In this final part of the rise of the US empire, the special relationship between the US and Israel is explored. The story begins at the end of World War 2. Due to time and space limits I focus on the post-war period leading up to partition, and the crucial period following 9/11.

The story of the relationship between the US and Israel is covered in the book Our American Israel: the story of an entangled alliance (2018), by Amy Kaplan. Kaplan worked in the field of American Studies, focusing on the critical study of the culture of imperialism, prison writing, mourning, memory, and war. She was the Edward W. Kane Professor of English at the University of Pennsylvania (until her death in 2020), and president of the American Studies Association in 2003. Her book will form the basis of this article.

A New Frontier Beckons

The promise of a new Jewish homeland in the Holy Land was to Americans during the post war period a mirror of their settler colonial past:

In the early decades of Israeli statehood, journalists and promotional material depicted the new nation as a successful replica of America—an even shinier, more robust model. It was a country built by idealistic pioneers, a haven for the persecuted, a nation of immigrants, a paragon of modernization.

Underpinning the myth was the impact of the holocaust, a people threatened with extermination but surviving and triumphant against the odds in a new land.

The 1917 Balfour Declaration laid the foundations. In 1947, Britain left the future of it’s Palestinian Mandate in the hands of the UN, although its intention was to to continue to maintain a foothold in the region. To that effect, the Anglo-American Committee of Inquiry was established, made up of representatives from the US and Britain, who were supposed to be impartial participants. Two committee members, the American Bartley Crum, a civil rights attorney from San Francisco, and the British Richard Crossman, a socialist Labour Party MP, would report extensively on the unfolding events. A key consideration was the repatriation of thousands of displaced persons (DP) from German concentration camps - mainly Jewish refugees - to Palestine. The final report recommended the immigration of 100,000 refugees. It caused divisions on all sides and was not implemented, the UN becoming the arbiter instead. However from a historical perspective as well as being influential at the time, the Inquiry offered important insights.

Its activities began in 1946 and was dominated by Jewish organizations, in particular the Jewish Agency for Palestine, founded by the World Zionist Organization in 1929:

headed by David Ben-Gurion since 1935, had responsibility for all aspects of Jewish settlement, including immigration and defense, and it conducted many state-like functions, including posting representatives abroad and running a press agency.

Also active was the American Zionist Emergency Council, which was disapproving of the Inquiry. Non Zionist Jews also contributed. The book quotes Crum:

The difference between the Zionists and non-Zionists, as Crum explained, was that the former “defined the Jewish case for Palestine as more fundamental than an answer to refugeeism.” The political demand for a state included all of world Jewry, and “it involved the security of the position of Jews in a world composed of nationalities each with territorial centers.” In the postwar world order, this view implied, only a nation-state could guarantee full human rights and freedom from oppression. A prescient interjection was made by the anti-Zionist American Council for Judaism: the idea of Jews as a nation—rather than a religion—was an anathema that would only provoke anti-Semitism and charges of dual loyalty. The president of the organization, Lessing Rosenwald, rejected the “Hitlerian concept of a Jewish state” and warned of the dangers of “Jewish nationalism.” He proposed that the refugees languishing in DP camps emigrate to a variety of countries that were members of the newly established UN.

Albert Einstein was another critic of a Jewish state. He also spoke at a committee meeting:

The audience cheered his condemnation of British imperialism for its divide-and-conquer colonial strategy. He insisted that when freed from this yoke, Arabs and Jews could live together, and he opposed the idea of a Jewish state. “The State idea is not according to my heart,” he testified. “It is connected with narrow-mindedness and economic obstacles. I believe it is bad. I have always been against it.” He criticized the idea of a Jewish commonwealth as “an imitation of Europe” and said that recent history proved that “the end of Europe was brought about by nationalism.” Questions of whether Jews were a nation or a religion troubled the committee throughout its deliberations, as did Einstein’s warnings about the dangers of nationalism.

There’s no doubt the proceedings raised important questions, such as a Jewish minority imposing itself on an Arab majority:

The “fair-minded Americans” on the committee became worried, wrote Crossman, when the Zionists expressed less interest in saving Jews than in establishing a state throughout the entire land of Palestine at the cost of its Arab inhabitants: “As democrats they are shocked.”

But on a visit to the US, Crossman became acutely aware of the “frontier mentality” amongst Americans towards Jewish statehood, something that also seemed to be prevalent in other settler colonial societies at the time such as Australia and South Africa.

Members of the committee then visited the DP camps in Europe to see for themselves the aftermath of the holocaust. The response was almost unanimous, the DPs wanted to go to Palestine. They had photographs of Theodor Herzl - the Jewish Agency for Palestine had been busy. They had:

infiltrated the camps to exert pressure on the refugees, from filling out questionnaires for them, to coaching potential witnesses, to coercing their enlistment in the Haganah, the major paramilitary organization of the Jewish settlement in Palestine. A poll showing that 96 percent of the DPs preferred Palestine over any other destination surprised even the Zionist organizers themselves. Manipulated or not, many refugees did find renewed purpose by participating in Zionist activities, which gave meaning to their shattered lives and discipline to everyday chaos.

Anti-Semitism was of course a prevailing issue, something the Zionists themselves were guilty of. Crossman reflected on the conundrum, criticising the US in particular:

“Nine months after V-E Day,” he wrote, the Jews in the camps saw that “their British and American liberators made no move to accept them into their countries” and knew “they were not wanted by the Western democracies.” Crossman castigated Americans as hypocrites for advocating that the gates of Palestine be opened to the same people who were barred at the gates of America. He underlined the “legitimate Arab objection that democracies should practice humanity as well as preach it to Moslems” and warned of the unseemly appearance of demanding that “one hundred thousand Jews should enter Palestine, while refusing to modify the American immigration laws.”

The whole debacle was summed up in 1948:

When Congress finally passed a DP bill in 1948, it discriminated against Jews in “callous fashion,” as Truman stated upon reluctantly signing the bill. It restricted the eligibility of Jewish DPs, even as it privileged some Nazi collaborators who were refugees from communist regimes.

Crum and Crossman had visited the Middle East and noted Arab ‘Backwardness’ in Egypt. Returning to Palestine, that all changed, with its more westernised approached. This was typical of many viewpoints at the time. At the books notes, such impressions were influenced by the Bible and images of the American west:

If Tel Aviv resembled contemporary America, the kibbutz—a collective agricultural community central to the history of Jewish settlement and to the Zionist imagination—evoked idealized images of America’s pioneer past.

Crum had basically concluded that there was no conflict between Arabs and Jews in Palestine initially. Although that changed through Zionist antagonism towards Britain. Also prominent in the debate was Chaim Weizmann, head of the World Zionist Organization, who would eventually become Israel’s first president. He wanted to bring 1 million Jews into Palestine over 10 years. He had once commented, that “the leaky boats in which our refugees come to Palestine are their Mayflowers, the Mayflowers of a whole generation.” Weizmann had influenced Balfour into producing his declaration.

The issue of Arab and Jewish nationalism was also debated. Reservations on Arab nationalism was based on the perception that the Palestinians were allied with Hitler:

The grand mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al-Husseini, had taken refuge from the British in Berlin during the war and supported Hitler’s policy to exterminate Jews.

Although Crossman did consider that the mufti may had been hedging his bets if the British lost and Germany won.

An important Arab contributor was Albert Hourani, the director of the Arab Office in Jerusalem. An Oxford graduate, he served in British intelligence during the war. He challenged the purpose of the Anglo-American Committee, essentially representing the Arab position:

Not only did he expose the hypocrisy of Western nations, which were forcing Arabs to take in the same refugees that they would not accept into their own countries — he also claimed that Zionists were not aiming to “solve the refugee problem for its own sake, but to secure political domination in Palestine,” and that “their demand for immigration is only a step towards dominating Palestine.” As evidence, Hourani cited Ben-Gurion’s testimony to the committee: “he was asked whether he would save the lives of 100,000 German Jews at the cost of giving up his ideal of a Jewish state, and he said no.”

He raised the imperialist narrative of the US and Britain. His position was that:

the existence of the committee itself revealed that a Jewish state in Palestine could only be established by force under the aegis of imperial power.

However the Committee rejected Hourani’s position, sanctioning 100,000 certificates for immigration into Palestine, although failing short of endorsing full Jewish statehood. The final committee report rejected statehood:

on the grounds that “Jew shall not dominate Arab and Arab shall not dominate Jew in Palestine,” and that “Palestine shall be neither a Jewish state nor an Arab state.”

US media played its role in shaping the Israeli narrative - as it always has. Freda Kirchwey, editor of The Nation magazine was pro Zionist. She viewed Palestine as pivotal in the postwar fight against fascism. In a memorandum to the UN, she wrote about “The Role of the Grand Mufti in World War II.” She argued that he:

was an anti-Semite and a fascist both before and after the war. Quoting several pages from Crum’s book, she accused the mufti of being “responsible in large part for the Nazi program of extermination of the Jews.” Kirchwey’s vastly exaggerated narrative of the mufti’s responsibility for the Final Solution would grow in importance decades later when the Holocaust came to play a greater role in America’s relationship with Israel.

When it came to the actual partition vote, the UN was heralded as fostering a new age of internationalism. Kirchwey’s memorandum seemed to underpin this, especially with the Soviet Union voting in favour, despite emerging cold war tensions. The vote, on November 29, 1947, sparked violent confrontations in Palestine between Arabs and Jews. The US response to the situation was a proposal to rescind partition in March 1948. The Zionists went into overdrive, extolling the virtues of the young UN. The Zionist paramilitary groups in Palestine attracted comparisons from US liberals of the American war of independence against the British, distorting the terrorist orientations of these groups. Reflecting the mood was Nation columnist I. F. Stone:

Stone described the Haganah as “a democratic militia”—the “People’s Army of PalestineJewry.” He praised the Haganah for its limited military objectives: to defy the British restriction on immigration and to “settle on forbidden land.” Stone distinguished this group from two right-wing paramilitary groups, the Irgun and the Stern Gang, which were affiliated with the extremist evisionist faction of the Zionist movement. To Stone, these groups were aberrations, not Zionists but “quasi-fascist terrorists,” even though they banded together with the Haganah to form the Jewish Resistance Movement. To distinguish anticolonial resistance from terrorism, Stone concluded that members of the Haganah “are no more gangsters than were the men of Concord or Lexington,” those iconic sites of the American Revolution.

Despite the events surrounding partition, which also included the vast oil resources in the region (see below), those involved either directly or indirectly were oblivious to a future that perhaps should have been foreseen. The preconceptions that abounded were reflected by the likes of Stone and Kirchwey, who visited the new State, following the ‘war of Independence’. For the Palestinians though, it was the Nakba (catastrophe). Israel made it clear from the outset that the Palestinian refugees, many of whom had been ethnically cleansed, would nave no right of return. The stories these journalists wrote failed to capture the essence of the violence imposed upon the Palestinian people and the forced expulsion from their homes and land.

The War on Terror

Although much has happened in between, a pivotal watershed in the relationship between the US and Israel was the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001. Following this there was a “Now we are all Israelis” moment, as Americans viewed themselves as suddenly victims of terrorism that would push the country into the Israeli mindset of the ‘invincible victim’. The US would follow the Israeli example of how to engage in an an “existential conflict,” as Vice President Dick Cheney put it. Two birds of the settler colonial feather. Familiar psychotic ramblings ensued following the attacks.

In response to the second intifada, Israel had launched Operation Defensive Shield. This would provide a model for the planned US invasion of Iraq. US military observers noted the counterinsurgency techniques employed by Israel:

Israeli advisors visited Fort Bragg to train Special Forces. After the initial invasion of Iraq, when the U.S. military faced numerous uprisings throughout the country, especially in densely packed cities, American forces adopted counterinsurgency tactics that the Israeli military used in the occupied territories. These techniques included searching house to house, razing buildings, erecting walls to seal off areas within and between neighborhoods, making mass arrests, setting up checkpoints, and monitoring people’s movements using biometric identity cards and surveillance systems. Americans also adopted the Israeli practice of extra-judicial executions by helicopters or drones as part of the broader doctrine of what Israelis called “urban area domination.”

Using the 1972 Munich Olympics as a historical precedent to push the narrative of the war on terror and its origins, signalled US intentions to pursue “An Eye for an Eye.” Following the attacks in 1972, Israel launched a campaign called Operation Wrath of God to assassinate those involved in the massacre of Israeli athletes. As the book notes:

To imitate the Israelis, it was suggested, Americans must prepare to get their hands just as dirty—to use illegal methods, violate the laws of other nations, and accept the death of innocent bystanders as a necessary cost.

US police forces began training with Israeli counterterrorism experts, as increased xenophobia reared its head in the wake of 9/11. Anyone in the US that looked different was a potential terrorist. This had followed the creation of a new Office of Homeland Security. Sponsoring trips of law enforcement officers to Israel were:

the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith (ADL), and the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), a neoconservative think tank with strong ties to the Likud Party and the Bush administration. JINSA also held Israeli-led seminars and conferences throughout the United States and claimed to have trained over nine thousand American law enforcement officials at the federal, state, and municipal levels in its Law Enforcement Exchange Program (LEEP) between 2002, when it was established, and 2011.

Israel became widely regarded as being on the front line of a global war on terror. This prompted a comment from the chief of the U.S. Capitol Police that “Israel is the Harvard of antiterrorism.” Visits to Israel were carefully choreographed. The occupied territories were not part of the equation. Neither was the fact that monitoring the occupation was a different beast from policing US cities, where US law separates the military from civil law enforcement, something that would eventually unravel.

One thing that Israel is particularly good at is high tech. This was boosted post 9/11 by the recognition of this by the US followed by funding from the Department of Homeland Security. Israeli surveillance, detection, cybersecurity, and data mining technologies were cutting edge. An agreement was struck:

Boeing formed a consortium with the Israeli firm Elbit Systems, which was largely responsible for construction of the separation barrier along the Gaza and West Bank borders. The consortium worked on a project to install a high-tech surveillance system along the U.S.–Mexico border .

All this was made possible by the unique conditions of the occupation, which tagged Israel with the moniker of a Laboratory. Naomi Klein used the term in an article for the Nation, writing:

that Israel’s bestselling products, such as “high-tech fences, unmanned drones, biometric IDs, video and audio surveillance gear, air passenger profiling and prisoner interrogation systems” were developed from “precisely the tools and technologies Israel has used to lock-in the occupied territories.”

Put simply, the Palestinians were ideal guinea pigs. Stuck in sealed and controlled spaces, they were ideal fodder for experimenting with a wide variety of techniques and systems. This was exemplified in the 2013 documentary film, The Lab. Filmmaker Yotam Feldman noted:

“the product [Israeli salesmen and executives] are selling is unique. Rather than rifles, rockets or bombs, the Israeli companies sell their experience. The long-running conflict with the Palestinians has created a unique and unrivalled laboratory for testing technologies and ideas relating to ‘asymmetric warfare’—a conflict between a state and civil or irregular resistance. In this manner the Israeli conflict with the Palestinians may be seen as a national asset—rather than a burden.”

Israeli political activist and anthropologist Jeff Halper, who has written extensively on Israeli tech, notes:

The Occupied Palestinian Territory has been transformed into probably the most monitored, controlled and militarized place on earth. It epitomizes the dream of every general, security expert and police officer to be able to exercise total biopolitical control. In a situation where the local population enjoys no effective legal protections or privacy, they and their lands become a laboratory where the latest technologies of surveillance, control and suppression are perfected and showcased, giving Israel an edge in the highly competitive global market. Labels such as “Combat Proven,” “Tested in Gaza” and “Approved by the IDF” on Israeli or foreign products greatly improves their marketability.

Kaplan sums up in her book what this means:

Those who view the occupied Palestinian territories as a laboratory of state control also see Israel as an idea factory, manufacturing the “meta-ideas of the future.” But it will be a dystopian future: all around the world, people will inhabit cities that look like military zones, occupied by police indistinguishable from soldiers, and monitored by sophisticated systems of homeland security.

The Oil Connection

Another vital link in the US’s historical relationship with Israel is the vast oil and gas reserves in the Middle East, now enhanced by recent major discoveries in the Eastern Mediterranean. Kaplan doesn’t really cover this in her book, but I have documented it in detail in this article.

As noted above, the Jewish Agency played a major role in securing partition post-war. The oil question was pivotal in that process as I outline in this section from the article.

The Zionist Connection

As Britain’s imperialist mantle subsided during the post war era, the US would eventually take over as the prevailing imperialist power. It would also find itself drawn into the Palestine question. And a key component of this issue was US control of oil in the Middle East. The book, Dying to Forget: Oil, Power, Palestine, and the Foundations of U.S. Policy in the Middle East, details how US foreign policy dovetailed its oil interests with Israel, as well as the conundrums of reconciling the fate of the Palestinians with the creation of Israel. Another important element here was the exclusion of the Soviet Union, with the cold war developing at the time. Ironically at the time, the US did not entertain the imperialist positions of Britain and France. US foreign policy took a pragmatic approach. This was attractive to Middle Eastern states, that saw the US as outside the imperialist camp. Pivotal to this was the development of close relations with Saudi Arabia, which gave US oil interests access to a strategic and vast source of oil reserves, which continues to this day. Iran also became a focal point, particularly with the election of Mohammed Mossadegh in 1951, who took an anti-imperialist approach and attempted to nationalise the oil industry. He was deposed in a western backed coup two years later. This allowed US interests to consolidate their presence further in the Middle East.

As the partition of Palestine dawned, the Jewish Agency played a major role in reassuring the US that a future Jewish state would benefit US interests in the region. With US oil companies becoming nervous as uncertainly abounded, the oil question would become a focal point in such discussions. A key player here was Max W. Ball, who was the director of the newly established US Oil and Gas Division (OGD). Its remit was to provide ‘advice and recommendations to other agencies of the Federal Government, to the States and to the petroleum industry, relating to petroleum policy.’ Ball was effectively [President] ‘Truman’s Petroleum Consultant.’ In January 1947, the hearings of the House of Representatives Special Subcommittee on Petroleum in Relation to the National Defense of the United States began. These hearings would play a pivotal role in determining US oil policy in the Middle East, as well as other regions in the world - particularly from a defence standpoint. Also playing an important advisory role at the hearings was James Terry Duce, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (ARAMCO), who outlined the importance of oil in military planning and operations as well as detailing the resources available in the Middle East. The Zionists followed up the hearings with some purposeful lobbying on the importance of partition and how it would benefit the US in the region, especially in the light of Soviet expansion. This was summed up in a Memorandum by Jewish Agency Office (“Note on Palestine Policy. Problem of Implementation” (No. 162), in Political and Diplomatic Documents, December 1947–May 1948 (Jerusalem: State of Israel Archives, 1979), 273.):

The paramount character of the American oil interest in the Near East is undeniable, but it is a patent fact that the Arab States have a greater interest in yielding their oil to the United States than the United States has in exploiting it. The cow is more anxious to be milked than anybody to milk it. By breaking their contracts with American oil companies, the Arab States would incur such suicidal sacrifices that any such apprehension may be safely dismissed as groundless. Saudi Arabia derives the bulk of its revenues from oil royalties. Iraq would certainly be unable to balance her budget without them. Syria and Lebanon, both in acute financial straits, have scarcely any prospect of solvency except through the proceeds of pipeline concessions. No Arab country has any means of obtaining revenue from oil resources except through its existing or prospective contracts with the United States.

Eliahu Epstein was the director of the Jewish Agency for Palestine’s Middle East Department. He played a pivotal role in the discussions with the US. Following Israel’s establishment, he became the country’s first Ambassador to the US. As the book notes:

To judge by Epstein’s report to the Jewish Agency executive, he had learned from his “informant” that the above contributions of the future Jewish state would raise its prestige in oil company circles and in the State Department. Max Ball, who can be assumed to have been the informant, had significant contacts in both spheres, but particularly among those with an interest in oil. His reassurance suggested a future role for the Jewish state that was sufficient to alter its perception as fundamentally inimical to U.S. interests in the Middle East. In short, the oil companies anticipated that development projects could function as an effective means of containing opposition movements and movements for change across the oil producing states and, more generally, the Middle East. Ball envisioned the future Jewish state as playing a useful role in this context, for which he offered his assistance, suggesting “that soon after the establishment of a Jewish Provisional Government, an attempt be made to meet, at least informally, some of the top-ranking executives of ARAMCO and to frankly review with them the situation, as we did in our conversation.” The “informant” indicated that “he would be glad to be of any assistance to us in this matter.”

Another important consideration here was the fact that Saudi Arabia was prepared to distance itself from the Palestine question. The benefits of a burgeoning oil market superseded the regional politics. This helped to make partition more palatable to the US. The relationship between Ball and Epstein helped to smooth the road to partition with the US, and the relationship of the Jewish Agency, along with US oil policy.

Gaza Genocide

Over the years, the US has propped up Israel militarily. The current lethal assault on Gaza could not have taken place to such an extent without it. The US is resolute in its support for Israel. Its direct complicity in mass murder is not in doubt. As I’ve detailed in previous articles in this series, it’s not the first genocide that the US has been linked to in some capacity.

The report, U.S. Military Aid and Arms Transfers to Israel, October 2023 – September 2025, was published by William D. Hartung, a Senior Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, in conjunction with the Costs of War project based at Brown University. It outlines the extent of US military aid since the genocide began. The value of military aid to Israel over the period has been around $21.7 billion. Agreements for future support will add billions more to the figure. In addition a further $9.65 – $12.07 billion has been spent on operations in Yemen, Iran, and the wider Middle East region. The paper confirms that:

Given the scale of current and future spending, it is clear the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) could not have done the damage they have done in Gaza or escalated their military activities throughout the region without U.S. financing, weapons, and political support.

All of Israel’s combat aircraft comes from the US. This includes F-15s, F-16s, F-35s, Apache helicopters and Sea Stallion and Black Hawk transport helicopters. The current Trump administration lifted suspensions on the delivery of Mark 84 and BLU-109 2000 pound bombs, which Israel has used extensively to destroy apartment buildings, hospitals, water infrastructure, and other civilian targets.

There’s unlikely to be any major policy changes in the immediate future, however bipartisan opposition has been building in Congress from Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called Israel’s assault a genocide. However:

Looming in the background is a renegotiation of a ten-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding U.S. military aid to Israel. The current MoU, negotiated during the Obama administration, expires in 2028, and calls for $3.8 billion in military aid per year, consisting of Foreign Military Financing (FMF), Offshore Procurement (funds used to build up Israel’s own arms industry), and support for Israel’s missile defense programs. Discussions on the next MoU may start soon, although these negotiations are often conducted behind closed doors with little information provided to Congress or the public. Given the extreme, destabilizing, and criminal actions undertaken by the Israeli government using U.S.-supplied arms, the next MoU should be negotiated in the full light of day with meaningful input from Congress and the U.S. public.

In addition to supplying Israel with arms etc, the US also has two bases in Israel, along with several others in the wider region, as shown in this map from the American Security Project.

One of the bases is the Dimona Radar Facility, situated near the Nuclear Research Center. It’s purpose is to track potential incoming ballistic missiles from Iran.

It’s not just weapons that are being sent to Israel. As this Powering injustice report from SOMO outlines, the US supplies fuel to Israel worth around $26.4 million, through the US’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) system, according to data from the International Trade Center (ITC), which is a joint agency of the World Trade Organisation and the UN. This consists mainly of JP-8 jet fuel, but also diesel fuel and gasoline. The report notes that:

According to the U.S. government website USASpending.com, which provides data on military spending, including the names of companies that receive orders, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded eight orders to Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) since September 2023. Valero is a U.S. company and one of the top 100 suppliers of jet and diesel fuel to the U.S. military. It owns 15 petroleum refineries located in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom, and it has a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day.

Valero denied selling fuel to Israel, however it does have contracts with the US military, whereby the fuel is routed indirectly to Israel. Valero has five sites in the UK.

Middle East Eye reports on a campaign by No Harbour for Genocide pushing a “people’s embargo” of ships and companies facilitating the genocide. The campaign has published a blocklist of ships operating as part of the US Maritime Administration (Marad) programme:

The US Department of Transportation describes Marad’s mission as being to “foster, promote and develop the maritime industry of the United States to meet the nation’s economic and security needs”.

One ship in particular, the Overseas Santorini:

carries an estimated 300,000 barrels of military fuel, loaded from the Bill Greehey oil refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, to the port of Ashkelon in Israel.

The Nuclear Issue

Both the US and Israel has nuclear weapons. I’ve already covered in this series on how the US has used nuclear weapons to push its imperial mantle.

This piece from Progressive International elaborates on the issue. It covers the use of the bomb in Japan at the end of World War 2, but also notes the U.S. and Israeli antagonism against Iran. It notes that:

Current nuclear weapon flashpoints reflect broader U.S. military strategy and its fight to be the sole hegemonic imperialist power in the world. The three fronts: Eastern Europe against Russia; the U.S.-Israel-Gulf-Turkish alliance against Iran; and an iron web of alliances in the Pacific, including the Australia-UK-U.S. (AUKUS), Japan-South Korea-U.S. (JAKUS), Japan-Philippines-U.S. (JAPHUS), and Japan-Australia-India-U.S. (Quad) against China and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) are all marked by the threat of nuclear weapons.

The US effectively uses nuclear blackmail to intimidate any countries that may challenge its full-spectrum dominance. Iran has particularly been in the crosshairs of the US and Israel, based on a manufactured “threat of Iran’s nuclear program” and wider threat of apparently providing support for the the ‘regional Axis of Resistance’, which would include Hamas. The article notes:

The nuclear negotiations between Iran and Western powers have consistently failed to address the fundamental imbalance in nuclear policy enforcement. While Iran has maintained its commitments under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), including full cooperation with IAEA inspections, the negotiations have primarily focused on restricting Iran’s civilian nuclear program rather than establishing reciprocal obligations.

And as I’ve pointed out previously, the IAEA has breached confidentiality by sharing information with Israel.

Not to mention that Israel is immune from any international monitoring framework. Put simply:

Iran has every right to develop nuclear energy, or even weapons, for its defense. Hypocritical warnings about “nuclear proliferation” ring hollow when directed at Iran rather than the U.S., which birthed and spread these weapons to enforce global dominance.

And just to note here, full-spectrum dominance is actually part of US foreign policy.

Justice for Palestine?

With the US pushing its dominance along with its allies, what are the chances for Palestinian justice? As DAWN reports, it has produced a detailed 172-page communication to ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan made on January 24, 2025, presenting its case to investigate former US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for their complicity in Israeli war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. The article notes:

“Not only did Biden, Blinken and Secretary Austin ignore the overwhelming evidence of Israel’s grotesque and deliberate crimes, overruling their own staff recommendations to halt weapons transfers to Israel, they doubled down by providing Israel with unconditional military and political support to ensure it could carry out its atrocities,” said Sarah Leah Whitson, Executive Director of DAWN. “They provided Israel not only with essential military support but equally essential political support by vetoing multiple ceasefire resolutions at the UN Security Council to ensure Israel could continue its crimes.”

Palestine acceded to the Rome Statute of the ICC in 2015. As such, even though Israel and the US are not members of the court, their nationals still fall under the court’s jurisdiction for crimes they commit in Palestine. In addition this is also enshrined in US federal domestic law, namely the War Crimes Act of 1996. It defines a war crime that includes a “grave breach of the Geneva Conventions“, to which the US is a party. The law applies if either the victim or the perpetrator is a US national or a member of the US Armed Forces. The penalty may be life imprisonment or death. However given the apparent breakdown of international rules-based order, established in the wake of World War 2, initially known as liberal international order, it seems very unlikely western leaders will ever be prosecuted. This is an issue the Conversation unpacks. As it notes, the demise began with:

NATO expansion, the creation of the World Trade Organization and greater emphasis on human rights through institutions such as the International Criminal Court all closely aligned with Western liberal values. The spread of these norms and the institutions enforcing them appeared, to many outside the West, as Western ideology dressed up as universal principles.

The invasion of Iraq in 2003 is a classic example of how the west circumvented those rules it apparently cherishes so much, but only when it suits. Now with the assault on Gaza and the mind numbing impunity of Israel to those rules, that has perhaps put the final nail into the coffin. However the establishment of the Hague Group of countries has sparked a mission to rescue the international order. Progressive International outlines the mission of the Group. The UN has effectively been toothless, with the US asserting its superpower dominance. As PI notes:

The US veto at the UN Security Council — which it has exercised more than forty times to protect the Israeli occupation of Palestine since 1972 — obstructs any meaningful prospect of reprieve for the Palestinian people. And the UN General Assembly has no meaningful power to enforce measures it puts forward.

The Hague Group is certainly growing in influence and may yet form a buffer against western hubris and belligerence. Perhaps there is some respite for the Palestinians after all at the end of the tunnel.

Rise and Fall

What goes up must come down. That’s just as true for empires as with everything else. As in the past, the nucleus of an empire becomes hollowed out as decay and corruption sets in. Like a red giant it expands until it reaches the point of implosion, through bloated military budgets, as the only thing that the fools and charlatans - stuck in their power fixes - understand, is might is right. As Chris Hedges put it:

The last days of dying empires are dominated by idiots. The Roman, Mayan, French, Habsburg, Ottoman, Romanoff, Iranian and Soviet dynasties crumbled under the stupidity of their decadent rulers who absented themselves from reality, plundered their nations and retreated into echo chambers where fact and fiction were indistinguishable.

He goes on to fully encapsulate the phenomenon:

In “Hitler and the Germans,” the political philosopher Eric Voegelin dismisses the idea that Hitler — gifted in oratory and political opportunism, but poorly educated and vulgar — mesmerized and seduced the German people. The Germans, he writes, supported Hitler and the “grotesque, marginal figures,” surrounding him because he embodied the pathologies of a diseased society, one beset by economic collapse and hopelessness. Voegelin defines stupidity as a “loss of reality.” The loss of reality means a “stupid” person cannot “rightly orient his action in the world, in which he lives.” The demagogue, who is always an idiote, is not a freak or social mutation. The demagogue expresses the society’s zeitgeist, its collective departure from a rational world of verifiable fact.

Trump is America’s demagogue. He will merely accelerate the nations demise. Interestingly the US system is modelled on the Romans. It will crumble just like the Romans. Trump is the personification of late Roman Emperors like Nero, who was debauched and extravagant. And denial of immanent climate change will contribute, not just to the demise of the US, but it will bring down the rest of us, as I outlined here.

Key events in history have been influenced by climatic variations e.g. the Medieval Warm Period, which influenced Norman and Viking expansion into parts of Western Europe. But today, the world is globalised and highly populated; ‘we lack such ability to migrate across political borders or to more promising ecosystems; we have fewer options than our ancestors had in the past.’ The report quotes Anthony J. McMichael (Australian National University):

[c]limate change poses threats to human health, safety, and survival via weather extremes and climatic impacts on food yields, fresh water, infectious diseases, conflict, and displacement. Historical experiences of diverse societies experiencing climatic changes, spanning multi-century to single-year duration, provide insights into population health vulnerability—even though most climatic changes were considerably less than those anticipated this century and beyond.…The drought–famine–starvation nexus has been the main, recurring, serious threat to health…. Modern societies, although larger, better resourced, and more interconnected than past societies, are less flexible, more infrastructure-dependent, densely populated, and hence equally vulnerable. Adverse historical climate-related health experiences underscore the case for abating human-induced climate change.

The Roman empire is another case in point. Its expansion occurred during a warm period. Although largely successful, as the climate cooled it exposed the empires’ dependency on monocultures. The empire slowly contracted as spending and taxes increased. The military expanded, needing a larger budget and social conditions deteriorated. As the report sums up:

The Roman Empire is one of history’s great successes, and also a spectacular failure. It has many parallels with contemporary societies: a reliance on a handful of vulnerable staples, growing differences in wealth and access to land and other resources, a changing climate that affects the ability to respond to problems, diminishing state income (trade and taxation) and increasing expenditures (wars, rebellions), and failure to invest in infrastructure and its maintenance. Clearly, as the past shows, multiple shocks and system-wide impacts beyond temporary instability can render great societies fatally vulnerable.

The lesson from history then is that:

in a changing climate, stress contributes to the rigidity and intensification of top down approaches, which in turn creates unstable systems.

The documentary film the Four Horsemen (2012), lays out the pattern succinctly and is highly recommended viewing. It outlines the fate that awaits the US as it enters the twilight zone, comparing with the fate of past empires.

Check out the Chris Hedges interview with Professor Joan Scott, discussing Amy Kaplan’s book.