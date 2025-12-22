Although I recently stated in an email to subscribers that I was taking a break, I felt compelled to respond to the unhinged reactions to the Bondi Beach shootings.

Much has been reported about what happened on the Beach on Sunday 14 December 2025, most of it predictable complete nonsense from the corporate media. Al-Jazeera outlines what happened. I’m not going to go into detail of what happened. The fact is what did happen was a tragedy and should be condemned, but the even greater tragedy was how this incident was splattered everywhere, whilst the genocide in Gaza has been ignored and encouraged by the same sources venting hot air over what happened on the beach. I’m not going to give oxygen here to the mind rending hysteria from various leaders and other reprobates, I’m sure fair minded readers are sick and tired of having their intelligence insulted. Instead there has been some excellent commentary from publishers here on Substack. Firstly, this article here from Nate Bear.

He reports that the victims of the shooting were members of the Chabad, which he describes as a fanatically Zionist movement. Apparently the Chabad of Bondi had been raising funds for the IDF, and its leader Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was killed in the shooting has been closely associated with Israel and the IDF.

The Chabad was originally established in Eastern Europe (now Belarus) in 1775. This article from the Conversation offers some background. It has links to ultra-Orthodox Jews. It became based in the town of Lyubavichi, Russia, which gives it its ‘Lubavitch’ name. The outbreak of World War 2 led to a shift to the US. The Chabad HQ is now based in in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York. The Lubavitch Chabad is usually led by a religious figure known as a “rebbe,” ‘who is believed to possess unique spiritual gifts and connect his followers to the divine’. The sect has chapters throughout the world, including the UK and the US, and of course Australia. What the article doesn’t do though is highlight the sects links with Israel. Earlier, Itamar Ben Gvir and Yoav Gallant (who has an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court) visited the HQ in Brooklyn. Ben Gvir’s visit (April 2025) was marred by protests. Gallant’s visit (December 2024) is noted here, where he stated with regards to the genocide:

‘When I led this campaign, I knew that I was doing it on behalf of the Nation of Israel, as an emissary of G-d [sic].’

Given that Israel ticks all the boxes that would meet the criteria of a ‘terror state,’ it wouldn’t take a major stretch of the imagination to view the Chabad as a terrorist entity itself by association. This might raise speculation as to whether the attack on the beach was linked to that aspect. But there’s no firm evidence pertaining to this. The Irish Times reports that the shooters (father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram) may have had links to an Islamic State cell. As always with these incidents, there’s the initial knee jerk reaction, in particular in this case, the use of the phrase ‘globalize the Intifada’ by just about every source you can possibly think of. This is highlighted extensively by Caitlin Johnstone. At least this confirms one salient truth - that fools seldom differ.

Meanwhile, the Met in London issued a Joint Statement from the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police. It was loaded with propaganda and hysteria. If this is measure of the integrity of senior police officers in the UK, then we really are in a dark place. Jonathan Cook quickly ripped Mark Rowley’s comments to shreds, in an open letter. He notes:

Let me try to educate you, to get you to listen through the hands clasped to your ears. “Intifada” means “shaking off” in Arabic. It translates as uprising. It can take the form of non-violent civil disobedience, as it has repeatedly in Palestinian history, or it can be militarised and violent, as it was against British colonial rule of Palestine in the 1930s and as it was against Israel’s violent occupation in the 2000s.

Referring to the gunmen’s links with IS he notes:

Islamic State has always despised the Palestinian struggle for national liberation, including the armed resistance of Hamas. There is a good reason for that – though I notice you, along with British politicians and media, never mention it. Islamic State wants to revive the “caliphate” – a Muslim empire in the Middle East that existed before the arrival of modern nation-states.

Indeed Electronic Intifada reported that gangsters with links to IS have been causing mayhem in Gaza, armed by Israel. This begs the question as to whether the gunmen were acting alone or whether IS was involved. And of course there’s false flag rumours, linking Israel to the attack. However this article from Skwawkbox, published 2 days before the shooting outlines warnings of attacks from Hamas in Europe sourced from Israeli intelligence, essentially imminent ‘false flag’ attacks. The article notes that Israel has a record of engaging in false flag attacks. The shooting therefore can’t be 100% ruled out. But Anyone who understands Hamas will know that they’re focused purely on resiting the occupation.

Could the gunmen have had a possible link to Israeli Arabs with an affiliation to IS? This article reports:

On November 14, the Shin Bet intelligence agency and the Israel Police arrested four residents of East Jerusalem’s Beit Safafa neighborhood on charges of having ties to the Islamic State and planning terrorist attacks against Jews. According to the agency, the four suspects purchased weapons to prepare for “the great war at the end of days” against Jews.

The article states that there has been a recent rise in involvement of Israeli Arabs in IS:

Taken together, the arrests in East Jerusalem, the Triangle, and Acre, along with other Islamic State–linked cases, point to a steady uptick in jihadist activity across Israel and the West Bank. While the Islamic State has explicitly called on followers to carry out attacks against Jews, some of the recent plots were inspired by the group rather than directed by it.

Given that the gunmen were apparently linked to an IS cell in Australia, it would seem that there may be a global call to push IS against Israel, if the evidence from the occupied territories is anything to go by. But it should be stressed that so far no direct link has been established of that nature. As with everything else, it usually weeks or months after the incident before the full picture is realised.

At the end of day, the Zionist fanatics couldn’t really care less who lives or dies. All the soulless puppets twitching in unison over the killings are engaging in faux outrage and crocodile tears, milking the incident to push their own sordid agenda - as they always do. Lets elaborate further. Israel uses the Hannibal Directive, which is:

a command issued by the Israeli military. Its purpose is to prevent the kidnapping of Israeli soldiers by using heavy fire to stop the abductors – even if that may harm or kill those being taken. It has been used during Israeli operations during the past two decades but has come under scrutiny since the 7 October attacks and Israel’s war on Gaza.

In addition there’s also the Samson Option, which I previously covered here:

The Samson Option refers to the Israeli nuclear strategy whereby it would launch a massive nuclear retaliatory strike if the state itself was being overrun.

This seems to fit in with the cult mindset, something I touched on in my previous article.

Avigail Abarbanel writes here:

I have long been equating Jewish Israeli culture to a cult, precisely because of its insular view of the world, and the requirement that individuals relinquish their unique identity and replace it with group identity.

She continues:

As a psychotherapist I have worked with many cult survivors over the years. I can see many similarities between the Zionist belief system and a cult. One of the most obvious similarities lies in the process of leaving or trying to leave Zionism. Leaving cults is always psychologically complex and incredibly difficult, and leaving Zionism is no different.

She tells her own story about leaving the cult in this Mondoweiss piece. Cults have in the past engaged in suicide pacts. The killings on Bondi sadly could be seen as a twist on this. But this is the world we live in, one that has become dominated by a fanatical extremist cult that has duped those with any significant power within the system. These people have an infantile mentality. Anyone can observe this clearly. If you have any experience in dealing with children, or have memories of your own childhood, the issue is in plain sight. You don’t need to be a psychotherapist or a psychologist to look at the language and behaviour of people like Trump and Netanyahu and see the obvious. The adults in the room need to impose themselves much more into the freak show that constitutes global affairs in our world today, stepping in front of the sycophants who worship those in power.