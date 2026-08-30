Continued from Part 1

Artificial Intelligence - An Oxymoron? - 1 Barry Dalgleish · Jul 26 Although the title of this article focuses on AI, it covers the pervading issues of Big Tech in general, which has now effectively culminated in the expansion of AI. How did it all start and where does it leave us? Have we engaged in an absurd mission to create God in our image, whilst destroying the planet in the process? Read full story

As reported previously, Google was helped on its way with funding from the intelligence community. Today its search engine dominates the online ecosystem. In what amounted to the biggest antitrust showdown in a quarter century, as reported by AP, US District Judge Amit Mehta decided in 2024 that:

“After having carefully considered and weighed the witness testimony and evidence, the court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly,” Mehta wrote in his 277-page ruling. He said Google’s dominance in the search market is evidence of its monopoly. Google “enjoys an 89.2% share of the market for general search services, which increases to 94.9% on mobile devices,” the ruling said.

Google search has become a ubiquitous advertising machine, generating around $240 billion annually, its unique position allowing it to charge artificially high prices. Similar to Microsoft, Google’s domination comes from from pre-installing its software on phones and browsers etc. And the same psychology falls into place - its there, so why use anything else. Indeed there are many similarities between the anti-trust cases against Microsoft in the 1990s and the current Google case, which may not be fully resolved for a few years pending the appeal process. The reigning in of Microsoft helped to open the door for Google. Ironically this case could benefit Microsoft in a similar fashion. Similar anti-trust actions have been taking place in the UK and the EU. Then there is the manipulation of search results, which Google publicly denies. Suffice to say, Google tracks everything you do, as reported by wired. Wired provides guidance on how to deactivate elements within Google. Another useful source is Ethical Google Alternatives.

Not surprisingly Google is up to its neck in its complicity with Israel. Wired reported in 2024, that the Israeli Government Advertising Agency was running ads on Google search, so that whenever anyone searched for UNRWA (UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East):

By buying ads for searches for “UNRWA” and “UNRWA USA,” the Israeli government now appeared to be aiming to draw potential donors to a webpage full of allegations about why the UNRWA couldn’t be trusted. The page claims the UN agency has not declared whether employing members of Hamas would violate its neutrality and that the agency doesn’t investigate its facilities for abuse by extremists.

In addition:

Beside the search ads, Israel has aired video ads in the US through Google that say “UNRWA is inseparable from Hamas” and that it “keeps employing terrorists.” Public misunderstanding could further jeopardize support from the US government, which until the war had been the largest donor to UNRWA.

Googles reaction has been mixed. It removed the original ads but said there was no policy violations. But Israel responded by tweaking its campaign. And in the end:

a Google employee not authorized to speak to the media says the company has chosen not to take action on searches for “UNRWA” and related terms despite their connection to the war. This person alleges Google is worried that overly strict enforcement against Israel might risk future business with the country. Google’s Booth disputes that policy decisions are affected by commercial considerations.

As noted previously, Google employees have been outspoken about the company’s role in the genocide.

In 2025, Drop Site News reported on a global propaganda campaign denying the existence of famine in Gaza. The Israeli Government Advertising Agency (Lapam), signed a $45 million contract with Google — through YouTube and Display & Video 360 — to run the campaign, which coincided with the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) formally declaring famine in Gaza, which the IPC described as "entirely man-made". A propaganda video stating "There is food in Gaza. Any other claim is a lie", reached over six million views. Search ads also appeared directing users to Israeli government pages challenging the IPC's findings, also targeting UNRWA and Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories. Bezalel Smotrich reflected the typical Israeli response:

“In my opinion, you can besiege them,” said Bezalel Smotrich, the Israeli Finance Ministry and a coalition partner to Netantayu’s government, according to Channel 12. “No water, no electricity, they can die of hunger or surrender,” Smotrich said.

To sum up the situation:

An editorial published in early August by the Arab fact-checking organization Misbar reported that information disclosed in Google and Meta’s ad transparency portals amounted to a “large-scale Israeli propaganda campaign” operating during Operation Rising Lion. Misbar characterized the Israeli government’s ad campaigns as having “used disinformation to justify the strikes, presenting them as essential for the security of Israel and Western countries.”

Another area Google is seeking to dominate is the cloud. This year Google took over Wiz, a major cybersecurity company founded in Israel by Unit 8200 veterans, used by governments and other entities. The deal was finalised in March 2026 as MEE reports. This gives Google a major presence in the cybersecurity market and follows a pattern of Israeli startups being acquired by silicon valley. This consolidates not only Googles position in the market but its complicity and support for Israel, along with the controversial Nimbus system (see below).

If there’s one thing you’ve probably noticed, it’s the almost identical pattern of criminal behaviour from the Big Tech companies. Facebook is no exception. Indeed it’s not just Big Tech, look at any sector in the economy and you find exactly the same pattern. The biggest and most well known popular corporations - all household names - are invariably the worst. This table from recent research by Ethical Consumer, listing the scores and ethical standing of social media companies is illustrative of the trend, with Meta, the parent company of a shady quartet that includes Facebook, scores a big fat zero right at the bottom of the heap.

EC notes that:

According to research by Ofcom, only 36% of social media users report that these platforms are good for their mental health. People are also becoming more passive consumers of social media, with only 49% of users posting and commenting, a decline from 61% in 2024.

This trend indicates a growing awareness of the negative impacts of social media. According to a wide range of experts, misinformation and disinformation will be the highest global risk in 2027. Such issues are becoming more difficult to control. And:

The Reuters Institute Digital News Report survey of almost 100,000 people globally found the networks considered to be a major threat of misinformation were: Facebook (selected by 49%)

TikTok (48%)

X (34% globally, but 61% in UK)

Instagram (32%)

YouTube (30%)

compared to news websites (22%).

Put simply:

In the UK, Facebook and X were considered serious threats for feeding unrest, with algorithms allowing misinformation to flourish rather than be quickly corrected.

And just to highlight the paradox of how the big and popular are trusted despite clear evidence to the contrary:

Reuters Institute found the top three trusted news brands were BBC News, The Guardian, and Sky News.

It should come as no surprise to anyone paying attention of the addictive nature of social media. That applies to groups etc as well as individuals. According to the World Health Organisation Regional Director for Europe, “it has been shown to lead to depression, bullying, anxiety, and poor academic performance.” Indeed:

In March 2026, a US jury ruled that Meta and YouTube designed addictive products that harmed young people. The claimant testified that she became addicted to YouTube at age six and Instagram at age nine, going on to become depressed, self-harm, and later develop body dysmorphic disorder and social phobia.

There has been a recent trend to limit the exposure of kids to social media. Playing a major role in the UK is The Molly Rose Foundation which campaigns to hold Big Tech to account, following the suicide of 14 year old Molly Rose that according to a coroners report, ‘it was likely that the harmful material she was exposed to online contributed to her death.’

There’s a popular expression; ‘If it's free then you're the product.’ Just like Google, social media mops up all your online activity. According to Rebel Tech Alliance:

“Your behaviour, once gathered up into an endlessly updated profile, becomes the raw material that makes up the product that Big Tech sells. Advertisers pay to get access to information on what you are about to want, so they can sell it to you.”

And:

Big Tech companies gather information on our online activity to create profiles, or “creepy proxy versions of you that are built up to represent you – what you like, what you do, what you'll do next”. If social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube claim not to sell your data, they instead produce a valuable product for advertisers – “access to the ability to influence you”.

In short, user privacy is woeful, and Meta is the worst offender, using data for targeted or behavioural advertising and marketing, which may also involve AI training datasets. End-to-end encryption on Facebook needs to be sussed out, if indeed it still exists. It was phased out on Instagram in May 2026. And despite WhatsApp’s claims:

WhatsApp is end-to-end encrypted, meaning only the sender and recipient can see message content, preventing the provider from accessing messages. However, according to the Data Safety information page on the Google Play Store, the app collected a total of 14 data types. Of these, 11 collected data types were to be used for purposes of advertising, marketing, personalisation, or analytics.

Norton security outlines the risks of using WhatsApp. Whilst the article makes it clear that the app is generally safe to use in principle due to end-to-end encryption etc, it’s by no means foolproof. Five key points are highlighted:

The app collects metadata, such as contact information, usage, and profile information, which it sends to Meta.

If Meta suffers a data breach, sensitive data collected from WhatsApp could be picked up by malicious actors.

Scammers can join chats through fake profiles, posing as legitimate members. Once there, they could trick you into providing personal information or clicking a phishing link.

If this happens, the scammer could commit identity theft and make unauthorised purchases or open new accounts in your name.

The app could be targetted by wider scam attacks.

Making comparisons to other platforms, Signal comes out as the best alternative:

Both WhatsApp and Signal offer end-to-end encryption, but Signal is known for its enhanced privacy. While WhatsApp collects metadata for business purposes, Signal minimizes data collection to enhance privacy. Signal is generally considered the stronger option for those prioritizing maximum privacy.

Setting an example for everyone to follow is cosmetics outlet Lush, a bastion of responsible and ethical business practises. In a statement to EC outlining its abandonment of most social media platforms:

We couldn’t, in good conscience – considering our main audience is young girls – stay on the very platforms that were exposing them deliberately to harm. That’s why we stepped away from Meta platforms. TikTok was mainly because it used similar predatory addictive algorithms. We left X once Elon Musk took over and took that platform to the next level of hateful propaganda. It’s hard to say what would have to happen to bring us back to them – because it’s more to do with who owns the platforms now – the Big Tech fascist billionaires who are using them to propagate hate, division, and spread far-right propaganda for their own benefit and gain. That is not something we want to be a part of.

The Byline Times exposes Facebook’s antics for what they are, from trying to bully the Australian government by turning off news access due to a proposal to push Facebook to pay news providers for their content, to allowing a major data leak of 533 million Facebook users without their consent. This is just a small sample of a litany of indiscretions of a company with almost 3 billion users worldwide. The real exposure came with the publication of the Wall Street Journal’s Facebook Files:

which show categorically that the platform knowingly misled, and in some cases outright lied, to the public and to governments about the impact of its products.

Also around:

two million celebrity users globally are completely exempt from Facebook’s terms and conditions through the site’s ‘XCheck’ programme, intentionally giving some people – often those most able to create harm – more freedom of speech than ordinary users.

To sum up:

The need for independent, democratic, statutory oversight has never been greater. Our lives and our democracies depend on it.

To expand its footprint or ‘metaverse’ Facebook became Meta Platforms, Inc. in 2021, which brought together Facebook/messenger, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp. The rebrand was prompted by the WSJ revelations and the bad press that ensured thereafter. The concept of the metaverse is based on the notion of a digital extension of the physical world by social media, virtual reality and augmented reality, which first surfaced in 2018.

Ireland decided to impose some oversight in 2023 when it fined Meta a record-breaking €1.2 billion for breeching GDPR. The reason? Unlawfully transferring the personal data of European Facebook users to the US. This infographic details similar actions over the last 5 years.

And guess what? Just like the other Big Tech companies, Facebook is in bed with Israel. As Glenn Greenwald reported in 2016:

Israel is about to legislatively force Facebook to censor content deemed by Israeli officials to be improper, and Facebook appears eager to appease those threats by working directly with the Israeli government to determine what content should be censored.

And Facebook has played ball ever since. Greenwald sums up the predicament perfectly:

All of this underscores the severe dangers of having our public discourse overtaken, regulated, and controlled by a tiny number of unaccountable tech giants. I suppose some people are comforted by the idea that benevolent Facebook executives like Mark Zuckerberg are going to protect us all from “hate speech” and “incitement,” but — like “terrorism” — neither of those terms have any fixed meanings, are entirely malleable, and are highly subject to manipulation for propagandistic ends. Do you trust Facebook — or the Israeli government — to assess when a Palestinian’s post against Israeli occupation and aggression passes over into censorship-worthy “hate speech” or “incitement”?

Not surprisingly there’s glaring contradiction and hypocrisy, with Israelis persistently inciting violence and hate speech on the platform with no consequence, which includes posts from Netanyahu and his cohorts. As Greenwald notes:

Facebook is a private company, with a legal obligation to maximize profit, and so it will interpret very slippery concepts such as “hate speech” and “inciting violence” to please those who wield the greatest power.

And as Drop Site reports, genocide has only ramped up Israel’s censorship endeavours.

Since October 7, most of Israel’s requests have been actioned by Meta ‘creating what can be called the largest mass censorship operation in modern history.’ With Meta pivoting towards AI, this could exasperate the censorship process. The article notes a report from Human Rights Watch (HRW) investigating Meta’s moderation of pro-Palestine content:

In total, users from over 60 countries have reported censorship of content related to Palestine, according to Human Rights Watch—with posts being removed, accounts suspended, and visibility reduced through shadow banning.

As the article sums up:

Despite Meta’s awareness of Israel’s aggressive censorship tactics for at least seven years, according to Meta whistleblowers, the company has failed to curb the abuse. Instead, one said, the company “actively provided the Israeli government with a legal entry-point for carrying out its mass censorship campaign.”

And just to round up Meta’s role call, over 100 of its employees are ex-IDF, as noted by Nate Bear.

Indeed many of the recruits are AI specialists, with links to Unit 8200. As Bear notes:

According to a report last year, Unit 8200 infiltrated WhatsApp groups and marked every name in a group for assassination if just one alleged Hamas member was also in the group, no matter the size or content of the group chat.

So who are these people?:

You can find the Tel Aviv-based Meta employee names here and here. You can find the names of the US-based employees and their locations here, here and here.

Bear sums it all up:

With the proliferation of former Israeli spies and solders into US big tech we are looking at the complete capture of the US national security state by pro-Israel voices. By voices who deny genocide as we watch journalists burn to death in tents. Who deny genocide as we watch headless babies carried aloft through the rubble and ruins of once vibrant streets. Voices who deny genocide as Israel’s highest court waves through starvation policies. By voices who, in Trump, appear to have found the ideal man to execute the Zionist wish-list.

Twitter has had its own issues to deal with, most recently with the takeover by Elon Musk and its transition to X. As a result, many have left Twitter to join its previous spin-off Bluesky, which is effectively Twitter #2. Twitter may have been a bit less controversial that some other platforms, but the exposure revealed through the Twitter files, documented here by Jacobin, outlines how the Intelligence community engaged with Twitter and other platforms to influence content. Much of it revolved around “Foreign Influence,” (read Russia) with the “war on terror” a particular focal point. But as the article notes:

when finding itself short on actual threats, the FBI desperately looked for and sometimes invented such threats, and pressured Twitter personnel to do the same.

The whole approach was McCarthyite in nature with ineffectual accounts set up to combat non existent Russian influence in many cases. The FBI reprimanded Twitter for failing to come up with threats. The evidence suggests that Twitter personal were becoming uncomfortable with the FBI’s constant pressure. Of course the story was different when it came to the US influencing or interfering in other states. Twitter was happy to allow such propaganda to float on the platform unimpeded. This is expanded upon by FAIR, which notes that Twitter became a platform for US soft power, promoting US funded media outlets. As part of the overall process, Twitter introduced a ‘State-affiliated media’ tag:

In 2020, as part of an effort to “provide additional context” for information users encounter on the platform, Twitter (8/6/20) announced a policy to add labels to “accounts that are controlled by certain official representatives of governments, state-affiliated media entities and individuals associated with those entities.”

The US and its close allies were excluded of course. And indeed much of the content produced were in direct violation of Twitter’s own code of conduct.

But the real fun and games started when Musk came on the scene. With the shift over to X, Twitter became non existent, with the platform officially owned and run by SpaceX's AI subsidiary SpaceXAI. Since then, hate and extremist content has proliferated. A comprehensive report (2024) by the ‘NEVER AGAIN’ Association outlines the extent of the problem:

The ‘NEVER AGAIN’ Association, Poland’s leading anti-racist organization, documented and informed X of 343 examples of extreme hate speech addressed to a Polish audience on the platform since August 2023. The removal rate has been a mere 10 percent, which means that 90 percent of the reported cases have remained on the platform.

In July 2024, the EU Commission informed X it was in breach of the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA). Ironically in the beginning of the year, Musk visited Auschwitz to commemorate the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. He said, ‘It was incredibly moving and deeply sad and tragic that humans could do this to other humans.’ Remember this is the same guy who gave a Nazi salute at Trumps inauguration.

Euro News reports that since the Musk take over, Xs value had plunged by over 75% by 2024. One of the main contributors to the fall was the effect of rebranding a familiar image. However according to this more recent graph, the platform has partly recovered.

Yet despite Musk’s publicity stunt at Auschwitz, NBC notes:

Elon Musk’s X is a thriving hub for Nazi support and propaganda, with paid subscribers sharing speeches by Adolf Hitler or content praising his genocidal regime. NBC News found that at least 150 paid “Premium” subscriber X accounts and thousands of unpaid accounts have posted or amplified pro-Nazi content on X in recent months, often in apparent violation of X’s rules. The paid accounts posting the content all consistently posted antisemitic or pro-Nazi material. Examples included praise of Nazi soldiers, sharing of Nazi symbols and denials of the Holocaust.

Big Tech got to where it is today by acquiring a new company every 11 days, as SOMO outlines. Big Tech companies acquired around 191 companies globally between 2019 and 2025: on average, one every eleven days. Most saw little intervention from competition authorities. In response:

SOMO is launching the Big Tech M&A tracker. This database will increase transparency and enable public access to key M&A information. SOMO’s analysis of the database is presented in this article.

There was a recent flurry of anti trust actions under the Biden and other administrations such as the UK. But under Trump, Big Tech is being given free reign. In a separate article, SOMO outlines some the ways we can counter Big Tech. There’s no doubt the Tech lobby is powerful. Like other lobbies it has compromised democracy through political solicitation. SOMO offers 8 counter-strategies against the ‘Big Tech Lobby Playbook.’ Firstly exposing the influence is vital:

In Brazil, researchers exposed Big Tech’s weaponisation of its platforms as it was happening. In Europe, civil society investigations traced the money behind studies from economic consultancies, exposing them as paid extensions of Big Tech’s lobbying. These investigations put a spotlight on how Big Tech lobbying really works.

2: Who are the allies and contacts? These can be many and varied:

At the EU level, for instance, following media and civil society exposés, members of the European Parliament lodged official complaints against Amazon, Google, and Meta and entities they funded for astroturfing and shady lobbying.

3: Reclaiming the narrative. It’s important to expose and document how Big Tech impacts people and highlight this in the public domain.

4: Use legal strategy. Big Tech can be challenged in court, which can often be successful.

5: There are more of us than them. We need to come together en mass and counter the widespread harms. SOMO poses the question:

Do the activist constituencies working on all of these and many other issues unite to confront what threatens us all? Not yet, but civil society can build those alliances, tell a shared story and match their wealth with waves of activism.

6: We need to engage with and connect policy makers who are prepared to object to Big Techs influence and support them.

7: Weaponising platforms should be illegal. Brazil has some lessons to teach the world:

The action of Brazil’s National Consumer Secretariat, which set a fine of BRL 1 million (EUR 159,000) per hour, if Google did not remove misleading lobbying messages attacking PL 2630 (the so-called “Fake News Bill”) should be an inspiration to lawmakers everywhere. Google was not happy, and denied wrongdoing, but the company complied. Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered Google, Meta, and Spotify to remove coordinated ads and content attacking the law, under threat of fines.

8: Seizing the moment is important. Be responsive and act quickly towards indiscretions.

And yes, the best is yet to come. Big Tech is heading towards the pinnacle of AI, and everything that that entails. As such, the guidance given above is perhaps more vital than ever.

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The Shrine of AI

It’s now time to get into the nitty-gritty. An important question needs to be asked; do we actually need AI? Will AI be seen as Big Techs ultimate immaculate conception? Or is it a devilish endeavour to entice us into making a Faustian bargain? In order to see where we were going it was important to provide the sordid background behind Big Tech. And, to be frank, the foreground isn’t looking much better. I was surprised to find at the beginning of this project the number of academic papers that carried more or less the same title!

The Birth of a Concept

As noted previously, Alan Turing's work was pivotal towards the emergence of the AI concept. The BBC offers a brief outline of AI history. Following Turing’s development of the Turing test, the concept of AI first emerged at a conference held in Dartmouth University in 1956. The conference laid the foundations for future research into AI. The scientists involved with the project received funding from the US government, significant given the backdrop of the Cold War at the time. However by the 1970s, AI lost its significance, as the technology wasn’t ripe yet. At best, computers had managed to play chess. Funding dropped. The first AI ‘winter’ had arrived. By 1990, fortunes had picked up, especially in light of the development of neuroscience, which influenced the idea of neural networks, which would impact the emergence of AI. In 2005, the US military took interest in AI. By this time robots were beginning to proliferate.

A key breakthrough took place in 2008, when Apple’s iPhone introduced a speech recognition app developed by Google. As the article notes:

Despite speech recognition being one of AI's key goals, decades of investment had never lifted it above 80% accuracy. Google pioneered a new approach: thousands of powerful computers, running parallel neural networks, learning to spot patterns in the vast volumes of data streaming in from Google's many users.

The paper Artificial Intelligence (AI): Foundations, trends and future directions (2025), published in the journal Telematics and Informatics Reports, provides a framework of how AI developed.

AI is based on the principle of Machine Learning (ML) through imitating human intelligence. Interestingly it’s not based on Computer Science, but mainly mathematics (statistics) and cognitive science. Deep learning (DL) has also evolved as neural networks has expanded. Over the past 10 years, the AI that we’re becoming familiar with today has emerged, as the paper notes:

With the introduction of high-powered processors, AI has evolved, leading to major advances in areas such as Natural Language Processing (NLP), Large Language Models (LLMs), and Computer Vision (CV). Popular applications today include ChatGPT, Deepseek, and Google AlphaGo, which are good examples of these developments. From the 2020s onward, AI has begun to evolve into a more creative form, successfully simulating human cognitive processes, as in Generative Pre-trained Transformer 4 (GPT-4).

The paper outlines the key elements underpinning the functionality of AI, which broadly is the analysis of large-scale datasets and teaching algorithms. There are three fundamentals listed:

Statistical - using a broad range of statistical processes to ascertain probability and correlation e.g. weather prediction.

Neuroscience - This basically mimics neuron-function in the human brain.

Deep Learning - This consists of multi-layered neural networks used to process complex data.

The hierarchical relationship of AI, ML, and DL.

In addition to DL, there are three main learning methods and strategies to train AI:

Supervised Learning - This is where the program processes labelled data so that it can be assimilated and recognised. It’s used in areas such as medical diagnosis and fraud detection. The only drawback here is that it doesn’t do well on unseen data (overfitting).

Unsupervised Learning - This is the processing of unlabelled data, which is more challenging than the former.

Reinforcement Learning - This works through trial and learning by getting reward and penalty. It tends to be used in robotics and autonomous vehicles.

There are many other applications and functions for AI, which I’m not going to go into here. But one particular area that has rose in prominence is Generative AI. A familiar example is Deepfake, the generation of fake images. As the article notes:

With the high speed and large data transfer capacity that 6G will bring with it in the early 2030s, GENAI is expected to play an important role for holographic communication and immersive applications.

AI will increasingly be used in just about every field you could possibly imagine. The paper touches on some of the controversial issues being faced by AI. These cover; ethical issues, through bias and justice stemming from its algorithms. e.g. Amazon’s Rekognition program, which has a poor record in identifying black men compared to white men in facial recognition; Privacy is another major issue; Energy use - I’ll be covering this in detail in part 3; And there is no guarantee that AI generated information is 100% accurate.

AI comes of age

Back to the title… Not only is AI an oxymoron, it’s also a contradiction. Yet paradoxically the term is also accurate. If something is artificial, it’s not real. So the terms ‘artificial’ and ‘intelligence’ contradict each other, yet describing computer ‘intelligence’ as artificial is actually accurate, because it isn’t real, or as the dictionary defines it, an ‘imitation of something natural’. I explore the issue further, through the paper, Artificial intelligence is an oxymoron (2021), published in the Journal, AI & Society. The paper notes that AI can be seen as a rhetorical construct, which stems largely from Science Fiction, described as ‘techno-mythology’:

The genre of SciFi has arguably had a huge influence, not only on the imaginations of the general public, but also on the imaginations of those engineering AI.

That sums it up really, technology driven by social/cultural imagination. One could also speak of the merging of art and science. In a sense SciFi also follows the same semantic paradoxes of AI described above.

AI is now with us in reality -for good or for ill. There’s the promise of a better tomorrow, however as the paper points out:

Within the popular realm we also find public intellectuals warning us of a super-intelligent AI running amok or being used in the service of undemocratic forces. Then we have the whole singularity scare forwarded by science superstar Stephen Hawkins. Scandals such as Cambridge Analytica, browsing millions of Facebook profiles and using their data traces for political purposes in elections, have increased concerns around surveillance and data protection.

And, importantly, as noted above, there’s no guarantee that AI is fully accurate and without bias.

Right from the very beginning, there was a preoccupation with scientists in building an electronic brain. As such, perhaps we should be referring to ‘AB (Artificial Brain) instead of AI?’. Not so far fetched. In 2011, Google launched its Google Brain project. And the EU has been funding the Human Brain Project, which ran from 2013 to 2023, which according to the website, ‘pioneered a new paradigm in brain research, at the interface of computing and technology.’

Back at the Dartmouth conference, there were two other descriptive candidates - symbolic processing or analytical computing. But these would have lacked the dynamic of AI. As the paper notes:

this reduces intelligence to manipulation of symbols rather than enaction in the human lifeworld. Still, the reference to intelligence and its appeals to SciFi was pivotal to secure funding. As Weizenbaum has underlined, the simplistic notion of intelligence that has dominated, both scientific and popular thought, is in part responsible for AI’s “perverse grand fantasy to grow.”

As SciFi pushes the boundaries of human/machine relationship, some are contemplating a time when an intelligence explosion, or so-called singularity, occurs, when machines become conscious and start controlling their own destiny. The Matrix is one example of where machines came to dominate the world. And of course, how intelligence is actually defined or applied is a subject of much debate. It can be subject to human bias and prejudice. The paper uses the example of predictive policing systems in the US, whereby it ends up invariably winding round a vicious circle, targeting poor people, predominately Latinos and Blacks:

We are thus starting to become aware of that a narrow calculation-focused intelligence is too rigid to deal with situations in the messy realities of the socio-cultural realms humans and other organisms navigate on a daily basis.

In short, the narrow focus of AI can generate unintended consequences if applied in more general and varied situations. To expand on this, the paper makes reference to Nicholas of Cusa, a 15th century German philosopher, astronomer, and cardinal in the Catholic Church, who recognised the boundaries of human knowledge. The paper notes:

He argued that there is a possibility to scholarly approach something novel and beyond our current knowledge. He labels this approach learned ignorance (from his essay De Docta Ignorancia). To be human is to not know everything and being aware of this. Cusa thus suggests a conception of knowledge as infinite and learning as a never-ending process. And the more we know that we are unknowing, the more learned we become. This at the same time as we will never be able to know the full truth of everything or have all knowledge.

In short, you can’t possibly know everything and sometimes you may get it wrong. Computers can’t be programmed with ignorance awareness. As such, it’s:

no surprise that AI-powered automated systems do not acknowledge not-knowing, and as a consequence are incapable of dealing with the unknown.

AI therefore can’t possibly access the totality of available information. That would require the storage and access to “an infinity of facts, or having to exclude some possibly relevant facts from the computer’s range of calculations.” Computers can only process what is programmed into them following precise and rigid rules. Human intelligence therefore isn’t rigid it’s flexible and responsive, coupled with the ability to judge and utilise intuition.

We have effectively become locked into a certain way of thinking, whereby our society has become increasingly bureaucratic based on an ‘over-reliance of calculative rationality, sacrificing know-how, wisdom and judgment in the process.’ This then is the foundation that AI is being built upon.

Another perspective is to view intelligence as organic, i.e. intrinsic to a natural living state, which is the opposite of AI. The paper makes the intriguing observation that the 1960s counter-cultural movement (hippies) influenced the notion of the disembodied brain, i.e. the human mind as part of a computer:

The out-of-body experience, induced by foremost LSD and other psychedelic drugs, greatly impacted how some computer pioneers imagined the future and the role of computers in it. It was believed that LSD allowed them to escape their bodies and experience a kind of shared consciousness, the same with computer-mediated communication. To enter cyberspace, you needed to forsake your own body and become information.

The SciFi world has of course had a field day with such notions.

Then there is the fascinating revelation that organic intelligence doesn’t necessarily require a brain, that plants are capable of making rational decisions:

This has led evolutionary ecologist Gagliano to the conclusion that we have an obsession with the brain when discussing intelligence. She has shown that a plant that has no brain, such as the Mimosa Pudica, can be taught that a disturbance (such as a drop from a height) is unharmful. After a few drops, the plants learned not to close their leaves and also remembered this several days after the initial drops thus proved that mimosas have the faculty of memory, and their behavior is not hard-wired in their DNA (as originally thought) since they can learn from experience.

Indeed even in animals, there are bodily functions that are not directly governed by the brain, e.g. cellular functions.

As noted above, there are other papers discussing the oxymoron theme. But the paper above has probably covered the key concepts in outlining the oxymoronic nature of AI.

The ultimate test for AI though is the Turing test. This article from GeeksforGeeks explains how it works. Basically:

The core idea is simple: A human judge engages in a text-based conversation with both a human and a machine. The judge's task is to determine which participant is human and which is the machine. If the judge is unable to distinguish between the human and the machine based solely on the conversation, the machine is said to have passed the Turing Test.

There are 4 key criteria involved:

Natural Language Processing (NLP) : The machine should have an understanding of language.

Knowledge Representation : Process and understand knowledge and provide contextually relevant responses.

Reasoning : Engage in logical reasoning through a conversation.

Learning: The machine should learn from the interaction by adapting its responses.

During a test there are 3 participants, 2 humans and a machine. A separate isolated judge interacts with the 3, not aware of which is the machine. If the judge can’t distinguish between machine and humans, the machine is considered to have passed the Turing Test. The conversation is limited to text only to avoid visible interactions. No AI program has yet passed the Test to date.

In a sense, the Test has galvanised continued research and development into AI. And there has been some modern enhancements to the Test in order to evaluate broader criteria.

Divine Inspiration or Dystopian Nightmare

As with everything else, AI can be used and abused. And as we’ve seen already, with AI being pushed by Big Tech, it’s more likely to be abused. Of all the Big Tech companies, Amazon is as close as you’ll get to a dystopian nightmare. Not that the others are much better. As Reuters reports, as a consequence of Amazon’s long term AI ambitions, around 30,000 jobs have been made redundant over the past few years. Although part of this was due to additional hiring during the pandemic, nevertheless Amazon has been steadily increasing automation across the board.

As part of Amazon’s program, it recently announced a major $50 billion investment in OpenAI, makers of ChatGPT. Much of the activity will be in AWS.

Another insidious dimension has emerged concerning Amazon’s preoccupation with AI. As 404 Media has exposed:

Amazon is buying massive quantities of books, scanning them for AI training data, and destroying them in the process.

Many of the titles are rare books. Book sellers have reported recent a spike in sales as AI companies buy up books for training purposes:

Printed books are valuable as training data because a lot of the text they contain is not readily available on the internet, which AI companies have already scraped. The data is also conveniently organized and, if the book was printed before 2022, is guaranteed to be free of AI-generated text, which can make any AI model that is trained on it worse via a recursive process called “model collapse.”

And for the record, this article from Nature explains exactly what “model collapse” is:

Model collapse is a degenerative process affecting generations of learned generative models, in which the data they generate end up polluting the training set of the next generation. Being trained on polluted data, they then mis-perceive [sic] reality.

404 put a tracking device on a book, as it wasn't clear who was buying the books. It ended up at an Amazon facility in Las Vegas. The entrance to the book scanning facility sports a picture of a T-Rex holding an open book with its mouth open, which says a lot.

Book sellers suspect that:

AI companies are trying to methodically scan every printed book in the world by working through the list of ISBNs. One bookseller told me they suspected this was the case because the very large orders they were getting never included very rare books that do not have ISBNs.

The issue initially surfaced when book authors sued Anthropic:

the judge in the lawsuit ruled it was fair use and not a copyright violation for Anthropic to scan a book for training data in part because it destroyed the original, printed copy. Essentially, it’s the customer’s right to take physical media and store it digitally, and destroying the original copy means that copy isn’t duplicated and resold, and isn’t cutting into the publisher’s business.

As a bookseller lamented:

“There’s historical value, intellectual value, sentimental value. All sorts of things, and all of those the AI companies don’t care about. They just want the content as a bunch of words strung together.”

Ethical Consumer, in addition to it’s investigation into social media, also recently took a deep dive into AI. It reports that 97% of young Brits (age 8 to 17) are using AI tools. Crucially:

Independent testing bodies like Which? have subjected major AI chatbots to rigorous scrutiny, revealing significant inconsistencies. In their evaluations, these tools frequently hallucinate facts, fabricate legal precedents, and struggle with logical reasoning. More alarmingly, the “trust” deficit extends beyond mere errors to issues of safety and bias. Because LLMs are trained on the entirety of the public internet, they ingest the internet’s prejudices – and that of the corporations behind it. Studies have shown that without careful intervention, these models reproduce and amplify sexist, racist, and ableist stereotypes found in their training data.

Given that Big Tech is baked into the system just like everything else, it’s difficult to imagine the concept of ethical AI. So who are the AI companies imposing themselves on the neoliberal landscape. This table lists the protagonists.

And below is EC’s AI score table.

Data protection is an area increasingly coming into conflict with AI:

The Information Commissioner’s Office is testing how effective GDPR is for addressing AI privacy violations in an investigation of non-consensual sexual deepfakes of real people made with chatbot Grok. The case highlights the difficulties of applying older legal frameworks to technologies that are evolving faster than the law itself.

The EU has also been working in this field. In 2024, the AI Act was adopted by the EU:

which according to Amnesty is “one of the most ambitious attempts globally to protect people from the harms of AI systems”. The EU AI Act includes transparency rules for public sector use of AI; gives redress for affected people; and bans extremely harmful practices such as subliminal manipulation, exploitation of vulnerable groups of people, social ranking of individuals, and biometric categorisation.

However the EU had a change of heart before the law was fully implemented by imposing a delay, drawing criticisms that they were “caving to Big Tech”. This could open the door to other changes that avoid holding Big Tech fully accountable.

EC highlights another insidious entity that I’ve covered previously - Palantir. More generally AI surveillance isn’t limited to Palantir, it’s widely used by China to surveil it’s own citizens and used by other countries without oversight. EC notes:

In China itself, the government has put up The Great Firewall, an AI-driven censorship system that controls which information gets through to people. Apps like Weixin, the version of WeChat for Chinese citizens, block information that puts the government in a bad light, even when people travel abroad.

However the article warns:

It is important, though, to not demonise Chinese technology uniquely. With the faith that UK and US governments place in a company like Palantir, we may not need to look that far for where our Orwellian surveillance state might come from. Instead of worrying solely about TikTok or DeepSeek, readers can do more to protect their privacy and digital freedom by supporting campaigns against the expansion of Palantir within UK public services.

Across the board - not just Amazon - jobs are being axed to make way for AI automation. The most exposed industries tend to be service related. Although:

AI-generated work still required extensive human correction and oversight, especially in regulated industries like banking. Others described widespread ‘AI fatigue’ inside workplaces where staff were expected to constantly adopt new tools regardless of whether they genuinely improved productivity.

Then there’s the incursion into the creative industries, which has heavily criticised AI companies for training on copyrighted work without consent.

Another prolific area of AI use is the military and surveillance. In the US systems developed by Palantir and Babel Street, are being used extensively by US immigration authorities to monitor and track non-US citizens. However, citizens are fighting back. QuitGPT has called a boycott campaign originating against ChatGPT over concerns about militarisation, surveillance, and authoritarianism. It highlights:

OpenAI’s agreements with the Pentagon and reports that ICE’s recruitment and screening systems are powered by GPT-4 technology as part of wider immigration enforcement operations. QuitGPT also highlights the company’s political connections, including donations by OpenAI president Greg Brockman and his wife who donated $25m to MAGA Inc in 2025, alongside a $1M donation by CEO Sam Altman to Trump’s 2025 Inaugural Fund. Brockman and Altman reportedly gave 26 times more to Trump than any other major AI company, whilst simultaneously lobbying against stronger AI regulation.

In a separate article, EC examines AI’s military links. The article outlines how a catastrophic mistake can cost lives, referring to the air strike on a school in Minab, after the attack on Iran by Israel and the US, killing mostly school children. People suspected that Anthropic’s Claude AI program was responsible:

Security briefings revealed that the school had been targeted because a Maven Smart System database that Claude used for intelligence had been out of date. Controversial data analysis company Palantir, which runs Maven, had not uploaded the information that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard no longer inhabited the building, and that by 2016 at the latest it had been turned into a school, separated from their compound.

As noted previously, the internet is derived from military technology, so Big Tech is deeply intertwined with the world’s military systems. As the Pentagon wanted to intensify it’s application of new tech, with more focus on AI, Project Maven was born. Google first became involved, analysing drone video footage and working towards drone missions that did not require human direction. However there was a major backlash from Google employees. As a result Google didn’t renew its contract. As EC notes:

In 2026, Project Maven has become Maven Smart Systems, run by Palantir. It is directing the war in Iran as the core AI operating system of the US military, and NATO is using it to prepare for “the future of warfare”. Maven can track targets in real time, recommend which weapons to use, and has reduced the time between detection and shooting “from hours to minutes or less”.

Needless to say, the tech links with Israel are extensive. I previously covered how Palantir was intricately linked in with the Lavender system in the Palantir article. It’s also behind Where’s Daddy? and The Gospel:

According to the investigation, another reason for the large number of targets, and the extensive harm to civilian life in Gaza, is the widespread use of a system called “Habsora” (“The Gospel”), which is largely built on artificial intelligence and can “generate” targets almost automatically at a rate that far exceeds what was previously possible. This AI system, as described by a former intelligence officer, essentially facilitates a “mass assassination factory.”

Then there’s Project Nimbus, whereby Google and Amazon provided Israel with cloud computing and AI infrastructure as reported by Wired. Once again the employee backlash came:

Wired found documents and statements that confirmed the Israeli military had been “central to Project Nimbus since its inception” and top Israeli officials appeared to think it provided “important infrastructure for the country’s military”. According to the article, Google continued to insist that Project Nimbus was not “relevant to weapons or intelligence services,” while Amazon seemed to not publicly discuss the scope of the contract.

Perhaps in the future, Big Tech might reconsider its military roles following Iran’s bombing of three Amazon data centres in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Another major concern linked to AI is the vast and rapid expansion of data centres in many regions around the world. Of particular note is the environmental impacts of these centres. I cover this in detail in the next part.