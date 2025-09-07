Iraq War

The war in Iraq revolved around claims of weapons of mass destruction. On November 8, 2002, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 1441, insisting that Iraq admit weapons inspectors to check the status of its alleged WMDs.

A report from International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspector, Robert Kelley, outlines the story leading up to the invasion, for the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). In the months before the war, IAEA inspectors in Iraq, worked alongside the UN Monitoring, Verification and Inspection Commission (UNMOVIC), which looked for biological and chemical weapons, and illicit missile programmes. Kelley made it clear that:

we knew at a very high level of confidence that there was no nuclear weapons effort of any kind in Iraq, and we were regularly passing this information back to the UN Security Council. We were not wrong.

The bottom line was that despite the feedback from inspectors, who had been working with the full cooperation of the Iraqi authorities for nearly 6 months, the George W. Bush administration deliberately ignored factual reports concerning WMDs. Driven by a gung-ho attitude and groupthink, they arrogantly disseminated their own flawed interpretation of the evidence, in some cases produced by dubious sources that included the CIA. One particular source was ‘Curveball’, who was Iraqi defector, Rafid al-Janabi:

Curveball had been granted asylum by Germany in 2000 and made claims about Iraq having mounted facilities for manufacturing biological weapons in trucks that were moving around the country to escape detection. Germany’s federal intelligence service doubted his veracity. Nevertheless, when Germany passed on the source notes, US analysts took Curveballs’s stories at face value, without vetting them.

His rouse was leaked by an inexperienced Pentagon cell, ‘by cherry-picking items from raw intelligence that supported political positions’. Kelley sums up the debacle:

The result of all this was a war that killed hundreds of thousands of people and fueled years of instability in Iraq and around the region. The CIA spent a billion dollars looking for Iraq’s non-existent WMD programmes in 2003–2004 only to find that UNMOVIC and the IAEA had got it almost perfectly right. A succession of later inquiries and commissions into the intelligence failings in Washington and London rarely asked why the UN weapons inspectors were ignored. So far the lesson seems to have been lost on the policy community. This should not happen again.

As the Intercept outlines, the lies over the war was infamously delivered by Secretary of State Collin Powell in his speech on February 5, 2003. This is a damning indictment of a corrupt and fraudulent government that twisted facts, misleading the world into an illegal invasion of Iraq. The article presents evidence of intelligence that was intentionally doctored by Powell. Even when questioned about misleading evidence or evidence that he perhaps should have known about, Powell was evasive. It is of course possible that some facts he may have been unaware of, but the documents reviewed by the article leave one in no doubt that the US case for attacking Iraq was at best extremely weak or worse, totally fabricated. It’s now clear that much of it was the latter.

Such interventions are often argued on the basis that the country itself is corrupt and responsible for crimes against humanity. There is no doubt that Saddam Hussain had a lot to answer for. But the real reason for the invasion of Iraq, as with any western intervention in the Middle East - or elsewhere - is resources. In case of Iraq, it was the country’s oil resources, which I outlined here:

This was despite huge public opposition to the war. It was the largest civil society mobilisation in history and it was completely ignored. As this article from Greenpeace shows, it was Big Oil that was calling all the shots:

Iraq has the second largest proven reserves of oil in the world, but its production has been severely reduced since the Gulf War, due to effects of economic sanctions and the destruction of infrastructure. Rebuilding that infrastructure and increasing production will take years. Oil executives hungrily eyeing those reserves are enthusiastic to take on that work. And they’ve never had such close ties to the White House. For Vice President Dick Cheney, this may well be round two for his post-war dealings with Iraq. Cheney is a former head of Halliburton, the world’s largest oil service contractor. In August 2000 Cheney publicly stated that, as the head of Halliburton, “I had a firm policy that I wouldn’t do anything in Iraq, even arrangements that were supposedly legal.” And yet, as the Financial Times eventually proved, Cheney oversaw $23.8 million in sales to Iraq in 1998 and 1999. …Though it’s no secret that the White House cozies up to oil executives, declaring war on Iraq required a bit of a cover story. The “War on Terror” launched in the wake of September 11th was the perfect vehicle. With the world reeling from the threat of more chaos and destruction, Iraq was quietly slipped into key speeches. Bush quickly diverted attention from Osama Bin Laden to Saddam Hussein and now the hunt is on for his weapons of mass destruction.

Following the invasion, Halliburton secured $ millions in lucrative contracts. BP did also, along with many other companies and contractors. Iraq was a classic neoliberal coup. Finally in December 2011, the war was declared formally over. Prior to the invasion, Nelson Mandela had strongly condemned the US in the role it was playing:

The World Tribunal on Iraq was set up to assess the ramifications of the invasion. This was based on the Russell tribunal on Vietnam. In June 2005, the Final Declaration of the Jury of Conscience was delivered. The final deliberation was damning. To summarise its findings:

The invasion and occupation of Iraq was illegal and the reasons given were proven to be false. The evidence points to the consolidation of US hegemony through the control and domination of oil reserves in the region. Blatant falsehoods over WMDs and links between Al Qaeda and the Saddam Hussein regime were used manufacture consent for the invasion. Economic sanctions imposed on Iraq during the 1990s and the establishment of no-fly zones in the Northern and Southern Iraq, ‘were all aimed at degrading and weakening Iraq's human and material resources and capacities in order to facilitate its subsequent invasion and occupation’. The UN Security Council was complicit in this process. ‘In pursuit of their agenda of empire, the Bush and Blair governments blatantly ignored the massive opposition to the war expressed by millions of people around the world. They embarked upon one of the most unjust, immoral, and cowardly wars in history.’ International law failed spectacularly, allowing the US led coalition to act with impunity. This severely questions the effectiveness of the international system. No one has been held to account for the invasion or any subsequent war crimes. The aftereffects have been that of a largely failed state, creating lawlessness, devastation and chaos. This has caused ethnic, sectarian and religious divisions in Iraqi society, as well as gender inequality. ‘This is in keeping with the familiar imperial policy of divide and rule.’ ‘The imposition of the UN sanctions in 1990 caused untold suffering and thousands of deaths. The situation has worsened after the occupation. At least 100,000 civilians have been killed; 60,000 are being held in US custody in inhumane conditions, without charges; thousands have disappeared; and torture has become routine.’ ‘The illegal privatization, deregulation, and liberalization of the Iraqi economy by the occupation regime has coerced the country into becoming a client economy that is controlled by the IMF and the World Bank, both of which are integral to the Washington Consensus. The occupying forces have also acquired control over Iraq's oil reserves.’ Any legal structures or bodies set up by the occupation were essentially illegitimate. There has been widespread peaceful opposition to the occupation. This has been brutally repressed by the occupation leading to armed resistance. Under international law, ‘the popular national resistance to the occupation is legitimate and justified’.

The tribunal levied a series of charges against the the US and the UK. Some the key charges noted were:

Planning, preparing, and waging the supreme crime of a war of aggression in contravention of the United Nations Charter and the Nuremberg Principles. Evidence for this can be found in the leaked Downing Street Memo of 23rd July, 2002, in which it was revealed: "Military action was now seen as inevitable. Bush wanted to remove Saddam through military action, justified by the conjunction of terrorism and WMD. But the intelligence and facts were being fixed around the policy." Intelligence was manufactured to willfully deceive the people of the US, the UK, and their elected representatives.

Also noted was the targeting of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals. Force was used disproportionally and recklessly. This included the use of cluster munitions, incendiary bombs, depleted uranium (DU), and chemical weapons. Evidence was presented showing that ‘leukemia had risen sharply in children under the age of five residing in those areas that had been targeted by DU weapons’:

Using DU munitions in spite of all the warnings presented by scientists and war veterans on their devastating long-term effects on human beings and the environment. The US Administration, claiming lack of scientifically established proof of the harmful effects of DU, decided to risk the lives of millions for several generations rather than discontinue its use on account of the potential risks. This alone displays the Administration's wanton disregard for human life. The Tribunal heard testimony concerning the current obstruction by the US Administration of the efforts of Iraqi universities to collect data and conduct research on the issue.

Definite echoes here of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which I’ve already documented in this series.

The occupation was also responsible for the mistreatment and torture of individuals and:

Redefining torture in violation of international law, to allow use of torture and illegal detentions, including holding more than 500 people at Guantanamo Bay without charging them or allowing them any access to legal protection, and using "extraordinary renditions" to send people to be tortured in other countries known to commit human rights abuses and torture prisoners.

To sum up, the Iraq invasion and subsequent occupation demonstrated that the US and the west arrogantly and wilfully regarded itself as above the tenets of international law and that they could act with impunity, all in the name of imperialism. This involved the full complicity of allied countries, the UN Security Council, the Corporations who won lucrative contracts, and Corporate Media that fanned the flames of war and propagandised the occupation on behalf of the guilty governments. The Iraq war is a classic case study in the mechanisms of Empire, only now superseded by the holocaust in Gaza.

The Great Recession

Another major legacy of the Bush administration was the financial crash of 2008. Investopedia outlines the root causes of the recession. In 2011, a report was produced by the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission. Amongst its findings were that; the financial system was poorly regulated; firms took on too much risk; excessive borrowing, not just from financial institutions but from consumers as well. The result was the creation of asset bubbles, particularly in the housing market - the so-called sub-prime mortgage sector. This was where mortgages were offered to low income people at reduced interest rates, leading to a default in repayments as people struggled to make ends meet. This caused a drain in banking reserves. House prices collapsed and many people were forced to give up their homes through repossession.

The roots of this followed in the wake of 9/11, when the dot-com bubble burst. This caused a downturn in the US economy. The Federal Reserve responded by slashing interest rates. This sparked a boom in the housing and financial markets leading to a dramatic expansion in levels of mortgage debt. However, following a rise in inflation, the Fed raised interest rates. This was when the problems started. Mortgage payments rose, creating repayment issues. This led to an increase in house selling, dropping prices, expanding the housing bubble. The net result was that the ripples spread around the world generating a global recession. It was classic neoliberal hubris. Of course regulation of the markets was inadequate. The free market takes care of itself. And it was a crisis waiting to happen. I previously examined the ideas of Joseph Schumpeter here.

This section from the article sums it up.

The ending of the Cold War was seen as a vindication of the capitalist system. Fast forward to the 2008 financial crash and it’s an entirely different story. It’s this event that underpins Schumpeter’s ideas. The financial system is the life blood of global neoliberalism. This has previously been covered in some detail.

Shadowlightblog

Read full story

A key observation from Schumpeter was that the financial system was geared up to ‘create money out of nothing’. A major part of this transition was the movement of the system from unlimited liability to limited liability. This was effectively how the industrial revolution’s expansion was enabled, through the creation of money. Then again, there’s Adam Smith’s ‘invisible hand’, which can only grasp whatever the law says it can grasp. Take away the law and it grasps whatever it wants:

As of Smith’s theory, ‘the working of self-interest is generally beneficent, not because of any natural coincidence between the self interest of each and the good of all, but because human institutions are arranged in directions in which it will be so’, (emphasis added). As already stressed, the relevant institutions are individual property rights, whose unique value is that they can civilize self-interest by forcing it to serve the public good also. They can, but they need not.

With the introduction of credit, bubbles begin to develop. Schumpeter viewed the process in terms of cycles, what we would call ‘boom/bust’ cycles. Technological cycles linked into this process. This is what happened in the 1920’s - a period of innovation and expansion of financial markets. Then came the 1929 crash. The same thing happened in the early 2000’s, followed by the recent crash in 2008. The paper notes:

Lack of effective discipline on bankers is the primary reason why the great financial crash of 1929 originated in the United States. The stock exchange meltdown in that year owed everything to the ease with which buyers of stocks and shares had been enabled to operate ‘on margin’ through bank loans. These were made so freely available during the 1920s that when the market collapsed, thousands of banks failed.

Sound familiar? The Glass-Steagall Act came into force in 1933 in order to curb the excesses that led to the crash. But guess what? Through neoliberal expansion:

Glass-Steagall was repealed, partially in 1980 and completely in 1999, permitting a new wave of risky investment involving the creation of money from nothing on an enormous scale.

History repeated itself as Schumpeter had largely predicted.

In the wake of the crash, the Dodd-Frank Act was passed into law to promote the financial stability of the US by improving accountability and transparency in the financial system, to end “too big to fail”; to protect the American taxpayer by ending bailouts; and to protect consumers from abusive financial services practices.

It was under the climate of recession that Bush was ousted by Barrack Obama.

Climate Denial

One of the most egregious legacies of the Bush era was the blatant and widely orchestrated policy of climate denial. When climate Armageddon finally strikes, the US would have played a major role in our demise. As I noted above, Big oil called the shots on the Iraq war. To cite further from the Paris article:

Iraq wasn’t the only war Bush intended to wage. Under his administration, a major climate denial machine was set in motion. Scientist’s were gagged. Information relating to climate change was suppressed. This article from Rolling Stone outlines the climate policies of the Bush administration. Leading the charge was Cheney. Rolling Stone summed up the new regime:

An examination of thousands of pages of internal documents that the White House has been forced to relinquish under the Freedom of Information Act — as well as interviews with more than a dozen current and former administration scientists and climate-policy officials — confirms that the White House has implemented an industry-formulated disinformation campaign designed to actively mislead the American public on global warming and to forestall limits on climate polluters.

The IPCC was also targeted. This paper from the Meridian Program outlines how the Bush administration influenced the final text of the Summary for policy Makers of the IPCC’s Fourth Assessment Report in 2007:

From its inception the IPCC has been subject to the tension between these two incompatible drives. Its conflicted primary task involves both the mobilisation of best possible scientific engagement with the global “problematique”, and also the containment and control of the scientific endeavour on behalf of those vested interests most threatened by its findings. After the publication of the Third Assessment Report in 2001 the fossil-fuel industry recognised that the scientific information presented by the IPCC posed a massive threat to its future profitability and steps were taken to gain control of its process and agenda. The leader of the Senate in the Washington administration went on record at this time to castigate climate change as “The greatest hoax ever perpetrated on the American people”, a sentiment later echoed by the President himself.

The paper notes in conclusion:

The outcome is a document which lays a necessary but far from sufficient basis for the formulation of strategic policy. Despite the best efforts of the global scientific community, pursuit of goals based upon this Report may contribute to the sustained profitability of the hydro-carbon-based industries, but they do not get to first base in the task of preventing catastrophic climate change.

Bush’s legacy would carry into the Obama era, especially during the COP15 climate talks in Copenhagen, which was sabotaged by the US. As I noted in ‘Paris’:

COP15 failed. Why? The answer is revealed in this Ecologist article. Based on revelations from whistleblower Edward Snowden, ‘we now know that the US National Security Agency (NSA) gathered intelligence from key countries involved in the Copenhagen talks.’ The article notes:

The NSA documents show that the US monitored communications between countries before the summit, and planned to spy on the negotiations during the conference.

China — a key player at the conference — was prepared to negotiate. But:

In the event the US worked assiduously at the conference to engineer a split in the developing country bloc of countries — a highly effective means to counter a Chinese proposal before it was even made. This appears to have been part of a deliberate strategy to make China ‘lose face’ as its negotiating tactics were pre-emptively undermined. And it worked. China emerged from the talks universally condemned as the ‘climate baddie’ — as eloquently expressed by the journalist Mark Lynas.

The article concludes with this thought:

Now, faced with the brutal reality of how the US scuppered Copenhagen, we must ask ourselves — how can dark powers such as these be overcome in the future, so that the world can secure the global climate agreement that we so desperately need?

It’s unlikely that those ‘dark powers’ will recede anytime soon. Indeed the current Trump administration has been doubling down in removing climate from the US vocabulary.

The Obama Illusion

There were some positive outcomes for Americans under Obama. One key development was the enaction of ‘Obama care’ - the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which expanded the Medicaid service and provided health care subsidies and other benefits.

As noted above, he introduced Dodd-Frank, in an effort to reign in the impact of the financial crash.

Obama also tried to push through climate reforms during his tenure. His success was limited due to republican opposition. But after the failure of Copenhagen, there was some success at the Paris summit in 2015, where the Paris agreement was established. A deal between the US and China contributed to this.

Then there was the nonsense of a ‘postracial America’ following his election. Although Obama did take steps towards stronger policy action on behalf of African-Americans, that was undermined by the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri by the police, which sparked a wave of protests and led to the creation of Black Lives Matter.

And of course he inherited the war on terror and its aftermath from his predecessor. Although he was credited with eventually reducing US involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq. But then there was the issue of the Arab Spring.

Libya, Yemen and Syria

Unrest broke out in Syria and and Libya in 2011 at around the same time. The US and NATO intervened in Libya, which turned out to be an abject failure, facilitating in the Rise of Islamic State and other groups, and generating greater instability in the region, as Foreign Affairs reports. It also exasperated the situation in Syria.

The Libyan intervention had a discernable impact on global nuclear non-proliferation. As the article notes:

In 2003, Qaddafi had voluntarily halted his nuclear and chemical weapons programs and surrendered his arsenals to the United States. His reward, eight years later, was a U.S.-led regime change that culminated in his violent death. That experience has greatly complicated the task of persuading other states to halt or reverse their nuclear programs. Shortly after the air campaign began, North Korea released a statement from an unnamed Foreign Ministry official saying that “the Libyan crisis is teaching the international community a grave lesson” and that North Korea would not fall for the same U.S. “tactic to disarm the country.” Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, likewise noted that Qaddafi had “wrapped up all his nuclear facilities, packed them on a ship, and delivered them to the West.” Another well-connected Iranian, Abbas Abdi, observed: “When Qaddafi was faced with an uprising, all Western leaders dropped him like a brick. Judging from that, our leaders assess that compromise is not helpful.”

This debacle has reverberated in the current stand-off with Iran. Another important point was NATO overstepping it’s authority. The UN had mandated a no-fly zone over Libya, but systematic bombing took place instead, with the aim of establishing regime change. It has also emerged that Muammar al-Qaddafi was in ill health, and was preparing to hand over power to his son Saif, who had a much more liberal outlook and was prepared to engage with US and western interests.

Syria managed to avoid direct intervention, but as the Middle East Research and Information Project outlines, the situation in Syria was complex. A key player in the unrest was the Kurdish communities of North East Syria. Eventually the Kurds established an autonomous zone in the region that became known as Rojava. The Kurds were broadly backed by the US, who had deployed troops in the region as part of the battle against Islamic State. This alliance with the Kurds created a dilemma for the US, which was reluctant to engage in a wider operation in Syria. This partly revolved around the situation with its NATO ally Turkey, that believed that the Syrian Kurds were being backed by Kurdish ‘terrorists’, based in Turkey. Eventually the US abandoned the Kurds to their own devices, highlighting once again the fickle nature of US foreign policy.

As the Grayzone reported, western intervention in Syria was dubbed a ‘dirty war’ due to covert regime change efforts. This revolved around the White Helmets, which was highlighted by corporate media as a philanthropic organisation, but was actually connected with regime change and propaganda operations. A major scandal to emerge from all this was the fabrication of a chemical weapons attack in Douma, which discredited the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). Aaron Maté, of the Grayzone, testified on the cover-up to the UN.

As the article notes:

A consortium of UK-based scholars called the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda, and Media has meticulously documented how the investigation was “nobbled.” According to the Working Group, the OPCW dispatched two teams; one to Syria, one to Turkey, with the latter collecting samples from and interviewing witnesses supplied by the White Helmets, all of which was suggestive of a chemical weapon attack. The final report relied almost exclusively on this fudged evidence.

Yemen is one of the poorest countries in the Middle East. A Saudi Arabia led coalition, funded and supported by the US to the tune of $115 billion during Obama’s term and around $141 billion to date has decimated the country. Yet despite this, Yemen has been the only country that has actively committed to upholding international law relative to the current genocide in Gaza.

The roots of the conflict, as outlined in this article, stem from the disposition of the corrupt President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, who’s predecessor had stepped down following an Arab Spring uprising. The Houthis, who were supported by the ousted Ali Abdullah Saleh, took advantage of the rift within Yemen. The Saudi’s wanted Hadi back in power as they believed the Houthis were supported by Iran. They formed a coalition with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and nine other Arab countries, backed by the US, UK, France, and Canada. They then began bombarding Yemen. The main motive behind the Saudi war on Yemen and its western backed allies was to ensure control of the vital oil shipping lane that links the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Also, as the article notes:

The Yemen war served the political ambitions of then Saudi Defense Minister, and now crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, who used the conflict to gain national recognition and consolidate power. Lastly, control over Yemen would allow Saudi Arabia to construct an oil pipeline from its southern border through Yemen’s eastern province, Al Mahra, into the Indian Ocean. The pipeline would ease Saudi Arabia’s dependence on shipping oil through the Strait of Hormuz, which borders Iran.

The US and it’s allies supported the Saudi decimation of Yemen to the hilt, providing arms and logistical support. In addition, the Saudis have engaged in an air and sea blockade on Yemen, that has had a devastating impact on the population. Yet despite this Yemen has somehow managed to survive, whilst also dealing a blow to countries supporting Israel by targeting ships sailing to Israel. Even the US was compelled to call off attacks on Yemen as they failed to have an impact.

Share

Sanctions

Another tactic used to oppress countries is the use of sanctions. They have been applied to Iran, Syria, Yemen and Iraq, and various other countries that have failed to toe the imperialist line. Cuba for example has had to suffer one of the longest and most enduring sanctions regime. This article from Jacobin outlines the impact of sanctions on Iran as an example. As the headline notes, ‘US Sanctions Are Designed to Kill’.

Iran’s economy depends heavily on oil production. It’s oil production either receded or recovered, based on the periods when US sanctions were applied or rescinded. This infographic illustrates the pattern.

The sanctions have a direct impact on the economy. They also impact vital commodities such as the importation of food and medicine. The reason for this is due to the status of the dollar as the de-facto global currency. As such, the US controls the international banking system, through the SWIFT and CHIPS systems:

The SWIFT system, which provides a common communication system for banks, is controlled by US banks, which own the majority of the system and have officials on its board. On top of that, despite not being located in the United States, SWIFT makes all of the system’s data available to the US government, even if those transactions do not involve the United States. The CHIPS system, which provides communication as well as settlement functions, is governed by US law, has many US banks as owners, and is directly overseen by US authorities.

This oversight is provided by the Fed, ‘which also serves as a lender of last resort to other central banks.’ Due to the interconnections of the system, this gives the US disproportionate power over global transactions. As such, the US has the power to block transactions related to sanctioned countries. Actors play along with this to avoid retribution from the US. Indeed just to highlight the blatant disregard the US has for international law (regarding Iran):

It is telling that hours after an October 2018 ruling by the International Court of Justice ordering the United States to “remove any impediments” that affect the importation of medicine, food, and civil aviation products (including impediments to payments and other transfers of funds related to these products), the United States withdrew from the treaty that formed the basis of the ruling, instead of complying with it.

There are alternative ways to circumvent sanctions regimes, although these are limited. However Iran has managed to engage in trade with India, Russia and China, and other countries that are prepared to trade using their own currencies, without suffering serious retribution from the US. As the article notes:

In recent cases where countries have announced intentions to develop alternative trade arrangements, the United States has applied political pressure to nip them in the bud. This involves overt economic threats as well as rhetoric urging countries like India to refrain from using a “narrow bilateral lens” in economic trade.

To sum up:

As in Venezuela and other targeted countries, US sanctions undoubtedly have a human toll associated with them, which will only grow as time goes on. This human impact is one of the main reasons that experts in international law argue unilateral sanctions are illegal under the United Nations Charter and international human rights law.

That the United States could carry out such a strategy in the first place should raise serious questions among concerned US citizens and within the international community, especially among those who respect international law.

The Rise of Donald Trump

There perhaps hasn’t been a US president quite as controversial and divisive as Donald Trump. His first presidency began in 2017. That’s when we come round full circle, from Columbus to the present day. Having traced the rise of the US empire, we now see signs of it reaching its sordid conclusion. Many anticipate that this is the beginning of the end of US imperialism, that Trump’s current tenure will see the rise of fascism. The interlude of the Biden administration didn’t seem to make much difference to the overall trajectory. Indeed the sight of an individual either suffering with dementia, or cognitive decline, leading the most powerful nation on the planet, made a total mockery of everything that was supposed to make America great. The endemic corruption, so poignant within the country, was reflected in the untrammelled and unconditional support of Israel as it pursued its final solution in Gaza. Indeed it is highly likely that US led western support for the rogue state will eventually cause irreparable damage to the Empire and to the west in general. Trump is very much a symptom of the late stage capitalism and that corruption. They’ll be more about Trump in the next chapter.

In the next article in the series I’ll analyse the institutions that run the US, and how the US government is more akin to the Mafia, with the president as it’s incumbent godfather.