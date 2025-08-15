Iranian Revolution

On November 4, 1979, Iranian students took over the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, seizing 66 American hostages, as part of the Iranian revolution, which had deposed the Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavito. I cover some of the background here.

The Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who had been in exile since 1964 for speaking out against the Shah, was a key architect of the revolution. It all came to a head in January 1978, when students began mass protests against what was regarded as slanderous remarks by a Tehran newspaper against Khomeini. The Shah, who had been diagnosed with cancer, was growing weak. Many of the protests were met with violence from the authorities resulting in many deaths, which only fuelled further protest. Ultimately the Shah left and Khomeini returned to Iran on February 1, 1979, subsequently gaining control of the country, following which Iran was declared an Islamic republic. The hostage crisis erupted after the Shah arrived in the US for cancer treatment. The country had taken a strong anti-American stance. As History notes:

in October 1979 President Carter agreed to allow the exiled leader to enter the U.S. for treatment of an advanced malignant lymphoma. His decision was humanitarian, not political; nevertheless, as one American later noted, it was like throwing “a burning branch into a bucket of kerosene.” Anti-American sentiment in Iran exploded.

After some non American hostages were removed there were 52 left in the embassy. Diplomacy and economic sanctions by the US had no impact on Khomeini’s anti-American stance. President Jimmy Carter was frustrated by the lack of progress on the crisis. As a result he decided to launch a military rescue mission. But this only ended in farce:

The operation was supposed to send an elite rescue team into the embassy compound. However, a severe desert sandstorm on the day of the mission caused several helicopters to malfunction, including one that veered into a large transport plane during takeoff. Eight American servicemen were killed in the accident, and Operation Eagle Claw was aborted.

There no doubt that the press coverage of the crisis impacted the up-and- coming election. Indeed Ronald Reagan, the Republican runner, took advantage of Carter’s difficulties. There were suspicions that Reagan’s campaign staff negotiated with the Iranians to prevent the hostages being released before the election, but Reagan himself denied the allegations. Carter was defeated in a landslide:

On January 21, 1981, just a few hours after Ronald Reagan delivered his inaugural address, the remaining hostages were released. They had been in captivity for 444 days.

Carter had broken diplomatic ties with Iran and that has continued until the present day. Nearly $2 trillion of Iran's assets remain frozen in the US, and no oil has been imported from Iran since 1992.

Reaganomics

Towards the end of Carter’s term in office, there was a lot of uncertainty. The US was suffering from a hangover from Vietnam, the Iran crisis and an increase in cold war tensions after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. This was reflected in Carter’s Crisis of Confidence speech in 1979. As the election dawned, supporters of Reagan took a more anti-communist stance, rejecting détente. There was also the question of a sluggish US economy. Reaganpledged to restore the US military’s prominence following the decline after Vietnam. In short, what Reagan was pushing was the beginnings of neoliberalism, with concessions to the wealthy and cutting back on ‘the Great Society’, in addition to increased militarism. This would feed into a similar trajectory initiated by UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who entered office on the 4 May 1979.

Reagan entered the White House in January 1981. He had effectively introduced his ‘Reaganomic’ ideas during his campaigning. Britannica charts the history. Reaganomics, a term first coined by radio broadcaster Paul Harvey, generally covered the principles of supply-side, free-market, and trickle-down economics. In short, it involved tax breaks for the rich and corporations, and deregulation across the board. This was supposed to:

stimulate the economy through greater investment and consumption, and the benefits would “trickle down” to all economic classes in the form of higher employment, a greater supply of goods and services, and a reduction in the cost of doing business.

During his term in office, Reagan also gutted environmental protection, which led to an increase in offshore oil and gas exploration. He was forced to backtrack on some of his fiscal policies when recession hit, prompting the intervention of the Federal Reserve.

Generally speaking, the Reagan administration did put the US economy back on track, but there were drawbacks:

The tax cuts, in fact, produced the largest budget deficit in the country’s history, tripling the national debt during Reagan’s tenure.

And:

Another falsehood regarding Reaganomics is that it validated trickle-down economics. There is no evidence that tax cuts for the wealthy resulted in benefits to the lower economic classes. However, there is ample evidence that such tax cuts increased economic inequality; the gap between rich and poor grew at a rate unseen since 1920.

A substantial increase in military spending certainly played a role here. This would lead to questionable foreign policy endeavours during Reagan’s tenure.

Israel's invasion of Lebanon in 1982 provoked a major crisis, following the Sabra and Shatila Massacre. As I noted here:

The Lebanon war in 1982 had given the world a glimpse of the 'real' Israel. The focal point was a massacre at the Sabra and the Shatila refugee camp in the Beirut area between 16 and 18 September by Lebanese militia acting under the auspices of the IDF. The UN declared (A/RES/37/123D) that the attack was an act of genocide and that Israel bore responsibility. As a result of the massacre, Arial Sharon - serving as Israeli defence minister at the time - was forced to resign.

Al-Jazeera covers the story. A civil war had been raging in Lebanon since 1975. There was a substantial Palestinian refugee contingent there, survivors of the 1948 Nakba. The Israeli invasion aimed to eliminate the the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which was exiled in Beirut. The PLO withdrew from Lebanon 3 months later, followed by the deployment of a US led multi-national force that pledged to protect the Palestinians and anyone else.

The government led factions in Lebanon were supported by the US. The US did not stand in the way of the initial Israeli invasion. But the fuse was lit when the Lebanese president Bachir Gemayel was assassinated. This was blamed on the PLO. Following the premature withdrawal of the multi-national force, the Phalange, a Lebanese militia, with the full backing of the IDF, attacked the Palestinians. Reagan was outraged by the attack, which ultimately led to the resignation of Defence Minister Arial Sharon, who was responsible for the massacre. This was a rare moment of tension between the US and Israel. But one major event would tarnish the Reagan administration and leave the reputation of the CIA in tatters.

The Iran–Contra Affair

The domino theory hadn’t disappeared under Reagan. The invasion of Granada in 1983, followed a communist coup that took over the island, which had ties to Cuba. But two other linked events would overshadow Reagan’s tenure, as outlined by History.

When Reagan came to power, he adopted the so-called “Reagan Doctrine”, which effectively pledged support for anti-Communist insurgencies. But Reagan faced a hurdle in his presidency. The Democrats had taken control of Congress in the mid-term elections. Soon after, The Boland Amendment was passed, which would limit US assistance to the Contras in Nicaragua, following revelations of human rights abuses. The Reagan Administration was supplying funding and military training to the Contras. The Contras had taken up arms against the communist Sandinista government. National Security Advisor, Robert McFarlane was charged with the responsibility of finding a way round the Amendment.

Meanwhile, Iran was back on the map again. With a civil war raging in Lebanon, Hezbollah, backed by Iran, had kidnapped 7 US hostages. At the same time Iran was at war with Iraq. There was an arms embargo against Iran, whilst Iraq received support from the US. Despite this, Iran asked the US for arms. As a result, a covert deal was reached whereby arms were supplied by the US with some of the proceeds diverted to the Contras, with the blessing of McFarlane and CIA Director William Casey. In 1986, the deal was exposed. Reagan initially denied involvement, but changed tact shortly after:

It was then that Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North, of the National Security Council, came forward to acknowledge that he had diverted the missing funds to the Contras in Nicaragua, who used them to acquire weapons. North said he had done so with the full knowledge of National Security Advisor Admiral John Poindexter. He assumed Reagan was also aware of his efforts.

In the wake of the scandal, the Tower Commission was set up to investigate. It concluded that ‘Reagan’s lack of oversight enabled those working under him to divert the funds to the Contras’. This was followed by a Congressional investigation, which eventually charged 14 people, including North, Poindexter and McFarlane.

There was another dimension though to the scandal, as reported by FPIF. It exposes CIA involvement with drug trafficking and criminal gangs. It refers to an article published by the San Jose Mercury News that revealed the connection with the CIA and the contras. The book ‘Dark Alliance’ was subsequently published by the reporter Gary Webb. As FPIF notes:

Webb wrote that during the 1980s the CIA helped finance its covert war against Nicaragua’s leftist government through sales of cut-rate cocaine to South Central L.A. drug dealer, Ricky Ross.

The CIA’s drug network, wrote Webb, “opened the first pipeline between Colombia’s cocaine cartels and the black neighborhoods of Los Angeles, a city now known as the ‘crack’ capital of the world.” Black gangs used their profits to buy automatic weapons, sometimes from one of the CIA-linked drug dealers.

Although the CIA’s activities had surfaced before, the articles added additional context. The CIA of course initially denied the allegations. But testimonies indicted some of the actors involved in the trafficking, much of it crack cocaine. Given the US government links, there was a lot of stonewalling, and leniency or even lack of action favoured certain actors. But this wasn’t the first time the CIA was linked to drug trafficking. The FPIF outlines several incidences since WW2. I’m not going to list them all, but Indochina stands out like a sore thumb. In the 1950s, around the time of Korea, the CIA backed The Nationalist Chinese army against the communists. The army:

became the opium baron of The Golden Triangle (parts of Burma, Thailand, and Laos), the world’s largest source of opium and heroin. Air America, the CIA’s principal proprietary airline, flew the drugs all over Southeast Asia.

By the time Vietnam broke out, networks were well established:

During U.S. military involvement in Laos and other parts of Indochina, Air America flew opium and heroin throughout the area. Many GI’s in Vietnam became addicts. A laboratory built at CIA headquarters in northern Laos was used to refine heroin. After a decade of American military intervention, Southeast Asia had become the source of 70 percent of the world’s illicit opium and the major supplier of raw materials for America’s booming heroin market.

The Reagan administration turned a blind eye to what was going on in Nicaragua. After an investigation in 1989, the Senate Subcommittee on Terrorism, Narcotics, and International Operations, was highly critical of the operation, citing clear evidence of the activities. An extensive compendium of resources pertaining to the Affair is available from the US National Archives. As the Archive notes:

The Reagan-era Iran-Contra affair lit up the political skies over Washington for well over a year in the late 1980s. The biggest scandal since Watergate, it dominated the news starting in late 1986, when word broke about the administration’s illegal backing of Contra rebels in Nicaragua and illicit sales of high-tech weapons to the Islamic Republic of Iran. When President Ronald Reagan acknowledged that the two operations were connected it raised the stakes even higher, including rumblings for impeachment.

There was another legacy from the Vietnam era that fell onto Reagan’s lap. This was the genocidal reign of the Khmer Rouge, led by Pol Pot in Cambodia. This report from John Pilger outlines the background of a secretive mass bombing campaign by the US against a supposedly neutral Cambodia that created the conditions for the rise of the Khmer Rouge in 1975.

After Vietnam invaded Cambodia in 1979, the Khmer Rouge took refuge in Thailand. They were supported by the US. As Pilger notes:

The extent of this support - $85 million from 1980 to 1986 - was revealed six years later in correspondence between congressional lawyer Jonathan Winer, then counsel to Sen. John Kerry (D-MA) of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and the Vietnam Veterans of America Foundation. Winer said the information had come from the Congressional Research Service (CRS). When copies of his letter were circulated, the Reagan administration was furious.

Despite the transition of power in Cambodia, the US propped up the Khmer Rouge in the UN as an affront to Vietnam. It was China that had effectively supported the genocidal regime in Cambodia, with the US turning a blind eye:

President Carter’s national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, said, “I encouraged the Chinese to support Pol Pot.” The US, he added, “winked publicly” as China sent arms to the Khmer Rouge through Thailand.

Indeed In November 1975, Secretary of State Henry Kissinger told the Thai foreign minister: "You should tell the Cambodians that we will be friends with them. They are murderous thugs but we won't let that stand in our way."

Much of the US support came through Thailand. Not surprisingly the CIA played a role, “50 CIA agents were running Washington’s Cambodia operation from Thailand”.

In 1979, the Pilger documentary Year Zero: The Silent Death Of Cambodia, was broadcast, in which he revealed that:

as many as two million people out of a population of seven million were killed or starved by Pol Pot's medievalists. ‘The genocide of Pol Pot,’ he says, ‘was begun by Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger.’ The film is replete with evidence that the U.S. bombing of Cambodia from 1969 to 1973 caused such turmoil that the rise of the Khmer Rouge to power in 1975 was made inevitable.

The synopsis notes:

Pilger's spontaneous, vivid reporting of the power politics that caused such suffering is a model of anger suppressed. He describes how, as a means of punishing the Vietnamese, whose army had liberated Cambodia (having just liberated its own country from the Americans), the United States and its allies declared a blockade on stricken Cambodia.

But it wasn’t just the US that was propping up Pol Pot:

In 2008, the former SAS soldier Chris Ryan, then a bestselling author, lamented in a newspaper interview that ‘when John Pilger, the foreign correspondent, discovered we were training the Khmer Rouge in the Far East [we] were sent home'.

Indeed another article by Pilger in the New Statesman, exposes Thatchers role in supporting the Khmer Rouge. With Washington reeling from the Iran Contra saga, Britain picked up the baton and sent the SAS over to Thailand to support and train the Khmer Rouge, “It was one of those classic Thatcher-Reagan arrangements.” The UK government initially denied involvement, but eventually admitted culpability in 1991. The following year a UN peacekeeping mission entered Cambodia, with part of the country ceded to the the Khmer Rouge. Pilger notes:

Once the Phnom Penh government and the UN can agree on its form, an international war crimes tribunal seems likely to go ahead. The Americans want the Cambodians to play virtually no part; their understandable concern is that not only the Khmer Rouge will be indicted. The Cambodian lawyer defending Ta Mok, the Khmer Rouge military leader captured last year, has said: “All the foreigners involved have to be called to court, and there will be no exceptions . . . Madeleine Albright, Margaret Thatcher, Henry Kissinger, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and George Bush . . . we are going to invite them to tell the world why they supported the Khmer Rouge.” It is an important principle, of which those in Washington and Whitehall currently sustaining bloodstained tyrannies elsewhere might take note.

It must be obvious to many, the remarkable parallels here to what is currently (2025) unfolding in Gaza.

Reagan though ended his term in the White House relatively unscathed. Instead he was remembered - rightly or wrongly - for bringing the cold war to an end, despite initial increased tensions and his famous initiative to develop the discredited so-called ‘Star Wars’ program. Known as The Strategic Defense Initiative, it was a multibillion-dollar research project for a missile defence system, capable of shooting down Soviet missiles.

A major change came in in 1985, when the Politburo elected Mikhail Gorbachev Soviet Communist Party chief. He introduced a policy of perestroika, a program of economic restructuring, and glasnost - greater openness and democratisation. I cover this period here.

This led to a thawing of the cold war and ultimately the collapse of the Soviet Union, along with the rivalry of the two blocs of East and West. The global geopolitical landscape was about to change dramatically.

Post Cold War US Consolidation

It would be Reagan's vice-president George H. W. Bush, who would preside over the momentous changes taking place, after coming to power in 1988. The Bush administration and US foreign policy in general was largely overshadowed by the collapse of the USSR. Important elements emerged during this time that would dictate the future trajectory of US global influence, which I covered in the Reloaded article and which I’ll expand upon. Pivotal here was German reunification and NATO expansion:

During negotiations in 1990 on German reunification, U.S. Secretary of State James Baker stated: “NATO will not move one inch further east.” In an interview in 2014, Mikhail Gorbachev brought this statement into context. He said:

The topic of “NATO expansion” was not discussed at all, and it wasn’t brought up in those years. I say this with full responsibility. Not a singe Eastern European country raised the issue, not even after the Warsaw Pact ceased to exist in 1991. Western leaders didn’t bring it up, either. Another issue we brought up was discussed: making sure that NATO’s military structures would not advance and that additional armed forces from the alliance would not be deployed on the territory of the then-GDR after German reunification. Baker’s statement, mentioned in your question, was made in that context.

He added:

The decision for the U.S. and its allies to expand NATO into the east was decisively made in 1993. I called this a big mistake from the very beginning. It was definitely a violation of the spirit of the statements and assurances made to us in 1990.

For Russia, Bakers comment meant no further expansion into Eastern Europe. NATO denies any pledge was ever made. Stalemate? A 2016 paper published in International Security, Deal or No Deal? The End of the Cold War and the U.S. Offer to Limit NATO Expansion, details the negotiations that took place following the collapse of the Berlin wall on November 9 1989, based on previously unreleased documents. Russia’s claim that the US indicated no NATO expansion has been consistently raised by Russian leaders to this day. Even Boris Yeltsin, who was sympathetic to the west, stated in a letter to President Bill Clinton that:

“the treaty on the Final Settlement with respect to Germany signed in September 1990 [. . .] excludes, by its meaning, the possibility of expansion of the NATO zone to the East.”

There’s no dispute over Bakers comment. Indeed Baker agreed with Gorbachev when he stated that “a broadening of the NATO zone is not acceptable,” during talks in February 1990. West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl and Foreign Minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher concurred. This was the foundation on which German reunification negotiations were based on. Although there was no formal or legal agreement on NATO expansion, the discussions that took place amounts to what was basically a ‘gentleman’s agreement’.

A key element in the reunification talks was the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE), known as the Helsinki Final Act. It was signed on August 1, 1975. This Agreement laid the foundations for détente and created a period of stability during the cold war. This also led to arms reduction initiatives, particularly the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. CSCE was superseded by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 1994. The paper notes a comment from the US State Department that:

“Gorbachev will be open to using CSCE to guarantee pan-European security and diminish the need for military alliances or Germany’s membership in NATO, [but] is likely to insist on establishing parameters for Germany itself.”

The Soviet response was that CSCE was “laying the basis for substantive guarantees of stability” in Europe. The US took the position that CSCE would be complimentary to NATO.

On December 8, 1991, the Soviet Union was formally dissolved. The change was dramatic and chaotic. Many central and eastern European nations turned to the EU for economic support, with some becoming members of the EU. Gorbachev, who came to power on 11 March 1985, instigated a broad process of reform within the Soviet Union known as ‘perestroika’. This was accompanied by increased transparency or ‘glasnost’, catalysed by a major disaster in the heart of Ukraine (see below).

Blowing the lid of the Soviet regime created instability within Russia, as the beans from a bureaucratic and incompetent system exploded over the country:

all previously withheld information concerning the activities of the State and its administrative bodies could henceforth be disclosed and publicly debated. The lifting of the taboos imposed by the Communist regime, of which intellectuals and liberated dissidents took full advantage, allowed critical judgement to be passed on the history of the Soviet Union and on its political, economic and social structure.

There were similar reactions in other countries, with a push towards democratic reform. Leading the charge was Poland. Although the transition was largely peaceful, violence in Romania and the former Yugoslavia overshadowed the process. It was the establishment of the Commonwealth of Sovereign States by Russia, Belarus and Ukraine that formally dissolved the Soviet Union, along with Gorbachev’s position as President of the USSR. Filling in the power gap was Boris Yeltsin, who had just recently been elected president of Russia.

Gorbachev formally stepped down on Christmas Day, and the Russian Federation was established the following day. A new era had arrived.

I’m not going to get into the NATO issue in too much detail here as it is all outlined in the above article. But the gist is that NATO did expand eastward and became a vehicle for US hegemony. The real architect here was Bush’s successor, Bill Clinton (see below). A major crisis that Bush had to deal with during his tenure was the invasion of Kuwait (History) in 1990 by Iraq. The UN Security Council authorised a military response. This followed a call from other Arab nations that felt threatened by Iraq’s incursion. President Saddam Hussein ignored UN Security Council demands to withdraw from Kuwait. The result was what became known as Operation Desert Storm. After 42 days, Iraq surrendered and a ceasefire was declared. There was another intriguing dimension to the invasion that may have helped galvanise NATO intervention. As History notes:

In an effort to garner more support from the Muslim world, Hussein declared a jihad, or holy war, against the coalition; he also attempted to ally himself with the Palestinian cause by offering to evacuate Kuwait in return for an Israeli withdrawal from the occupied territories.

A part of the peace agreement was that Iraq should get rid of all weapons of mass destruction. That would become an issue later.

The Yugoslav War

The breakup in the Balkans region would mark a turning point in US hegemony. With the collapse of the Soviet Union, NATO was no longer relevant. However, the US had different ideas, as this paper from New Left Review, Bosnia and the Revival of US Hegemony, outlines. The paper notes:

The disintegration of the Yugoslav confederation and the subsequent emergence of warring ethnic mini-states formed the background for the revitalization of NATO and the re-emergence of US hegemony in Europe. At the cost of tens of thousands of lives, the US blocked European peace initiatives in order to safeguard its political ‘leadership’ on the continent via NATO. In testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, US Secretary of State Warren Christopher stated the principle which has guided US policy from the beginning: ‘There will be no peace agreement in Bosnia unless NATO and the United States, the United States in particular, take the lead in the implementation of a peace agreement.’

The key aims were to ensure a strong military presence in Europe and to open the door to neoliberal consolidation in Europe, with an eye on the previous Soviet states. The expansion of the EU into eastern Europe was a balancing act for the US. On one hand, a strong EU would compliment the US, but on the other, it could present a threat to US hegemony, especially with the establishment of the Eurozone monetary union - a potential threat to dollar domination. It was important therefore that US foreign policy was clearly stipulated from the moment the Berlin Wall collapsed. This was outlined in a document entitled ‘Defense Planning Guidance (DPG) in Fiscal Year 1994–1999’. The US was anxious to ensure that Europe would not adopt a European security organisation to replace NATO:

NATO continues to provide the indispensable foundation for a stable security environment in Europe. Therefore it is of fundamental importance to preserve NATO as the primary instrument of Western defence and security, as well as the channel for US influence and participation in European security affairs. While the United States supports the goal of European integration, we must seek to prevent the emergence of Europe-only security arrangements which would undermine NATO, particularly the alliance’s integrated command structure.

US success in the Gulf War provided a strong impetus towards NATO consolidation. However, the US public was highly sceptical of US adventurism abroad and wanted more focus on domestic issues. It became important then to manufacture consent for a global Washington consensus. And this is where corporate media would come in as a vital agent to shape the narrative. In short:

there was an overwhelming need to artificially create a ‘moral imperative’ to erode this powerful domestic opinion which increasingly perceived US global ambition as the source of domestic decay.

However public opinion was not favourably swayed by success in the Gulf. Further, ‘humanitarian’ intervention in Somalia backfired when casualty figures began rising. The US needed something that would provide the basis for a new world order. It was back to the drawing board. This was when the breakup of Yugoslavia presented the perfect vehicle for the honing of US hegemony. But the disintegration of the state didn’t come out of the blue. As the paper states frankly:

Of all the Western mendacity and hypocrisy surrounding the plight of the ex-Yugoslav Republic, none is more obscene than the notion that the break-up was the result of ‘age-old hatreds’ and ‘ancient’ feuds in a violent and volatile Balkan region. This was a convenient lie covering up three basic facts.

Firstly, the various ethnic groups had lived in harmony since the end of WW1. Secondly, there was the damaging austerity interventions of the IMF and World Bank in undermining the economy - a sort of Yugoslav version of the structural adjustment policies that caused economic chaos in the developing world, to deal with debt problems. This generated local animosities between different factions. A key actor in this process was ‘one-time bank director and neo-liberal Slobodan Milosevic.’ As the paper notes:

The economic policies promoted by the West in Yugoslavia during the 1980s helped create the social and psychological preconditions for war along with a ready pool of embittered potential combatants.

And:

The trend of IMF policy was to undermine the complex ‘balancing act’ of the Tito period which had attempted to lessen inequalities between republics and peoples by means of subsidies, federal aid, federal support for troubled industries and so forth. IMF opposition to these norms stimulated suspicions between the republics and contributed to growing tension in Yugoslavia.

Thirdly, the breakup was fuelled by political power dynamics following the breakup the the Soviet Bloc, revolving around a re-unified Germany and the extension of NATO into the former Warsaw Pact.

A prominent impact in the eventual conflict was Serbian nationals in Bosnia and other territories. Serbia was the strongest of the Yugoslav territories. Atrocities committed by Serbians are well documented. However as the paper points out, the real truth was distorted as other factions other than Serbs also committed atrocities. But Serbia was framed as the main aggressor. In Croatia, Serbs were the victims of considerable repression before war broke out:

The episode of ‘ethnic cleansing’ involving the largest number of refugees in the history of the war was carried out by the Croatian military in a few days in 1995. Over 150,000 Serbs in the Krajina region of Croatia were put to flight as a result of Croatia’s Operation Storm in August 1995.

Muslims were a victim of Serbian atrocities in the infamous Srebrenica massacre. But what was not so well documented was widespread atrocities committed by Bosnian Muslims against Serbians in Bosnia. As the paper notes:

In this slaughterhouse the only moral issue for the media was Serbian atrocities against the Bosnian Muslims. No one would know from the nightly news or from the daily newspapers that Croatia ran brutal detention camps or that it planned and carried out the largest single episode of ethnic cleansing in the war. Such facts were inconvenient for the US government’s justification of its own policy and therefore ignored. Once again the mass media convinced the bulk of liberal and progressive opinion-makers that US intervention was needed for a high moral purpose.

Over the next couple of years the Clinton Administration would continue to undermine efforts to bring peace to the region. The paper notes:

In summary, what began as an effort to undermine communism in Yugoslavia by fomenting nationalist mini-states led to rival nationalists battling over regions in which rival ethnic claims became surrogates for wider international power struggles. The turn from Karl Marx to Adam Smith led to a Hobbesian world where, in the name of abstract ‘nations’, national disintegration became the disorder of the day. That is the larger meaning of the West’s destruction of Tito’s multi-ethnic nation-state.

Ultimately Europe was sidelined, which allowed a power entity of US/NATO into the fold, manifesting as an occupying force in the territories. The process had been started in the 1980s through the World Bank and IMF. The whole debacle was to consolidate US hegemony via NATO, whilst extinguishing any European aspirations at setting up its own independent security system. A fragile peace would hold, until the focus shifted from Bosnia to Kosovo. This paper, Legal Implications of NATO's Armed Intervention in Kosovo (2000), published in International law studies, examines the background.

As the Ottoman Empire drew to a close, Kosovo became part of Serbia, as historically Kosovo was always regarded as essentially Serbian. However up until violence erupted in 1998, Kosovo had been an autonomous region. The paper notes:

in 1988-1989, Yugoslavia and Serbia made constitutional changes under which the special autonomy enjoyed by the Autonomous Province of Kosovo under the 1974 constitution was revoked. That was the beginning of Milosevic's repressive policies in Kosovo which eventually led to the current crisis.

NATO had met to consider the crisis, followed by UN security council attempts at a peaceful solution. NATO then pushed an ultimatum that air strikes would commence if the warring factions did not respond to the UN (Resolution 1199). Diplomatic efforts resulted in a temporary truce. By this time President Milosevic was serving as the leader of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. He objected to the plan for the establishment of a multinational military implementation force with NATO behind it. Ethnic Albanians, comprising, 90% of Kosovo’s population, accepted what was on the table. Serbia didn’t. Serbia then resumed its attacks on Kosovo. The peace initiative had broken down. On March 23, 1999, NATO launched air strikes -"Operation Allied Force". Yugoslavia was bombed for eleven weeks.

But there was a legal issue that had been circumvented by the US led NATO forces. The paper explains:

The reason that the United States and NATO bypassed the United Nations by not seeking authorization from the UN Security Council to use force was obviously their fear and the near certainty that Russia and China would use their veto power in the Council to block the action; both these permanent members of the Security Council had strongly opposed the use of air strikes against Yugoslavia.

China in particular was peeved as the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade had fallen victim to the air strikes. Both China and Russia strongly condemned the NATO actions. The paper argues that the NATO operation was deeply flawed:

the NATO operation miserably failed to accomplish its twin missions-one, to protect Kosovar Albanians from the excessive use of force by Serbs, and two, to prevent destabilization of the Balkan region. Instead, Milosevic intensified the ethnic cleansing being waged against the Kosovars. The outcome was that villages were burned, homes destroyed, and thousands of Kosovar Albanians murdered. Over 800,000 ethnic Albanians fled Kosovo into Albania, Macedonia, Montenegro, and abroad, and hundreds of thousands were displaced within Kosovo.

UN Secretary General Kofi Annan was concerned with the way International law had been interpreted during the conflict:

The Secretary General provocatively asked those who hailed the NATO military action in Kosovo as the heralding of a new era when States and groups of States can take military action without prior Council authorization, that is, "outside the established mechanisms for enforcing international law": "Is there not a danger of such interventions undermining the imperfect, yet resilient security system created after the Second World War, and of setting dangerous precedents for future interventions without a clear criterion to decide who might invoke these precedents and in what circumstances?"

Clinton took a different perspective:

“By acting as we did, we helped to vindicate the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, to give the UN the opportunity it now has to play the central role in shaping Kosovo's future. In the real world, principles often collide and tough "choices must be made. The outcome in Kosovo is hopeful”.

However the the paper does note that some of the issues raised were open to debate. But the general conclusion is that the NATO action was poorly planned and that initial efforts to obtain peace were weighted against Serbia. The paper notes the The Rambouillet Accord with respect to this.

This article from the Conversation reflects on the conflict 20 years later. It notes a continuing tension between Serbia and Kosovo. Ex-secretary of state Henry Kissinger retrospectively noted that, "the Rambouillet text, which called on Serbia to admit Nato troops throughout Yugoslavia, was a provocation, an excuse to start bombing". And as the article notes:

It should be noted, however, that the bombing was illegal. It was done without the authorisation of the UN Security Council. An international commission convened to investigate the intervention later came up with a fascinating semantic formula to explain this away – the bombing had been “illegal but legitimate”.

Milosevic was eventually the targeted for prosecution for war crimes and was summoned to the Hague to be tried. The trial began on 12 February 2002. But he died on 11 March 2006 in his prison cell before the trial concluded.

Then there’s the geopolitical motivations. The UK’s Tony Blair, along with Clinton, saw themselves as post-cold war saviours, publicly projecting humanitarianism. But the underlying trajectory was US imperialism, with the UK as a faithful lapdog. Indeed at the time of writing, this has been confirmed in an investigation by the Grayzone.

August 4 was the 30th anniversary of Operation Storm. Recently uncovered files indicate that:

the military campaign unleashed a genocidal cataclysm that violently expelled Croatia’s entire Serb population. Dubbed “the most efficient ethnic cleansing we’ve seen in the Balkans” by Swedish politician Carl Bildt, Croat forces rampaged UN-protected areas of the self-declared Serb Republic of Krajina, looting, burning, raping and murdering their way across the province. Up to 350,000 locals fled, many on foot, never to return. Meanwhile, thousands were summarily executed.

This was fully backed by the US, despite public claims to the contrary:

Richard Holbrooke, a veteran US diplomat then serving as Assistant Secretary of State in the Bill Clinton administration, told the president of Croatia that while the US “said publicly… that we were concerned” about the situation, “privately, you knew what we wanted.” As one of Holbrooke’s aides wrote in a note the diplomat later reproduced, Croatian forces had been “hired” as Washington’s “junkyard dogs” to destroy Yugoslavia.

Operation Storm is widely viewed as a basis for subsequent operations by the US.

The War on Terror

al-Qaeda has become synonymous with Islamic terrorism. And from a western perspective, it’s presented as the only form of active terrorism. Yet it was actually European colonialism that initially engaged in the process of terrorising countries under occupation. Indeed the slave trade could be regarded as a form of terrorism. Today, traditional colonialism has become subsumed within the spiralling web of neoliberalism, mainly driven by the US. But the aim is the same, the exploitation of resources and the subjugation of people regarded as inferior to the ‘white man’. This process is driven by the Bretton Woods institutions followed by corporate intervention. Corporate power is well integrated within the the political/fossil fuel/military industrial complex. Politicians of all stripes are bought and paid for by what Chris Hedges has described as ‘legalized bribery’.

We don’t see ourselves as terrorists. But many of the so-called interventions conducted by the US and its allies covered in this series of articles would fit the description of terrorism. Indeed the CIA would fit the description of a terrorist organisation. That’s the measure of the double standards and hypocrisy of the West. A classic example of rampant terrorism in action, is the ongoing annihilation of the Gaza strip by Israel. But as far as the distorted thinking of the West is concerned, Israel is defending itself. But when others do to us what we have done to them, they are labelled terrorists. In short, terrorism didn’t suddenly spring out of the blue. Indeed, following a rather bizarre logic, most of the terrorist groups around today were created by the West. al-Qaeda is a prime example. It owes it existence to US support and intervention. The story begins in Afghanistan following the Soviet invasion in 1979.

It was the CIA that played a prime role in empowering the Afghan Mujahideen, which had come together to oppose the Soviet invasion, through an initiative called Operation Cyclone (Grunge). Although the US played a pivotal role, it also kept a low profile, as other countries were also supporting the mujahideen, including Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, as well as western allies. As Grunge notes:

Operation Cyclone is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for being "the most expensive [known] covert action" and is believed to have cost the CIA $2 billion between 1979 and 1989. But this is still one of the lower estimates. In "US-Pakistan Relationship," A.Z. Hilali writes that the United States and Saudi Arabia gave up to $3.5 billion to the mujahideen, each if Saudi Arabia was matching U.S. aid, and 65,000 tons of weapons were also delivered to the ISI for the mujahideen.

Muslim men came from all over the world to train in specialised training camps. This was how Osama Bin Laden got involved with the mujahideen. Based in in Saudi Arabia, he had opened a half way house, which funnelled recruits onto Afghanistan. The SAGE Encyclopedia of Terrorism outlines Bin Laden’s story:

He was the 17th son of 52 children born to Mohammad bin Laden, a business mogul in Saudi Arabia. Mohammad bin Laden moved to Saudi Arabia from neighboring Yemen in 1931 and founded a construction company, the Bin Laden Group. In time, the company grew and began to do contract work for the Saudi regime, building highways and infrastructure, in addition to famous mosques in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. When Mohammad bin Laden was killed in a helicopter crash in 1968, his inheritance, worth billions of dollars, was divided among his children.

Bin Laden therefore came from a privileged background. But he used his wealth to pursue his fundamentalist beliefs, and that included supporting the Mujahideen, providing weapons and infrastructure in the fight against the Soviets. The Mujahideen was bankrolled and trained by the CIA. Although the Encyclopedia notes that Bin Laden wasn’t a CIA asset himself, there are contesting claims about his affiliation with the CIA. According to Wikispooks:

Osama bin Laden was a full-time CIA operative starting in the 1980's with the Soviet war in Afghanistan and continuing in the late 1990's and leading up to 9-11.

After the Soviets withdrew from Afghanistan in 1989, Bin Laden laid the foundations for al-Qaeda (the Base). Following this, Bin Laden returned to Saudi Arabia, where he was outspoken against the Saudi royal family. As the Encyclopedia notes, when the US set up base in Saudi Arabia for Operation Desert Shield in 1991:

Their very presence on Saudi soil offended bin Laden, who believed that the Prophet Muhammad prohibited “infidels” from setting foot on the land of Islam’s two holiest sites. “By being loyal to the U.S. regime,” bin Laden said, “the Saudi regime has committed an act against Islam.” Thousands of tapes of his speeches were circulated around the Saudi kingdom.

He left Saudi Arabia, denounced his citizenship and set up base in Sudan training militants and setting up business operations with shell companies where he could funnel his wealth to the cause. He set his sights on the US, with increased terror activity against US targets. He was linked to the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center in New York. After pressure from Washington on the Sudanese, Bin Laden shifted his base to Afghanistan, forming a relationship with the Taliban. Here:

The operations of al Qaeda flourished in bin Laden’s new headquarters. On August 23, 1996, he issued a decree declaring jihad against Americans and Jews, calling Muslims to expel them from Islamic holy lands (Saudi Arabia and Israel). Accordingly, that same year, a suspected al Qaeda attack at the Khobar Towers military complex in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, killed 19 Americans. By then, the U.S. State Department was calling bin Laden “the most significant financial sponsor of Islamic extremist activities in the world today,” due to his bankrolling of training camps in both Afghanistan and Sudan.

His activities earned him a $5 million price on his head, with FBI listing him on their Most Wanted Terrorists list. Then on 2001, the 9/11 attacks occurred. This led to US incursions into Afghanistan to root out al Qaeda, but apparently Bin Laden escaped. Following this there were many rumours that he had been killed. Then in 2011, according to official US testimony, in Pakistan:

bin Laden had been killed in a raid by U.S. Navy SEALs. bin Laden was shot in the head; four other men were killed, including one of bin Laden’s sons, and one of bin Laden’s wives was injured.

Wikispooks has raised doubts about the authenticity of Bin Laden’s killing. Noting that the US has refused to respond to FOIA requests and has either not provided evidence related to the killing or the evidence has been destroyed. It would appear that Bin Laden has become an enigma, an elusive boggy man. But the ‘war on terror’ had begun.

In the article forever wars, CAAT outlines the impact of the war on terror. Following 9/11, President George W. Bush declared a ‘Global War on Terror’. This led to passing by Congress of the Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF):

While theoretically directed against Al Qaeda and allied forces, the AUMF was interpreted by successive administrations as allowing military force against any country or group considered by the US to be a threat or acting contrary to its interests. The designation by President Bush of Iran, Iraq, and North Korea as an “Axis of Evil” in January 2002 set the stage for aggressive military action in the years to come.

The first major operation was the war in Afghanistan. Since 9/11, estimates of casualties of the war on terror is around 800,000 directly killed. The costs over the 20 years or so of operations is around a staggering $6.4 trillion. As CAAT notes:

the vast sums of money spent on these wars represent human and material resources that could have been used for other purposes, such as health, education, and relief of poverty in the US and worldwide.

New Internationalist outlines how ‘terrorism’ has become an abused term. It notes:

Before September 2001, only limited enemies were branded ‘terrorist’. Al Qaeda’s spectacular 9-11 violence birthed the big-bang of the Orwellian terror-industrial-complex. The US demanded, the UN Security Council mandated, and 140 countries dutifully passed ‘counterterrorism laws’ on September 28th. According to Human Rights Watch this represented ‘a dangerous expansion of powers to detain and prosecute people, including peaceful political opponents’. Today there is one toxic label, one law and one response to a mishmash of enemies – real and imagined.

In short, the war on terror has cultivated Islamophobia and created a dichotomy where the double standards of western ‘terrorism’ is occluded by the terrorism of the other. Only people we don’t like are branded terrorists. Colonialism is about as raw as you can get as far as terrorism is concerned. Just ask the Palestinians.