twice as many nuclear weapons as experts believe Israel possesses.

And Iran has the capability to do so. The article suggests four possible ‘safeguards’:

Impose surveillance at Bushehr. This was something the US failed to demand when the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was negotiated in 2015. Apparently this would ‘keep Iran from misbehaving and the United States and the rest of the world from worrying, but would set an example for the region and beyond’. That’s fair enough, but there’s an important point missing here, Israel’s ‘misbehaviour’ is unlikely to be scrutinised given its dark nuclear history, which still remains in a state of deliberate ambiguity. And lets not forget Iran has been largely in full compliance, it was the US that wrecked the JCPOA.

Spent fuel from Bushehr should be routinely removed. The article notes: In 2005, Russia agreed to fuel Bushehr and promised to take back the spent fuel. But it never did. Now, the spent fuel has piled up. The fix is to get Saudi Arabia or another Gulf Cooperation Council member to assume responsibility, including the cost of routinely shipping this material back to Russia. After the spent fuel has cooled for 36 months, it should be shipped out. Likewise, removing spent fuel at Bushehr would set a useful precedent for reactors outside of Iran. When the IAEA was first created, the United States proposed that the agency take back spent fuel. That idea is worth revisiting.

Iran shouldn't build a second reactor a Bushehr until negotiations are concluded. The article notes: After the first Bushehr reactor was nearly complete, analysts discovered that Iran had used this peaceful, “safeguarded” nuclear project as a procurement front to secretly acquire much of the technology needed to make nuclear weapons (but see my comment below and above).

Finally, Iran should refrain form further enrichment or reprocessing activities, with inspections to verify compliance. But again the article appears to be putting the responsibility onto Iran for this crisis.

Final Thoughts

As I write this, one of those unpredictable ‘ceasefires’ is still in operation. But no doubt Israel will still push for war. It’s been getting its own way for so long, and is so entrenched in its cult mentality, that it’s virtually impossible for it to change trajectory. That will ultimately be its undoing. The writing is on the wall for the settler colonial project, with the empire also entering the endgame. A multipolar world is emerging, and Iran seems poised to play a major role. As for the industrial complexes, they will be making a profit from death and destruction, which will also benefit Israel. However as MEM reported, Israel had closed its gas exploration sites, with the Leviathan field in the East Med mainly affected, only opening again recently after shutting down on the 28th February, cutting off exports to Egypt and Jordan. If war breaks out again, Iran will be unlikely to hold back.

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