Although the title of this article focuses on AI, it covers the pervading issues of Big Tech in general, which has now effectively culminated in the expansion of AI. How did it all start and where does it leave us? Have we engaged in an absurd mission to create God in our image, whilst destroying the planet in the process?

Historical Background

Since the industrial revolution dawned, humanity has strived to build machines to make our lives much easier. Computers became the ultimate problem solvers. The term was first coined in the 17th century to refer to human computers. The Online Etymology Dictionary defines a computer:

1640s, "one who calculates, a reckoner, one whose occupation is to make arithmetical calculations," agent noun from compute (v.).

Human computers were initially mostly women. It coincided with the emergence of the disciplines of mathematics and science. The notable first use of human computers was in the calculation of the return trajectory of Halley’s Comet in 1758, which Halley himself was unable to accurately predict.

Economist Adam Smith was a great believer in division of labour. He argued in The Wealth of Nations that this produced the ‘greatest improvement in productive powers of labor’. However even with teams of computers working on problems, the process was time consuming. During the 19th century, the use of computers became widespread, especially in the US as it caught up with the rest of world in becoming a modern industrial/scientific entity.

World War 1 saw an expansion in the use of human computers on all sides. After the war, the use of computers expanded rapidly in many areas of US economic and scientific activity. The same process unfolded during and after World War 2. However after the war, the first sophisticated electronic computing machines emerged.

Mechanical devices for solving calculations had been around for millennia. The most widely used device was the abacus. It’s reckoned that it originated in Babylonia as early as 2400 BCE. The Romans used effective abacuses and a device called the suanpan was used by the Chinese from the the 2nd century BCE.

The Chinese suanpan

Various analogue computers were developed in ancient times, such as the Antikythera mechanism that was manufactured in ancient Greece around 100 BCE.

The development of modern computers started with Charles Babbage, an English mechanical engineer, who was dubbed the "father of the computer", conceptualised and invented the first mechanical computer in 1822. It was called the difference engine. An initial version was built in 1832.

The Difference Engine

The most famous modern developer of computer science was Alan Turing. The Turing Digital Archive provides a background. It notes:

Turing is best-known for helping decipher the code created by German Enigma machines in the Second World War, and for being one of the founders of computer science and artificial intelligence.

His initial ideas were expounded in a seminal paper published by the Proceedings of the London Mathematical Society, On Computable Numbers, with an Application to the Entscheidungsproblem (1936). The paper laid the foundations for modern computers. He outlined the principle of a Universal Computing machine, now known as the universal Turing machine. His paper proved the operation of a computable device by executing instructions stored on tape, allowing the machine to be programmable. As a result, modern computers are said to be Turing-complete.

Before Turing began to apply his concept, previous computers had been built with fixed programs. Changing the function of these machines required re-wiring and re-configuration. The first digital computers were electromechanical, built in the late 1930s and run by electric switches that drove mechanical relays to perform the calculation. But they were slow and were replaced by faster all-electric computers, driven by vacuum tubes. An early model was the Z2, created by German engineer Konrad Zuse in 1939 in Berlin. This was superseded by the Z3, which was the world's first working electromechanical programmable digital computer. This was further succeeded by the Z4 in 1950, which became the first commercially built computer.

In the UK, to accommodate the code breaking system at Bletchley Park, the world's first electronic digital programmable computer, Colossus, was built in 1943.

Colossus

However it was not Turing-complete. That distinction was realised by the ENIAC (Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer) the first electronic programmable computer built in the US. It was similar to Colossus, but was faster, more flexible, and was Turing-complete. It was programmed by six female computers. It was supposed to assist the war effort but wasn’t completed until 1946:

By 1956, the end of its operation, the ENIAC occupied about 1,800 square feet with almost 20,000 vacuum tubes, 1,500 relays, 10,000 capacitors, and 70,000 resistors. It also used 200 kilowatts of electricity, weighed over 30 tons, and cost about $487,000.

Computer technology continued to advance during the post-war period. The appearance of the first commercially available transistors marked a transition point. Computers first incorporated them in 1953. The invention of the metal–oxide–silicon field-effect transistor (MOSFET), pushed the technology further and laid the foundation for the development of the integrated circuit and eventually the first chips. The metal–oxide–silicon (MOS) integrated circuit was developed during the 1960s and was the forerunner of the microprocessor. The Intel 4004, launched in 1971 is generally regarded as the first commercially operational microprocessor. The modern computer age had arrived.

The first generation desktop personal computers (PC) appeared in 1977. Described by Byte magazine as the ‘1977 Trinity,’ these consisted of the Commodore PET, Apple II, and the Tandy TRS-80. Although there were earlier versions of PCs, these became commercially successful and set the standard.

1977 Trinity (Source: Wikipedia)

The 1970s was the melting pot for the burgeoning information technology (IT) market. Two familiar icons would emerge during this period.

In 1976, the Apple Computer Company was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. It was incorporated a year later. Wayne left shortly after the founding. It was Wozniac that designed the initial Apple 1 and 2 models.

Only a year before Apples’ founding, Bill Gates and Paul Allen had founded Microsoft. Prior to that, IBM had dominated the market, specialising mainly in business computer systems. But IBM was slow to engage with market changes. That would change in the early 1980s as something of a revolution took place within the company. The introduction of an IBM PC targetted at the current market was fast tracked. This culminated in the launch of the IBM PC in August 1981. It was driven by Microsoft BASIC. IBM rapidly cornered the PC market, leaving Apple in the shadows. Indeed such was the overwhelming success of IBMs capture of the market, it eventually gave rise to the so-called IBM clone or IBM compatible PCs. Other manufacturers would build machines based on the configuration of the IBM PC. Today we just refer to them as ‘PCs’. IBM is no longer in the PC market, as it sold that division to Lenovo in 2005.

One of the most spectacular and enduring success stories was the founding and eventual domination of Microsoft in the PC market. Its focus was on software. The company name is short for micro-computer software. Microsoft’s ascension began with the launch of the Window’s 1 operating system in 1985. It was a graphical user interface (GUI) for MS-DOS. In February 1986, Microsoft went public. The subsequent rise in stock prices created four billionaires and 12,000 millionaires within Microsoft’s ranks. In 1990, Microsoft introduced the Microsoft Office suite and Windows 3.0, featuring improved user interface graphics. Microsoft’s domination of the market began in earnest in 1995 with the launch of Windows 95, which cleverly and strategically took advantage of the emerging World Wide Web, one of only a few companies to do so. Gates was the brainchild, highlighting a coming ‘Internet tidal wave’. The main competitor was Netscape, which at the time was the main portal into the Internet. The success of Windows 95 was predicated on the inclusion of the online service MSN and eventual inclusion of the Internet Explorer web browser. It wasn’t long before Microsoft dominated the computer software market, revolving around the OS and Office suite, not to mention peripheral products such as the X-Box.

Another key competitor to Microsoft was Apple, which produced hardware as well as software. Apple was noted for its innovative approach. It broke new ground in 1984 with the introduction of the The Macintosh, which became the first successful mass-market all-in-one PC with a GUI, screen and mouse. Its introduction was accompanied by the famous TV advert ‘1984’, based on George Orwell’s novel.

Despite this, the company was plagued with internal strife. In 1985, Jobs left the company to form NeXT. But that wasn’t all. Apple was in serious trouble as the burgeoning ‘Wintel’ (Windows and Intel) based PC market, left the company languishing. In 1997, Apple was on the verge of collapse. In a last ditch effort to regain itself, Jobs was back in business, following Apples’ acquisition of NeXT. Jobs became CEO and quickly turned the company’s fortunes around. He returned Apple to a company of innovation. The following year Apple returned to profit after considerable restructuring. Ironically Microsoft would help Apple through a deal, which secured:

a $150 million investment from Microsoft. This controversial deal, announced at Macworld 1997, meant Apple would bundle Microsoft Office on Macs, and Microsoft would continue developing Internet Explorer for the platform.

The turnaround came with the launch of the iMac in 1998. The ‘i’ prefix emphasised Internet connectivity and would become a constant feature of a new generation of Apple products that would define the company in the new century.

The Internet

The article ARPANET: The Dawn of the Internet Era (2024), from the Network Encyclopedia outlines how the Internet came about. The first theories about setting up a communication network emerged in the early 1960s. It was based on the concept of packet switching, which is breaking up comms into small packets, which is easier to send rather than a full message. A proposal was put forward to create a network called the ARPANET, the Advanced Research Projects Agency Network. The funding and research for the project was covered by DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), which is run by the Pentagon (it started life as ARPA). The first connections of the ARPANET took place in 1969 between the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the Stanford Research Institute (SRI). By the end of the year the University of California, (UCSB), and the University of Utah was linked to the network. This effectively laid the foundations for the emergence of the Internet 20 years later. Over the next couple of years the system was refined and developed. By 1972, it was possible to develop applications, the first being electronic mail. Other nodes were added to the network, which included government agencies such as NASA. In 1973, international connections were established. In 1974, the TCP/IP (Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol) was introduced, which is the transmission rules that underpins the Internet today.

By the 1980s, the system had linked many institutions globally. During this period the system evolved, ironing out problems and laying the foundations for the fledgling Internet. There were also security issues to deal with, given the open nature of the networks. Encryption protocols were introduced to improve what became known as cybersecurity. Gradually ARPANET was superseded by NSFNET (The National Science Foundation Network), which surfaced in 1985. In 1989, ARPANET was officially decommissioned.

In 1990, Tim Berners-Lee, a scientist at CERN (The European Organisation for Nuclear Research), developed HyperText Markup Language (HTML), which formed the basis for the Internet, creating the web interface we’re all familiar with. In 1991 CERN opened up the World Wide Web to the public.

The Rise of Big Tech

During the 1990s, Microsoft was reaching its pinnacle in the IT world. The Wintel combination along with the increasing reach of the Internet, would see Microsoft monopolise its position. As this article from Tech Review notes:

The main reason people use Windows? Because it’s already on the laptop they bought. That’s it. No decision. No research. Just power it on and go. Microsoft made sure long ago that Windows would ship on nearly every PC, and it still does. Most people don’t even think about alternatives. It’s not that Windows is better — it’s that it’s there. And when something’s always there, it becomes normal by default.

That is essentially how Microsoft came to corner the market. It should be said that during the 90s Microsoft software was cutting edge. The introduction of Office ‘97 turned the Office suite market upside down. It was during this period that I started using PCs and the Internet, prompted by a further education course I was doing in computing. Microsoft’s strengths has always been integration. Whether you work with Teams/Outlook etc in today’s environment, this is another way Microsoft has managed to control the market. Ease and convenience. Another company would take this even further. Yes, there are alternatives, but Microsoft has you psychologically tied to the system. As the article concludes:

Microsoft knows this. They don’t have to trap you. They just have to make staying easier than leaving. That’s why the defaults keep coming back. That’s why the UI changes just enough to feel new, but not enough to confuse anyone. You’re not stuck. You’re just not moving. And from Microsoft’s side, that’s mission accomplished.

And this pretty much encapsulates the influence of Big Tech in general. This article explains what a monopoly is and how Microsoft has expanded its influence into other sectors. Notable expansions include the acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016, giving Microsoft key access to the networking sector. Through the launch of the X-Box, Microsoft has established a firm footing in the gaming sector. The launch of Azure cloud services challenges Amazon’s domination through Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Market capture figures vary slightly, but the global share appears to be around 80% for Windows and 85% for the Office suite. There are alternatives. There’s the LibreOffice office suite, which is just as effective as Office. And there’s Linux based OSs, the most popular being Ubuntu (I use both). Whilst Linux may not suit everyone, it is a reasonable alternative and worth looking into.

With the emergence of the Internet, one of the most prolific companies to emerge within this environment is Google. Google is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. since 2015, through a restructuring of Google, thus becoming the parent holding company of Google and its subsidiaries. It’s perhaps the most ubiquitous household name on the planet, with its fingers in just about every tech pie you could possibly think of. The company was founded by by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, starting as a research project in 1996, before being formally founded in 1998. The name Google was derived from the word googol:

a mathematical term for the number represented by the numeral 1 followed by 100 zeros. The use of the term reflects their mission to organize a seemingly infinite amount of information on the web.

It’s initial focus was the establishment of a search engine, which quickly took off following its launch. What differentiated it from other search engines was the use of an algorithm called PageRank, which determined a website's relevance by the number of pages, and the importance of the pages linking back to the original site. The company attracted some key investors to get it up and running, some with a shady reputation, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. By 1999, Google had set up shop in the silicon valley community in Palo Alto, California. A major breakthrough came the following year when Google became the default search engine for the prominent Yahoo site. Interestingly there was earlier opportunities for Yahoo to acquire Google, but it didn’t happen, widely regarded later as a bad move. Ironic then that if the acquisition had taken place, Google might not have currently existed. Within a couple of years the term ‘to Google’ became mainstream. The word was added as an official dictionary entry in 2006. In 2004, Google went public.

As with other Big Tech companies, Google bought out other companies such as YouTube to consolidate its market position. In 2014, it made its first foray into AI through the purchase of DeepMind Technologies. This would build the foundation for Googles’ further expansion into AI.

But there’s another important angle to Google’s formation that’s less visible. As this article reports, Brin and Page received funding from the CIA and NSA, to produce what would effectively be the beginnings of a mass surveillance system emanating from the Internet. The intelligence community (IC) saw the potential of engaging with Silicon Valley and utilising its resources for intelligence gathering. After all, the Internet’s predecessor ARPANET was driven by intelligence and military interests. Via academia:

They funded these computer scientists through an unclassified, highly compartmentalized program that was managed for the CIA and the NSA by large military and intelligence contractors. It was called the Massive Digital Data Systems (MDDS) project.

Agencies like NSF, would manage the MDDS project under the radar. The key aim was the establishment of massive databases, driven by commercial interests working with the IC. A grant was awarded to two Stanford University graduates, namely Brin and Page:

The research by Brin and Page under these grants became the heart of Google: people using search functions to find precisely what they wanted inside a very large data set. The intelligence community, however, saw a slightly different benefit in their research: Could the network be organized so efficiently that individual users could be uniquely identified and tracked?

From the IC perspective, what the pair were doing represented an effective method of identifying potential national security threats online. Who represents a threat is of course open to debate. Although the IC didn’t create Google per se and Brin and Page were simply taking advantage of funding, nevertheless, as the article notes:

Did the CIA directly fund the work of Brin and Page, and therefore create Google? No. But were Brin and Page researching precisely what the NSA, the CIA, and the intelligence community hoped for, assisted by their grants? Absolutely.

Also to note, the specific grant issued by the MDDS has faded into obscurity, when it comes to outlining Googles’ story. The ramifications here became more concerning with the passing of the Patriot Act following 9/11, which effectively put every US citizen under scrutiny, with obvious privacy concerns. To quote the ACLU. “While most Americans think it was created to catch terrorists, the Patriot Act actually turns regular citizens into suspects.”

The result is a stream of requests for information from the IC to Silicon Valley companies, who claim to respect privacy. ‘Direct national security or counter-terrorism requests are a small fraction’ of these requests. As the article sums up:

the collaboration between the intelligence community and big, commercial science and tech companies has been wildly successful. When national security agencies need to identify and track people and groups, they know where to turn – and do so frequently. That was the goal in the beginning. It has succeeded perhaps more than anyone could have imagined at the time.

Perhaps the most enigmatic Big Tech company to appear on the scene is Amazon. It was founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos in Bellevue near Seattle, starting life as an online book store, thus making it an early participant in the online environment. Bezos initially called his company Cadabra, but a few months later he changed it to Amazon, a key reason being that online Web sites were listed in alphabetical order. It also suggested something big and probably hinted at Bezos’ aspirations at the time. In 1997 the company went pubic, and began to diversify beyond books, becoming a broader online retail outlet. Amazon had made e-commerce fashionable. This aspect expanded further with the launch of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2002, which provided APIs (application programming interface) for web developers to build web applications on top of Amazon's e-commerce platform. Then in 2006, Amazon launched its fulfilment program, allowing third-party sellers to sell their products through Amazon's fulfilment infrastructure. Amazon was expanding rapidly and today it is listed as the second-largest company in the world.

However is wasn’t always plain sailing. Initially Amazon wasn’t making any money. It was pumping its resources into expanding its footprint. And during the late 90s there was a lot of investment being pumped into the expansion of ‘dot-com’. Amazon received a lot of criticism. As this article notes:

In 1999, Barron’s magazine slammed the company as a “worthless scheme” in a cover article titled “Amazon.bomb”. Critics blasted Amazon for caring more about expanding than money itself. They predicted reality would hit hard, with juggernauts like Walmart soon sinking Bezo’s company.

In 2000, the dot-com crash hit. Amazon was on the edge of a cliff. Competitors were collapsing and going bust and it looked like Amazon was going to join them. But the company weathered the storm and in 2001 it posted a meagre profit. But it was enough to tell the world that Amazon survived and was here to stay:

What most didn’t realize was that Amazon’s negative cash conversion cycle was actually generating cash it could reinvest to stay afloat. With near-instant payment from online shoppers and delaying supplier payments, Amazon enjoyed a built-in financing engine helping it endure the crisis.

As with other Big Tech companies, Amazon has been investing heavily in AI.

Enter Social Media

Social media’s humble beginnings emerged in 1960 with the development of the PLATO system (Programmed Logic for Automatic Teaching Operations) at the University of Illinois. Some modern ideas were developed on PLATO over time, such as email, chat rooms, instant messaging, remote screen sharing, and multiplayer video games.

In 1979 USENET (short for User's Network) appeared for the first time (it’s still around today) on the ARPANET. It was the first open social media app. With the transition to the Internet, blogs, list servers, and email services surfaced. Message forums became Internet forums. Social networks appeared in the mid 90s, with SixDegrees.com emerging as the first true social networking site, launched in 1997, as Britannica outlines. However the company collapsed following the dot-com bubble pop. Eventually the modern social media platforms surfaced. In 2004, Facebook was founded by Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter appeared in 2006. Several other sites would follow, but I’m going to focus here on what eventually became known as the ‘Metaverse’, with some content on Twitter/X. Facebook has by far had the most reach, and although there are other platforms with more users that Twitter/X, it’s these that have been particularly influential over the years.

Zuckerberg developed Facebook at Harvard University along with fellow students Eduardo Saverin, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes, starting off life as a college networking site called Facemash in October 2003. Even back then, he presented himself as a shifty character:

He put his computer science skills to questionable use by hacking into Harvard's security network, where he copied the student ID images used by the dormitories and used them to populate his new website. Website visitors could use Zuckerberg's site to compare two student photos side-by-side and determine who was "hot" and who was "not."

Within days, the site was shut down by the university and Zuckerberg faced expulsion for his endeavour. But the charges against him were eventually dropped. Four months later, he set up a new website called TheFacebook, named after the directories that were handed out to students to enhance familiarity with everyone. But he got into trouble with that as well, as it appeared to conflict with plans to establish social networking website called HarvardConnection. Despite a lawsuit taken against him, the matter was eventually settled out of court. Who knows what would have happened if Zuckerberg hadn’t got away with his endeavours. Anyway, the site remained up and was initially only available to Harvard students. However, with the help of other students the site was expanded and Facebook was born. It was then expanded to other universities and colleges. After that the site was noticed and quickly took off, initially attracting Napster founder and angel investor Sean Parker, who became president, followed by the purchase of the domain name facebook.com in 2005 for $200,000. The following year, $12.7 million was invested in Facebook from venture capital firm Accel Partners. In September 2006, Facebook opened up fully on the web, and by 2009, it was the world's leading social networking platform.

Facebook’s rise was helped by Microsoft in 2007, investing $240 million for a 1.6% stake, pipping Google at the post in the process. As Reuters reports:

Microsoft also clinched exclusive rights to sell ads on Facebook outside of the United States as part of the investment that valued Facebook at $15 billion.

In 2012, Facebook went public, and in the same year acquired Instagram. In 2014 it added WhatsApp to its portfolio.

Twitter (now X) has become one of the most successful microblogging platforms. It was launched in 2006 by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams. Initially Twitter was an SMS-based platform, which limited Tweets to 140 characters. It wasn’t until 2017 that the number doubled. But Twitter had a problem. It turned out that up to 15% of all Twitter accounts were run by Internet bots rather than humans by 2020. The initial working title for the platform was Twttr, based on Flickr and the five characters of US SMS short codes. The platform emerged after the decline of the podcasting company Odeo. Dorsey had joined the company, which then decided to move in a different direction. It then picked up on Dorsey's idea and ran with it. Evan Williams was the Odeo CEO. He agreed to effectively buy back the company from the investors, using it to invest in Twitter. In October 2022, Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion. The following year he rebranded the platform as X.

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The Dark Side of Big Tech

Big Tech’s footprint is everywhere, and it sometimes leaves a mess. Many companies project themselves as altruistic, but behind the window dressing is a very different story. This is perfectly illustrated with Microsoft and its enigmatic former CEO and founder Bill Gates. As I noted here.

The Neoliberal Philanthropist

In 1975, Bill Gates, along with Paul Allen, founded Microsoft. The company took off after going public in 1986. The following year, Gates became the youngest ever billionaire at 31. Microsoft quickly capitalised on the emerging PC market and internet expansion. The launch of Windows 95 in August 1995 gave Microsoft a market lead. The platform included the online service MSN and the Internet Explorer browser. Up until then, users depended on separate browsers. Netscape, which dominated the browser market was eventually forced out of business. Indeed the whole debacle became the centre of a major law suit, where Microsoft was accused of monopolising the software business. It wasn’t the first controversy Microsoft faced and it certainly wasn’t the last.

In 2000, Gates stepped down from his CEO role. Following this, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was formed. Since his divorce from Belinda in 2021, it has become generally known as the Gates Foundation. The GF has a broad portfolio. Gates was inspired by the Rockefeller Foundation, which I cover here.

Barry Dalgleish

22 December 2024

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GF has become associated with Philanthrocapitalism. In 2011, Huffpost reported on the association with the former notorious Monsanto Corporation. The GF had an investment of $23.1 million in Monsanto stock. It had set up an initiative called an Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA). Despite initially denying pushing GMOs (genetically modified organisms), it became apparent that funding through AGRA was being used to develop and promote genetically modified seeds. The US government also had a stake, via the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which just happened to be headed by former Gates employee Rajiv Shah. This was seen as a trojan horse to open up the GM market in Africa. Monitoring AGRA is AGRA Watch, part of the Community Alliance for Global Justice, which challenges ‘the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s questionable agricultural programs in Africa’. In 2024, African faith leaders demanded reparations from the GF. AGRA Watch notes:

“The Green Revolution is a mirage; it’s colonisation in disguise promoting capitalism from the global North to continue controlling our food systems, environment, well-being, and livelihoods,” Sarah Haloba from the Zambian Governance Foundation, told investigators.

In 2016, Gates announced to the world ‘We Need a Miracle’, regarding climate change. In an interview with Bloomberg he stated:

Geoengineering is, at best, a backup strategy to buy ourselves time, if we don’t move quickly enough and things like the ice melting and methane release are happening in a nonlinear way that we don’t expect. I support research on geoengineering and a dialogue on geoengineering. But it really is like a fire extinguisher that puts the flames out for decades as opposed to a real solution.

As part of the research, Gates set up Breakthrough Energy. On its website it claims:

The only way to avoid the worst impacts of climate change is to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions from 51 billion tons a year, where they are now, to net-zero—and we need to do it by 2050. That means we need unprecedented technological transformations in almost every sector of modern life. At Breakthrough Energy, we’re accelerating this transformation by supporting cutting-edge research and development, investing in companies that turn green ideas into clean products, and advocating for policies that speed innovation from lab to market. Through investment vehicles, philanthropic programs, policy and advocacy efforts, and other initiatives, Breakthrough Energy works with a global network of partners to accelerate the technologies we need to build a carbon-free economy.

In other words, technology will solve the climate crisis within the free market. BE looks a bit like AGRA’s twin… .

…Michael Mann, a noted climate scientist at the University of Pennsylvania, has raised concerns about figures like Bill Gates, ‘for funding technological solutions to climate change while downplaying or rejecting more effective political solutions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions’. The link points to an article from Varsity - How the cult of Bill Gates is leading us towards a climate disaster.

Gates has become something of an icon - or perhaps idol might be more appropriate. In 2021, he decided to weigh in on the climate crisis with a book, titled How to Avoid a Climate Disaster. 20 years ago it was very different. Varsity notes his reason for stepping down from the helm at Microsoft and forming the GF. He:

found himself in the middle of a lengthy federal lawsuit against Microsoft, which had a disastrous impact on his public perception. His videotaped testimony in particular, “was a disaster.” It was also at this time that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) was founded, the motives for which were widely questioned.

His reputation recovered though, with a little help from the media outlets he donated to, which included the likes of the BBC and the Guardian. Of course no good noeliberalist’s portfolio would ever be complete without tax avoidance.

The perfect image for Bill Gates ( source: The Nation )

Gates has also been critical of climate activism. We wonder why!:

It’s evident that Gates has the most to lose from more radical solutions to the climate crisis, which attempt to address our capitalist society’s obsession with economic growth, its ignorance of ecological boundaries, and its inherent inequalities. Gates does not want a new normal. He wants very much the same normal - just with less carbon emissions.

He even came up with the nonsensical proposal for replacing aviation fuels with biofuels.

So there you have it. The gospel according to Bill Gates.

One of the first major episodes of litigation Microsoft faced, was the 1998 anti-trust case brought against it by the US Government. As this Investopedia article outlines:

On May 18, 1998, the U.S. Department of Justice and the attorneys general of 20 different states filed antitrust charges against Microsoft, to determine whether the company's bundling of additional programs into its operating system constituted monopolistic actions. The suit was brought following the browser wars that led to the collapse of Microsoft's top competitor, Netscape, which occurred when Microsoft began giving away its browser software for free.

The case would have long term ramifications for Microsoft and the burgeoning tech industry. It revolved around whether customers would be able to use competing software, particularly the ability to use an alternative browser to Explorer. The case was controversial as there were those who supported Microsoft. In the end, Microsoft lost the case, on the basis that parts of the Sherman Antitrust Act were violated. The judge:

called for Microsoft to divide the company in half and create two separate entities that would be called baby Bills, after Microsoft founder Bill Gates. The operating system would make up one half of the company, and the software arm would make up the other.

Following an appeal by Microsoft, the original decision was modified in 2001. Following a settlement with the DOJ, ‘Microsoft agreed to share computing interfaces with other companies’, instead of being broken up.

Microsoft also found itself in the crosshairs of the EU, revolving around a complaint from Sun Microsystems in 1998 concerning the bundling of Windows Media Player within the system. The net result of the EU investigation in 2004 was a record fine at the time against Microsoft of $613 million, finding Microsoft in violation of EU competition law. Microsoft’s appeal against the findings was rejected in 2007.

In 2019, Office 365 was banned from German schools over privacy concerns, the reason being that personal information about school pupils and teachers may be accessed by US officials making it incompatible with European and local data protection laws.

Another considerable area of contention from Microsoft is its relationship with Israel. As Nate Bear reports, in May 2025:

Microsoft admitted providing large amounts of AI and cloud storage services to Israel during its genocide of Gaza, but said an internal investigation found no evidence the IDF “used these services to target or harm Palestinians.”

It would be absurd to suggest that the IDF was not utilising such extensive services. It was also noted that Microsoft had disabled the email account of the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan, due to the investigations against Netanyahu and his cohorts. Most of the employees in the Israel office are ex-IDF. There are also at least three hundred former Israeli intelligence personnel currently working at Microsoft in the US. As Bear notes, the collaboration with Israel is:

long-standing and over the years Microsoft has been intensely focused on expanding its links to Israel. This focus has resulted in Microsoft buying seventeen Israeli tech companies since the year 2000, all of which were founded by former intelligence officers in the IDF’s spy unit. The company spent billions on these acquisitions, and made the founders, all of whom are digital architects of apartheid, extremely rich in the process. These acquisitions also deliver billions to Israel in tax revenues, keeping an economy reliant on the IDF-to-US-tech-giant pipeline, afloat.

Many aspects of Israel’s control of the Palestinians is maintained by Microsoft Azure, and that Microsoft employees embed themselves with the IDF to develop products and systems. And lest there be any doubt about where employees in Israel stand:

And it appears that Microsoft helped Israel develop the facial recognition technology which is used to control movement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

The Azure issue is explored further in this article from The Nation. Clearly Microsoft workers have a different outlook from the bosses (a pattern that has emerged in other Big Tech companies). It notes a report from the Guardian, whereby:

Microsoft told Israeli officials late last week that Unit 8200, the military’s elite spy agency, had violated the company’s terms of service by storing the vast trove of surveillance data in its Azure cloud platform, sources familiar with the situation said.

Microsoft was responding to a previous investigation from the Guardian into Azure’s use by Israel, in conjunction with +972 and Local Call, which:

revealed that—with the dystopian aid of AI and Azure’s “near-limitless storage capacity”—Unit 8200 “had built an indiscriminate new system allowing its intelligence officers to collect, play back and analyse the content of cellular calls of an entire population.” By July of this year, “11,500 terabytes of Israeli military data—equivalent to approximately 200m hours of audio—was held in Microsoft’s Azure servers in the Netherlands.”

However, Microsoft’s about turn wouldn’t have happened without a tech-worker-led revolt from within Microsoft under a “No Azure for Apartheid” (NOAA) campaign. Taking direct sometimes disruptive action, they persistently put pressure on their employer to take action for Gaza. In short:

workers of conscience have erected a disciplined grassroots campaign to pressure Microsoft “to divest and put an end to [its] role in the economy of genocide and apartheid.”

Microsoft’s response has been to get the police involved, with police violence used. Some workers were fired, but the pressure continued, bringing in campaign groups from all over the world. But even with the discontinuation of Azure, the pressure will continue:

until the company severs all ties with the IDF. “We will continue to organize until Microsoft meets all of our demands,” Shan says. “Microsoft continues to supply more than 600 technology subscriptions to the Israeli military. We reiterate that there is no moral, legal, or ethical way to do business with an entity that is committing genocide and ethnic cleansing.”

Some of the data on the Azure platform has reportedly been transferred to AWS. Which neatly brings us round to next subject…

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos apparently is a great advocate of ‘customer-centricity’ or what he would refer to as ‘customer obsession’, which is probably an accurate description of the people who flock to Amazon’s web site. Whether Amazon does provide unrivalled customer service is debatable. What is not debatable is its workers service. Indeed in this article from Salon, making reference to a talk from Mark Onetto, chief of operations and customer relations at Amazon in 2009:

there is a quasi-religious cult of the customer as an object of “trust” and “care”; Amazon “cares about the customer,” and “everything is driven” for him or her. Early in the lecture, Onetto quotes Bezos himself as saying, “I am not selling stuff. I am facilitating for my customers to buy what they need.” Amazon’s larding of its customer cult with the moral language of “care” and “trust” comes with a strong dose of humbug because Amazon’s customers are principally valued by the corporation as mainstays of the bottom line, and not as vehicles for the fulfillment of personal relationships.

As the article notes, Amazon regards its employees ‘with the very opposite of care and trust’. With lack of union representation, workers in countries like the UK and the US are invariably treated like shit. And just to put the company’s attitude into perspective, in Germany it’s the opposite. Workers rights are paramount and strongly unionised (at least when the article was written in 2014):

When in December 2012 the Ver.Di [Union] representatives in Leipzig called on the management of Amazon’s local center to open negotiations on wage rates and an improvement of working conditions, and especially for temporary workers who are badly exploited at Amazon, management refused on the grounds that employees should be “thinking about their customers” and not about their own selfish interests. This was treated with derision on the union side, but at all Amazon’s centers, and especially those in the United States and the United Kingdom, the cult of the customer is a serious matter and provides the rationale for the extreme variant of scientific management whose purpose, as at Walmart, is to keep pushing up employee productivity while keeping hourly wages at or near poverty levels.

The sophisticated system of employee monitoring is highly oppressive. In many places employees are tagged with with personal sat-navs to monitor their every movement. If workers can’t keep up with the strict regime, they’re fired. Overseers monitor the workers, noting toilet breaks and any other distractions. Also in Germany:

in a notorious case, relying on a security firm with alleged neo-Nazi connections that, hired by an employment agency working for Amazon, intimidated temporary workers lodged in a company dormitory near Amazon’s depot at Bad Hersfeld, Germany, with guards entering their rooms without permission at all times of the day and night.

In a notorious incident in Pennsylvania, during the summer of 2011, an employee contacted the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to report that the centre was overheating. Days later a local hospital reported that several patients were being treated for heat related injuries. It transpired, through a report to OSHA from a security guard:

that Amazon was refusing to open garage doors to help air circulate and that he had seen two pregnant women taken to a nursing station. Calls to the local ambulance service became so frequent that for five hot days in June and July, ambulances and paramedics were stationed all day at the depot.

A 2023 report from UNI Global Union, based on an international study of Amazon employees, indicates that:

Amazon’s performance monitoring system makes its workers feel “stressed, pressured, anxious, like a slave, robot and untrusted”

The study was conducted in 8 countries: the US, UK, Italy, France, Germany, Poland, Spain and Australia. These are the Key findings:

Over 57% of responders say Amazon’s monitoring has had a negative impact in their mental health.

Over 51% say Amazon’s monitoring system has a negative impact in their overall health.

59% of workers feel that Amazon’s monitoring is excessive.

53% fear losing their jobs due to Amazon’s monitoring technologies,

78% of delivery drivers feel that Amazon’s targets are either difficult or very difficult to achieve.

58% said Amazon doesn’t clearly explain how it uses the data it collects on workers.

65.7% of drivers, in particular, reported a negative impact on their physical health stemming from productivity monitoring.

It’s now well documented that injury rates at Amazon’s warehouses are higher than industry averages. For example:

Several workers who suffer from conditions such as irritable-bowel syndrome (IBS), which require them to spend more time in the restroom, reported conflicts with the company’s infamous time-off-task (ToT) policies, and a lack of accommodation from the company.

The general picture is that of a callous indifferent management with no empathy or concern for workers. That fits in with the whole sociopathic culture that underpins the Amazon ethos. Although I’m not not going to cover it here, UNI has published a previous report The Amazon Panopticon.

And just to underline how poorly Amazon workers are paid, Think Progress reports on how workers in the US are in the top rung in a list of companies whereby they rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), widely known as food stamps. With bitter irony:

Later this year [2018], Amazon will start accepting food stamps for online grocery orders, from which it stands to benefit enormously as one of the nation’s top retailers. That means the company will be the recipient of government assistance (in the form of tax breaks and incentives) while its own workers are forced to rely upon that same program to survive.

And in the UK:

Amazon warehouse workers in Britain were reportedly peeing in bottles to avoid being accused of “time-wasting” for taking breaks. Amazon has also patented wristbands which track employee movements, which developers described as a “labor saving measure.”

This is what some people in Amazon’s home town Seattle think of the company.

Source: Wikipedia

Ethical Consumer has been calling for an Amazon boycott since 2012, mainly over tax avoidance. It estimates that this could have cost the UK economy around £575m in 2024. Amazon’s finances are very opaque. However the investigation has shown that:

Amazon has shunted much of its UK income to its subsidiary in Luxembourg, a known tax-haven, where it has had a ‘loss-making’ subsidiary and can therefore accrue tax credits.

The tactic for Amazon has been to minimise its profits by investing in dominating the market, thus creating a monopoly situation and minimising tax obligations. Indeed such is the situation that a remarkable 90% of people in the UK are thought to use the online retailer.

Amazon has also started encroaching on universities. EC:

found that higher education institutions in the UK have become more reliant on Amazon in the past three years, with 59% of universities surveyed increasing their purchasing with the company. The research calculated that Amazon secured more than £63 million of income from UK universities between 2021 and 2024.

The article also covers the company’s human rights abuses on workers, which have already been covered above. An EC article covers the issue here.

Not surprisingly Amazon is up to its neck with Israel. The article notes an investigation from +972, whereby AWS:

was providing “Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate with a server farm which is used to store masses of intelligence information that assists the army in the war.” The article stated: “According to multiple sources, the exponential capacity of the AWS public cloud system allows the army to have ‘endless storage’ for holding intelligence on almost ‘everyone’ in Gaza.” Amazon Web Services told +972: “AWS is focused on making the benefits of our world-leading cloud technology available to all our customers, wherever they are located. We are committed to … working with our humanitarian relief partners to help those impacted by the war.”

A separate article from EC, looks at ‘Project Nimbus’, which was a $1.22 billion contract with Israel, along with Google. It offered cloud storage, AI, and analytics to “the Government, the Security Services and other entities.” It effectively provides the foundation for genocide and apartheid:

Put simply Amazon is enabling genocide. And just like workers at Microsoft, there have been revolts within Amazon and Google against the companies complicity. As the article notes:

Francesca Albanese, has named Amazon among 48 corporations complicit in sustaining the Gaza genocide. This is not a question of indirect ties. By hosting intelligence, enabling surveillance, and providing the AI engines of mass violence, Amazon is an active participant.

Surveillance isn’t just something that Palestinians are subjected to. People may be unwittingly exposing themselves to this at home. This article explains how Ring doorbell cameras in the US are being fed straight to ICE. Ring established a partnership with surveillance company Flock in 2025, which has the capacity to share footage with local police. However it also plugs into a massive federal data network used by immigration to track millions of Americans. The footage links into broader federal digital surveillance infrastructure:

The partnership works through Ring’s existing “Community Requests” feature, where police ask users to voluntarily share footage. But once you click “yes” to help solve that package theft, your footage enters Flock’s ecosystem where federal access is built into the system’s structure.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has raised concerns about this. As Glenn Greenwald reports, Ring is an Amazon system. The issues associated with it came from an inadvertent own goal from Amazon:

The latest round of valid panic over privacy began during the Super Bowl held on Sunday. During the game, Amazon ran a commercial [YouTube link] for its Ring camera security system. The ad manipulatively exploited people’s love of dogs to induce them to ignore the consequences of what Amazon was touting. It seems that trick did not work.

The ad exposed how other cameras in the area could be tied into a search program:

which will, in turn, use AI programs to scan all dogs, it seems, and identify the one that is lost. The 30-second commercial was full of heart-tugging scenes of young children and elderly people being reunited with their lost dogs.

But what the ad ended up doing was exposing how intrusive the system could be, creating a backlash from the public, who thought their security system was personal. Due to the severity of the backlash, Amazon was compelled to terminate the partnership between Ring and Flock.

There’s another less visible side to Amazon’s influence - its political ties. As another EC article notes:

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, benefited Amazon greatly. But the workers saw none of it. The Fair Tax Foundation found Amazon to be the worst tax avoider globally of all big six tech firms. Amazon and Trump are birds of a feather in the process of undermining democratic integrity, whether in the warehouses or nationally. This is particularly evident whereby:

AWS provides cloud infrastructure to dozens of U.S. government agencies, the National Security Agency (NSA), the local police departments and notoriously, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Through Palantir – a key ICE contractor – Amazon has played a central role in building the tech stack that powers mass deportation. During Trump’s first term, AWS-hosted platforms were used to track families, detain immigrants, and facilitate the separation of children from their parents. In 2025, those tools are back in use and Amazon is still profiting. The “zero tolerance” policy has returned and ICE is once again targeting immigrants, international students, and farmworker organisers – this time with a more sophisticated, data-driven arsenal. It seems the Trump regime doesn’t just use Amazon, it aspires to be Amazon – as the head of ICE put it: “We want (the deportation process to look like) Amazon Prime, but with human beings.”

Amazon is also promoting hate by making available publications that have been banned by institutions on the basis of racial and cultural discrimination e.g. LGBTQI+. The article notes:

Amazon's algorithms have promoted antisemitic and white nationalist titles, while refusing to take meaningful responsibility. The company has resisted calls to regulate dangerous content unless pressured by mass media attention.

All under the banner of ‘free speech’ of course. Given the insidious presence of Amazon, a global boycott is not only desirable but essential. However it can be difficult to avoid Amazon as it seems to be everywhere. Many companies use Amazon’s delivery services, which may not always be obvious. And small companies, some of which claim to be ethical, use the market place. There are useful links at the bottom of the first EC article. Getting fully into Amazon would occupy a separate article in itself. But there’s one final point to cover before moving on.

This article outlines how Amazon exploits sellers on the Amazon market place. Invariably brands selling on Amazon aren’t search ranked to the same extent as Amazon products, leading to less exposure and lower sales. To counter this, businesses spend more in advertising, feeding Amazon’s coffers. The article notes:

Some analysts now argue that Amazon’s advertising revenue masks otherwise unprofitable retail operations. In 2021, Amazon recorded $31 billion worth of advertising sales, while the company’s retail operations recorded $6.3 billion of operating income. “Without advertising,” MarketPlace Pulse concluded, “Amazon is a retailer operating at a tens-of-billions dollar loss.”

Overall it’s a highly exploitative system. A Fulfilment by Amazon consultant was quoted as saying, “I just think Amazon is doing a big Ponzi scheme.” As such:

Amazon promises small business owners and prospective entrepreneurs a path towards economic independence, only to quickly find that Amazon uses its power to pit small firms against each other – enticing or forcing firms to spend more and more money with the company.

The Prime service is largely a con. The expectation is that sellers can increase sales by 30-50%, but end up spending more on Amazon services, most notably fulfilment (Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA)) and advertising:

According to research from ISLR, in 2021, $34.5 of every $100 sold through FBA went directly to Amazon. That’s an increase of nearly 81% in under a decade. A survey of over 900 companies from the same organization showed that 62% said it wasn’t possible to build a successful brand on Amazon.

And:

Amazon Web Services, long viewed as Amazon’s crown jewel, generates profit margins of 35%. Industry insiders estimate that Amazon advertising profit margins are above 75%.

It now transpires that search rankings are directly linked to the amount of money a seller spends on Amazon. To put the whole debacle in perspective:

An investigation by the Mark Up revealed that Amazon’s search results are biased towards its own products without disclosing it to consumers. “You can’t not advertise anymore,” Jason Boyce, a former Amazon seller-turned-advisor told the Mark Up. The investigation found that not only did Amazon rank its worse quality brands (judging by reviews) higher in search results, but highly rated independent products would plummet down search results if they pulled back on advertising. “It’s pay to play,” Boyce concluded.

Many customers are oblivious to the charade being played out by Amazon. They are typically duped by low prices and the attraction of the free 2-day shipping on Amazon Prime. They don’t realise that if the day comes whereby Amazon dominates and monopolises the market, the net result will be higher prices, poor service and nowhere else to go. In short, Amazon is to big to care. SMS Businesses are demonstrating the same short-termism as their larger counterparts, the same obsessive compulsive condition that drives the wider rampant neoliberal machine.

In part 2, the ‘dark side’ is concluded. This will be followed by a deeper analysis of the emergence of AI and its ramifications.

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