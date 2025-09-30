Part 4

Comparing the US Government with the Mafia isn’t an entirely new thing. I’ve already documented occasions where the CIA has collaborated with the actual Mafia in this series. Indeed there are several instances where the US Government has either collaborated with the Mafia, or used them in relation to pursuing certain policies. This was particularly prevalent during World War 2. But this article isn’t about the actual Mafia, it’s about how the US Government operates it hegemonic influence in a manner similar to the Mafia. And given US links with mobsters over the years at various levels, this would not be unexpected. I’ve outlined here Donald Trumps’ suspected links with mobsters and how the CIA operates.

The Assange case has revealed astounding levels of corruption and criminality, not just in the US, but in other countries, a global neoliberal web that resembles organised crime. This isn’t a trivial observation. A Newsweek headline posed the question, ‘Donald Trump's Mafia Connections: Decades Later, Is He Still Linked to the Mob?’

The piece looks at the early day’s of the Trump empire, before it became an empire. Back in the seventies, the Mob had their fingers in the real estate pie. Trump was on the FBI’s books, although there wasn’t anything they could pin on him regarding associations to the Mob. Nevertheless, the people who Trump did associate with apparently had connections with certain people and given the Mobs' business interests in real estate, it appears that Trump knew who to deal with if he wanted to grow his empire. According to the article:

early on, Trump relied on his associations with underworld characters to open his grandiose (and ultimately bankrupt) gambling dens on the boardwalk.

Trump himself made an interesting comment back in his ‘The Apprentice’ days:

Trump claimed that "every network" tried to get him to do a reality show, but he refused. "I don't want to have cameras all over my office, dealing with contractors, politicians, mobsters and everyone else I have to deal with in my business," he told a 2004 panel at the Museum of Television and Radio in L.A. "You know, mobsters don't like, as they are talking to me, having cameras all over the room. It would play well on television, but it doesn't play well with them."

Then there is the CIA’s links with the Mafia. But the CIA has its own version of organised crime. This is revealed in an interview reported in Counterpunch with author and journalist Douglas Valentine, who has wrote extensively about the CIA from research through interviews with former agents. He wrote the book The CIA as Organized Crime. Explaining why he refers to the CIA as ‘the organized crime branch of the U.S. government,’ Valentine states that “Everything the CIA does is illegal, which is why the government provides it with an impenetrable cloak of secrecy.” He goes on to discuss how back in the ‘60’s, the CIA hired a Mafia operative involved in the drug trade to assassinate Fidel Castro. This gave the Mafia carte blanch to freely operate their trade in the US market. “Everything the CIA does is deniable,” he says:

“If they can’t find a way to structure the program or operation so they can deny it, they won’t do it. Plausible denial can be as simple as providing an officer or asset with military cover. Then the CIA can say, “The army did it.” “It’s part of its Congressional mandate. Congress doesn’t want to be held accountable for the criminal things the CIA does.”

The CIA attracts a particular type of person:

“The CIA officer who created the Phoenix program, Nelson Brickham, told me this about his colleagues: “I have described the intelligence service as a socially acceptable way of expressing criminal tendencies. A guy who has strong criminal tendencies but is too much of a coward to be one, would wind up in a place like the CIA if he had the education.””

In June 2024, Matt Kennard’s second edition of his book, The Racket: A Rogue Reporter vs The American Empire, was published. Kennard plied his trade with the Financial Times. He has also contributed to the New Statesman, and the Guardian, amongst others. In 2019, he founded Declassified UK with Mark Curtis, an independent media outlet focusing on military and foreign policy. In the book he exposes how the US emerged as the dominant force during the post war years, utilising everything at its disposal to make its mark on the world. He makes the observation that the US effectively took over the mantle of British imperialism, with the UK becoming a vassal state, which kept the British empire on life support somewhat. This fell into sharp relief with the ascension of Jeremy Corbyn, when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the time commented:

“It could be that Mr Corbyn manages to run the gauntlet and get elected. It’s possible. You should know, we won’t wait for him to do those things to begin to push back. We will do our level best. It’s too risky and too important and too hard once it’s already happened.”

The war enabled the US to throw off the shackles of the depression. As the war drew to a close, the US was well aware of the potential of its power and how it could be the dominant entity over the globe as the British and other imperial powers waned under the devastation of war. How would the US elites realise their vision? The answer was the Bretton Woods System, noted here:

After World War 2, major changes took place that would shape the economic, political and social dynamics of the 20th Century and beyond. It began with the establishment of the so called Bretton Woods organisations. The Bretton Woods conference took place in July 1944. This led to the establishment of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD — the forerunner of the World Bank) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

There was also a proposal for an International Trade Organisation. But it wasn’t until 1947 when, under the auspices of the UN, the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) was established. This was superseded by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 1995.

Kennard cites a different account of the Bretton Woods process than that covered in my article above. The real aim of Bretton Woods was to ensure US domination of the global economy, not a difficult task given the post war chaos it would take advantage of. Officially this would “facilitate private sector investment and reconstruction in Europe”, but the reality was stated by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Secretary of State Cordell Hull, during the war:

“Leadership toward a new system of international affairs in trade and other economic affairs will devolve very largely upon the United States because of our great economic strength. We should assume this leadership, and the responsibility that goes with it, primarily for reasons of pure self-interest.”

It was an economic bonanza incorporated, that would guarantee a steady flow of money into US coffers. Post war reconstruction would take place on the back of US loans that would earn handsome interest for US creditors. As Kennard notes:

As a country borrowed more and more, interest rates just rose and rose. This formula was perfect for accelerating the racket’s dominance. Foreign countries became markets for American goods and started to rely, heavily, on US capital. As the levels of debt grew, so did the racket’s ideological and economic stranglehold. Despite constant US propaganda to the contrary, such self-interest, or naked imperialism, was the main motivation – to sculpt a world in its image, to create a global population working for elite US interests, while at the same time thinking they were working for their own.

In short:

Imperialism had changed its face, or in fact hidden its face. No longer would there be garrisons full of foreign troops ensuring countries were made to service their rich patrons; this was an invisible imperialism, and for that reason much stronger and more durable. This was the signature strategy of the racket – don’t let your subjects know they are subjects; don’t let your functionaries in the field know they are imposing a brutal form of imperialism. Let them think they are free citizens of a free world, of which the US is merely the neutral arbiter. Meanwhile, suck out the money.

Of course it would only take a few years before US would find itself at war again, a process that would repeat itself as I have already covered in this series.

The Regan administration pursued a policy of deflation, which had a recessionary impact on the global economy. This was also the period that neoliberalism reared its ugly head - a product of policies that had gone before. This enabled Bretton Woods to put the racket on steroids by introducing via the IMF the infamous structural adjustment programs. These forced developing world countries to introduce privatisation. It was one of the most pernicious cons of the 20th Century. For instance, it caused the Latin America debt crisis. It would denude the social democracies of the region, ensuring that more corporate friendly conditions were put in place. Although in many countries this process had already happened, such as the ‘Chicago Boys’ inspired coup in Chile, which I covered here. Kennard notes:

Two professors from New York explain the result: “Half the people and two-thirds of the countries in the world lack full control over their own economic policy. Expatriate ‘experts’ managed by industrial country nationals and based in Washington DC regulate their macroeconomics, investment projects and social spending.” To add insult to injury: “The principles guiding these instructions from afar are even known as a ‘Washington Consensus’.” This consensus, in fact, stretches no further than the richest people on earth, the members of the racket. Of course, it is extremely hard to escape the lock that Bretton Woods puts on your country.

And:

Economic historian Robert Brenner said that towards the end of the 1990s the US absorbed “all the world’s mobile capital. In this situation, countries that had staked everything on attracting investment were up against the wall.” He added that the same period marked “the death knell for those peripheral economies that had tied their currencies to the dollar”.

Argentina was particularly badly hit. IMF loans eventually left the country in ruins. All this has led to the “race to the bottom”, where workers rights have been eroded through the systematic defanging of unions, and corporations relocating to countries with minimal regulation and cheap labour, which means cheap goods for consumers in rich countries and more profit for the exploitation racket. This is euphemistically called globalisation, or according to Kennard’s quote from Martin Khor, director of the Third World Network: “Globalization is what we in the Third World have for several centuries called colonization.”

There’s a third pillar to Bretton Woods, the World Trade Organization (WTO), which superseded the initial General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT). This is how I covered the issue in the Paris article.

By the end of the 1980’s, the neoliberal gospel was being adopted by the Bretton Woods institutions. This would ensure subsequent globalisation in the 1990’s. Pivotal to this process was the establishment of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), which superseded the original GATT on 1 January 1995.

The mechanism that brought the WTO into existence was the Uruguay Round. The paper The Unbalanced Uruguay Round Outcome: The New Areas In Future WTO Negotiations explains the key differences between the original GATT and the WTO. Ultimately the driver of the new agreement was the US. The key elements were:

an umbrella agreement (the Agreement Establishing the WTO);

goods and investment (the Multilateral Agreements on Trade in Goods including the GATT 1994 and the Trade Related Investment Measures (TRIMS));

services (General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS));

intellectual property (Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS));

dispute settlement (DSU);

reviews of governments’ trade policies (TPRM)

A central criticism here is that the creation of the WTO would benefit developed countries at the expense of developing countries. The paper sums up the key points:

1. The developing countries’ lack of experience in WTO negotiations, particularly their (and everyone else’s) lack of knowledge of how the developing economies would be affected by what the industrial countries wanted in the WTO new areas.

2. An intensified mercantilist (our export interests first) attitude of the GATT/WTO’s major power, the US.

3. Creating the WTO put small countries over a barrel. It made ineffective the GATT tradition of decision by consensus. “No” by one country would not preserve the status quo; it meant that the country was out, stripped of the protection that the old agreement provided.

The argument over the WTO’s treatment of developing countries is further explored in an Oxfam report, particularly within the context of agriculture:

Agricultural dumping has a devastating effect on poor countries. The Uruguay Round at the WTO was supposed to cut the subsidies that lead to dumping, but it failed to do so — as did reforms of Europe’s Common Agricultural Policy and US agricultural policy.

The figures are telling:

The Uruguay round was designed to reduce export subsidies substantially. However, because of the restrictive way in which export subsidies were defined, the European Union and the United States were able to use hidden export subsidies while still abiding by the letter of the agreement. Oxfam has calculated that the EU and USA are massively understating the real levels of export subsidisation. The USA is providing 200 times more support in hidden export support than it declares, equivalent to $6.6bn (€5.2bn) a year. The EU pays out the equivalent of €4.1bn ($5.2bn) in hidden export support — four times what it reports to the WTO. The price at which crops sell tells this story clearly. Thanks to an array of different support mechanisms, the USA is able to export its cotton and wheat at 35 and 47 per cent respectively of their cost of production. The EU exports sugar and beef at 44 and 47 per cent respectively of their internal cost of production.

This would certainly fit in with the neoliberal agenda of US focused trade in the global north. It also reveals something of a paradox of the WTO. It’s willingness to promote free trade whilst trying to harmonise global trade. Basically the WTO has submitted to the neoliberal agenda, but only so far. This has created contradictions. As Oxfam puts it:

All this directly contradicts one of the core purposes of the WTO, and the agricultural talks in particular: to cut market-distorting support. But the EU and the USA continue to attempt to force poor countries to give up their trade protection and agricultural support measures, while keeping their own in place.

Kennard points out another contradiction, going further back to the depression era. In 1930, in response to the aftermath of the Wall St crash, the Smoot–Hawley tariff was introduced, which increased import tariffs by about 20%, kicking off a global trade war that contributed to the impact of Great Depression. As such, it totally backfired. This appears to be one lesson the US learned, unless of course you happen to be Donald Trump…

Not surprisingly then, the notion of free trade after the war gained traction. But:

as the historian John Bellamy Foster points out, the US put forward the GATT “with the intention of consolidating the economic control exercised by the center states, and the United States in particular, over the periphery and hence the entire world market”.

A spin off was the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which consolidated US economic prowess in the Americas, particularly in Latin America. As I noted here:

The first major trade deal to come into effect was the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). This has been running for nearly 30 years and is effectively the template that trade deals are compared with.

In this article I fully unpack the scam that trade deals are - notably the “investor–state dispute settlement” (ISDS), in which corporations can sue governments to protect their bottom line.

The whole debacle was summed up by Peter Hakim, who was the staff director of the Inter-American Dialogue. He told Congress in March 1991:

“Of every dollar Latin America spends on imports, 50 cents comes to the United States. There is nowhere else in the world where we enjoy that kind of advantage.”

Kennard unpacks the reality behind the Marshal Plan, the aid package provided to Europe after the war. History records this as a form of US altruism. However, documentary evidence from the period paints a different picture of a US aiming to make Europe solvent again so that it can depend on US imports. Undersecretary of State Dean Acheson:

in his call for economic aid to Europe in May 1947, talks at length about the “physical destruction” and “economic dislocation” across Europe; fair enough, but he frames his elegies to a lost European dominance with his desire for American supremacy. After listing the devastation in Europe, he laments: “the accumulation of these grim developments has produced a disparity between production in the United States and production in the rest of the world that is staggering in proportions.” This is the aforementioned “dollar gap”. He then says: “Your Congress and your Government is carrying out a policy of relief and reconstruction today chiefly as a matter of national self-interest.” Simple as that.

Then of course there was the red menace from the east, which actually saw through the mechanisms of the Marshall Plan. Eastern European countries under Soviet control were prevented from engaging with the Plan, as one of the motives behind the Plan was to prevent a potential ‘threat to US security’, clearly a reference to Soviet influence.

Today there is a new menace from the east, namely China. China has increased trade significantly with Latin America, resulting in a drop in trade within the NAFTA region. Within Latin America, there has been attempts to limit US influence in the region, but these have been limited so far.

A particular bone of contention is the Panama canal, controlled by the US since 1903. China had proposed the building of an alternative “dry canal” across the Panama isthmus. Not surprisingly this caused jitters in Washington. Clearly China is seen as a threat to US hegemony, and the rest of world is noticing.

In the realms of International law, the creation of the United Nations was seen as a vital step forward to exorcise the demons of the past. The legacy of the League of Nations weighed heavily on those building the new world order from the ashes of the War. The US, naturally, was seen as the architect of this new order. The UN has three separate legislative bodies; the General Assembly; the Economic and Social Council; and, as Kennard notes:

The most important body in the UN (and incidentally the most susceptible to corruption and manipulation) is the Security Council where all the most pressing international issues relating to “war and peace” are discussed and voted on. It was created in 1945 with five permanent members: the US, Britain, France, Russia and China. It has another 10 rotating members who serve two-year terms. The power of the Security Council derives from the fact that it can make member states enforce the UN Charter (which incidentally is broken by the US on a near daily basis with threats against foreign countries).

Given the domination at the time of the three imperialist powers of the US, Britain and France, it was clear that the whole setup of the UN was open to abuse. Historian Ellen Meiskins is quoted:

the UN’s “very existence” was geared toward “discouraging forms of international organization less congenial to the dominant powers”.

And with the collapse of the Soviet Union, US influence within the UN increased. Another consideration is the major financial input from the US, which is the largest donor to the institution. US aid packages are used as leverage for US policy:

J. Brian Atwood, the administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), told Congress in March 1998: “In many respects, [the foreign aid budget] is a bare-boned and balanced approach to development and humanitarian programs that will significantly contribute to achieving the administration’s foreign policy objectives.” If votes can’t be bought, the US will veto. It has, by far, the highest veto record of any power on the Security Council in the period since the 1960s. It has consistently blocked resolutions calling on states to observe international law.

In short, the US will do whatever the hell it likes regardless of the mood at the UN. Officials have effectively admitted to that.

Then there was the Truman Doctrine, which put the Soviets on notice. They were described by the US a ‘new fanatic faith’ and a threat to civilisation. It marked the beginning of domino theory politics, and laid the foundation for US interventions to this day.

In the oil rich Middle East, the US took over where the British left off, consolidating much of what the original imperial power had imposed in the region.

So how does the racket, run by its ‘mafia-like elite’ get away with it. The answer is the corporate media, which is a part of the racket. The impact is subtle. As Kennard puts it:

It’s no coincidence that people get less idealistic as they get older. That’s how the system works to root out ideas dangerous to it, maintaining control of those that sit at its apex. So, slowly, you stop expressing opinions that are different from everyone else’s, and you shed any previously held idealism. If you do carry on thinking as before, you quickly become a “maverick” or, even worse, “immature” and “childish”.

And we’ve seen this been played out time and again. The media role is to prop up power, regardless of how pompous and ridiculous it might seem. Media distortions of reality have been legion in its coverage of the genocide in Gaza. Erich Fromm noted in The Sane Society: “That millions of people share the same forms of mental pathology does not make these people sane.” The media will undermine anyone challenging the status quo, or, God forbid, actually behave like a decent human being. And importantly, those media outlets that regard themselves as liberal or left leaning, such as the Guardian are as much apart of the system as the rest - perhaps even more insidious. As Kennard notes:

I learnt that, in fact, newspapers like the UK’s Guardian – probably the most influential left-wing journal in the Western world – are among the most biased and self-righteous institutions around. They are full of private-school-educated Oxbridge graduates who see themselves as crusading liberals fighting against corporate and state power.

He goes on to lay it out succinctly:

When I started looking into it, I saw that the Guardian is actually intimately involved with the racket, and relies on the racket to run its day-to-day reporting operations. If you click on the Cities section of its website, you will find the whole section is sponsored by the neoliberal Rockefeller Foundation. If you go to the Global Development section, you will see it’s sponsored by the equally neoliberal Gates Foundation. And this goes on and on. Corporate power has its claws deep into the Guardian. Delve deeper into the website and you will find the Sustainable Business Zone, where its Social Impact section sponsor is the mining giant Anglo-American and its Sustainable Living section is sponsored by consumer goods giant Unilever. There, these companies are given free rein to publish corporate social responsibility nonsense – an effort to improve their image so they have less trouble exploiting the countries where they make their profits.

The New York Times plays a similar role in the US. But change is in the air as independent media is challenging the status quo. Given how dangerous the corporate media is, this is a vital development.

As I’ve covered before, NATO became the military vehicle for US imperialism following the war. NATO initially benefited from propaganda tropes surrounding the threat of a Soviet invasion, but in actual fact the threat was grossly exaggerated. Kennard quotes Edward S. Herman, who stated: “the Soviet Union was actually a defensive and quite weak regional power”. Herman co-authored the seminal work Manufacturing Consent, with Noam Chomsky. The tropes would serve to boost the military industrial complex during the 1950s and 1960s. Such was the extent of US military expansion that it prompted a warning from iconic World War 2 figure and subsequent US president Dwight Eisenhower, during his farewell speech in 1961.

This was bourne out as US military spending and NATO itself continued - an organisation set up to ostensibly contain the Soviet Union - unabated after the cold war ended. As Kennard notes:

The excuse for military spending was destroyed along with the “Evil Empire” in the early 1990s; yet the continuation of bloated military spending demonstrates that America’s aim was only loosely related to the Soviet Union. Throughout the 1990s and up until the present, American military power has had no rival. Since the end of the Cold War, almost all the world’s military budgets have declined, except America’s. In 2001, the US military budget comprised 36 percent of the entire world’s – six times the size of the number-two power, Russia, and seven times the size of the next three together, France, the UK and Japan. The US budget for 2012 took it to over 40 percent of the world’s total. It exceeds the spending of the next 10 states combined. All of this with no Soviet – or equivalent – menace.

As it happens, the first actual military operation conducted by NATO since its formation in 1949 was in Kosovo, 50 years later in 1999, wearing the tag of “humanitarian intervention”. Kosovo was covered in the previous part of this series. But Kennard sums up the ultimate aim:

The Yugoslav government thus had to be destroyed to maintain US military supremacy in the institutionalized form of NATO.

Two years later:

9/11 provided the West with a new enemy; and NATO employed new and different machinations to keep Russia out while expanding into Eastern Europe via Georgia and Ukraine.

It goes without saying that mafia connotations have been flying around since Trump came to power. This was a point that was picked up by the Nation, noting that Trump had received an endorsement from:

Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano, former hitman and underboss for the Gambino crime family. In 1991, as part of deal with the federal government to testify against his former mob boss, John Gotti, Gravano confessed to 19 murders. But there’s ample reason to believe Gravano was responsible for even more killings. Making the case for Trump, Gravano said, “I’m gonna call him a gangster. We need a gangster.”

Trump himself has been convicted of several felonies, amongst other things. And his government isn’t much better. The article sums up Trumps’ associations:

the Mafia is a more pertinent point of comparison for Trump, who got to see the Cosa Nostra up close thanks to his lawyer and mentor Roy Cohn, who was also an adviser to mob bosses like Paul Castellano (Gotti’s predecessor as head of the Gambino family) and Anthony “Fat Tony” Salerno. As a real estate developer, Trump had repeated business dealings with mobsters, who long controlled aspects of the construction business in New York. Trump operates like a mob boss, surrounding himself with family members and groveling loyalists, prizing fealty above all else, and practicing a transactional politics of favors and deals that shows little regard for legal norms.

And just to add to the intrigue, Charles Kushner, his daughters father-in-law, was convicted of tax evasion and witness tampering, to mention a few. A passage quoted from The American Prospect provides a list of Trump officials engaged in seedy misconducts:

The presumptive Secretary of Education is married to a man whose former employee alleges he forced her to perform sex acts with his friend for an hour and a half after he defecated on her head. The presumptive Commerce Secretary preemptively sued his former assistant in 2018, after her lawyer threatened to publicize “not pretty” 2 a.m. text messages she’d received from him and his wife. The presumptive Health and Human Services director’s explanation for forcibly groping a former nanny’s breasts while holding her hostage in a kitchen pantry was that he “had a very, very rambunctious youth”; he was 46 at the time. The White House efficiency czar, currently a defendant in a putative class-action lawsuit filed by eight former employees who accuse him of perpetrating an “Animal House” work environment of “rampant sexual harassment,” and paid a quarter of a million dollars to a flight attendant who says he got naked and asked her to touch his erect penis in exchange for the gift of a horse. And of course the presumptive Defense Secretary was accused of raping a woman who was tasked with monitoring what she described to police as his “creeper vibes” after a Republican women’s conference at which he was a keynote speaker, just a month and change after the birth of his fourth child with a woman who was not his wife at the time.

And we’ve not even started on the Epstein debacle yet.

A piece from Common Dreams continues with the Mafia comparison, outlining the conditions that allowed the Mafia to rise in Sicily, in an environment of poverty, something similar to the conditions that brought Trump to power. We see Trumps’ assortment of oligarchs behaving like a cartel ‘aligning their interests with Trump’s administration in ways that echo mafia-like dynamics.’ Of particular note is Elon Musk, who:

is shaping up to be his new consigliere, not unlike the old mafia’s lawyer-fixers—except with a global tech empire at his disposal. His control over X (formerly Twitter) allows him to dictate the flow of political discourse, much like a mafia boss controlling the press. If Cosa Nostra kept power through silence—omertà—Musk ensures loyalty through algorithms, shadowbans, and the subtle privileging of certain voices over others.

But Trump has brought out skeletons that were always in the cupboard. Its just that previous presidents were more cautious about it. Trump says the quiet part out loud - unless of course someone mentions Jeffery Epstein.

Epstein’s sordid record has been well documented, before he committed suicide, which itself has incurred doubts. But intense debate has surrounded Trumps’ relationship with the paedophile.

Epstein and Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 1997

Chris Hedges outlines some of the highlights that punctuated the Trump/Epstein debacle. Not surprisingly, Trump has refused to release the Epstein Files, after saying that he would. The Epstein saga is one of intrigue, hedonism and the rampant abuse of the vulnerable by the rich and famous, involving not just Trump but also:

And that’s just for starters. Engagements with Clinton and Trump, are recorded on flight logs from his private jet, although some flight logs have disappeared. Videos recorded by Epstein are held by the FBI.

Hedges notes Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie Brown, who wrote the book Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story. She documents the story of a woman going by the pseudonym “Kate Johnson,” who reported her alleged rape by Trump and Epstein when she was thirteen:

“I loudly pleaded with Trump to stop,” she said in the lawsuit about being raped. “Trump responded to my pleas by violently striking me in the face with his open hand and screaming that he could do whatever he wanted.” Brown continues: Johnson said that Epstein invited her to a series of ‘underage sex parties’ at his New York mansion where she met Trump. Enticed by promises of money and modeling opportunities, Johnson said she was forced to have sex with Trump several times, including once with another girl, twelve years old, whom she labeled ‘Marie Doe.’ Trump demanded oral sex, the lawsuit said, and afterward he “pushed both minors away while angrily berating them for the ‘poor’ quality of the sexual performance,” according to the lawsuit, filed April 26 in U.S. District Court in Central California. Afterward, when Epstein learned that Trump had taken Johnson’s virginity, Epstein allegedly ‘attempted to strike her about the head with his closed fists,’ angry he had not been the one to take her virginity. Johnson claimed that both men threatened to harm her, and her family if she ever revealed what had happened. The lawsuit states that Trump did not take part in Epstein’s orgies but liked to watch, often while the thirteen-year-old “Kate Johnson” gave him a hand job. It appears Trump was able to quash the lawsuit by buying her silence. She has since disappeared.

Alex Acosta, who was U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida in 2008, negotiated a plea deal for Epstein. This granted immunity from all federal criminal charges. The agreement shut down the FBI probe into Epstein’s sex crimes. This halted the investigation:

Trump, in what many consider an act of gratitude, appointed Acosta as Secretary of Labor in his first term.

Then there’s the involvement of Ghislaine Maxwell:

Trump contemplated pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell after she was arrested in July 2020, fearing she would reveal details of his decades-long friendship with Epstein, according to Trump biographer Michael Wolff. In July 2022, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison. “Jeffrey Epstein’s closest relationship in life was with Donald Trump…these were two guys joined at the hip for a good 15 years. They did everything together,” Wolff told host Joanna Coles on The Daily Beast Podcast. “And this is from sharing, pursuing women, hunting women, sharing at least one girlfriend for at least a year in this kind of rich-guy relationship with each other’s planes, to Epstein advising Trump on how to cheat on his taxes.”

Hedges sums up everything that’s wrong with the system (emphasis added):

The Epstein story is a window into the moral bankruptcy, hedonism and greed of the ruling class. This crosses political lines. It is the common denominator between Democratic politicians, such as Bill Clinton, philanthropists, such as Bill Gates, the billionaire class, and Trump. They are one class of predators and grifters. It is not only girls and women they exploit, but all of us.

And Trump and his cronies have already started to come after the rest of us, as Hedges reports in another article. As he notes:

The most ominous warning to date from our homegrown fascists is the latest Presidential memo, “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence.” It accuses any critic of law enforcement, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the American empire, capitalism, the Christian right, the persecution of immigrants and those that decry discrimination based on race and gender, as well as those who question white, male patriarchy, described as “traditional American views on family, religion, and morality,” of fomenting “violent revolution.”

This memo could be the harbinger pushing the US towards totalitarianism. It appears to have been prompted by the assassination of Charlie Kirk. It represents an attack on the left, from people who exist in a fantasy world of make believe, that history has been previously documented again and again:

Totalitarian regimes promulgate broad security decrees, from Stalin’s Article 70 to the Nazis’ Malicious Practices Act, to give themselves the sweeping powers to indiscriminately target anyone.

Hedges sums it up:

Our enemies intend to implement this dystopia. The question is not if, but when. How long before the iron bars slam shut and America as we know it disappears? How long before the state rounds us up and hauls us away?

Is the Mafia coming home to roost? It goes without saying that any successful crime family needs effective professional hit men to keep them in power. There’s one country that fits the bill perfectly for the US. That country is Israel. The special relationship between the US and Israel will be explored in the next and final part of this series.