Unparalleled environmental destruction has taken place in Gaza in the wake of Israel’s violent and rabid assault. Tapping into reports from Al Mezan and PENGON (amongst others), I’ll document the extent and consider the ramifications of the catastrophe that has unfolded.

In October 2024, the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights published the report, Ecocide: Israel’s Deliberate and Systematic Environmental Destruction in Gaza. Environmental stability is vital for survival in any context. In that respect, the impending climate crisis and associated problems represent an existential threat to humanity. The destruction of the Gaza strip may be seen as a miniature representation of what could happen in the event of a global conflict. Even before the current assault on the Strip, the situation was dire, with the total almost 20 year blockade impeding development of projects such as desalination plants, landfill and sewage disposal systems for waste management. The level of devastation constitutes ecocide, which directly threatens the survival of the 2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza, an ongoing situation that has been confirmed by experts as genocide.

Water resources have been severely impacted in Gaza due to the ongoing destruction. Prior to October 2023, Gaza relied on ground water, and water from from Mekorot, Israel’s national water company, supplied through three pipelines. Three seawater desalination plants also operated in Gaza. The report notes that:

As of 2022, the average daily water consumption for a Palestinian in Gaza was around 84.6 liters, of which only 20.5 liters of fresh water. In comparison, the average daily water consumption for an Israeli citizen was about 300 liters per day, which is three and a half times higher. As of March 2024, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) and the Palestinian Water Authority (PWA) reported that Palestinians in Gaza had access to only 3-15 liters of water per day per capita, highlighting the severe decline in water availability.

Israel’s Minister of Defense cut off the Mekorot water supplies for 2 months, following the Hamas break out. In the typical hysterical fashion we’ve come to expect from Israeli officials, Israel Katz posted on X:

The forced movement of Palestinians around Gaza has considerably aggravated the crisis. Waste disposal has also been severely impacted. This includes liquid waste and municipal waste. Treatment works and drainage systems have either been destroyed or damaged. This has led to the build up of human waste in some areas, which pollute the environment, resulting in insect and rodent infestations. The report notes:

Municipalities in central Gaza have been forced to divert around 35,000 cubic meters of sewage—including 9,000 cubic meters from Nuseirat—into the Wadi Gaza Nature Reserve. This sewage then flows from the valley into the sea, further contaminating both the natural environment and coastal waters.

Wadi Gaza has been considered as a UNESCO heritage site. UNESCO describes the region as:

one of the most important coastal wetlands located on the Eastern Mediterranean Basin, very rich in biological diversity (both flora and fauna). The wadi is also a station point for the migratory routes from north to south and from south to north. In addition, being the biggest in Gaza and having a special outstanding landscape, and being one of the biggest in Palestine, it has the potential for being a recreational area attracting people from different areas.

As a result of the problem, over 130,000m3 of untreated sewage is discharged into the sea daily. It is estimated that at least 85% of Gaza’s coastal waters have been impacted by pollution. As the report notes:

This situation endangers the marine environment and poses significant risks to individuals entering the sea, including fishermen, lifeguards, swimmers, and beachgoers, who rely on the beach as a refuge.

Huge piles of solid waste have accumulated as this picture from the report shows.

Source: Al Mezan

Waste disposal infrastructure has been hit by Israeli attacks. The report sums up the impact:

In northern Gaza—the area most heavily targeted by Israeli attacks and under continuous displacement orders since 13 October 2023—approximately 210,000 tons of waste have accumulated in the Gaza and North Gaza Governorates, creating a serious environmental hazard. Israeli attacks have destroyed key waste management infrastructure, causing the loss of all but seven collection vehicles, and heavily damaged roads. As a result, Palestinian authorities have been forced to use animal-drawn carts to transport waste to 150 temporary dumpsites located near hospitals, clinics, schools, shelters, and other public areas.

Part of this waste could also include hazardous waste from medical facilities, which may be biological and infectious in nature. Like all the other waste, it can no longer be properly processed and disposed of.

Considerable soil and agricultural damage has been incurred in Gaza. Forensic Architecture reported in March 2024 that around 40% agricultural land in Gaza has been destroyed. That figure has no doubt risen substantially since then. The report particularly notes that:

Since October 2023, Israel has uprooted over a million olive trees in Gaza, devastating Palestinian agricultural lands from Rafah to Beit Hanoun. Olive trees, symbols of Palestinian resilience and identity, once flourished across Gaza. Now, many of these trees have been reduced to rubble by the Israeli military, erasing a vital part of Palestinian culture and identity.

Livestock and biodiversity has been similarly impacted. The report sums up the consequences:

A devastating consequence of these environmental threats is the risk of Gaza becoming entirely uninhabitable. Toxic substances could gradually seep into the soil, forming a harmful mix of soluble organic matter, inorganic elements, heavy metals, and foreign organic compounds. This contamination would affect the soil, agricultural lands, and groundwater, with the toxins eventually entering the food chain and posing serious health risks to humans.

It goes without saying that there are vast quantities of rubble from destroyed buildings. Underneath the rubble are decomposing bodies and unexploded ordinance. As the situation on the ground is constantly changing, data in the report will be out of date. However the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) reckons it could take up to 15 years to clear the rubble from Gaza. The reports reflections on Gaza’s carbon footprint is sobering:

The carbon footprint associated with reconstructing Gaza will be immense. In January 2024 and based on the damage caused during the first 60 days of the genocide, experts calculated that the emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) resulting from the rebuilding of Gaza are projected to exceed the annual emissions of over 130 countries. In addition, Israel’s bulldozing and destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure has caused the release of a high number of greenhouse gas emissions, including CO2. For instance, the destruction of a 100-square-meter office building generates about 1,000 metric tons of debris and releases approximately 110 tons of CO2 emissions, negatively contributing to climate change globally.

In addition, it’s reckoned that CO2 emissions from the first 60 days of the assault amounted to over 281,000 tons.

The bombardment has caused dangerous air pollution, comprising of Dust and microparticles, derived from metals and other sources, along with pollution from smoke bombs and phosphorus shells, gas emissions from explosives, and smoke and ash from the destruction of buildings. Clouds of air pollution can reduce oxygen levels and have serious health impacts on people, flora and fauna.

A less obvious disturbance is the impact of noise pollution from aircraft, explosions and the insidious presence of drones flying around. The report makes this disturbing observation:

Al Mezan considers the noise generated by these drones a form of psychological torture, inducing panic and fear in both adults and children and leading to complex mental health issues. The continuous drone noise over prolonged periods can trigger sudden panic attacks, involuntary urination, insomnia, and anxiety. Although these problems may not manifest immediately, they can evolve into post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), chronic anxiety, and a pervasive sense of insecurity. This results in a negative mindset characterized by constant anticipation of disaster and fear of the future and death.

Al Mezan took approximate noise measurements to get an impression of noise levels at different times of the day. They frequently exceeded acceptable levels with attendant health risks, including hearing, neurological, and psychological impacts, as shown in the table below.

A report from PENGON, Ecocide in Gaza: The environmental impact of Israel’s war on Gaza (October 2024), covers similar ground to the Al Mezan report. It notes the increase in water salinity, which will cause problems for general consumption and agriculture. With regards to soil texture and structure, the intensive bombing campaign causes complete burning and deterioration of soil, and destruction of soil organisms with explosion temperatures hitting 2000C. Compacting and desiccation of soil are other problems. Sometimes the soil is blown away or completely eradicated, destroying the complete surface layer resulting in irreparable loss. The report notes that:

replacement of soil top layers with organic and minerals rich soil in addition to intensive tillage is required.

The report notes how raw sewage continues to contaminate groundwater, especially in the south. PENGON produced a study in July 2025, The ecological effects of the war on Gaza: water quality and displaced people. It provides a scientific analysis of many of the points already covered here.

It categorises Gaza as a semi-arid environment that has suffered from water scarcity. Internally displaced people (IDP) from all over Gaza have been forced into so-called ‘safe zones’ in the south. This zone:

is ecologically delicate and lacking infrastructure such as sewerage systems, solid waste collection systems, and water supply networks. As a result, pools of raw sewage and large piles of solid waste are formed, causing environmental impacts that need detailed survey. Pathogens, nitrogen species and dissolved organics are the main issue associated with raw wastewater and solid waste infiltration to the ground water.

PENGON has conducted scientific testing from wells around the IDP zones. Samples were tested at the water laboratory of Coastal Municipal Water Utility (CMWU), which appears to have survived the Israeli assault so far. The report notes that sanitation provisions were not considered by Israel in these zones, which allowed the problems to culminate. Waste water has filtered through to groundwater, causing serious contamination. This has caused the proliferation of water bourn diseases such as cholera. The following infographic shows the sampling zones.

A vital water source for Palestinians for centuries has been the coastal aquifer, running the length of the Gaza strip. But this is now unusable as it has been estimated to be 98% brackish water due to sea water contamination. The net effect of all these issues has inflicted serious health conditions on the survivors in Gaza. I also covered many of the issues raised here in a previous article, covering Palestine as a whole and the ramifications for the wider Middle East region.

Is Israel cutting off its nose to spite its face? In other words, what are the consequences for Israel of the environmental catastrophe unfolding in Gaza? A report from the Taub Center for Social Policy Studies in Israel, outlines some of the problems facing Israel. Although there is a lack of some relevant context in the report, it nevertheless offers a useful guide.

Large quantities of raw sewage is flowing into the Med. and it’s heading for Israel via a surface current that flows past Gaza onto Israel, as this infographic shows.

This can impact the Israeli coastline causing local pollution and possible health impacts. It can also affect desalination plants in Israel, particularly the one located at Ashkelon, which has been shut down in past due to pollution incidents.

Agriculture in Israel is also being affected. This paper from BMC, The contribution of the Gaza Envelope Region to Israel’s food security, outlines the problems faced by Israeli agriculture. The Gaza Envelope region is a highly fertile and vital food production area for Israel. The paper notes that:

over 23% of the plant sector and nearly 20% of the livestock sector are found in the Gaza Envelope, within 20 km of the Gaza border.

Also:

War can have adverse effects on a nation’s agricultural productivity beyond the areas in direct conflict, by impeding the entire agricultural supply chains and distribution networks as a direct result of the war or indirect consequence of economic restraints and reduced workforce. Impeded distribution networks further inhibited national food security due to increased postharvest waste, reducing the contribution of the produced food to the nutritional requirements of the population.

Many areas within the Envelope were evacuated following October 7. Land in closer proximity to Gaza will be vulnerable to many of the impacts affecting Gazan arable land. Although abandoned land will be eligible for compensation subsidies from the Israeli government. The overall implications has been greater reliance on food imports and increased food costs. Invariably it’s poorer people who are affected most:

In Israel, agricultural surpluses are collected through donations from private farms by the NGO Leket Israel, which manages the collection and redistribution. Leket Israel ensures that the donated produce does not enter the market but rather reaches low-income households. This mechanism relies on strong local production and leaves low-income households at increased risk when local production suffers, as no alternative governmental assistance program is currently in place.

There are of course legal implications here, although lets be plain, Israel doesn’t give a shit about international law. Nevertheless, should the day ever come when Israel is held to account, we need to be clear about the situation. The addition of ecocide as an international crime to the Rome Statute is being considered. This piece from the Electronic Intifada looks at the broader legal perspective. It notes that an Independent Expert Panel for the Legal Definition of Ecocide defined ecocide as:

“unlawful or wanton acts committed with knowledge that there is a substantial likelihood of severe and either widespread or long-term damage to the environment being caused by those acts.”

As well as giving an overview the situation in Gaza, EI also observes:

A 2022 study estimating global military emissions found that militaries account for almost 5.5 percent of carbon dioxide emissions annually. “If the global militaries were a country, they would have the world’s fourth largest footprint, one larger than [the] whole of Russia,” the study states. “Only the nations of China, the US, and India would have larger carbon footprints.” Carbon emissions associated with Israel’s genocide in Gaza are contributing to climate change, extreme weather events, rising sea levels and harmful effects on global ecosystems and human health, including air pollution, respiratory diseases and disruptions to food and water supplies.

Ironically Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry has increased its budget to curb the impacts on Israel.

Altogether Israel has breached seven international environmental treaties it has committed to. These include the Paris Agreement, the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Mediterranean Action Plan under the Barcelona Convention. And it goes on and on. The familiar story of a rogue outlaw state completely out of control.

Israel sees Palestine as a laboratory, but it has unwittingly became a lab itself. An experiment is taking place that puts Israel into a microcosm of what could happen to the rest of us. Its a prime example of a society in retrograde. In a previous article I documented the fate of Easter Island. For many years the fate of the original islanders were a mystery:

The phrase ‘Easter Island Syndrome’ has been used in conjunction with environmental collapse.

Easter Island (Rapa Nui) is situated 2300 miles west of Chile. It was originally settled about 1200 years ago. The plight of the original inhabitants was one of ecological collapse and conflict, as this BBC Horizon article outlines. It revolved around the construction of the moai - giant stone statues.

When Dutch explorers arrived on the island in 1722, they observed an island devoid of trees. As the article notes:

Making moai, too, must have used huge numbers of trees. The statues had been getting more elaborate at that time, which must have depleted the forests ever more rapidly. Flenley believes Easter Island is an amazing example of total deforestation, sparked by obsession. The Islanders’ cult of ancestor worship cost many of them their lives. Soil erosion with no trees severely hit farming. And there were no canoes in which to escape. Trapped in a hell of their own making, the Islanders turned on each other. It was a self-inflicted ecological disaster.

Easter Island was a closed system because of its remoteness. The Earth is a closed system also. But just like the Easter Islanders before us, we have the fatal illusion of abundance, trapped within our beliefs. Therein is the lesson should we choose to learn it. If not, then Easter Island Syndrome will become the terminal pandemic that will push us to the brink of extinction.

The Zionist cult appears to be following the same trajectory. Whilst Israel is not a literal island, it is nevertheless becoming an island in a quagmire of environmental destruction and degradation that observes no boundaries. Like everyone else it thinks technology will wave its magic wand and solve all its problems, as evidenced by the increased expenditure in environmental protection. But Israel is priming an environmental time bomb. Or to use one of its own maxims, it’s engaging in an environmental Samson Option.

