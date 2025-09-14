On Saturday 5 July 2025, Palestine Action was formally proscribed as a terrorist organisation. According to ProtectUK, which is a part of the Counter Terrorism Alliance (emphasis added):

Palestine Action has been proscribed under Section 3 of the Terrorism Act 2000. This makes it a criminal offence to be a member of this group or to invite or recklessly express support for them.

To elaborate:

Comprised of the National Counter Terrorism Security Office (NaCTSO), Home Office and Pool Reinsurance, the Counter Terrorism Alliance are responsible as a tripartite for the delivery of ProtectUK, helping to support businesses through the constant development of the platform.

The use of the term ‘recklessly’ is interesting. What precisely constitutes reckless support for an organisation? Disabled pensioners holding a placard could hardly be defined as reckless support.

Since the condition was imposed on PA, it has been widely criticised and ridiculed by just about every rational human being on the planet. The only entity that has been behaving recklessly has been the UK government.

The ban on PA followed an action that took place at RAF Brize Norton, where two military Airbus Voyager aircraft were sprayed with red paint. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, who imposed the ban, stated at the time, “The disgraceful attack on Brize Norton in the early hours of the morning on Friday 20 June is the latest in a long history of unacceptable criminal damage committed by Palestine Action.”

It’s understood that the aircraft have been used to refuel Israeli fighters carrying out assaults in Gaza. But what really exposes the sheer hypocrisy and hubris of the government is the fact that Prime Minister Keir Starmer himself, when he was a human rights lawyer, defended protesters who broke into an RAF base in 2003 to stop US bombers heading to Iraq.

Declassified further exposed the shortcomings of the government. Documents obtained by the outlet from the government’s Proscription Review Group, secretly informed the government:

that a ban on Palestine Action would be “novel and unprecedented”. This was because “there was no known precedent of an organisation being proscribed… mainly due to its use or threat of action involving serious damage to property”. The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC), which is based within MI5, also concluded that “the majority of direct action by Palestine Action would not be classified as terrorism… but does often involve criminality”.

The advice could not be clearer. Even the Foreign Office had reservations concerning proscription. It’s also now clear that inordinate Israeli influence played a hand in pushing the governments action, as this article from David Miller outlines.

Miller outlines the endemic corruption within the government, with most ministers bought and paid for by the Zionist lobby. Cooper herself was solicited to the tune of around £300,000. But the key perpetrator in pushing for action against PA was We Believe in Israel, a group that emerged from UK based Zionist propaganda group BICOM (Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre). As Miller notes:

We Believe in Israel launched a campaign to proscribe Palestine Action in June 2025, and within a month was successful. The Home Secretary rushed the order through Parliament, laying the draft order on Monday, June 30, and holding the votes on Wednesday, July 2, so that the order could come into effect the following Friday.

Coopers statement revolved around a report that We Believe in Israel published. The report made vague unsubstantiated links between PA with Hamas and Iran. This was posted on their website prior to proscription:

The personality behind the organisation is Catherine Perez Shakdam, who is the director. She would make an excellent Bond villain given her profile:

Born into a secular French Jewish family, she married a Yemeni man and converted to Sunni Islam. After the marriage ended, she converted to Shia Islam and began a process she later referred to as “infiltration”, gaining jobs with independent media like MintPress and connections with RT and PressTV. She travelled to Iran and proceeded to infiltrate leading circles of the Islamic Republic and the IRGC.

She integrated herself within the corridors of power in Iran, engaging with key figures, including Khomeini himself. She was the quintessential spook, with links to the Mossad. It is reckoned, given her work in obtaining details of Iran’s nuclear facilities, that Israel’s targeting of nuclear scientists was linked to her intelligence. Suffice to say she was well connected and that no doubt was an asset for We Believe in Israel. As such, other key groups were linked to PAs ban. As Miller notes:

We Believe in Israel specifically mentioned the Forum for Foreign Affairs. Its “meticulous research and strategic analysis were instrumental,” they said.

And guess what? The forum’s Executive Director just happened to be Shakdam. According to its website the forum is ‘A Think Tank for Action and Engagement’. It has a particular bone to pick with Iran, espousing familiar sentiments about the country. There’s nothing specific about PA, but there is a ‘policy breifing’ produced by Shakdam herself which:

lays out, with forensic clarity and legal precision, what too many are still unwilling to confront: that a number of prominent pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the UK have been infiltrated—indeed in some cases overtaken—by those who do not seek peace, but war; who do not seek coexistence, but the erasure of Israel and the vilification of Jews.

There has been widespread protests against the proscription, with people gathering together and holding signs, which read “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action”. On 7 September, nearly 900 people were arrested in London.

The Good Law Project outlines the ramifications of applying legislation that first saw the light of day in 1999. That was when Jack Straw, Tony Blair’s Home Secretary, pushed the Terrorism Act through Parliament. At the time:

Straw, clarified that direct action groups like Greenpeace would be excluded. Four years earlier Greenpeace had occupied two nuclear production sites and caused serious damage by filling a waste pipe with cement. Criminal, but not terrorist.

As such, the legislation is deliberately vague and ambiguous:

Promises made by politicians about how the law will be applied are false reassurance when the wording of the law leaves room for interpretation.

And of course the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. It’s not just the Terrorism Act, its the supplementary legislation and amendments to the Act, strategies such as Prevent, and surveillance powers that come together to create an Orwellian culture in our society. With PA challenging their proscription in November, the GLP sums up the dilemma:

The national security material supposedly justifying the proscription order is shielded by closed hearings held in secret. Palestine Action’s special advocates can see that material and challenge it, but they can’t tell Palestine Action what it says or take instructions on how to refute it. And case law grants the government an enormous amount of discretion to act as it sees fit when national security is (allegedly) in play, meaning that the courts are prevented from challenging much of the government’s thinking. And the government is fighting the High Court ruling that allowed the case to proceed. Now it looks like it may not even get that far. In the end, we may all have to take to the streets.

Indeed the dilemma is so acute that even the police ‘Feel ‘Ashamed’ Enforcing ‘Mad’ Palestine Action Ban’ to quote from a Novara Media headline. There is no doubt that many officers feel out of their depth being compelled to arrest ordinary innocent people under terrorism charges. But this is the situation that the government has imposed. The spirit of PA has came back to haunt the government. But there’s a wider issue here that strikes to very heart of the system of government we have in the UK. Although there are differences in Scotland and Northern Ireland, there is still much legislation that is reserved to Westminster. It revolves around the three branches of government, the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary.

In the UK, there is no fixed constitution and a parliamentary democracy. The prime minister carries the executive function, whereas the elected government, usually the party that has the majority of seats, is the legislature. The Judiciary is generally independent, representing the courts and the legal system and is tasked with interpreting and applying the law. In theory the three branches should be independent, with checks and balances in place to counter potential abuses. This is particularly the case in a presidential democracy. In the US the Constitution, bolstered by the Bill of Rights, separates the 3 branches, as I explain here.

The Constitution of the United States

The National Archives outlines a precise summary:

The Constitution of the United States contains a preamble and seven articles that describe the way the government is structured and how it operates. The first three articles establish the three branches of government and their powers: Legislative (Congress), Executive (office of the President,) and Judicial (Federal court system). A system of checks and balances prevents any one of these separate powers from becoming dominant. Articles four through seven describe the relationship of the states to the Federal Government, establish the Constitution as the supreme law of the land, and define the amendment and ratification processes.

By the time America became independent, it had a provincial constitution, the Articles of Confederation. But it lacked teeth and any real enforcement powers. On September 17, 1787 the Constitution took its final shape and was signed. Despite the presence of Anti-Federalists, the 13 original states ratified the Constitution, which finalised the creation of what was on paper the worlds first model democracy.

Following the adoption of the Constitution, it was decided that additional elements needed to be included that would enhance the checks and balances already present. This gave rise to the Bill of Rights - initially prompted by those who opposed the new government - which is the first 10 Amendments to the Constitution. It was adopted in its final form on December 15, 1791.

By contrast in the UK parliament, due to the way governments are elected, the legislature and the executive are effectively embedded in the cabinet. There is therefore limited checks and balances when it come to passing laws. In practise, a government can pass a law at a whim, especially if it has a large majority in the house of commons. This then plays a part in passing anomalous legislation such as that used to proscribe PA. Endemic corruption has led to the abuse of parliamentary power. Of course political lobbying is a major source of abuse. And Israel has powerful and very prominent lobby, something I’ll be covering in detail in a future article. The abuse of power is well documented in relation to Gaza. The UK, along with much of Europe and the US are utterly complicit in the genocide. Francesca Albanese’s report lays it out thoroughly. But one thing is certain, the government will have a hard time exorcising the ghost of PA.