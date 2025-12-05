Why are we facing a climate crisis? Why is there a genocide taking place in Gaza? Why is there so much inequality in the world? And why is the world dominated by a tiny bunch of billionaires? The common denominator to all these questions and more is neoliberalism, the current endemic economic system that drives global geopolitical and economic affairs. The driving agent of this system is the corporation, an entity that was defined by Joel Baken in his seminal book and documentary The Corporation, as a psychopath:

One seminal work to emerge at the turn of the century was the film and book The Corporation by Joal Baken. The film can be viewed here. Bakin is a law professor at the University of British Columbia. In his groundbreaking analysis, he outlines how the corporate entity became a ‘legal person’ and how this legal person has become afflicted with every personality disorder you could possibly think of - the key diagnosis from his analysis being that the corporation is a psychopath with an absolute obsession with the bottom line. This specific aspect was settled in the court case Dodge v. Ford (1916) in which the Ford motor company was sued for withholding full share dividend payments. The key argument was that profits belonged to shareholders. The judge agreed and the ruling became integrated within corporate law. It became known as ‘the best interests of the Corporation’ principle and is applied globally. Bakan quotes corporate lawyer Robert Hinkley, who sums it up:

[T]he corporate design contained in hundreds of corporate laws throughout the world is nearly identical … the people who run corporations have a legal duty to shareholders, and that duty is to make money. Failing this duty can leave directors and officers open to being sued by shareholders. [The law] dictates the corporation to the pursuit of its own self-interest (and equates corporate self-interest with shareholder self-interest). No mention is made of responsibility to the public interest … Corporate law thus casts ethical and social concerns as irrelevant, or as stumbling blocks to the corporation’s fundamental mandate.

I go into neoliberalism a lot in the above article, within the context of health and the pharmaceutical industry. But I also cover the issue in other articles. Below I’ll reproduce the relevant sections to provide background. In the above article I discuss how social responsibility is technically illegal under corporate law, unless it’s ‘in the service of corporate self-interest’ as Milton Freedman once put it. Then there’s the issue of social policy, which serves the interests of ordinary people through education, social welfare/income security and health care, etc:

Neoliberalists reject social policy as a form of discrimination as not everyone benefits. The belief is that everyone should be treated equally regardless, and no one should be given preferential treatment. The route to this is through privatisation and deregulation - zero government interference.

In the following article covering the pandemic I define neoliberalism:

I introduced this article with a reference to neoliberalism. What is it and what does it mean? It’s an ideology and economic concept based on Laissez-faire free market liberal economics. At its core is the notion that Governments should not interfere in the market and that markets should exist to operate freely and be left to their own devices. It takes the view that market failure can’t occur and that if it does, then it’s a failure of state and Government. This contrasts with the neoclassic view that markets do fail, but which also takes the position that if a resource becomes scarce, prices will rise and substitutes can be found. Neoliberals take the position that taxation is a form of coercion and that the state should defend the right to private property and enforce contracts. This will enable the market to work.

Within the context of environmental issues such as climate change, this also ties in with the idea of property rights. The atmosphere and the land should be allocated as property to be traded and used accordingly. This means that processes such as carbon trading can be left to market devices and everything will work perfectly, resolving environmental issues!

Underpinning neoliberalism is the necessity for constant economic growth. In a finite world there is a limit to how much growth can be achieved. This was initially challenged in 1972 by the groundbreaking report ‘Limits to Growth‘, published by a group of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), commissioned by the Club of Rome. The research was based on five factors that was seen as impacting growth; population, agricultural production, natural resources, industrial production, and pollution. The opening introduction lays the foundation for the report:

...the arms race, environmental deterioration, the population explosion, and economic stagnation are often cited as the central, long-term problems of modern man. Many people believe that the future course of human society, perhaps even the survival of human society, depends on the speed and effectiveness with which the world responds to these issues. And yet only a small fraction of the world’s population is actively concerned with understanding these problems or seeking their solutions.

A recent approach that challenges the neoliberal constant is ecological economics. It takes the position that economic processes are part of the physical world. As such there are limits to economic growth and that there are some commodities that can’t be substituted. The neoliberal perception of the world views everything as a commodity, to be exploited for human use. This conflicts with the position that nature is an intrinsic entity that does not exist solely for the benefit of human kind, which ties in with the notion of instrumental and intrinsic values. Someone who sees a piece of land instrumentally sees a commodity that can be exploited for timber, minerals etc. The intrinsic viewpoint sees the land as a thing of beauty or something that, for example, performs ecosystem services.

Because nature is viewed as a commodity, the neoliberal approach is to utilise the environment as an economic good. In other words, subject to property rights, we should own and exploit the environment. No surprise then that this perception of the world has led to widespread environmental degradation to the point that it could threaten our very survival.

Coronavirus - a Crystal Ball Vision of the Future? Shadowlightblog · July 17, 2020 There's one causality from the coronavirus pandemic that has been pleading for its life ever since the virus initially erupted from China. Its the global neoliberal system that we're all so deeply embedded within. This seemingly impenetrable 'perfect' manifestation of modern day free-market capitalism has been left in a shambles by a tiny single celled organism. Read full story

Yet despite the chaos the pandemic generated, everything quickly reverted back to business as usual. But perhaps the most insidious impact of neoliberalism is through the climate crisis. Below I explain the background to the concept, firstly by making reference to a biblical paradox whereby, ‘some Christians believe that God’s Earth should be protected and looked after under the stewardship of the people, whilst others believe that the earth is there to be exploited’:

Similar paradoxes prevail in other world religions. In some cases in the past this has led to the destruction of local environments. But those who see the Bible as a source to endorse environmental prudence admit that the bible has been used by some to cause destruction and devastation. This goes some way to explaining the incredulous climate denial and wanton destruction that currently prevails. Its obviously a bit more than that. The prevailing dogma of the neoliberal order underpins the almost cult-like characteristics of the system - a system that believes that science and technology will provide a solution. But peel away the thin veneer of our high-tech society and little has changed over the past few millennia. The false God of consumerism is now incumbent.

This invariably leads to the false solutions that has come to the forefront in dealing with the climate crisis. It’s the fundamental belief that we can solve the crisis within the current system without changing anything, just like the ancients did before us. Looking through the lens of anthropology offers a holistic insight into cultural systems, beliefs, practices, expressions and social behaviour. If neoliberalism lies at the heart of the problem, then that is where this investigation should begin.

In a paper from the Annual Review of Anthropology, scholar Tejaswini Ganti from New York University, considers the role of anthropological research into neoliberalism. It outlines how neoliberalism has become a focal point within 21st century discourse as a political-economic concept. In the paper, Ganti argues that neoliberalism can mean different things depending on context. She identifies four key terms:

(a) a set of economic reform policies that some political scientists characterize as the “D-L-P formula,” which are concerned with the deregulation of the economy, the liberalization of trade and industry, and the privatization of state-owned enterprises; (b) a prescriptive development model that deﬁnes very different political roles for labor, capital, and the state compared with prior models, with tremendous economic, social, and political implications; (c) an ideology that values market exchange as “an ethic in itself, capable of acting as a guide to all human action and substituting for all previously held ethical beliefs”; and (d) a mode of governance that embraces the idea of the self-regulating free market, with its associated values of competition and self-interest, as the model for effective and efficient government.

Neoliberalism is referred to as an ‘ideological and philosophical movement’ or ‘thought collective’ that emerged during the interwar years. The driving force behind the ideology was the prevailing rise of communism, collectivism and state-centred planning. In short, socialism as a political force was seen as a threat to the free market and individual freedom. The concept began to take shape before the outbreak of World War 2 with the publication of Walter Lippmann’s An Inquiry into the Principles of the Good Society in 1937, ‘which argued that a market economy was far superior to state intervention and that the absence of private property was akin to totalitarianism.’

After the war, the Mont Pelerin Society (MPS) was founded by a group of influential economists (named after the Swiss town where they met), led by by Austrian economist Friedrich August von Hayek, ‘to build a transnational network of intellectuals who could be trusted to promote the cause of neoliberalism.’ The key focus was private property:

Private property in terms of the means of production was seen as key to decentralizing power and preventing its concentration, which could otherwise jeopardize individual freedom. Freedom of choice across all domains of production and consumption—of the producer, worker, and consumer—was imperative for the efficient and satisfactory production of

goods and services. Freedom of choice also extended to individuals who should have the right to plan their own lives rather than be directed by a centralized planning authority.

Also in the team was Milton Friedman, who’s theories would have a major impact in the emergence of neoliberal thought. But the seeds of the free market were sown in the 18th century by Adam Smith in his seminal work An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations.

Smith referred to the market as an ‘invisible hand’, whereby someone pursuing their own interest ‘frequently promotes that of the society more effectually than when he really intends to promote it.’ This forms the basis of the modern concept, if you leave the free market to its own devices, everything will work out under its own volition.

Hayek was strongly influenced by Smiths work and that underpinned his position on the free market. But neoliberalism became a contentious issue in the 1970’s, through the influence of Friedman. I’ve previously covered Friedman influence:

Friedman trained groups of students who became known as the ‘Chicago Boys’. Naomi Klein covers the story of the Chicago Boys and Friedman’s influence in detail in her book The Shock Doctrine.

Friedman was effectively the Godfather of unfettered ultra laissez-faire capitalism. He recognised disaster as an opportunity for ‘economic development’. This was the ideology that Friedman instilled in his students. As Klein put it in her book: Like all fundamentalist faiths, Chicago School economics is, for its true believers, a closed loop. The starting premise is that the free market is a perfect scientific system, one in which individuals, acting on their own self-interested desires, create the maximum benefits for all. It follows ineluctably that if something is wrong within a free market economy — high inflation or soaring unemployment — it has to be because the market is not truly free. There must be some interference, some distortion in the system. The Chicago solution is always the same: a stricter more complete application of the fundamentals.

After serving as the president of the MPS from 1970 to 1972, Friedman focused his attention on the Chicago School. The Chicago Boys instigated a coup in Chile with the help of the CIA. But Friedman’s grand experiment in neoliberalism was a catastrophic failure:

After a year, inflation went through the roof. Unemployment was rampant. The economy was facing imminent collapse. Finally in 1982, Chile crashed and Pinochet was forced to backtrack and shift into socialist mode.

Klein sums up the experiment: Chile… was a country where a small elite leapt from wealthy to super-rich in extremely short order — a highly profitable formula bankrolled by debt and heavily subsidised (then bailed out) with public funds. When the hype and salesmanship behind the miracle are stripped away Chile under Pinochet and the Chicago boys was not a capitalist state featuring a liberated market but a corporatist one. …What Chile pioneered under Pinochet was an evolution of corporatism: a mutually supporting alliance between a police state and large corporations, joining forces to wage all-out war on the third power sector — the workers — thereby drastically increasing the alliance’s share of the national wealth.

But the negative connotations of neoliberalism wasn’t restricted to market forces or the breakdown of democracy, there was an environmental dimension as well. What liberal economists failed to recognise was that economic activity doesn’t exist in a closed system, it takes place in the wider ecological environment of the natural world. As such, anything that occurred outside the economic system was externalised. This concept was explored in Garrett Hardin’s work ‘the tragedy of the commons’, published in Science in 1968. Hardin was a controversial figure due to his views on population growth, a contemporary issue in the 1960’s and ‘70’s and which underpins ‘Tragedy’. Nevertheless, his insight on environmental issues was important.

He begins his essay by focusing on the point that science and technology has its limitations. He argues that:

A technical solution may be defined as one that requires a change only in the techniques of the natural sciences, demanding little or nothing in the way of change in human values or ideas of morality.

He then considers the dilemma of an increasing population whilst preserving privilege, pointing out that, ‘In a finite world this means that the per capita share of the world’s goods must steadily decrease.’ He discusses the use of energy and the similar limitations that will be encountered here.

He takes aim at Adam Smith’s ‘invisible hand’, that no progress will be made on the problems he discusses, ‘until we explicitly exorcize the spirit of Adam Smith in the field of practical demography.’ He then goes on to cite the example of the herdsman who introduces extra cattle in order to increase income, which then leads others to also introduce extra cattle. This ultimately leads to overgrazing because there isn’t enough pasture to accommodate all the cattle. This then is the tragedy - over exploitation of a common resource. He notes that, ‘As a rational being, each herdsman seeks to maximize his gain.’ And that’s the crux of the argument. Within the closed system of economics, what occurs within the system is perfectly rational. He sums up:

Each man is locked into a system that compels him to increase his herd without limit - in a world that is limited. Ruin is the destination toward which all men rush, each pursuing his own best interest in a society that believes in the freedom of the commons.

Another interpretation of the tragedy is environmental abuse. Using the example of pollution, Hardin notes:

The rational man finds that his share of the cost of the wastes he discharges into the commons is less than the cost of purifying his wastes before releasing them. Since this is true for everyone, we are locked into a system of “fouling our own nest,” so long as we behave only as independent, rational, free-enterprisers.

Legal enforcement would be the obvious answer, but Hardin makes the point that we have a situation where; ‘Bureau administrators, trying to evaluate the

morality of acts in the total system, are singularly liable to corruption, producing a government by men, not laws.’ Or to coin the phrase:

Who shall watch the watchers themselves?

Environmental regulation has improved in some areas since Hardin’s time and there are differing perspectives on the population issue. But the climate crisis remains elusive. This boils down to the paradox of the closed system whereby climate change in relative terms doesn’t exist. Within the system, that would appear to be a perfectly rational perspective. But rationality isn’t the same as understanding. Rationality is only as effective as the scope of ones understanding and experience. Understand the paradox and you understand the problem. What that means in effect is - a closed system doesn’t share any external boundaries. But every human system shares a boundary with the natural world. Within our current economic framework, this boundary is an invisible border with blurred edges.

Climate change has become a focal point for Anthropological studies. A paper published in Economic Anthropology by Thomas A. Reuter (University of Melbourne), Climate change as a cultural artifact: Anthropological insights to help avert systemic collapse, pins down the key fallacies that underpin neoliberalism. He refers to:

pseudo-intellectual premises about nature (including human nature) within the pseudo-realist neoliberal ideology that upholds today’s dominant and highly destructive economic regime.

He points out the nature of species’ interdependence within ecosystems and how important these dynamics are, to humans as well as other life forms. He notes that:

Interdependence is greatest, however, among individuals of a species that is reliant on differentiated social systems. Humans are the most mutually interdependent or “social” of all life-forms.

Now that we’ve established the fundamentals, this begs the question, is there a psychological impairment with neoliberalisms’ apostles? It's quite clear that the current system is intrinsically irrational. The financial crisis highlighted that fact. Then there’s the former World Bank chief economist Sir Nicholas Stern, who published his Stern Review back in October 2006. He concluded that ‘climate change is the greatest and widest-ranging market failure ever seen’. One of the most egregious examples of that market failure - although not perceived as such by those perpetuating it, is the wholesale destruction in northern Alberta in Canada. As I noted here:

A classic example of the insanity and folly that underpins humanity is the exploitation of Tar Sands in northern Alberta in Canada, the most destructive form of fossil fuel extraction. It represents the epiphany of the neoliberal cult that pervades our culture. The area has been dubbed Mordor, the fictional land from Tolkein’s Lord of the Rings.

Is neoliberalism a cult? As this article points out, there’s no strict definition of what a cult is - sometimes compounded by the pejorative use of the term. These are the general characteristics of a cult:

Absolute authoritarianism without accountability Zero tolerance for criticism or questions Lack of meaningful financial disclosure regarding the budget Unreasonable fears about the outside world that often involve evil conspiracies and persecutions A belief that former followers are always wrong for leaving and there is never a legitimate reason for anyone else to leave Abuse of members Records, books, articles, or programs documenting the abuses of the leader or group Followers feeling that they are never able to be “good enough” A belief that the leader is right at all times A belief that the leader is the exclusive means of knowing “truth” or giving validation

Neoliberalism itself may not accurately fit all the criteria, but some of the institutions and people that drive the system would fit the mould. Donald Trump for example would meet the conditions for a cult type leader. However if you expand the concept to a global level, the criteria might just change. Lets tease out these ideas in more detail. This piece, From Progressive Neoliberalism to Trump—and Beyond, by Nancy Fraser (Henry A. and Louise Loeb Professor of Political and Social Science and professor of philosophy at The New School in New York City), published in American Affairs, outlines how ‘progressive neoliberalism’ was implemented, firstly in the US. The ‘progressive’ aspect represents how the stick of neoliberalism was presented as a carrot.

Although UK Prime minister Margaret Thatcher, who was a convert of Milton Friedman’s theories, had let the genie out of the bottle, it was the subsequent administration of Ronald Reagan who began to push the gospel of neoliberalism. But it was Reagan’s successor Bill Clinton, who laid down the stick and introduced the carrot. As Fraser puts it:

the right-wing “fundamentalist” version of neoliberalism could not become hegemonic in a country whose common sense was still shaped by New Deal thinking, the “rights revolution,” and a slew of social movements descended from the New Left. For the neoliberal project to triumph, it had to be repackaged, given a broader appeal, and linked to other, noneconomic aspirations for emancipation. Only when decked out as progressive could a deeply regressive political economy become the dynamic center of a new hegemonic bloc.

The “New Democrats” would make neoliberalism palatable to the masses. Tony Blair would pick up the baton in the UK a few years later.

False solutions to the climate crisis would emerge, as well one of the most neoliberal progressive policies of all, the introduction of subprime mortgages, which would eventually trigger economic collapse. This was all part of what Frazer describes as the ‘Goldman Sachsification of the US economy’. It wasn’t long before neoliberalism enticed the notion of a new - almost cult like - preoccupation with a dynamic new liberal economy where everyone would prosper. In 2008, the meltdown occurred, which may have provided an opening to challenge the continuous neoliberal consolidation of the global economy. Along came the great pretender - Barack Obama. As an African American, the image oozed the promise of change. But instead, he bailed out the ‘too big to fail’ financial sector. Although he did introduce Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act, which at least offered a basic safety net for some. He effectively continued as a neoliberal disciple. That continued during his second term, even after civil society finally decided to challenge the status quo through Occupy Wall Street, representing the so-called 99%.

But an unintended consequence of Occupy and the failings of Obama to deal with the wider crisis was the opening a fissure which ultimately led to the rise of Donald Trump, with his populist campaigning, making all the right noises, with an unlikely contender in the shape of Bernie Sanders, challenging the Clinton dynasty - this time led by Bill’s wife Hilary. Sanders was quickly pushed aside by the Clinton camp. But that meant nothing. Trump unexpectedly triumphed and very much continued business as usual in his own inimitable way. Trump effectively put neoliberalism on steroids. Trumps influence has meant that it would be difficult to rowback any alternative. Frazer quotes Antonio Gramsci:

“The old is dying and the new cannot be born; in this interregnum a great variety of morbid symptoms appear.”

The net result is:

a toxic environment that appears to validate the view, held by some progressives, that all Trump voters are “deplorables”—irredeemable racists, misogynists, and homophobes. Also reinforced is the converse view, held by many reactionary populists, that all progressives are incorrigible moralizers and smug elitists who look down on them while sipping lattes and raking in the bucks.

Does this represent a trend towards fascism? The paper, Neoliberal fascism? Fascist trends in early neoliberal thought and echoes in the present (2023), published in Contemporary Political Theory by Dr Henry Maher (Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Sydney) considers the issues. Whilst Maher does not explicitly state that neoliberalism equates to fascism, he argues that there are similarities. He outlines a convergence of ideas that early neoliberal thinkers had in common with fascists, particularly the notion that socialism represented an existential threat:

Historians have long emphasised violent anti-communism as a core principle of fascism. In their attempts to eliminate socialism, fascist parties sought to abolish parliamentary democracy, claiming it was a distortion of the will of the people, and that only the fascist leader could truly understand and act in the interests of the people. Though the open celebration of violence is generally viewed as anathema to neoliberalism, critical scholars of neoliberalism have highlighted anti-democratic and authoritarian tendencies in neoliberal thought. Most noted is Friedrich Hayek’s engagement with the thought of Nazi jurist Carl Schmidt, and Hayek’s subsequent support for authoritarian regimes including Pinochet in Chile and Salazar in Portugal. Also noted is Milton Friedman’s antipathy for popular democracy, and the public choice-orientated constitutionalism of James Buchanan which seeks to strictly limit the scope of popular democracy.

Maher notes the work of Louis Rougier, who was a French neoliberalist, who became a member of the Mont Pèlerin society, with the backing of Hayek. Rougier believed that “the exercise of public affairs belonged to qualified minorities… governing is, therefore, an eminently aristocratic thing, which can only be exercised by elites” [links to French text].

Another thinker with fascist predilections and neoliberal orientations was French philosopher Bertrand de Jouvenel. He admired ‘the youth and vitality of Hitler’s fascist regime’, following the occupation of France, and thought that ‘France should now take its place in Hitler’s fascist new European order’. He:

viewed the working classes as eminently unfit for participation in democratic governance, reinforcing the need for aristocratic or authoritarian leadership.

He came from a background of nobility. Maher notes:

in both the political thought and activism of early neoliberal thinkers in the 1930s and 1940s, we can locate the first intersection of fascism and neoliberalism in the shared support for violence and anti-democratic measures in pursuit of the suppression of socialism.

Race is something that is considered relatively benign in neoliberal thought. However given the obvious racial predilections of ‘western civilisation’, there are nevertheless racial undertones. Also there’s still a predominant patriarchal element that prevails today, something that is notably endemic within fascism.

Shifting towards behavioural science, this article from Scientific American reports how wealth and compassion are negatively related. Studies show that upper class people and those who are better off are more selfish and less compassionate. In one example, two videos were shown. One was DIY, and:

The other showed children who were suffering from cancer. After watching the videos, participants indicated how much compassion they felt while watching either video. Social class was measured by asking participants questions about their family’s level of income and education. The results of the study showed that participants on the lower end of the spectrum, with less income and education, were more likely to report feeling compassion while watching the video of the cancer patients. In addition, their heart rates slowed down while watching the cancer video—a response that is associated with paying greater attention to the feelings and motivations of others.

Why is this? The theory suggests that the more self sufficient you are the more freedom and independence from others you feel. In short, you become more detached from people. And it appears that well off people are more likely to endorse greed. As Gordon Gekko put it, “greed is good.”

Another trend of the neoliberal mindset is anti-science. This Undark article delves into the background. It’s a review of a book by Michael E. Mann and Peter J. Hotez, Science Under Siege: How To Fight The Five Most Powerful Forces That Threaten Our World. Making reference to legendary astronomer Carl Sagan, who warned in 1995 that ‘the United States was turning its back on science, and that the consequences would be dire’, the article notes:

While Sagan was primarily concerned with the rise of pseudoscience, Mann and Hotez fear that we’re now in the midst of an anti-science boom, led by people, corporations, and governments who intentionally spread false or misleading information. “Anti-science has already caused serious illness and mass casualties in the near term,” they write. “Unmitigated, it will in the long term take millions more lives, produce misguided national policies, and have long-lasting catastrophic consequences, including potentially, the destabilization of our civilization.”

Mann is a climate scientist at the University of Pennsylvania and Hotez is a paediatrician and vaccine scientist at Baylor College of Medicine at the University of Dallas, Texas. Highlighted is climate denial and the furore of vaccines during the pandemic, linked to an epidemic of mis- and disinformation, particularly from the far right. The five forces in the book are:

petrostates, …plutocrats, propagandists, the press, and pros — referring to scholars who use their credentials to promote unsupported or contrarian views.

As a result of the book, the authors have been targeted and harassed, both online and in person. And of course there’s the inevitable conspiracy theories. Coming up with solutions to deal with the problem won’t be easy, apart from deconstructing neoliberalism - whenever hell freezes over, or more aptly after the world burns. But the article notes:

Referring to what they view as President Donald Trump’s authoritarian aims, they write: “It is therefore incumbent upon other democratic nations such as the European Union, United Kingdom, Australia, and Japan to band together (perhaps even joined by the authoritarian nation of China were it to recognize it as being in their long-term interest) to take whatever punitive actions are necessary against bad state actors — the United States sadly now included — to rein them in.”

A writer that has written a lot about psychological issues is Avigail Abarbanel, who is a psychotherapist and former Israeli citizen. In one of her Substack pieces, she makes reference to Social Darwinism. This is applying Darwin’s theory of evolution to human society, which is artificial and not natural, something that the conservative proponents of the theory seem to be blissfully unaware of. So if people get it wrong, it’s their fault - the ‘blame the victim’ mentality. This is an issue I touched upon in the climate crisis article above. Here I follow on directly on the discussion from Thomas A. Reuter’s paper, where I left off above:

…This has led to the ‘differentiation of acquired knowledge and skills’ as our modern culture has evolved. How has this led to a culture that has become diametrically opposite to what it is? Reuter points out that this cultural contradiction is a relatively recent development:

people have lived relatively sustainably since modern humans first evolved some 195,000–160,000 years ago. The current crisis originated in the age of industrialization and only began to accelerate exponentially in the post–World War II period of rampant consumer capitalism. Moreover, what is true across temporal scales is true also across geographical regions. The vast majority of non-Western societies studied by anthropologists appear to have lived relatively sustainably until recently, and many continue to do so, as indeed Western societies did prior to the Industrial Revolution. Sustainability has been the rule rather than the exception.

The contrast here is that although indigenous people may endorse some ‘primitive’ beliefs, much of their culture is predicated on their relationship with the natural world, something that western modern culture has become fatally disconnected from. As Reuter sums up:

climate change is not happening because of some intrinsic element of human nature; it is a cultural artifact.

In short, mass consumerism driven by the current system lies at the heart of the problem, whereby:

Industrialization had its own techno-utopian allure and briefly held the promise of presumably “higher” living standards for middle-class consumers in some parts of the world.

This is defended through the prevailing myth that ‘this particular system and all its artifacts, including a highly unsustainable variant of human ecology, as a natural, stable condition that is without alternative.’ There is also another underlying narrative that is based on the Darwinian concept of ‘survival of the fittest’. That the strong must prevail and that the weak should be eliminated. This lies at the heart of neoliberal culture and forms the basis for colonialism and the view that western culture is superior and everyone else is inferior. The result is widespread inequality. However this is a distorted view as competition is inherently self destructive from an ecosystem perspective:

Healthy ecosystems thus over time resolve competition and exploit it as a motor for continuous diversification, with the ultimate outcome of establishing complex webs of interdependence wherein species are mutually sustained.

The ubiquitous Adam Smith crops up again. But here, Reuter outlines how Smiths’ ideas have also been misconstrued. He notes that Smith, ‘though a free market advocate, was well aware of similar patterns in economics and critical of pseudo-realist approaches.’ In other words, Smith was aware of the contradictions within the system. In conclusion:

The event-focused, short-term logic of economic realism, driven by the voracious profit appetite of financial capital, thus rests on a pseudo-intellectual misreading of Hobbes, Darwin, Smith, and others that largely does away with broader moral (systemic) concerns.

The concept of a ‘moral economy’ is postulated as a means of re-establishing sustainable interdependence.

Abarbanel touches on neoliberalism here. She also has a separate worthwhile website, where she outlines the fundamentals of brain function and neurological issues. To start, the human brain mainly consists of two major components; the limbic system and the prefrontal cortex (PFC). The limbic system is our mammalian brain, where our emotions and instincts are located. It is the centre for our primitive animal survival mechanisms. The PFC is where our executive functions are based. It’s our ‘higher’ brain, what enables us to be distinctly human, to think and reason and act rationally, also endowing us with empathy. It allows us to communicate using structured language. However, depending on our upbringing and the environment we grow up in, that can affect how our brains are wired or how they are integrated. As Abarbanel explains:

When our executive brain and our limbic brain are not well connected, we ‘flip flop’ between them. As soon as we are triggered into some kind of threat (past, present or both), our limbic brain takes over and shuts down the executive. This is why it is so essential to be well-integrated in order to live a full adult life and be able to handle our adult responsibilities without losing confidence, feeling exhausted, insecure and fearful (anxious). The tiniest sign of threat can cause anyone to lose their sense of themselves and their ability to think clearly. When we are not integrated enough and are threatened we can all end up feeling like a mess or ‘lose it’…

Childhood is therefore a crucial period where proper brain development can take place through the vertical integration of the limbic and PFC systems. If this has been enabled through an ideal upbringing, the result is a well balanced adult. Unfortunately many people don’t receive an ideal upbringing. But that doesn’t mean we’re destined to become total failures for the rest of our lives. Most adult brains (there are some exceptions, see below) have neuroplasticity. because of this ‘our brain can continue to integrate and change its neural architecture all through life.’

Note: If you do feel you have issues, please seek further advice from a professional (GP or therapist).

How does all this fit into the bigger picture? Abarbanel considers this in this paper, Engaging With the ‘Dark Side’.

James Nachtwey, an ‘anti-war photographer’, appeared on the Oprah show to talk about his book Inferno. He was asked how ordinary people could respond to his various pictures of atrocities and suffering. His reply:

‘When confronted with images of pain and suffering, don’t shut down or turn away. Stay engaged. Force yourself to be moved by what you are seeing...Keep it alive emotionally within yourself’.

This is essentially the message that the paper puts across. People working in front line services, e.g. health care staff, fire fighters etc, who deal with human tragedy, need to look after themselves. This includes activists and campaigners. As Abarbanel notes:

By the nature of the work they do, they receive a disproportionate dose of the ‘dark matter’ of life. One of the worst dangers in being exposed to a high dose of ‘dark matter’ is to become overwhelmed and disillusioned. I think of it as being tempted by the ‘dark side’. The temptation is to begin to believe that darkness is all there is.

She continues:

When we are confronted with a reality that looks like it is all darkness, when we witness or hear about gross injustice or cruelty, the assault on our limbic brain can cause us to experience a strong sense of danger and threat. We can get angry, feel deep sorrow and despair, and we might feel we would just like to get away and avoid the whole thing. We can feel so threatened by it all that our natural instinct is to protect ourselves from that horrible darkness. These are a result of our natural, mammal fight, flight, and freeze instincts.

Carl Jung calls the inner darkness within us ‘the shadow’. It’s those areas we prefer to leave alone. The more empathy people have, the more vulnerable they are to the dark forces that assault them or pull at them from within. It is therefore important for people to be able to support themselves if they are to support others, or:

there will be no one left to work to make the world a better place and help others. The world is wounded and it is full of suffering. We need activists and everyone who does good to do their work for as long as it is needed. I’d hate to think what can happen if all those who try to do good end up burning out and becoming causalities too.

The normal response can be to look away or avoid what going on, to escape all the negativity. But that can also signal an escape from reality. It’s important to establish a sense of balance - not always easy, but engaging in wellbeing and support from others can help. From a personal perspective I previously volunteered and then worked for Citizens Advice. For those of you not familiar with the service, it was set up during World War 2 in the UK to give advice and support to people. It was invaluable at the end of the war, helping service men to reintegrate into society. Today the service can advise people on many issues from housing to immigration or employment, and so on. On some situations I dealt with clients with serious illness or mental health issues. I recall one case where a client, who suffered sexual abuse, spoke to me frankly about the situation. One thing I learned to do through my training and experience was to draw a line in the sand and not get too personally attached. That doesn’t mean that I was insensitive, but it was important to maintain a sense of perspective. But invariably there was the odd case that invoked a reaction.

At the end of the day, we are all the sum of our hopes and fears, strengths and weaknesses. And it’s important to realise that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. That’s true for everyone. I recently watched the documentary Gaza - How to Survive a Warzone. What amazed me was how many of the people were holding up despite what was happening around them - even the kids. As Abarbanel put it:

Even in the midst of despair and devastation, the human spirit is alive somewhere. Those who work with groups of victims must not to forget the dignity of the unique wholeness and humanity of the victims. You must remember their strengths, their full spirit, and their desire for meaning. They are more than just victims, they are human beings who react as humans react when they are subjected to harm and hurt. But there is always dignity and spirit somewhere, and we must be prepared to see it even in the midst of enormous suffering.

If we are suffering either mentally or physically, we are less equipped to help others. Feelings and even physical pain act as indicators of our state of mind or health. We need to respond to those indicators accordingly. As such we need to be aware of vulnerabilities and be able to respond. Adjusting to a dramatic change in our life (e.g. a bereavement) takes time. Neurologically any adaptation is basically a rewiring of our brains. Self care is therefore important. If we don’t care for ourselves, we won’t have the capacity to care for others. This is just as true for the workplace or in organisations. From an activist or volunteering perspective (or even if you work for an organisation), if an entity has a high turnover of staff or volunteers, then there’s a serious problem with the relationship the entity has with people.

The ‘dark side’ within the general context of this article would refer to the neoliberal system. Having provided background context to neoliberalism and those having to deal with the dark forces that surround us, who is behind those dark forces? I touched on this before:

In 2022, the book The Insanity Defence: International and Comparative Perspectives, was published by Oxford University Press. Chapter 15 delves into The Insanity Defence under International Criminal Law. This is relevant as many are seriously questioning the state of mind of those who would casually endorse mass murder and genocide on an industrial scale. This also fits into the personality type of the psychopath. This definition from Psychology Today reflects closely on the wider political consensus:

Psychopathy is a condition characterized by the absence of empathy and the blunting of other affective states. Callousness, detachment, and a lack of empathy enable psychopaths to be highly manipulative. Nevertheless, psychopathy is among the most difficult disorders to spot. Psychopaths can appear normal, even charming. Underneath, they lack any semblance of conscience. Their antisocial nature inclines them often (but by no means always) to criminality.

As the book notes, the charge of insanity has been divisive. It would be difficult to establish such a charge as:

the leaders and middle managers of atrocity crimes are often high functioning, intelligent, and well organized political and military perpetrators who are unlikely to be suffering from a serious mental disorder; they are more likely to be psychopaths.

However a defence for insanity was framed under Article 31 of the Rome Statute that established the International Criminal Court (ICC). But even here, the provision is limited. Another problem with the charge is, what to do if someone was acquitted for crimes against humanity due to their mental impairment. In short, ‘the role of the insanity defence remains unresolved under international criminal law.’

The basic conclusion here is that those engaged in and who are complicit in war crimes are literal psychopaths. It’s important that people become aware that this is an actual personality disorder, not some some derogatory term being thrown around. Incomprehensible to some though it may seem, people like Netanyahu are probably perfectly sane. This is explored further in a Conversation article that covered a study into ‘five dark personality traits’ found in predominately military personnel. These traits included:

psychopathy, narcissism and machiavellianism (the power-hungry personality). Socio-political attitudes such as right-wing authoritarianism and social dominance orientation – believing that “superior” groups should dominate “inferior” groups – also belong to this class.

A lot of evidence has built up on this since World War 2. It is also noted that armed forces tend to recruit the ‘best killers’ based on military psychologists personality profiles that fit the ‘dark traits’ as these people are ideal for ‘getting dirty jobs done’. Then there is the recruiting of personnel with established criminal records.

It’s not just psychopaths that are problematic. There’s the Narcissistic element as well, as this other article from the Conversation delves into. Indeed there are some overlapping personality traits between the two. But probably the main difference between the two is that narcissists crave attention whilst psychopaths are more likely to hover in the background - the power behind the throne. But the one common denominator is power. Power acts like a narcotic, producing power junkies.

The real issue here appears to be people with personality disorders. This is something Abarbanel delves into in this video podcast. The brains of people with PDs are not fully developed. They lack neuroplasticity and a fully functional PFC. As Abarbanel notes:

People with PDs can’t help but cause harm, because of their unique brain structure. They appear to have a permanently impaired prefrontal cortex. They lack empathy, they can’t regulate their behaviour or their emotions, and they must be the centre of attention. It’s not that they choose to be harmful, they just can’t help it. They don’t learn from experience and seem to be unable to change. An explanation, however, is not an excuse. A predator cannot help what they are, but they are still dangerous.

It’s estimated that about 20% of the population have a PD. There’s also a genetic component. There are three main types of PD; Borderline, Narcissistic and Antisocial.

People with BPD crave fusion with others. They cannot cope with abandonment. This can manifest itself in a partner having another interest or even jealousy if the partner has a relationship with their children. They can’t deal with their children growing up, as the process of becoming independent adults trigger the same reaction.

People with NPD crave constant admiration. As parents they tend to dote on one particular sibling at the expense of others. The doted child can end up with serious mental health issues.

People with APD can be the most dangerous. As Abarbanel notes:

also called psychopathy/sociopathy — crave control over others. If they don’t get it, or they feel their victim is slipping away from them they can collapse into a victim state or become extremely abusive. Control can manifest in any context.

She also notes that:

All three PDs are known to be gaslighters. They lie easily and they don’t remember past interactions in a helpful way. They react to the moment and there is almost no sense of shared history. Their emotional/developmental age is between two to five years old.

She makes this important point:

People with PDs can present very well—many can be quite seductive and appear to give their target victim/supplier everything they think they want. The more successful predators are very good at reading people and working out what people want or where their weaknesses are. If you are on a receiving end of a charm offensive, for example, and things seem too good to be true, it’s probably because they are. People with PDs can hide in plain sight. But their impact is nonetheless visible if people pay attention and do not excuse inexcusable behaviour.

People who suffer from PDs can’t be treated. Those on the receiving end need to be helped on how to avoid them. But given the way our world is organised, it’s virtually impossible to avoid them all as many prominent figures in positions of power are likely to have PDs. Abarbanel considers some of these issues here, particularly within the context of narcissism. Based on criteria cited in the DSM-5-TR:

to diagnose a person with narcissistic personality disorder, they need to have five out of nine listed traits (DSM V. Narcissistic Personality Disorder — Diagnostic Criteria 301.81 (F60.81). pp 669-670).

Narcissistic personality disorder is a “A pervasive pattern of grandiosity (in fantasy or behavior), need for admiration, and lack of empathy, beginning by early adulthood and present in a variety of contexts, as indicated by five (or more) of the following:

﻿﻿﻿Has a grandiose sense of self-importance (eg., exaggerates achievements and talents, expects to be recognized as superior without commensurate achievements). Is preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success, power, brilliance, beauty, or ideal love. Believes that he or she is “special” and unique and can only be understood by, or should associate with, other special or high-status people (or institutions). Requires excessive admiration. Has a sense of entitlement (I.e., unreasonable expectations of especially favorable treatment or automatic compliance with his or her expectations).﻿﻿﻿ ﻿﻿﻿Is interpersonally exploitative (i.e., takes advantage of others to achieve his or her own ends). Lacks empathy: is unwilling to recognize or identify with the feelings and needs of others. Is often envious of others or believes that others are envious of him or her. Shows arrogant, haughty behaviors or attitudes.”

She cites Donald Trump and Boris Johnson as obvious narcissists. She makes this observation:

The more power narcissists achieve, the more unstable they become. When narcissists are unstable, they become even more paranoid than they already are. Their fear of losing what they have gained consumes them, and they begin to see enemies everywhere. When they begin to imagine enemies all around them, no one is safe.

And:

Narcissists leave nothing but chaos, division, and scorched earth in their wake. …Narcissists are greedy, cruel, divisive, treacherous, poisonous, fickle, and dangerous. They cannot plan, they have no empathy, and their focus is only on what would secure them the greatest amount of ‘narcissistic supply’. They would present whatever image, and say whatever they believe would get them the most admiration in each moment. This is why narcissists can say one thing in one company, and ten minutes later, the exact opposite to a different group of people.

Yet despite this, we seem to have a fatal attraction for narcissists - we’re always electing them. The fact that putting people that lack empathy in positions of power is ultimately self defeating and tragic, is a lesson that seems to be forever elusive. Abarbanel sums it up:

Those who elected Trump have made their bed, and they will have to lie in it. But they also made everyone else’s bed. It will not end well for the US. It never has for any society that had a narcissist in charge. Israel is another case in point, and there are a few others. If only people learned from our collective history. If only people did not give in to their most basic, fear-based sentiments. If only people had the self-awareness and courage to trust what they know deep down, and not given in to fear. It is such a pity that the alternative to Trump was just as problematic.

She elaborates further on Trumps narcissism here. Using her experience as a psychotherapist treating victims of narcissistic abuse, she had no doubt about Trumps condition. Indeed she makes the point that it’s so obvious and well understood that there should be very little doubt:

I believe that much of what passes as politics is in reality a cheap soap opera revolving around narcissistic dynamics. Politics, especially in democracies, should never be based on the personality or personalities of people at the top of the hierarchy—yet throughout history, that’s exactly what it has been. This isn’t a recent phenomenon; narcissists have almost always occupied positions of power. Democracy was supposed to replace capricious monarchs, but going right back to ancient Greece and Rome, we can see how narcissists have always dismantled democracy.

To further the debate, it’s worth touching on evolutionary science. This paper, The evolution of personality disorders: A review of proposals, published in Frontiers in Psychiatry, considers the evolutionary aspects of PDs. I’m not going to go into the issue in great depth here as research in this area is ongoing. But the general theme is that under certain circumstances certain personality traits can be advantageous for survival. And such traits aren't unique to humans. People with neurotic dispositions, may find themselves at a disadvantage by causing unnecessary stress and alarm, which could have an impact on overall health, however under threat conditions, such individuals would be more likely to survive through their extreme caution. Ultimately the end goal is to pass on genes to the next generation. Therefore PDs could be construed as a form of natural variation. Mutations can occur. Few are advantageous. In this context as some variations can’t be eliminated, some negative mutations may persist. PDs can either be costly or advantageous for the individual, as they don’t generally impair reproduction. The paper makes some interesting points on narcissism. It notes:

Narcissism may then be a high-risk high-reward strategy that pushes individuals to the apex of the status hierarchy if it succeeds, but crushes them if it fails. In the end, an adaptive trait does not need to always succeed—only on average.

‘What is normal in nature is variety’. Whither it becomes the spice of life or a poisoned chalice depends on circumstances. There’s no doubt that PDs can be detrimental. It remains an open question why they persist. The general pattern is history indicates people who gained power with PDs, generated disruption and collapse. We see the same pattern unfolding today, with people with PDs, or other psychological anomalies driving the global neoliberal system as though it was the Titanic. We can either sink or swim. The Trumps and Netanyahu’s need to be stopped in their tracks. Mentally they’re infants in an adult body, which explains their behaviour. How we act is something we need to figure out fast.