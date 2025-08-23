In my recent NHS article, I outlined the story behind Palantir. This special report is an edited and expanded version of that account.

In November 2023, NHS England implemented a £330m NHS Federated Data Platform (FDP) deal, run by US based data mining company Palantir. Foxglove has been running a major campaign against the deal. The FDP is a UK government project to centralise NHS data. This has sparked considerable concern over data protection. As Foxglove noted:

Palantir is a US tech company with no track record with the NHS until the pandemic. They got the contract to run the NHS Covid Datastore without competition. The contract – for a tool meant to help the health service manage data during the pandemic – was handed over in secret – until we and openDemocracy forced the contract to be published.

Indeed a test and trace system that was adopted was one of those crony contracts that would become a hallmark of Government policy. It tied into a contact tracing app that was launched by NHSX, a NHS subsidiary. NHSX was directly linked to Faculty AI, which had been hired by Dominic Cummings as part of the Vote Leave campaign. By remarkable coincidence, Faculty AI’s co-founding chief executive Marc Warner just happened to be the brother of Ben Warner, a Government advisor on digital solutions who was previously involved with the firm. Not only that, but the company had indirect links with the infamous Cambridge Analytica. It transpires that, ‘Both the Warner brothers and Dominic Cummings have attended meetings of’ SAGE. In addition, Faculty was working with Palantir, sparking a scandal when it was revealed that the Government had given it access to NHS patient data.

Subsequently, legal action begun after the Government finally spilled the beans over the controversial contract. Foxglove has set up a No Palantir page and a crowdfunder, to fund the legal action, which is being pursued by the Good Law Project. So, what is Palantir? The name is derived from the crystal balls from Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings.

A comprehensive resource was set up by Medact, in conjunction with other campaign groups. It notes that:

Palantir is a US tech company, initially funded by the CIA, which specialises in AI-powered military and surveillance technology and data analytics. Palantir describes its military technologies as offering customers (which include the US military, ICE, the UK Ministry of Defence and the Israeli government) “mission-tested capabilities, forged in the field” to deliver “a tactical edge – by land, air, sea and space”.

Its track record speaks for itself:

Operation of predictive policing services to US police forces, shown to disproportionately target Black communities

Provision of services to the US military for wartime operations in Iraq and Afghanistan

Support to the USA to develop artificial intelligence software for war drones, continuing this with the Pentagon’s Project Maven

Support to the US government to track and deport migrants at the Mexico border, including in forcibly separating children from parents

Support to the US spy-agency NSA and UK spy-agency GCHQ in software for mass surveillance of populations

Links with Cambridge Analytica in its operations to collect data on Facebook users and interfere in the Brexit referendum.

There could not be a greater conflict of interest here - a corporation that works hand in glove with the military industrial complex getting involved with a huge healthcare service provider. Given the massive databases of data within the NHS, its no surprise there’s so much outrage. But Palantir’s military links are extensive, with its close association with Israeli Occupation Forces, as Medact points out:

Palantir is currently openly supporting the Israeli military and government in their genocide on Gaza. It reports being “proud to support Israel in every way [it] can”. It says it is working with Israel to keep them “armed and ahead”.

Palantir entered into a deal with Israel to provide technical support in January 2024 (see below), at the same time the International Court of Justice found it plausible that Israel’s acts amounted to genocide. But palantir’s links with Israel go much further back:

It has operated its own research and development centre in Israel since 2013. It is also closely linked with Carbyne, with shared investors including Peter Thiel and Palantir employees on the board of advisors. Carbyne is an Israeli tech development firm developed by former Mossad and special Unit 8200 IDF members.

Palantir has dark connections through Quadrature, a major shareholder in Palantir. These include holdings in arms companies such as Northrop Grumman ($31m) and Lockheed Martin ($6m), as well as US healthcare outfits, UnitedHealth ($31m) and HCA Healthcare ($16m), along with notorious Blackstone asset management company ($22m).

Palantir’s road to the NHS was signposted by the likes of Dominic Cummings and Simon Stevens (then NHS CEO), who appointed Palantir as one of the companies assisting in creating a Covid-19 database, a steal for just £1, before finally winning the lucrative FDP deal. This is how Palantir saw the deal:

Senior Palantir staff infamously described the company’s NHS strategy as “buying our way in” and “hoovering up” small businesses working with the NHS to “take a lot of ground and take down a lot of political resistance”.

Other people linked to Palantir’s incursion was Peter Mandleson, through Global Counsel, a strategic consultancy and lobbying organisation, of which he is President, and the former British Ambassador to Israel, Matthew Gould:

While Gould was CEO of NHSX he oversaw the creation of the UK-Israel Tech Hub in 2011. This Hub – based in the British Embassy in Israel – is a unique government partnership that fast tracks business for Israeli tech companies in the UK in areas such as cyber and health. It has deep links to the Israeli military and intelligence services. The chair of the Hub is Haim Shani, who until recently was a director of Cellebrite – the Israeli intelligence company involved in international hacking scandals.

Palantir had developed close relationships with senior NHS staff and government officials, and provided funding to think tanks such as the Policy Exchange and Institute for Government. Meanwhile, our current health secretary Wes Streeting:

is a vocal advocate of the FDP, with strong links to the Israeli med-tech industry and the Israeli lobby. In a recent speech bemoaning the slow adoption of the FDP he said “when I’ve heard people say ‘I’m not sure about Palantir’, or ‘I’m not sure that the NHS has a really good track record on this sort of project’, I’m sorry, but that doesn’t wash with me”.

Would your data be safe with Palantir? Make up your own mind:

Previous contracts with Palantir and the NHS have involved data sharing including dates of birth, postcodes and detailed medical histories. Despite claiming that Palantir would not have access to “identifiable medical records”, NHS documents obtained by openDemocracy admitted that the company will “collect and process confidential patient information”.

This dishonest or inaccurate communication about its historic access to patient data significantly undermines trust in the NHS’s current assurances that Palantir won’t have access to this data in the FDP. There are multiple inconsistencies and gaps in information communicated to the public about the way data will be held, for what purpose, and with what safeguards over its use.

NHS England has hired a second company to support the processing of the data and confidentiality. Documents shared with the FDP board in March show that NHS England had received legal advice showing a vital aspect of the program – its privacy-enhancing technology (PET), to be provided by IQVIA – lacked a legal footing to proceed.

Indeed the entire process has been a complete sham. There’s a lack of transparency, and NHS England has been compelled to admit ‘that patients will not be able to opt-out of having their data used in the FDP’.

Given Palantir’s wider influence within the government and its links with mass surveillance, there are concerns surrounding access to migrant health data and the tracking of their location.

Put simply, Palantir is a dangerous entity, complicit in human rights abuses. The danger to the NHS is summed up:

Locking the NHS into a single monopoly supplier holds severe risks, especially when Palantir itself has stated its intention to monopolise government contracts with its technology. Palantir’s software cannot be transferred to another company or back onto NHS systems easily. This means that the whole of NHSE’s integrated data system will be stuck on Palantir’s systems or will need to be rebuilt from scratch. This exact issue played out when the NYPD tried to end its use of Palantir’s technology. This is neither democratic or competitive, and will result in one private provider dominating the data management systems of the NHS.

An Op Ed from the BMJ has made it clear that:

If NHS England is to recover its own reputation and maintain public trust in health data systems, it must cancel the contract with Palantir.

It also notes:

The fact that NHS England still considers Palantir an appropriate partner raises serious questions about NHS England’s integrity. The multiple contracts awarded to Palantir over recent years have brought with them allegations of favouritism by NHS executives, backdoor meetings, donations to the Conservative party, ministerial directives being used to override patient confidentiality rules, and Palantir’s Peter Thiel’s own confession that the company is “buying its way in”' to the NHS.

To date, there has been increased resistance against Palantir’s engagement with NHS England. Indeed, as Democracy for sale notes:

According to NHS figures, fewer than a quarter of England’s 215 hospital trusts were actively using Palantir’s Federated Data Platform (FDP) by the end of 2024.

According to reports from the NHS Chief Data and Analytical Officer Network, there are already systems in place that can do the job better than Palantir. And in June 2025, the British Medical Association voted against Palantir’s adoption by the NHS. All this in the wake of a major effort by the UK Government to sell Palantir through a £8.5 million contract with consultancy firm KPMG to implement the FDP.

Of particular note is the fact that Palantir’s UK head is Louis Mosley, grandson of British Union of Fascists leader Oswald Mosley. Mosley has played a critical role in Palantir’s expansion into the NHS. He claims he doesn’t share his grandfathers perspective. The Herald reports on a meeting with Mosley and MPs. He was quizzed about the NHS. On the BMA issue, he stated:

“I think the BMA has, if I may be frank, chosen ideology over patient interest. I think our software is going to make patient lives better; so making their treatment quicker, more effective, and ultimately the healthcare system more efficient. And I, as a patient, and a user of the NHS, I want it to be as quick and efficient as possible. I’m very sad, frankly, that the ideology seems to have taken precedence over those interests.”

The personality behind Palantir is Billionaire Peter Theil, who has his own shady track record. As well as founding Palantir he was also the co-founder of PayPal. So who is Peter Theil? Alan McLeod exposes him in a MintPress News article.

Theil has a close relationship with Donald Trump, to the extent that through his bankrolling of Trump’s previous campaign, he was tagged the “shadow president.” This time around:

Thiel will enjoy even more influence in the White House, as Trump has selected Ohio Senator and Thiel protégé J.D. Vance as his vice president. Thiel – who has previously stated that freedom and democracy are incompatible- bemoaned the extension of the vote to women and denounced the public as an “unthinking demos” – took Vance under his wing when the latter was still at college. From there, Thiel secured Vance his first job in 2013. Two years later, Vance joined his venture capital firm, and in 2020, he provided the seed money for Vance to start his own investment group.

As noted above, Palantir is complicit in the Gaza genocide, which uses AI to surveil Palestinians, generating kill lists for the Israeli military, through software called Lavender. +972 Magazine takes an in-depth look at the Lavender system. The aim was to identify people linked to Hamas, however tenuous the connection. The decisions made by Lavender were regarded as equal to human decisions:

During the early stages of the war, the army gave sweeping approval for officers to adopt Lavender’s kill lists, with no requirement to thoroughly check why the machine made those choices or to examine the raw intelligence data on which they were based. One source stated that human personnel often served only as a “rubber stamp” for the machine’s decisions, adding that, normally, they would personally devote only about “20 seconds” to each target before authorizing a bombing — just to make sure the Lavender-marked target is male. This was despite knowing that the system makes what are regarded as “errors” in approximately 10 percent of cases, and is known to occasionally mark individuals who have merely a loose connection to militant groups, or no connection at all.

The article outlines a six stage system on how the IOF takes out its targets. Step 1 is generating targets. Before October 7, this focused on senior Hamas operatives. Now it includes anyone with an association. This was why Lavender was introduced, to eschew the bureaucracy of choosing the right target. The system ‘has marked some 37,000 Palestinians as suspected “Hamas militants,” most of them junior, for assassination’. As a result, the bombing raids were indiscriminate, with the AI lists treated as gospel. The process works like this:

The Lavender software analyzes information collected on most of the 2.3 million residents of the Gaza Strip through a system of mass surveillance, then assesses and ranks the likelihood that each particular person is active in the military wing of Hamas or PIJ. According to sources, the machine gives almost every single person in Gaza a rating from 1 to 100, expressing how likely it is that they are a militant.

The blueprint for all this was published in a book by Y.S, Brigadier General (a pseudonym - he is reckoned to be the commander of Unit 8200); ‘The Human-Machine Team - How To Create Synergy Between Human & Artificial Intelligence That Will Revolutionize Our World’ (2021). It became a routine numbers game, despite the 10% error margin, that lacked supervision. Indeed it has become a conveyor, a production line, where senior officials demanded more targets, as if the Israeli’s were playing a shoot-em-up computer game. Of course the IOF refuted the claims made by +972’s sources, stating:

“an independent examination by an [intelligence] analyst is required, which verifies that the identified targets are legitimate targets for attack, in accordance with the conditions set forth in IDF directives and international law.”

Step 2 of the process is linking targets to family homes. This part of the process became known as ‘Where’s Daddy?’ Effectively this means that Hamas operatives flagged up by the system are linked to their homes. In short, it saves a lot of time and effort just to bomb these people at home, which is why civilian casualties are so high:

Lavender and systems like Where’s Daddy? were thus combined with deadly effect, killing entire families, sources said. By adding a name from the Lavender-generated lists to the Where’s Daddy? home tracking system, A. explained, the marked person would be placed under ongoing surveillance, and could be attacked as soon as they set foot in their home, collapsing the house on everyone inside.

Step 3 is the means of attack. This usually involved the use of ‘dumb bombs’, which were cheaper and less sophisticated:

The implication, one source explained, was that the army would not strike a junior target if they lived in a high-rise building, because the army did not want to spend a more precise and expensive “floor bomb” (with more limited collateral effect) to kill him. But if a junior target lived in a building with only a few floors, the army was authorized to kill him and everyone in the building with a dumb bomb.

Step 5 covers permitted collateral damage, i.e. how many civilian casualties were allowed. For senior Hamas targets, there’s no limit. As the conflict progressed, junior targets were increasingly disregarded to save ammunition:

“There was a completely permissive policy regarding the casualties of [bombing] operations — so permissive that in my opinion it had an element of revenge,” D., an intelligence source, claimed. “The core of this was the assassinations of senior [Hamas and PIJ commanders] for whom they were willing to kill hundreds of civilians. We had a calculation: how many for a brigade commander, how many for a battalion commander, and so on.”

Also noted was what was essentially rabid revenge after October 7:

“There was hysteria in the professional ranks,” said D., who was also drafted immediately after October 7. “They had no idea how to react at all. The only thing they knew to do was to just start bombing like madmen to try to dismantle Hamas’ capabilities.”

Step 5 was calculating collateral damage, which tended to be inaccurate. It was based on estimates from a mobile phone tracking system. ‘The model was not connected to reality’.

Step 6 covers attacks on family homes to take out targets - a hit or miss affair:

Three intelligence sources told +972 and Local Call that they had witnessed an incident in which the Israeli army bombed a family’s private home, and it later turned out that the intended target of the assassination was not even inside the house, since no further verification was conducted in real time.

Mosely at his meeting with MPs in the UK, commenting on ‘misunderstandings about the nature of our software,’ stated (emphasis added):

“We do work in Israel. We’re proud of the work that we do there. We have provided the Israelis with support since October 7, but also our work there predates those events. I can’t go into operational details of the way in which our software is used, but I can assure you that I think the systems to which you might be alluding, like Lavender, for example, are not ones that we are involved in.”

Theil had taken his co-executives to Tel Aviv to hold a board meeting that would show “solidarity” with Israel. In addition, Bloomberg reported on the January 2024 agreement between Israeli defence officials, Thiel and current CEO (since June 2025) and co-founder Alex Karp, that would fully utilise Palantir’s technology in the occupied territories.

But it’s not just Israel being propped up by Palantir, the company is also embedded in Ukraine’s defence, offering similar capabilities, including kill lists. Thiel sees his company as engaged in a moral crusade, as MintPress notes:

“We believe that when we can make a difference in the service of a just cause, such as in the defense of Ukraine, we carry a moral responsibility to do so. And so, we are proud to provide our technical experience and technology to Ukrainian forces defending their homeland, national sovereignty, and personal freedoms.”

But a more nuanced perspective sees the company as an extension of the CIA and the U.S. national security state. As Builtin reported:

Palantir raised $2 million in funding from In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s investment arm. In-Q-Tel’s investment helped Palantir make in-roads within the defense and counter-terrorism communities. It took some time, but troops in Iraq and Afghanistan started using Palantir to avoid ambushes and roadside bombs.

Palantir has two key platforms. The first, Gotham, is used by defence, intelligence and law enforcement around the world. It collects intelligence and engages in strategic analysis to create possible scenarios that can be acted upon.

The second, Foundry, is used by commercial industries to connect data nodes and databases, linking them all together to run simulations, automate processes and build applications, basically to facilitate decision making. A nimble AI process allows Palantir’s systems to integrate with other systems, even though programming languages and security restrictions varies. This can save a lot of time and money for companies using Palantir. As Builtin notes:

In the government, the Department of Defense, CIA and Department of Homeland Security have used Gotham to monitor other countries, identify terrorist networks and plan drone offenses. Domestically, Palantir’s software has been used to stop tax fraud, deport undocumented migrants and manage the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine. In the commercial sector, Palantir Foundry has been used by enterprise clients in more than 40 industries, including healthcare, energy, manufacturing and financial services. Palantir has developed software to help investment bank Credit Suisse to identify illegal trading.

To expand on the above, there are concerns that under Trump, federal databases could be merged, utilising the data of every US citizen. Indeed:

Trump has signed an executive order calling for federal agencies to share data and the Department of Government Efficiency has already sought hundreds of data points on Americans — everything from bank account numbers to medical records.

Then there’s the contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which identifies and tracks undocumented migrants and asylum-seekers:

Amnesty International has condemned Palantir’s work in facilitating deportations, highlighting its role in mass workplace raids, family separations and targeting parents and caregivers who paid smugglers to bring their children across the border.

Police forces in the UK are using Palantir. Democracy for Sale outlines ‘how UK police are hiding their Palantir work’. Despite FOI requests, it turns out ‘that a dedicated policing unit is systematically instructing forces to withhold information about Palantir and its controversial technology’. Big Brother Watch has called for the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) to conduct a full investigation into the stonewalling of information.

Another concerning angle is Palantir’s whistleblower profiles. As MintPress notes, ‘It has developed complex software to ensure leakers of classified information can always be caught’. This reached its peak in 2010:

when Palantir published a plan to undermine, attack and destroy WikiLeaks and its supporters. The document, entitled “The WikiLeaks Threat,” recommended that the U.S. government carry out cyberattacks and spread “disinformation” about the organization by creating a “media campaign to push the radical and reckless nature of WikiLeaks activities.”

As noted above, Theil’s initial success came through PayPal. He became known as as the “don” of the PayPal Mafia, so called because of PayPal’s domination of online payments systems globally. Out of this ‘mafia’ came YouTube, Yelp, and business social network LinkedIn. An early investor of PayPal was a certain Elon Musk. And just to get into Theil’s head:

Thiel also had ulterior motives in founding PayPal, seeing the project as an attempt to use the power of money to overturn democracy as we know it and allow him to implement his deeply conservative agenda. “The initial founding vision was that we were going to use technology to change the whole world and basically overturn the monetary system of the world,” he said. However, he knew his ideology could never stand up to public scrutiny and would never be accepted by society.

His fantasies extend to ‘building floating towns in the ocean where people can finally be free from government interference and the woke agenda’, and discovering and occupying new planets. He is also:

On a quest to live indefinitely, he follows a strict anti-aging routine, including taking human growth hormone pills and reportedly harvesting the blood of poor but healthy teenagers and injecting it into his body to boost his immune system. “Peter Thiel Is Very, Very Interested in Young People’s Blood,” reads one headline from American Business magazine, Inc.

He also thinks immortality is possible. To that end he plans to have his body cryogenically frozen, if he doesn’t cheat death.

Ironically Theil and Vance have invested in the freedom of speech orientated video platform Rumble. It appears that Theil is full of contradictions, as McLeod sums up:

Ultimately, Thiel is a walking contradiction: a libertarian who got rich from fat military contracts, an immigrant working with ICE and a free speech advocate who attacks media outlets. He presents himself as an outsider. Yet he is a mainstay at many of the world’s most elite institutions and conferences, including the Bilderberg Group, the Munich Security Conference, and the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. In many ways, his persona is almost out of a comic book, a real-life Lex Luthor. From aiding an Israeli genocide in Gaza to using AI to surveil immigrants at home to spearheading a war against whistleblowers, Thiel’s story perfectly encapsulates how Silicon Valley has been folded into the national security state and works to maintain the American empire well into the 21st century.

But its not just Theil that has attracted attention. Alex Karp - his co-founder and CEO, has made his views on western superiority and support for Israel clear. He rejects "woke" thinking, regarding it as a risk to Palantir, and to the US. Palantir is a "counter-example" to companies he considers "woke". He stated that Palantir are "active in defending the values of the West" and "our belief that the West is a superior way to live".

At a conference in 2024 (reported by the Guardian) Karp said:

that the US has to “scare our adversaries to death” in war. Referring to Hamas’s 7 October attack on Israel, he said: “If what happened to them happened to us, there’d be a hole in the ground somewhere.” Members of the audience laughed when he mocked fresh graduates of Columbia University, which had some of the earliest encampment protests in the country. He said they’d have a hard time on the job market and described their views as a “pagan religion infecting our universities” and “an infection inside of our society”. (He’s made these comments before.) “The peace activists are war activists,” Karp insisted. “We are the peace activists.”

He’s written a book called ‘The Technological Republic - Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West’.

I previously covered the Israeli attack on Iran here, along with the complicity of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

It transpires that Palantir has been embedded within the IAEA since 2015, as this article from the the Free Thought Project outlines. It has been utilising Palantir’s $50 million Mosaic platform to predict nuclear threats. Leaked documents that Iran acquired apparently shows how the IAEA shared data from Mosaic with Israel. The article notes:

By 2018, Mosaic had processed more than 400 million discrete data objects and helped facilitate over 60 unannounced inspections of Iranian sites under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). These outputs were incorporated into formal IAEA safeguards reports and widely accepted by UN member states and nonproliferation regimes as credible, evidence-based assessments.

Mosaic’s predictive program, geared for counterinsurgency, effectively produced the IAEA report that fuelled the attack on Iran. This indicates that intelligence that the IAEA and Israel were using since 2018 regarding Iran’s nuclear program was based on data that was prone to false positives:

Originally built to identify insurgent activity in Iraq and Afghanistan, Mosaic infers hostile intent from indirect indicators—metadata, behavioral patterns, signal traffic—not from confirmed evidence. When repurposed for nuclear oversight, this logic translates correlation into alarm. That Mosaic also powers IDF targeting systems in Gaza and Ukraine makes its presence inside the IAEA all the more explosive.

This creates contradictions within the IAEA. It is not an intelligence agency or a defence institution. Yet it is using a system oriented towards warfare. This results in a distorted reality that could replicate itself in other agencies that are purportedly set up to maintain international law and standards.

Palantir is a dystopian and dangerous corporation. It’s the closest we’ve come yet to the Orwellian Big Brother.