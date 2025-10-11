A group of campaigning organisations in Scotland have posted a statement condemning Dana Petroleum’s agreement with the Israeli government to extract natural gas adjacent to the Leviathan field. These include ScottishPSC and Friends of the Earth Scotland. That deal, concluded in October 2023 following Israel’s siege of Gaza, involves a consortium that includes ENI and Israeli company Ratio Energies. The deal was worth more than US$15million to Israel. Dana is based in Aberdeen, Scotland, and is wholly owned by the Korean National Oil Corporation (KNOC) (as such, KNOC is a state owned company). Dana also has bases in the Hague, Cairo and London. It’s one of several companies that’s taking advantage of the oil and gas boom in the Eastern Mediterranean, an issue I covered in depth here.

A formal announcement was made on the 29 October, 2023, by Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Israel Katz, who enthused:

“Dramatic news for the Israeli energy market. Even now, major natural gas exploration companies put their trust in Israel’s robustness and want to invest here. The winning companies have committed to unprecedented investment in natural gas exploration over the next three years, which would hopefully result in the discovery of new natural gas reservoirs. That in turn will solidify Israel’s energy security, enhance the country’s international relations, contribute to reduction in the cost of living, and form a secure backup energy source in order to accelerate the transition to renewable energies. I would like to thank the staff of the Ministry’s Natural Resources Administration for their hard and diligent work, in this time when many employees have been called up, to keep pushing the Israeli energy market towards a cleaner and more secure future.”

This infographic shows the zones of operation.

In Zone G - 6 licenses were awarded to: Eni (operator); Dana Petroleum; Ratio Energies. In Zone I - 6 licenses were awarded to: SOCAR (operator); BP; NewMed Energy. This is the fourth round bid for licences in the region, each running for an initial 3 years with options of extending to 7 years.

An article from Al-Haq, (along with other organisations noted below) elaborates on the issue. It notes that:

62 percent of Zone G falls within the maritime boundaries declared by the State of Palestine in 2019, in accordance with provisions of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), of which Palestine is a signatory. …Despite not being a party to UNCLOS, Israel has responded to the Palestinian declaration by maintaining that, since Israel does not recognize Palestine as a sovereign state, Palestine lacks the authority to declare its maritime boundaries and waters. This argument stands in direct contradiction to established principles of international law.

The article notes the legal situation:

Under the applicable international law, Israel is prohibited from exploiting the finite non-renewable resources of the occupied territory, for commercial gain and for the benefit of the Occupying Power, under the rules of usufruct, as referred to in Article 55 of the Hague Regulations. Instead, Israel as a de facto administrative authority in the occupied territory cannot deplete natural resources for commercial purposes which are not for the benefit of the occupied population.

In short, Israel does not own the maritime areas that come under Palestinian jurisdiction. In February 2024, law firm Foley Hoag LLP, representing Al-Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) notified the companies Eni S.p.A, Dana Petroleum Limited, and Ratio Petroleum that they would be complicit in the war crime of pillage, exposing them to criminal liability. This could result in the companies being sued.

This article from Al Jazeera also pulls in the duplicity of the EU. As it notes, concerning the engagement of Eni:

Its engagement with the Israeli gas exploration project contradicts the longstanding EU position that “all agreements between the State of Israel and the European Union must unequivocally and explicitly indicate their inapplicability to the territories occupied by Israel in 1967”.

This points to a memorandum of understanding with Egypt and Israel on regional cooperation on gas extraction, signed June 15, 2022, prompted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the need to sideline Russian gas supplies. But:

the MoU omitted the territoriality clause that the EU is committed to include in order to protect Palestinian territories and waters from being exploited through illegal activity. Members of the European Parliament raised this question to the EU Commission a week after the signing of the MoU.

However, the EU Commission dismissed the issue, claiming the MoU was non-binding and that:

“no territorial clause on the applicability is deemed necessary. Nevertheless … the implementation of such Memorandum of Understanding will not apply in any form to the occupied Palestinian territory, which entails that Israeli supplies of natural gas as per the implementation of the memorandum of understanding may not originate from resources appropriated from Palestinian territories occupied by Israel.”

This looks like nothing less than techno-babble from the EU, which has propped up Israel from the word go.

In June 2025, the Toolkit: Disrupting Energy Corporations for the Liberation of Palestine was published in conjunction with Palestinian organisations. It’s aimed at campaigners and activists. Thanks to the gas reserves from the region, Israel’s gas consumption needs are met. As the report notes:

The Tamar field produces 91% of Israel’s domestic gas demand, with the remainder coming from the Karish gas field, discovered in 2013. Karish will eventually be utilised for export alongside the Leviathan gas field, which is the primary field used for export to Egypt, Jordan and the European Union.

The export of gas can give Israel political and economic leverage over countries. Security for infrastructure is justified for the 17 year naval blockade on Gaza.

The report expands on the legal situation noted above:

International Humanitarian and Human Rights Law: Article 43 of The Hague Regulations outlines the general framework for the actions of an occupying power in an occupied territory. It states that the occupying power may not destroy the natural resources of the occupied territories, transfer ownership of them to others, deplete them or exploit them for its general needs. Any long-term change made in the occupied territory should be made for the benefit of the local population. Article 55 of The Hague Regulations, states that the occupying power is no more than a “trustee of the territory.” These licences also stand in violation of Article 47 of The Hague Regulations and Article 33 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibit pillage. Pillage is also listed as a war crime in the Rome Statute.

The report gives some background on the two main companies involved, starting with Eni, which is one of the largest energy companies in Italy. The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MoEF) holds a 30.5% stake in Eni, of which 28.5% is by Cassa Depositie Prestiti (CDP), a development bank, also owned by MoEF. According to Former Prime Minister of Italy, Matteo Renzi, Eni is a fundamental piece of Italy’s intelligence and secret services. Eni’s current links to Israel go back to 2015, when CEO Claudio Descalzi met with Netanyahu on 29 October 2015 to discuss exploring natural gas in the region and connecting operations and infrastructure in Cyprus and Egypt, to Israel.

Eni has had a significant footprint in Africa. One of the most heavily exploited areas has been the Niger delta, which has had a devastating impacts on local people and ecosystems. Although the main culprit here has been Shell, Eni has had its fair share of impacts. Indeed a spill in 2010 released 50–150 barrels of oil, leading to:

a lawsuit against Eni in 2017, alleging that the company failed to properly clean up the spill, which had devastating consequences for the local community’s livelihoods and well-being.

Eni also profited from the Bifara war:

In 1969, tensions rose high, 18 Eni workers were kidnapped, and 11 were killed. Biafrans claimed that the 11 Eni workers were killed, as they served as mercenaries, which is to this day denied by Eni.

Eni also has operations in Mozambique where once again we see the company taking advantage of instability, uncertainty and violence.

In the US, as well as engaging in oil exploration in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska, Eni has been expanding its biofuels footprint, one of the most pernicious areas of greenwashing around. Eni indicates that:

investment in biofuels demonstrates their commitment to sustainability and low carbon products. However, this so-called ‘renewable’ diesel is widely considered a controversial fuel source, as it relies on large amounts of fossil fuels to be manufactured. According to BiofuelWatch the fuel “presents severe threats to food security, forest protection, public health, air quality, ecosystem protection, and social justice.”

Eni has a close partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), since 2008, and is a founding member of MIT’s Energy Initiative (MITEI). Also the California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS) pension fund, one of the biggest pension funds in the US, invests in Eni, to the tune of US$83 million. There has been various legal actions taken against Eni in the US, including violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) related to bribery in Nigeria and an “improper” payment scheme in Algeria.

In the UK, Eni has linked in with Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) schemes. As I noted here CCS is:

a technology that is untested on a large scale. This article from the Carbon Tracker Initiative outlines the pros and cons. The message is that ‘CCS is not a substitute for using less fossil fuels’. Further research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has demonstrated that the predominate method that CO2 will be stored underground, isn’t as effective as first thought. The study showed that CO2 coming into contact with brine deposits in underground rock formations — important for the solidification process into solid carbonates — actually causes the CO2 to solidify on first contact, creating a barrier to further CO2 disposition. Then there is the energy penalty of CCS, which could be as high as 40%, a decrease in the efficiency of a power plant utilising CCS, effectively defeating the purpose of implementing CCS in the first place. The conclusion is that CCS will be limited in its effectiveness to reduce CO2 emissions.

Interestingly the company has also engaged with renewable projects, including a 20% stake in the Dogger Bank, regarded as the world’s largest offshore wind farm, currently under construction, which is located off the North East coast of England.

Here in Scotland, Eni has a stake in the recently discovered and highly controversial Cambo and Rosebank fields. As the report notes:

Eni has recently completed a £754 million deal with Ithaca Energy, an Israeli-owned, British based oil and gas company, one of the largest operating in the UK. The deal will combine the two companies’ UK North Sea assets to create a “powerhouse” that will produce over 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. It will have 100% ownership of the Cambo oil field and a 20% stake in Rosebank oil field. In exchange for handing over control of its assets, Eni receives shares in Ithaca Energy worth £754 million and will own 38.5% of the group, with Ithaca Energy controlling the remaining 61.5%. Eni UK former Managing Director, Luciano Vasques, was appointed CEO of the combined group.

However as noted by FoE Scotland, concerning the Rosebank field:

Scotland’s Court of Session had ruled the granting of consent to produce oil and gas was ‘unlawful’, because the projects’ Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) reports did not consider the greenhouse gas emissions created when most of the oil and gas produced is burned. The companies will now have to resubmit new EIAs to the UK Government who will decide whether to reject these new fields once and for all.

Ithaca is owned by the Delek Group, which is blacklisted by the UN due to operations in the Occupied Territories. It’s a major fuel supplier to the Israeli military. As I noted in the Gas article, Delek was one of the first to explore the East Med basin.

Eni has close links to University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School. One way of challenging investments is through divestment. This can be utilised in academia. The report also lists UK pension funds that are complicit through their investments. At the top of the list is the Strathclyde Pension Fund - see table below.

ScottishPSC has been targeting the SPF and Lothian Fund in its Time to Divest campaign. It has also been a long term target of FoE Scotland, which recently engaged in a major protest against the Fund, along with other groups.

Dana produces oil and gas throughout the North Sea region. It transports gas to terminals in Aberdeenshire and East Yorkshire. Parent company KNOC has been implicated in oil spills in Korea, causing environmental damage through local contamination incidents in 2015 and 2020. In the North sea, toxic waste, generated at every stage of production, is routinely dumped - perfectly legally - by the oil companies, as outlined in this report by DeSmog. The waste includes:

biocides and scale inhibitors, meant to kill bacteria and other lifeforms that can clog a well; corrosion inhibitors, which keep oilfield pipes from corroding; and a class of chemicals known as emulsion breakers or demulsifiers, whose purpose is often to break apart mineral material and lubricate fluids to keep product flowing through the piping of an oil or gas well. Drilling also creates a particular type of toxic waste: produced water, a naturally salty fluid laden with carcinogens, heavy metals, and naturally occurring radioactive elements, that surges to the surface during drilling. (Many wells generate more produced water than they do oil or gas).

These wastes have an impact on marine ecosystems. This is a global problem. In the Gulf of Mexico for example, accumulated radioactivity has been found in oysters (drilling can release Naturally-Occurring Radioactive Materials (NORMs)). Also in the Gulf, a 2005 US study has linked oilfield waste to a low-oxygen area known as the Dead Zone. Remarkably, with regards to radioactive waste, these:

“are forty times those reported by the nuclear energy sector,”according to a 2016 report from the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers, an imbalance that persists in more recent datasets.

All this is oblivious to the public, who eat sea food from the North Sea and uses its beaches. Part of the problem is under-reporting. There is no independent assessment of waste production, with reliance on oil industry data. And then there’s the classic denial myth where the world is too big to be contaminated:

Regulators in northern Europe have consistently downplayed the ramifications of dumping excessive amounts of oilfield waste. The tendency is to believe that the North Sea is large enough, and the radioactivity and other contaminants in oilfield waste are of sufficiently minute quantities, that the diluting effect of the ocean will spare ecosystems from harm.

Expert research over the years has of course proved otherwise. Despite stringent regulations covering other sources of contamination, e.g. from shipping, the oil industry is exempt from many of the restrictions. This brings us back round to Dana:

OSPAR records indicate that in 2021, and again in 2022, Dana Petroleum Netherlands discharged a corrosion inhibitor called Cortron RN-629 at an oil installation it operates in shallow waters. …Cortron RN-629 could not be found on a comprehensive list of industrial chemicals, but chemical guides called “safety data sheets” indicate similar corrosion inhibitors made by the same company are highly flammable and toxic on contact — they can damage organs, cause severe skin burns, and be fatal if inhaled.

In October 2024, the UK Health and Safety Executive served an Improvement Notice on Dana:

In July 2025, there were protests against Dana in Aberdeen. There can be no doubt that the East Med will suffer from the same environmental abuses.

So, what does all this mean in a broader context? This question is addressed in this article from the Transnational Institute, Sustainability fantasies/genocidal realities: Palestine against an eco-apartheid world.

Gaza has endured wholesale social and ecological collapse from the barbaric sustained Israeli onslaught. This is the microcosm that could become the macrocosm of the future. As TNI puts it:

what we are witnessing in Gaza is a sign of what is to come in an era of growing ecological breakdown brought on by a capitalist world order that is no longer fit for purpose – if it ever was.

We’re already seeing this in the US as Trump dismantles human rights and environmental protections whilst intensifying the otherisation of minority groups. And it’s spreading to other countries. The spectre of authoritarianism is rising everywhere, all to feed the power and wealth of a tiny minority.

Gaza has become a focal point for eco-apartheid:

a violent racialising phenomenon that advances the colonial frontier of land occupation and resource plunder to funnel wealth to a privileged few at the expense of the vast majority of people.

Resource plunder goes hand-in-hand with climate change. The decay began with the onset of the industrial revolution, which led to the savage and brutal consequences of European colonialism across the world. What’s happening in Gaza has happened elsewhere over the past 500 years. The Middle East has become the focal point for the US imperialist driven neoliberal order, fed by the life blood of capitalism - oil. Behind this is the self-aggrandising delusion of white supremacy:

Historian Enzo Traverso argues that this state of exception for the colonising powers is an implicit admission of immorality. It implies the selective transgression of laws, in which all civil liberties and freedoms, as well as basic rules of law and order, can be dismantled in the name of safeguarding the future of the empire as it counteracts its own decline.

The extermination of the Palestinians is being systematically replicated elsewhere as we see the emergence of fortress Europe, reflected in the thousands of migrants who have drowned in the Mediterranean, seeking refuge in Europe - the culling of ‘surplus populations’. The sealing of the US/Mexico border under the myth of an invasion from the south into the US. This is no accident. Climate change is going to devastate the global south. By sealing off the developed world from the rest, our leaders - embedded within the cult of neliberalism - are preparing for the survival of the fittest i.e. the superior white race, a belief that has become a pseudo-Darwinian construct. Reflected in this is the impotence of the UN, which has become subservient to US power. This was exemplified with the issuing of arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court for Hamas leaders and war criminals Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, creating a false sense of legal neutrality. Then there’s the abject failure of the UN Framework Convention for Climate Change, which has become a playground for oligarchs and corporatists and their wet dreams of unlimited wealth and growth on a finite planet. To put things into perspective:

The Global Circularity Report 2024 highlights that between 2016 and 2021 alone, the global economy consumed 582 billion tonnes of materials, roughly 75% of all the materials it had consumed in the entire 20th century (740 billion tonnes)! Rather than tempering this gargantuan acceleration of material and energy use to halt ecological breakdown for the benefit of humanity, the ruling classes are framing the consequences of this completely untenable growth as multiplying “security threats” that need managing, including movements of unskilled migrants and asylum seekers and geopolitical invasions by the enemies of Western imperial order. They will do anything to funnel this enormous acceleration of material consumption to themselves at all costs.

Then there’s the greenwashing of renewable energy. TNI highlights the irony of holding a climate summit in a petrostate:

The upcoming host of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Azerbaijan, for instance, is allowing delegations and the private sector to tour its “liberated” territory in the recently ethnically-cleansed Nagorno-Karabakh region for new speculative renewable energy projects. It is an exemplar of the ecocide-genocide nexus that is unfolding, in which “green” and environmental discourse is co-opted from the bodies of undesirable people and their natural environments viewed as unsuitable for capital investment in (greenwashed) oil and gas exploration. If the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) can be met by ethnic cleansing compensated by attractive investments of solar panel farms and eco-tourism resorts, there is something rotten at the core of what sustainability has come to mean.

And:

Another example of these absurd myths of sustainability is Netanyahu’s vision for Gaza laid out in a 3-step plan to be achieved by year 2035. The plan aims to “green” death and destruction with what Ognian Kassabov calls an “urban dystopia built on mass graves”: a futuristic free-trade zone with public relations focusing on sustainability and modern civilisation.

The report goes on to consider the separation of climate issues and nature from human events, which it calls climate reductionism, the separation of climate change from its social and environmental contexts. I’m not going to consider that issue here, that’s something for a future article. But it’s an important element if general campaigning strategy is to become more holistic and collective in nature, becoming essentially more interdisciplinary. This is something that civil society must consider given the fundamental fact that the system is too powerful to be challenged by a handful of organisations. Most NGOs appear to be rather oblivious to their impotence. But perhaps change is on the way as more groups appear to be working together since the genocide started. The collective targeting of companies like Dana Petroleum by pro-Palestine and environmental groups is a good example. But it will take more than civil society to challenge the status quo. Collective action at every level will be required to reach a critical mass of protest and mass mobilisation of people to shut down the economy.

As the genocidal siege on Gaza enters its third year, I cover the special relationship with the US in the next and final article on the rise of the US Empire. If there ever was a country that could be described as a chaotic bastion of lunacy - it’s Israel. Its society has become so degenerated that it’s difficult to imagine long term survival. Perhaps some day in the future, the Zionist entity will establish a colony on the dark side of the Moon…