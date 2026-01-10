This is a short article reflecting on the aftermath of the US incursion in Venezuela.

I recently completed a series of articles on the emergence of the US empire. Recent events have vindicated my focus on this issue. It’s been clear for some time the general trajectory the US has been headed. Some regard Donald Trump as unpredictable. But he’s probably doing what he’s supposed to be doing. His actions fit in with the unhinged and savage mentality of the prevailing US establishment, dominated by insane psychopathic corporations. The people who run this society are utterly disconnected from reality. There’s nothing new here, and I’m not going to elaborate too much as there are a lot of commentary on this already. To get the background you can start here. My opening words sums it up:

God Bless America?! - 1 Barry Dalgleish · April 29, 2025 There can be little doubt that the United States of America has become the most dangerous entity in the history of the world. Since the end of World War 2, the superpower has pursued full spectrum dominance over global affairs. This article will outline how this settler colonial outpost became the most powerful nation on earth. If you want to blame someone, you could blame Christopher Columbus. That’s where it all started. Read full story

This piece from the Border Chronicle, featuring an interview with Gabriel Aguirre, gives an excellent background to the current situation.

Let’s elaborate on the “Trump Corollary.” Firstly my overview of the Monroe Doctrine from the God Bless article.

The Monroe Doctrine

The Monroe Doctrine effectively opened the door to US hegemony in the western hemisphere, influencing the development of US foreign policy, although that wasn’t the initial purpose of the Doctrine. It was delivered by President James Monroe in his annual message to Congress on December 2, 1823. In essence:

the Old World and New World had different systems and must remain distinct spheres, Monroe made four basic points: (1) the United States would not interfere in the internal affairs of or the wars between European powers; (2) the United States recognized and would not interfere with existing colonies and dependencies in the Western Hemisphere; (3) the Western Hemisphere was closed to future colonization; and (4) any attempt by a European power to oppress or control any nation in the Western Hemisphere would be viewed as a hostile act against the United States.

It was supported by the British. Indeed, the US at the time relied on Britain’s superior military prowess to deter any potential encroachment in the region.

The Doctrine effectively kickstarted the idea of Manifest Destiny, a phrase that was coined in 1945, by John O’Sullivan’s article in the New York Morning News. As History notes, Manifest Destiny is:

the idea that the United States is destined—by God, its advocates believed—to expand its dominion and spread democracy and capitalism across the entire North American continent. The philosophy drove 19th-century U.S. territorial expansion and was used to justify the forced removal of Native Americans and other groups from their homes. The rapid expansion of the United States intensified the issue of slavery as new states were added to the Union, leading to the outbreak of the Civil War.

The Doctrine, and its inherent Manifest Destiny, would expand with the new century. In 1904 in his annual message to Congress, Theodore Roosevelt announced a new Latin American policy that became known as the Roosevelt Corollary that would expand the Monroe Doctrine. This effectively outlined the role of the US as an international policeman for the Western Hemisphere. It was prompted by interventions by European powers, who attempted to blockade Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, as these countries had outstanding foreign debts. The US intervened. Roosevelt made it clear in his speech that the US would avoid any acts of territorial aggression. That would change through time though. Interestingly though, as the National Archives points out:

This so-called Roosevelt Corollary—a corollary is an extension of a previous idea—to the Monroe Doctrine contained a great irony. The Monroe Doctrine had been sought to prevent European intervention in the Western Hemisphere, but now the Roosevelt Corollary justified American intervention throughout the Western Hemisphere. In 1934, Franklin D. Roosevelt renounced interventionism and established his Good Neighbor policy within the Western Hemisphere.

Clearly Trump has no interest in being a ‘Good Neighbor’. So, what’s the gist of the Trump Corollary, noted in the National Security Strategy paper? Here’s the lowdown:

What do we want in and from the world? • We want to ensure that the Western Hemisphere remains reasonably stable and well-governed enough to prevent and discourage mass migration to the United States; we want a Hemisphere whose governments cooperate with us against narco-terrorists, cartels, and other transnational criminal organizations; we want a Hemisphere that remains free of hostile foreign incursion or ownership of key assets, and that supports critical supply chains; and we want to ensure our continued access to key strategic locations. In other words, we will assert and enforce a “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine; • We want to halt and reverse the ongoing damage that foreign actors inflict on the American economy while keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open, preserving freedom of navigation in all crucial sea lanes, and maintaining secure and reliable supply chains and access to critical materials; • We want to support our allies in preserving the freedom and security of Europe, while restoring Europe’s civilizational self-confidence and Western identity; • We want to prevent an adversarial power from dominating the Middle East, its oil and gas supplies, and the chokepoints through which they pass while avoiding the “forever wars” that bogged us down in that region at great cost; and • We want to ensure that U.S. technology and U.S. standards—particularly in AI, biotech, and quantum computing—drive the world forward.

The reference continues:

After years of neglect, the United States will reassert and enforce the Monroe Doctrine to restore American preeminence in the Western Hemisphere, and to protect our homeland and our access to key geographies throughout the region. We will deny non-Hemispheric competitors the ability to position forces or other threatening capabilities, or to own or control strategically vital assets, in our Hemisphere. This “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine is a common-sense and potent restoration of American power and priorities, consistent with American security interests.

You could be forgiven for thinking that this paper was written by a citizen of Neverland, but the full intent is perfectly clear. It also worth mentioning here that another country on the US hit list - Greenland - falls under the auspices of the Munroe Doctrine. It stems from the war time 1941 United States Agreement for the Defense of Greenland, which extended the Monroe Doctrine to Greenland, identifying the Danish colony for the first time as part of the hemisphere within which the US would not tolerate the intervention of other foreign powers. There are of course other countries on the US hit list. But Greenland is particularly interesting as Denmark is a member of NATO (just like the US), and one of the key principles of NATO membership is that if a country is attacked by a hostile force, the entire group will come to its defence. If the US was to attack Greenland, this could potentially mark the end of the alliance. Greenland is encrusted with vital resources. And as Nate Bear reports, the activities of a mining company kicked out of Greenland recently, could possibly act as a trigger. As climate change makes the country, and the rest of the Arctic more accessible, the sky is the limit for the exploiters. I explore the wider aspects of climate change on the Arctic environment here.

Which ever way you look at it, this is an issue where the dynamics of the climate crisis and geopolitics could intersect with catastrophic consequences. Some are predicting that US is pivoting us towards World War 3. Given the above, scientists predictions of the imminent extinction of our species suddenly look less than science fiction. The big question is, what the hell do we intend to do about it?