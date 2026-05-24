This is basically an update article, which will look at what has been happening recently in relation to previous articles I’ve published.

I recently published The Great Israeli Nuclear Conspiracy (orginally published by ScottishPSC).

One of my good readers flagged up information related to US involvement in the Israeli nuclear build up. As I vaguely recall from my original research on the main article, I had come across some material of this nature, but didn’t pay much attention as I had already covered a lot of ground. However reviewing the material now, I think it’s relevant to provide a brief account, especially given some of the uncertainties relating to Iran.

An article from the US National Archives Nuclear Vault, based on declassified documents, considers US involvement in Israel’s nuclear buildup. It involves the unexplained disappearance of over 300 kilograms of uranium 235 (U-235) in the form of highly enriched uranium (HEU) between 1957 to 1978. The people who ran the plant involved had some very discerning associations:

The Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corporation, commonly known as NUMEC, owned the Apollo uranium plant. A company named Apollo Industries, headed by Morton Chatkin, Ivan J. Novick and David Lowenthal, invested in NUMEC when it was formed in 1957. Novick later headed the Zionist Organization of America. Lowenthal was an American Zionist who played a significant role in the resettlement of Holocaust survivors in Israel.

The Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) as it was at the time, conducted routine inspections and found materials missing. Further investigations were conducted by its successor along with other bodies, including the FBI and CIA from 1965 to the early 1980s.. Hard evidence was elusive but it was strongly suspected that it had gone to Israel. More details of the NUMEC affair came to light when the FBI released a statement in 2009, concerning a witness who believed that canisters of HEU were being unloaded onto a truck:

He also saw a shipping manifest that said the material was heading to a ship bound for Israel on the Zim-Israel shipping line. He said that a NUMEC manager later threatened him to keep his mouth shut about what he had seen. From the mid 1980s through 2009, the FBI also declassified some of its other reports from the 1960s and into the early 1970s. Those reports indicated that Zalman Shapiro, throughout the time he headed NUMEC, collaborated with a number of Israeli officials. They included people from the “Science Attaché” office at the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., and others from the Israeli intelligence agencies Shin Bet and Mossad, all believed to be part of Israel’s scientific intelligence organization (LAKAM), which collected nuclear technology in the United States to aid Israel’s nuclear weapons program.

The evidence presented in these documents indicate that there was the transfer of some nuclear fuel to Israel. Tests on samples taken from the Dimona plant in Israel confirm a US origin. There’s a discussion about this in Seymour Hersh’s book The Samson Option. However there is one concerning pattern. That’s the fact that some of the documents released by the CIA are heavily redacted. As the article notes:

These sources of information allegedly disclose CIA’s intelligence methods and sources, but 50 years after the fact, one wonders if there is another purpose.

Palantir is never far from the news. I published a focused article on the company, which was an expanded account of a section that appeared in an NHS article I did.

Foxglove, which has been pushing a campaign against Palantir noted how ministers were exploring the possibility of terminating the break clause on £330m contract for the NHS Federated Data Platform (FDP), awarded three years ago. Officially the contract ends on February 15, 2027. An open letter pushes the government to act. The letter was published by NHS Analysts Together, who explain the background in an OpenDemocracy article.

Curiously at around the same time, the previous incumbent Health Secretary Wes Streeting has resigned. His reason is a proposed leadership bid against Starmer in the wake of Labour’s poor showing in the recent local elections. He’s been replaced by James Murray, who’s previous role was as Chief Secretary to the Treasury. The BMJ gives us some background on the new Health Secretary, who pledged to “fight every day for our NHS with the strength that it has given me back.” He suffers from a rare neurological condition called myasthenia gravis. As to whether he will honour his pledge on the NHS remains to be seen. Some may be filled with scepticism following his complimentary comments on divisive Chancellor Rachel Reeves and on Streeting’s ‘brilliant work’.

In my series of articles on the Israel Lobby, one of the organisations I flagged up was the The European Leadership Network (ELNET). I noted that it:

was founded in 2007 by American Larry J. Hochberg and Israeli Raanan Eliaz. According to Forward, it was launched to counter the widespread criticism of Israel in Europe since the outbreak of the second intifada.

An article by Declassified follows the story of the disgraced Peter Mandelson, following revelations of his links with Jeffrey Epstein. It reveals ties between Mandelson and ELNET, who provided links between Mandelson and the Israeli government. Mandelson ran the lobbying firm, Global Counsel, who’s company clients:

include the spy tech company Palantir, co-founded by Jeffrey Epstein’s “great friend” Peter Thiel.

In January 2024, Mandelson attended an ELNET trip to Israel, where he attended a dinner organised by ELNET. Independent MP Zarah Sultana commenting on Mandelson’s backroom wheeling and dealing stated:

“The government must urgently remove Palantir from all public contracts, and establish a full independent public inquiry into Peter Mandelson’s role, his contacts, and who he was really working for.”

Another article from Declassified looks more widely at ELNETs propaganda trips, specifically here for journalists.

In the light of Israel’s propensity for murdering anyone wearing a ’press’ vest and blocking media access to Gaza, ELNET has been running propaganda tours to Israel for UK journalists. The article notes that:

ELNET has close links to the Israeli government, with its board members including two former advisers to prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The group was invited to a special meeting in 2024 with foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar to discuss how to improve “public diplomacy”, and its delegations to Israel are frequently arranged “in partnership” with the ministry of foreign affairs.

Much of its recent funding comes from the US, which includes supporters of Donald Trump and AIPAC. ELNET UK has former MP Joan Ryan at the helm, who has the distinction of serving as the chair of Labour Friends of Israel. She criticised the government for considering a ban on arms export licences to Israel. A tour to Israel in 2024, showcased the so-called Epstein class:

In January 2024, ELNET brought 22 European lawmakers to Israel including Lord Walney, the UK government’s former “independent” adviser on political violence, and Lord Polak, the honorary chairman of Conservative Friends of Israel. The star of the show was the disgraced Lord Mandelson, who posed for pictures alongside Israel’s president Isaac Herzog and told attendees that Hamas posed a threat “to the whole western world”.

Needless to say, the media mouthpieces who attended the tours, were quick to publish puff pieces extolling the virtues of the Zionist State. But it wasn’t just journalists who have been treated to excursions by ELNET. Senior military personnel have been given the same treatment.

Finally, there is currently a Mexican standoff between the US and Iran. Maybe something to do with the US turning its attention towards Cuba.

The world awaits with bated breath…

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