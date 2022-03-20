Shadowlightblog by Barry Dalgleish

Shadowlightblog by Barry Dalgleish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vincent's avatar
Vincent
Mar 23, 2022

Thank you. At first I thought tis would be a NATO did it, the West is bad article. Although I am still of the opinion that Putin is a frustrated under 165cm balding man with complexes more complex than the Aztec writing, your article has put several fingers on more festering wounds. Wounds that we in the west should take note of and heal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Shadowlight Blog
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture