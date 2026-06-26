This article is a bit different in the sense that it deals with a very local theme. However it does have much wider ramifications. As such, it’s a good example of the adage, think globally, act locally. For readers unfamiliar with the local geography and culture, a brief background. Glasgow is a former industrial city in west central Scotland, established nearly 9 centuries ago by St Mungo. It’s name comes from the Scots Gaelic Glaschu meaning dear green place, which I’m sure St Mungo would have appreciated in his day, wandering through the lush and temperate Clyde valley. The city was particularly famous for its ship building industry. According to Wikipedia:

Glasgow and the Clyde became the undisputed world centre of shipbuilding. Its port increased to 12 miles of quays and docks and 500 miles of railway. Dozens of new shipping companies were formed, including Cunard, Allan, British India, Union-Castle, City Line, Clan Line and others. And Glasgow became the largest centre of locomotive building in Europe. Commerce and banking flourished.

One of Glasgow’s most famous sons, Billy Connolly, grew up with shipbuilding, working in the industry before migrating into show business.

I originally published this article for Friends of the Earth Glasgow local group.

This article has been prompted by a personal experience. But the ramifications go well beyond the personal. Having recently moved into a former council house that was purchased by my parents under the right to buy scheme, ratified by Margaret Thatcher’s government under the 1980 Housing Act, it turned out that the factor for the property was Lowther Homes. The scheme was ended in Scotland on 31 July 2016.

Housing Background

Lowther is a part of the Wheatley Group. According to Companies House, The Wheatley Group of Companies Ltd was incorporated in 1993 as a Private limited Company under the previous name of Wheatley Investments Ltd, before becoming the current iteration in 2019. The interest in the Group here is based on it’s investments in insurance provider Aviva. Aviva has a considerable portfolio of toxic investments in arms companies linked to the genocide in Gaza and fossil fuel companies. This article will provide a background investigation into the housing association as it operates in Glasgow and Aviva’s investment portfolio. The Group also operates in 18 other local authority areas across central Scotland, with Wheatley Homes Glasgow being Scotland’s largest social landlord, with 43,246 homes in Glasgow. It was originally called Glasgow Housing Association (GHA), following the transfer of housing stock from council control in 2003, but it was always a part of the Wheatley group and was effectively Wheatley Homes Glasgow right from day one. Yet in 2022, when it officially became the current entity, there was a lot of excitement and fanfare around the name change, despite the fact that nothing had really changed. Was this then just a rebranding exercise? It followed the merger of GHA with Cube Housing and preceded a major investment program to improve the housing stock. As the Evening Times reported, it was apparently given the green light by GHA tenants.

But there’s another side to the housing transfer story. Understanding this sheds light on why the Wheatley Group is associating with disreputable companies like Aviva. An article from Scotland’s tenants union and campaigning organisation Living Rent, provides background to Glasgow’s housing transfer. Housing stock transfer was a UK wide initiative started by Thatcher in the late 1980s, initially on a small scale. This was ramped up by Tony Blair’s New Labour at the turn of the century. LR outlines three options that was given to local authorities:

(1) Large Scale Voluntary Transfer (LSVT) from council housing to Housing Associations, or ‘stock transfer’; (2) transfer of council housing to arms-length management companies (ALMOs); (3) contracting out to PFI programmes. Only the first option of stock transfer was applied in Scotland.

The decision to transfer Glasgow’s stock of 81,000 homes to GHA was made in 2002. Following a ballot, 29,000 households out of 83,000 voted ‘yes’ to the transfer. The turnout was 64% in what LR described as ‘a skewed and bitterly contested campaign.’ It was the largest public housing transfer in the UK. Invariably what the transfer actually meant was the wholesale privatisation of the housing stock - not just in Glasgow but across the UK. Then there was the question of a massive £900 million housing debt. Indeed as the Guardian reported at the time:

Had tenants voted against the transfers it would have forced a complete rethink of government housing policy.

It notes how the vote was ‘bitterly fought’. Yet despite the massive debt being written of by the UK treasury - no doubt at the tax payers expense - GHA would have needed to borrow around £800m for the repair of Glasgow’s stock. Although a grant of £300m would be forthcoming from the Scottish Government. The flip side though was that:

The vote means that around 11,000 homes in Glasgow’s tower blocks will be demolished because they were judged too expensive to repair.

And to put the vote into perspective:

Iain MacInnes from the Glasgow Campaign Against Transfer said tenants had been “blackmailed” into voting yes by the promise of the debt pay-off by the Treasury. “To say that £900m of debt will be paid off if you vote yes is not a choice, it’s Hobson’s choice and a blackmail of tenants.”

The chickens have now come home to roost, despite all the optimism at the time. As the Herald reports, towards the end of 2023, Glasgow had declared a housing emergency (more on this here (p.49)). It notes that there were 3,194 households in temporary accommodation, due to the lack of suitable housing provision. And it put Wheatley’s role into perspective:

A Scottish Housing Regulator analysis shows Wheatley rents went up for a three-person apartment by nearly 30% over eight years from £74.30 a week in 2014/15 to £91.28 in 2022/23.

The article notes a comment from LR:

“Before the transfer, Wheatley promised a vastly improved service, including investment in building new homes and desperately needed upgrades of existing stock. Yet since the transfer, members have reported worsening mould and damp, have seen year on year rent increases and have had to fight tooth and nail for meagre repairs,” said Living Rent.

Wheatley claims that since 2003, around £1.5 billion has been spent improving the housing stock and that 4000 new homes have been built. Sean Clerkin, campaign coordinator with the Scottish Tenants Organisation, commenting on the transfer said:

“I warned then that removing municipal housing from direct democratic control would lead to a privatised entity that would grow into a monolith that would not meet the needs of our most vulnerable citizens thus we are witnessing all these years later record numbers of homeless people stuck in temporary accommodation including a quadrupling of the number of children in such squalid and overcrowded conditions in Glasgow. “Housing should be returned to local democratic control with an increase in public funding to eradicate the social evil of homelessness that is plaguing our city once again. “The biggest stock transfer has failed the social tenants of Glasgow.”

The council and Wheatley have defended the stock transfer stating that many improvements have been made to the existing housing stock. There’s no doubt that parts of the housing sector has benefited from the investments. A number of GHA properties for example have been retrofitted, which will improve fuel poverty and increase their energy efficiency. But even there, there are limitations as listed buildings and those in conversation areas, are unable to benefit from these improvements. And there has been issues of botched cavity wall insulation jobs done.

Read full story

But there’s a rather obvious statistic staring us in the face. 81,000 homes were involved in the original transfer. Wheatley runs 43,246 homes in Glasgow. Almost half of the entire housing stock has gone. Demolitions played a major role. And there was also an additional second stage transfer, in which some tenants voted to leave GHA and transfer to independent local housing associations. And lets not forget the right to buy scheme.

The LR article points out that the overall debts picked up by GHA was higher than before transfer. Would it not have been more effective to invest in the existing public housing? Indeed the article notes that:

The financial prospectus sent by the GHA to major financial institutions to secure £700m in loans was never made available to tenant groups. Internal guidance documents stated that the hand-picked Neighbourhood Forums were to be used as a means of getting tenants to ‘come on board’ with the process.

Many similar transfer proposals failed elsewhere around the country in the wake of what happened in Glasgow. Another statistic worth noting is the rise of the private rented sector from 5% to 20% over the past decade, perhaps the most visible element of housing privatisation. The bottom line here has been a steady increase in housing costs for people, many already in poverty.

An article from Greater Govanhill presents an interesting perspective, adding some historical context. Prior to World War 1, private landlords owned 90% of the housing stock. In 1915, there was a 25% rent increase. The article notes:

With many men away at war, it was left to the women to organise. Led by Mary Barbour, the South Govan Women’s Housing Association mobilised 20,000 tenants to strike. Rent strike posters were plastered on windows, bailiffs were blocked from evictions, and court actions sparked street demonstrations. Eventually, the UK government relented and passed the 1915 Rent Restriction Act – freezing the rent to 1914 levels unless landlords could prove that improvements were made. This was the first comprehensive European enactment controlling rent.

After the war, there was an increase in Council stock - an improvement over the slum landlords. A similar dynamic played out after World War 2. Before Thatcher came to power, 5% of the stock was in private hands, with 54% public housing. Then of course it all changed. To put things into perspective, under right to buy, before it was curtailed, around 500,000 homes were sold in Scotland, many in private hands, with only 163,000 replaced. In particular in the run up to the transfer, lack of money caused services to decline, a familiar pattern, now being replicated in the steady decline of the NHS (and other public bodies) - privatisation by stealth to coin a phrase. Here’s an infographic outlining the housing timeline.

Today, private landlords have become something of a scourge, and they don’t all live in the UK:

According to Holborn Property Investments: ‘The UK property market has a rich history of providing safe, secure and profitable investment opportunities for overseas investors.’

This can make it difficult for tenants in some cases to track down who their landlords are, with some operating shell companies in tax havens. However you may be able to find out here.

That provides all the relevant background to Glasgow’s rather checkered housing situation.

Aviva - The Toxic Investor

Aviva has three key investment sectors that underlines its toxic brand; companies complicit in the Gaza genocide; migrant detention companies; and the fossil fuel sector. Boycott Bloody Insurance, consisting of a network of NGOs, has published a series of reports exposing the role of Aviva and other insurance providers in these sectors. The first report, Ensuring Genocide: The insurance industry & Israel’s war machine (2025), investigates insurance providers investments in companies complicit in the Gaza genocide.

Insurance is effectively a risk protection system. It takes that responsibility away from the client, essentially giving carte blanche to companies to do what they like, knowing that any transgressions or damages may be covered by their policy. All three sectors noted above are inextricably linked:

Be it producing weapons or burning fossil fuels, corporations are unimpeded to profit in whatever way they please - all at the expense of human life and huge swathes of land. The border and detention industry profits from mass displacement caused by war and fossil fuel interests by exploiting incarcerated refugees and migrants.

Out of the nine insurance companies featured in the report, Aviva was by far the biggest investor in arms companies linked to Gaza. One of the few companies that Aviva did not insure was Israel’s flagship Elbit Systems, at least not directly.

There are various insurance policies that can be implemented. Unfortunately some are opaque and difficult to track down. One policy that is in the public domain, due to the legal requirement to do so, is Employers’ Liability insurance. Without this a company can’t legally operate. Typically this will form part of a combined package:

Alongside Employers’ Liability insurance, there are numerous other types of business insurance, such as Public Liability, Professional Indemnity, Commercial Property, Business Interruption, Product Liability, Director’s Liability and Cyber insurance.

There’s a good reason why investments are opaque. Companies want to avoid the limelight in order to maintain a veneer of respectability. Another important point to note is that:

Policyholders have no direct control over how their premiums are allocated within the insurer’s investment portfolio, which may include stakes in various industries, including the defence sector.

This will obviously make it difficult for home owners or renters to engage with Wheatley with regards to its policies.

The main data sources accessed by the report was the 13F SEC filings and the S&P Capital IQ database. Out of the 15 arms companies listed, Aviva had polices with a dozen of them, a considerable $880,861,143 worth of investments, almost double the next biggest investor on the list, Allianz.

Maersk, a major Danish shipping and logistics company, is included in the report because it ships military equipment to Israel.

Even as the atrocities mounted in Gaza, investments remained stable:

undeniably demonstrating that these companies prioritise market gains over any ethical considerations. Their investment decisions align with rising profits and share prices, regardless of whether those gains are driven by the mass murder of innocent civilians.

But these investments are only a part of the story. There’s the additional opaque investments that are obscured from pubic scrutiny, and bonds with Aviva holding almost €400 (sic) million. That easily puts Aviva’s investments in death and destruction to well over $1 billion.

The next report, Ensuring Climate Crisis: The Insurance Industry and Fossil Fuel Giants (2025), lifts the lid on climate impacts.

The climate crisis has passed the point of no return. Average global temperatures have already exceeded the ceiling set with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5C, with the global average now reaching 1.6C. The approach to the problem has been riddled with hubris and incompetence - a result of of political and corporate myopia, graphically illustrated in Donald Trumps regression on environmental protections in the US. Here in Scotland, we’re waiting to see what the approach is going to be regarding future exploitation of the North Sea.

Fossil fuel companies have been the bulwark behind the crisis, piggybacking on imperialism both past and present, demonstrating the intrinsic synergy of the fossil fuel military industrial complex. The report notes this intersection in Palestine:

Nowhere is this exploitation more grotesque than in Palestine, where Chevron bankrolls Israeli apartheid and genocide. As Israel’s largest gas producer, Chevron supplies 71% of the nation’s electricity—powering military bases, illegal settlements, and the blockade of Gaza, which has deprived Palestinians of basic energy access for decades. During Israel’s latest ongoing assault on Gaza, Chevron’s infrastructure enabled collective punishment tactics, including cutting electricity to 2.3 million trapped civilians while the company raked in $1.5 billion annually from gas sales.

BP is also complicit, shipping oil from Azerbaijan to Israel via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. The oil is then transported from Turkey to Israel across the Mediterranean.

Source: Wikipedia

Fossil fuel companies are also underwritten by insurance companies. Ironically:

they are withdrawing support from climate-affected communities while underwriting fossil fuel expansion, exacerbating the climate crisis and threatening their own business, not to mention millions of lives.

As such they are directly complicit in the inevitable collapse of the earth’s life support systems. It’s now well established that insurance payouts due to climate related events have been increasing.

There are two key areas the report covers; Fossil Fuel Insurance Premiums and investment. Aviva, whilst not covering any of the oil majors, nevertheless underwrites a few key entities. This includes Centrica, the parent company of British Gas, and PetroChina, China’s (and Asia’s) largest oil and gas producer. Data collected from market intelligence firm Insuramore in the form of Gross Direct Premiums Written (GDPW), estimates insurance premiums collected by an insurer from polices sold. Aviva is not the biggest player in this area, with a figure of around $20 million, compared with the biggest, Chubb, with a GDPW of $750 million. However the pattern changes dramatically when it comes to investment. Data (as above) was accrued from 13F filings and S&P. Again Aviva is by far the biggest investor with over $3.7 billion invested in a total of 83 fossil fuel companies.

Breaking down Aviva’s investments in the oil majors are as follows (Feb 2025):

BP - $571.8 million

Chevron - $151.6 million

ExxonMobil -$261 million

Shell - $1626 million

TotalEnergies - $378.5 million

A key theme underlying these companies links with the fossil fuel military industrial complex is lack of transparency and accountability. Insurance providers are an aspect of the financial sector that perhaps gets less scrutiny than banks, who provide significant funding to the complex.

The third area, the insurance industry and UK migrant control, won’t be covered in detail here. You can access the report here. However by way of comparison, here’s a table of investments in detention & surveillance contractors.

Aviva is a smaller player here. Of course migrant issues are just as important in Glasgow as anywhere else. The city is famous for it’s high profile block of an eviction in Kenmure St, captured in the documentary film Everybody to Kenmure Street. Also of note here is Aviva’s links to the Mears Group, of which the provider has invested $100,000. As the report notes:

In Glasgow, the Okwo family, including three young children, were left outside in freezing temperatures for 12 hours and then shuttled between hotels hundreds of miles from their support network, highlighting the company’s poor crisis management and lack of duty of care.

Also:

a mother and baby unit in Glasgow was suspended after infants were found living in overcrowded, unsafe rooms with no specialist support.

Mears has been the subject of a campaign by Living Rent. In November 2023, the Union protested outside Mears office in Glasgow, demanding the company halt the proposed eviction of 1,400 refugees.

Ethical Consumer is another organisation that has investigated insurance companies. Although it hasn’t focused specifically on house buildings insurance, this investigation on Ethical Home Insurance provides insight. Although you need to be a subscriber to view the league table, an account of the investigation is available.

Relative to fossil fuels, it’s noted that:

Aviva states in its ESG Baseline Underwriting statement that it will not offer insurance for the “development of new or expansion of existing coal mines, oil or gas fields.”

Also:

Aviva states that as an exception to its exclusion policy it will consider companies “serious about their transition out of high carbon fuels through a credible transition plan and approved Science Based Target (SBTi) or an equivalent target validation that aligns with the goals of the Paris agreement.”

But again the issue here is transparency. These companies work around loopholes to avoid public scrutiny. It’s therefore difficult to hold them to account. So lets dig into Aviva a bit further. EC highlighted the 2025 Don’t Buy into Occupation report, produced by Palestinian and European civil society groups, noting that ‘Aviva was the 22nd largest investor found, and was holding over $14.5 billion in shareholdings and bondholdings’ in companies implicated in illegal Israeli activities. UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese wrote in the report:

“Where banks and investors provide capital, credit or underwriting to enterprises implicated in international crimes, they risk potential legal responsibility for aiding and abetting serious breaches of international law.”

The legal issue will be covered below.

Typical of most companies of its ilk, Aviva is engaged in tax avoidance. In a familiar response:

The company’s 2025 Tax Strategy stated “We act with honesty and integrity, engaging with HMRC and other relevant tax authorities on a transparent and cooperative basis.” “Aviva Investors manages various investment fund vehicles which are resident in low tax jurisdictions, including Luxembourg, Guernsey and Jersey ... [which] are cost efficient and mitigate tax arising within the fund, ensuring that income and gains are predominantly taxed in the hands of the investor”, it added. “This allows investors with different tax profiles (e.g. tax exempt UK pension funds) to pool capital without increasing the amount of tax they would otherwise pay.”

In 2024, Aviva’s highest paid director took home $7,193,000, whilst the planet burns and Palestinians are blown to pieces.

Aviva came into being following the merger of Norwich Union and insurer CGU plc in 2000. In 2002 shareholders agreed to the new company changing its name to Aviva. Since then, the company has made several acquisitions itself, including the Direct Line Group for £3.7 billion in 2025. Churchill is also linked to Aviva as a subsidiary of Direct Line. Aviva is the UKs largest insurance provider.

In 2025, Aviva was targeted by the now proscribed direct action group Palestine Action on three separate occasions because:

Aviva provides the mandatory employers liability insurance for UAV Engines in Staffordshire, a drone engine factory owned by Israel’s biggest weapons manufacturer, Elbit Systems.

In January 2026, Aviva Investors, being the asset management division of Aviva PLC, purchased $108m worth of Israeli government bonds, as reported by Middle East Eye. The data was acquired from Profundo, an Amsterdam-based sustainability research firm. This was the largest investment of its kind in the UK, leaving Aviva directly complicit in funding genocide. Indeed as the article notes:

Israel’s finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, has been explicit about the connection. His budget, he said last year, “is a war budget. And with God’s help, it will also be the victory budget” – a budget funded in significant part through international bond issuances of precisely the kind Aviva Investors participated in.

This contrasts with a wider pattern of UK investors reducing exposure to Israel. As soon as Aviva PLC was confronted with the data, which it confirmed, it took cold feet and attempted to distance itself from its investment arm. It also dropped its bond holdings down to $40m. Following the PA actions, Aviva dropped its links with Elbit. The article sums up a concerning and contradictory culture within Aviva:

For an asset manager like Aviva Investors, which markets funds on ESG grounds, holding Israeli sovereign debt while its parent company simultaneously retreats from Israeli arms insurance is the kind of inconsistency that could draw regulatory scrutiny. By that standard, Aviva’s defence appears to offer limited cover as Aviva Investors, not its clients, is responsible for where it invests clients’ capital.

Meanwhile the pressure has mounted on the company as Bloody Insurance activists disrupted its AGM in May 2026.

Share

The Legal Parameters of Genocide and Ecocide

SOMO has published the paper, Obligations of Third States and Corporations to Prevent and Punish Genocide in Gaza (2024), by Dr Irene Pietropaoli, who is a Senior Research Fellow in Business & Human Rights and Director of the Business and Human Rights Forum. In her expert legal opinion, she clearly outlines the legal consequences of corporations (and third states) under the the Genocide Convention. It’s noted that ‘Corporations and their managers, directors, or other leaders could be held directly liable for the commission of acts of genocide, as well as war crimes and crimes against humanity’ under Article VI of the Convention. Under the Rome Statute, the International Criminal Court (ICC) ‘can prosecute those who facilitate the commission of crimes, including through the provision of means’. Many states have provisions in domestic law allowing for the prosecution of such individuals. In the UK, this comes under the International Criminal Court Act 2001. There is also a Scottish version.

The paper notes:

The prohibition to commit genocide is a jus cogens norm [peremptory norm of international law] from which no party, including corporations, can derogate. In situations of armed conflict, additional international humanitarian and international criminal law standards apply to corporations and individual business leaders, who must consider whether their operations contribute to gross human rights violations or international crimes.

It’s also important to note that:

The Geneva Conventions have been ratified by all States and are universally applicable. International humanitarian law binds State and non-State actors, including businesses, as well as individual business leaders whose activities are linked to international crimes during an armed conflict.

Corporate complicity with Israel in the act of genocide does not necessarily constitute deliberate intent, the key prerequisite here is that:

it is enough if the corporation or its agents knew of the likely effects of their assistance and if such support has a ‘substantial effect’ on the commission of the crime of genocide.

Companies engaging directly with Israel or Israeli actors are particularly culpable. But this may also include ‘economic actors concerned who may be accused of the direct commission of international crimes’.

With respect to financial institutions:

Banks and other financial institutions that finance companies selling arms or other military supplies to the Israeli military or that provide funds directly to the Israeli State may contribute to the commission of genocide and violations of international humanitarian law

This is precisely what Aviva is doing. If clear links can be established, then the company is complicit and can therefore be subject to litigation under international law and possibly also under domestic law. The paper also considers another interesting angle, which it calls ‘silent complicity’. This where there is no direct complicity in genocide or any benefits derived, but is aware of the crime being committed. In short, ‘silence is not neutrality but an expression of moral support’.

Following the orders of the ICJ relative to the South Africa case against Israel, corporations have a duty to take action on any complicity they may have in relation to the genocide in Gaza and their relationship with Israel. Also, there is a legal obligation on states and corporations to impose arms embargo’s when it’s clear a crime is being committed. This has been very limited, so this adds another layer of complicity with companies such as Aviva. This corporate responsibility comes under the auspices of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs), ‘over and above compliance with national laws and regulations’ (Principle 11). The UNGPs give a comprehensive outline on companies responsibilities.

Sanctions are an important tool that can be utilised. The hypocrisy towards Israel is immense in comparison to the immediate sanctions levelled against Russia following the Ukraine invasion. These ‘targeted over 1,700 individuals and over 400 entities’, including insurance companies, amongst many others.

The Climate Angle

The paper A Corporate Accountability Turn In International Climate Litigation (2026), by Professor Jacqueline Peel, who is an internationally recognised expert in the field of environmental and climate change law (the link above points to a summary of the paper by the Oxford University Law Faculty), outlines how climate change has recently become a focal point in international law, particularly in relation to corporate climate accountability. The paper focuses on international climate advisory opinions from the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACtHR), and the ICJ. These are the international equivalent of rulings in domestic law. In Scotland, an Ecocide Bill failed to progress to due the dissolution of parliament in April 2026. It may be introduced in the new parliament. A similar process has been developing in Westminster. There are other domestic environmental laws, such as the respective Climate Change Acts of the UK and Scotland. An overview of wider environmental legislation can found here.

An important focal point here is corporate law, which has traditionally prioritised a companies relationship with shareholders as paramount, with anything else regarded as an external issue. This has included environmental issues. However, since the 2015 Paris Agreement, there has been increased scrutiny on corporate climate risk, leading an increased intersection between corporate and climate law. A 2017 report from the Financial Stability Board’s Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, emphasised the risk that ‘climate change could affect the financial bottom line of companies, making dealing with climate risk a core business activity’. There has also been the recent emergence of mandatory climate-related disclosure laws requiring companies to report on risks posed by climate change and what they are doing to manage those risks.

There is a wealth of scientific data available pointing to the greenhouse gas emissions of various actors. With regards to financial institutions such as banks and pension funds:

Studies of fossil fuel investments by pension funds and banks suggest that of the approximately two trillion dollars invested in total liquid portfolio assets of such funds, 79.6 billion belongs to fossil fuel firms.

Many of these companies are of course underwritten by insurance providers. Put simply:

Reducing corporate GHG emissions, and holding companies to account for their promises to do so, is accordingly now seen as an essential component of international climate governance.

The paper discusses the role of climate attribution science, which as the Union of Concerned Scientists notes:

compares the climate conditions we are experiencing today to what the Earth’s climate would be like without human influence. It allows us to quantify the role climate change plays in shaping things like extreme weather events, sea level rise, or air temperature increases across the world.

The paper points to a paper published in Nature, which quantifies ‘the trillions in economic losses attributable to the extreme heat caused by emissions from individual companies’.

Until recently, there has been limited clout in in corporate climate accountability internationally. But with the recent advisory opinions noted above, this has started to change. The focus here will be on the ICJ’s Advisory Opinion, as this will carry the most weight relative to international law. Important here was the consideration of non-state actors (companies). Of particular note:

The ICJ’s response encompassed a range of international law obligations, including obligations under the climate change treaties, in international human rights law and in respect of the customary law duties of states to prevent environmental harm and to cooperate for protection of the environment.

This emphasises the interconnection of non-climate laws. A key element in Article 4(2) of the Paris Agreement was states meeting their objectives on nationally determined contributions (NDCs). The ICJ emphasised that this included ‘activities carried out by private actors’. As such, there is an obligation of due diligence. This means that the activities of corporate actors linked to a particular state could be held accountable for risks of significant climate related harm. It is therefore important that states engage in effective enforcement and monitoring processes to ensure implementation of relevant procedures. Some states argued that they had no jurisdiction over the GHG emissions of private actors. The ICJ responded:

that the relevant international obligations it had determined were applicable in respect of climate change included the obligation of states to regulate the activities of private actors as a matter of due diligence. Accordingly, attribution in this context involved attaching to a state its own actions or omissions that constituted a failure to exercise due diligence (ICJ Advisory Opinion, para. 428).

But even if corporate actors lack regulatory oversight by states, they could still be held accountable. Indeed the paper goes on to discuss the ramifications of this widening of the legal remit on private actors. It sums up the situation through a quotation from Carmen Márquez Carrasco:

… private sector emissions—and the failure to plan for their reduction - must now be seen in light of the State’s duty to act under relevant interlinked obligations in the fields of international human rights law, international environmental law and climate change law. … [C]orporate conduct, and the regulatory measures that shape it, can no longer be treated as secondary to global climate accountability.

There was a strong emphasis on due diligence raised in the advisory opinions and the potential downfalls related to a lack of due diligence. Avoiding greenwashing was an issue of note.

It should be acknowledged that there is still work to be done to consolidate the legal framework around environmental harm. However given ‘principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities’ (ICJ Advisory Opinion, para. 247), this could lay the foundations for greater oversight.

It’s therefore clear from the evidence presented above, that actors such as Aviva now have a broad responsibility to reexamine their fiscal obligations. There’s no longer an excuse for indifference. This also raises questions as to what responsibility Wheatley should take, who are clients of complicit companies like Aviva. In a letter I received from Lowther as part of an initial stage 1 complaint, it was clearly stated that:

Lowther does not endorse or take responsibility for any external investments or global activities of any third party.

This is clearly an admission of zero due diligence and indifference. It’s unclear how the legal obligations required of companies would apply to Wheatley. And just confuse things even further. On the Wheatley Homes privacy page it’s noted that they share personal information:

with our building insurance provider, Ageas, who will also act as a controller of your personal data, if this service is required as part of our insurance duties;

with our home contents provider, Aviva, who will also act as a controller of your personal data if this service is required as part of our insurance duties

I haven’t been able to find any reference to Ageas anywhere else on the Wheatley Group website. So why is the ‘Homes’ entity apparently using Ageas and Lowther using Aviva for buildings insurance. Ageas’ track record suggests it would be a significantly more ethical option than Aviva. The letter states that ‘our buildings insurance is arranged through Wheatley Solutions’. Solutions is also linked in the privacy page. I have queried this issue, but in a ‘no reply’ email response I’m told that, ‘We’re currently experiencing a high volume of enquiries, so it may take a little longer than usual to get back to you. We’ll be in touch as soon as we can, typically within 15 working days.’ This is an entirely unacceptable level of customer engagement. And there’s nothing ‘current’ about the high volume, it’s the standard reply. This suggests a company that places a low value on it’s customer service, even if it does recommend phoning if the issue is urgent. I haven’t tried the phone lines as there would likely be a considerable queue and waiting time, if the company is true to form. This article will be updated if a response is received from Lowther.

If anyone reading this article is affected by any of the issues raised here, please get in touch.

Buy me a coffee