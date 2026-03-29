Shadowlightblog by Barry Dalgleish

Shadowlightblog by Barry Dalgleish

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X K
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You might be interested in this footnote to the overall treachery, deceit, and maliciousness https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/nuclear-vault/2016-11-02/numec-affair-did-highly-enriched-uranium-us-aid-israels-nuclear-weapons-program#_edn1.

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