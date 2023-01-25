The main theme for the coming months will be an in-depth analysis on the apartheid state of Israel. The timing of this is crucial as 2023 marks the 75th anniversary of the Nakba (Arabic: catastrophe). But there are also other reasons, reflected in the current political shifts occurring in the country. But why might you ask I’m I focusing so much attention in Israel and the plight of the indigenous Palestinians, who were ethnically cleansed to make way for a biblical Jewish homeland? The answer is that Israel is unique in many ways. How, will be fully explained in the forthcoming series of articles.

So what’s in store for you over the next few months? The series of articles I’m publishing are based on an original series that I put out on a previous platform. The framework is already there. This then will be rewritten updates producing a new version of each piece. The first article is a historical account of Palestine leading up to the creation of the state of Israel and the wider geopolitics of the region. It is split in two parts as follows:

The series follows as listed below

An exploration of the symbol that underpins the state - the Star of David, its origins and use as the national flag of Israel, as well as other relevant symbolism.

A precursor to these articles was a peice on South African anti apartheid campaign, which has an important bearing on the BDS campaign, which is largely modelled on the AAC.

In between the series was a couple of reactionary peices on the Gaza genocide:

There will be further articles as this series progresses in the future.