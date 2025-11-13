Shadowlightblog by Barry Dalgleish

Shadowlightblog by Barry Dalgleish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
X K's avatar
X K
5d

See these two pieces from earlier this year from Cara Marianna's Substack site, Winter Wheat. She lays out not only the Israel/Zionist contempt and treatment of the Palestinians, but of the land, of nature itself. The arrogance is unbelievable.

From February of this year https://winterwheat.substack.com/p/scars-on-the-land

From April https://winterwheat.substack.com/p/poisoning-the-holy-land

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Barry Dalgleish and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Shadowlight Blog
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture