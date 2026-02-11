Part 1

The Israeli PR machine continues with its global march. In addition to lobbying the UK and the US, the EU is an important target.

In a report published by Spinwatch in 2016, David Cronin investigates The Israel Lobby and the European Union. In 2006, the European Friends of Israel (EFI) was founded. Driving its formation was Stuart Polak, a former director of the UK’s Conservatives Friends of Israel (CFI). Other key figures involved with EFI were Hannu Takkula, a Finnish Liberal MEP. Three Tory MEP’s; Charles Tannock, Geoffrey Van Orden and Timothy Kirkhope. Tannock was a foreign affairs specialist who ‘sat on the EFI’s political board between 2006 and 2011.’ Van Orden was ‘a retired brigadier-general in the British Army who served in NATO’s headquarters during the 1990s.’ He was ‘a strong advocate for UK industry, including the arms industry’. Timothy Kirkhope was the Chair of CFI. To sum up:

Papers filed with the Belgian authorities state that EFI was officially established as a not-for-profit association by Stuart Polak, along with Marc Cogen, a Belgian academic, and Jean-Pierre Haber, a veteran Brussels official. Its stated objective was to ‘unify’ the various pro-Israel groups within the national parliaments of EU countries by coordinating their activities. Such groups would be linked to one in the European Parliament, according to these papers.

Cogen, a professor of international law, has a rather chequered history. He supports the ‘war on terror’ and he ‘signed a letter to Flemish newspapers defending Israel’s attack on Gaza,’ in 2008. Although he left the EFI (along with Polak). However:

Cogen remains in contact with the Zionist lobby. The 2013 annual report of NGO Monitor lists him as a member of its legal advisory board. Run by Israeli academic Gerard Steinberg, NGO Monitor is dedicated to preserving Israel as an apartheid state, in which Palestinians face systematic discrimination. It campaigns against the public financing of human rights and peace activists who promote a ‘one-state solution’ based on full equality for Jews, Muslims, Christians and non-believers, accusing such activists of striving to ‘eliminate’ Israel.

After the end of the second intifada, the Israeli arms industry picked up again. The EFI received support from the (re)emerging industry:

During the first nine months of 2006, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) reported a profit of $115 million, a 247 per cent increase over the same period in 2005. As one of the largest suppliers of weapons to the Israeli military, IAI evidently did well from the attack on Lebanon in the summer of that year. The offensive enabled Israel to ‘battle-test’ its armed drones for the first time. Since then IAI has become one of the world’s top drone manufacturers. IAI (then called Israel Aircraft Industries) was among the sponsors for the EFI’s launch; the company’s information stall can be seen in a video taken at the event. Stuart Polak, meanwhile, doubles up as an arms industry lobbyist. The Westminster Connection, a consulting firm that he set up, puts ‘defence’ at the top of the list of the sectors to which it has provided advice. Elbit, another Israeli warplane-maker, has been named by The Sunday Times as one of his clients.

AIPAC has had some influence on EFI. Ranaan Eliaz a former staff member of AIPAC in 2004 was involved in the creation of EFI. Dimitri Dombret, EFI’s first director confirmed:

that he had met AIPAC representatives in Washington a number of times. More recently, EFI has sent as many as 70 delegates to the annual AIPAC conference.

Elinadav Heymann, the group’s director, had spoke ‘at a side event held during the conference in March 2014.’

As EFI gained a secure foothold within EU affairs it started attracting some big business backers. Yaron (Ronny) Bruckner, one of EFI’s founders had become administrator of the Group before his death. He had founded a company called Eastbridge. At the same time ‘Marc Grosman became EFI’s vice-president and treasurer.’ He had served on Eastbridge’s supervisory board.

Another prominent member of EFI was Vladimir Sloutsker, who was EFI’s president. He was also a co-founder and President of the Israeli Jewish congress and was vice president of the European Jewish congress:

A Russian senator from 2002 to 2006, he has a background in banking and private equity. He also has a reputation for giving generous assistance to causes and individuals. He reportedly donated $250,000 per year to the Russian Jewish Congress in 2005 and 2006.

Another key supporter of EFI was Liberal Democrat MEP Sarah Ludford, who defied party policy by aligning herself with the far right in the EU. She was also involved in a pro Zionist faction within the Lib Dems.

EFI began to focus on achieving closer trade ties between the EU and Israel. This was achieved with the Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products (ACAA), which was the culmination of a sequence of agreements designed to pivot Israel into the EU single market. It has also established close relations with openly racist politicians from Israel:

In April 2014, EFI hosted a lunch for Naftali Bennett, Israel’s economy minister. The leader of the Bayit Yehudi (Jewish Home) party, Bennett had been a vociferous opponent of EU moves during 2013 to bar firms and institutions based in Israel’s West Bank settlements from receiving scientific research grants. Settlers should respond to such efforts with ‘more kids, more trees, more vineyards, more homes’ on occupied Palestinian land, he argued. Bennett’s advocacy of perpetual colonisation did not deter Sarah Ludford from dining with him in a gesture of solidarity despite how she had previously acknowledged that the settlements are illegal.

David Rotem was another close ally of EFI. He represented the far-right Yisrael Beitenu (Israel Our Home) party and was a Knesset member:

Described as a ‘one-man legislative machine’ in Max Blumenthal’s book Goliath, Rotem has authored a series of measures aimed at making Palestinians face new types of discrimination. Among them were a bill requiring Palestinian citizens of Israel to sign an oath of allegiance to a ‘Jewish and democratic state’ and a ban on funding organisations deemed to clash with Israeli values. The latter initiative was originally known as the ‘Nakba law’ after the Arabic word for catastrophe; it targeted Palestinian groups who held events which recognised that some 750,000 Palestinians were driven from their homes in the Nakba, the wave of ethnic cleansing at the time of Israel’s establishment in 1948.

Rotems’ association with EFI was arranged by Dutch MEP Bastiaan Belder, a Christian Zionist:

who has supported almost every Israeli act of aggression. Israel, he has claimed, displayed a ‘real concern for Palestinian lives’ when it bombed Gaza for three consecutive weeks in late 2008 and early 2009. ‘Look at all the precautions they [Israel] took during the operation,’ he added.

He was also the serving chair of the European Parliament’s committee, tasked with handling its relations with the Knesset, along with other members of EFI, who sit on the Parliament’s official delegation to Israel. EFI is closely linked to the Israeli Embassy in Brussels:

At least three of the staff in Israel’s Brussels embassy have been assigned the task of cultivating a good relationship with MEPs. One of the three, David Saranga, has trained EFI staff on how to make optimal use of ‘social media’ websites like Twitter and Facebook. And when Israel began a new round of airstrikes against Gaza in October 2012, Saranga travelled to Strasbourg, where the Parliament was meeting, so that he could brief EFI stalwarts. His key messages were that Israel was seeking to avoid harming civilians and that it was providing Gaza with humanitarian assistance. Both messages were dishonest: Israel soon launched an all-out attack, while Israel’s siege of Gaza has created a situation where 80 per cent of its inhabitants have become dependent on aid for survival.

Saranga has also been ‘portrayed as a ‘rebranding’ specialist by The Jewish Chronicle’. During a previous stint as a media officer in Israel’s New York consulate, he placed a feature in ‘lad’s magazine Maxim in which women who had served in the Israeli military were photographed in skimpy swimwear’.

By 2013, EFI had adopted the tricks of the trade. It went out of its way to push ‘brand Israel’. In so doing it hosted ‘a conference within the European Parliament titled ‘Humanitarian aid — Israel as a world leader’.’ As part of its PR campaign it claimed that:

whenever disasters occur around the world, Israel has teams ready to assist rescue efforts. One of these teams was first on the ground after an earthquake devastated Haiti in 2010, invitees were informed.

The PR blurb is also played out on social media.

The EFI has now become a powerful voice and well established vehicle for the pro Israel lobby within the EU and Israel.

The report highlights a trend involving arms lobbying within the EU. In 2002 the think tank the Security and Defence Agenda (SDA) - of which Lockheed Martin was a major funder - was set up to push ‘for higher military expenditure and for the EU to finance the development of new weapons.’ And it would appear EFI’s influence is working:

EFI responded to news of the EU renewing trade relations with Israel in July 2012 with a note on its Facebook page stating: ‘It is precisely for these kinds of headlines that the European Friends of Israel exist. We would like to think our hard work among the parliamentarians across Europe during the last seven years contributed to this decision.

A key element surrounding the establishment of many of these lobbying Groups is the emergence of the far right within the EU. Two countries in particular exemplify this trend, Poland and the UK. One group, formed in 2009 was the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECRG). As its name suggests, its role is to bring together EU conservatives in order to initiate ‘reform’ within the EU. Leading the Group was controversial Polish neoconservative Michal Kaminski, noted for ‘his past affiliation with a Polish far-right group with an antisemitic background and his opposition to a national apology for the wartime massacre of hundreds of Jews in a northern Polish town.’ He has close links with the CFI. The current chair of the CFI in Europe is Timothy Kirkhope, a Conservative MEP for Yorkshire. He staunchly defended Kaminski’s appointment to the ECRG. Kaminski’s anti-Semitic past has magically disappeared into the mists of time. As the report points out:

Responding to the controversy over Kaminski, Antony Lerman, former director of the Institute for Jewish Policy Research, a London-based think tank working on issues affecting Jewish communities across Europe, pointed out that many far-rightists and former neo-fascists seeking political respectability ‘now support Israel and see Israel-supporting Jews as potential allies in their fight against the “Muslim threat”.’

One UK party that had a high visible presence in the EU was the UK Independence Party (UKIP), courtesy of its enigmatic leader Nigel Farage. Along with other UK parties, UKIP had a ‘Friends of Israel’ Group. The Report summed up what UKIP stood for:

UKIP is a right-wing anti-immigration organisation aligned with anti-Semitic parties in Europe and whose supporters and officials are often accused of anti-Semitism. Anna-Marie Crampton, a UKIP candidate in East Sussex, was suspended from the party in April 2013 after posting anti-Semitic comments online. In October 2014, Jane Collins, UKIP MEP for Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire, was forced to apologise after retweeting a link to a virulently anti-Semitic blog. The following December, the party’s leader, Nigel Farage, told a London radio station that Muslims are responsible for the disturbing increase in anti-Semitism across Britain, even suggesting that their anti-Israel views were to blame. Earlier that same year, UKIP MEP Gerard Batten, who represents London and is member of the party’s executive, affirmed to the Guardian his belief that British Muslims should sign a special code of conduct and that it was a big mistake for Europe to allow ‘an explosion of mosques across their land’.

Adding to the growing cast of Israeli lobbyists in the EU is the Friends of Israel Initiative, launched in Paris in May 2010. The report notes:

A November 2013 letter to the EU’s foreign ministers signed by José María Aznar and other founders of the Friends of Israel Initiative, such as David Trimble and Alejandro Toledo, described Israel as a ‘hothouse for new ideas in American high tech industries’. FII concurrently published a policy paper critical of the EU settlement guidelines, arguing that they harm prospects for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

The report notes a somewhat melodramatic article that Aznar wrote in the Times, following an attempt to challenge the Gaza blockade:

Aznar argued that ‘Israel is our first line of defence in a turbulent region that is constantly at risk of descending into chaos,’ adding that: ‘If Israel goes down, we all go down.’

The FII was then subsequently promoted in the UK by the CFI and neoconservative think tank the Henry Jackson Society.

An important element within the Israel Lobby’s arsenal is to effectively scapegoat another. As such there has been a shift away from anti-Semitism to Islamophobia. Keeping the spirit of melodrama going, former FII founder and member of EFI Fiamma Nirenstein had this to say (article appears to have been edited) when she served in the Italian parliament:

she refused to participate in a meeting with Iranian parliamentarians, saying that any ‘dialogue with Iran’s official representatives is completely pointless’. Regarding Hamas, she also discounted the possibility of negotiations, arguing that: ‘You can not negotiate with cannibals, who eat human beings.’

The islamophobic melodrama had intensified following the Charlie Hebdo attacks in Paris, with various neoconservatives associated with the Lobby making outrageous comments. One example that stretches credulity is this remarkable comment from another founder of FII, Italian-American billionaire Robert Agostinelli:

Agostinelli has called US President Barack Obama a ‘soulless serpent from the deep’ and considers him to be an agent of Marxists who have ‘finally stuck the raw edge of their poisoned sword into the heart of the glorious genie of capitalism and freedom.’ He also once described the left as ‘a cancer that needs to be eradicated’.

This then is some of the Conservative alumni who represent the Israel Lobby in the EU.

Funding sources are kept in the dark by organisations related to the lobby. But Spinwatch has managed to track down many funding sources and have listed them in a series of tables within the report, as well as a list of key funders.

Over the past decade or so the number of influential Groups operating within the EU has increased. The report lists many of those Groups, outlined briefly here. Many of the Groups have close ties with Washington. This has coincided with the emergence of the BDS movement in response to the emerging geopolitical situation following the end of the second Intifada.

AJC Transatlantic Institute: The American Jewish Committee was founded in 1906 and defines itself as a ‘global Jewish advocacy organisation’ focusing on domestic and foreign policy. One programme is bringing foreign politicians and civil society leaders to visit Israel. But AJC also has 33 chapters across the US that engage in pro-Israel propaganda and operate a network of front groups and affiliated organisations working on different geographical areas and issues.

Closely involved with the AJC is Paul E. Singer, a major donor to the Republican party and other Pro Israel Groups, including AIPAC. Singer runs Eliot Mangaement, a Hedge fund that he founded in 1977. A former employer of Eliot, Mark Brodsky left in 2004 to form Aurelius Capital Management. Both firms have worked together on various international projects. In 2014, Aurelius was part of a group of hedge fund firms that took over the UK Cooperative Bank following a financial crisis at the bank. By coincidence following the take over, there was a spate of account closures specifically targeting pro Palestine Groups, including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

In June 2025, David Cronin looked at the activities of the AJC relative to Gaza in this Electronic Intifada article. It revolves around Sven Koopmans, who was until recently the EU’s Middle East peace envoy. He travelled to New York in September last year and had been in touch with the AJC to arrange a meeting. The meeting conflicted with his position, in that he was dealing with an organisation who’s aims were far from peaceful:

As the AJC depicts acts of aggression and annihilation as reasonable and unavoidable, it is not surprising that Koopmans would want his dealings with such a group kept secret. Yet that doesn’t alter the fact that he invented a lie about “possible malicious foreign interference” to break transparency rules that nominally guide all the EU’s activities.

In addition, the AJC’s Brussels office had facilitated a lobby tour for NGO Monitor in the EU, an extremist pro-Israel group, with a record of smearing activists arguing for equal human rights for Palestinians. Meanwhile in the background, Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, who has steadfastly stood by Israel, was busy implementing further sanctions against - yes you guessed it - Russia.

Israel Allies Foundation: The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) originated in a 2004 initiative taken by Binyamin Elon, then a member of the Knesset and leader of the right-wing Moledet party, to forge links with Christian lawmakers in various parts of the world. Elon lives in Beit El, an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, and has been active in promoting the settler movement for some time. Indeed, according to Salon, he has a ‘reputation as one of the least tractable and most radically right of Israel’s political leaders.’

Europe Israel Press Association: Another recent addition to the Israel lobby in Brussels is the Europe Israel Press Association (EIPA). It was formed in mid-2012 as a kind of public relations consultancy that puts journalists in contact with spokespersons for the Israeli state.

There are many similarities here with BICOM.

European Foundation for Democracy: A pro-Israel organisation in Brussels with a more expansive focus is the European Foundation for Democracy (EFD), established in November 2005. EFD is a think tank closely associated with a transatlantic network of neoconservative and Islamophobic activists. It focuses on ‘raising awareness about the threat of terrorist ideologies in Europe’, while promoting ‘universal human rights’, ‘individual liberty’ and ‘liberal Islam’.

European Coalition for Israel: According to its website, the European Coalition for Israel is a Christian Zionist alliance ‘determined to show genuine Christian love and solidarity towards the nation of Israel’. The coalition rejects the recognition of a Palestinian state, saying ‘it violates the legitimate legal claims of the State of Israel with respect to Jerusalem and the West Bank.’

European Leadership Network: The European Leadership Network (ELNET) was founded in 2007 by American Larry J. Hochberg and Israeli Raanan Eliaz. According to Forward, it was launched to counter the widespread criticism of Israel in Europe since the outbreak of the second intifada.

Jewish News One and the European Jewish Parliament: Two controversial Ukrainian billionaires, Igor Kolomoisky and Vadim Rabinovich, launched Jewish News One (JN1) and the European Jewish Parliament (EJP) in 2011. Both are owners of JNI, and respectively president and vice president of EJP.

Declassified notes:

The European Leadership Network (ELNET), a lobby group which aims to strengthen ties between Israel and Europe, has paid for [Wes] Streeting and Bridget Phillipson’s parliamentary staffers to visit Israel.

And:

ELNET’s funders include the American billionaire Bernie Marcus, who is a supporter of Donald Trump and a major donor to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

The Oslo peace accords opened up Israel’s economy to the world at large. The EU is particularly important. As the report notes:

The [EU] is by far Israel’s biggest trading partner and the lobby’s scramble to open up branches in Brussels has economic implications. Israel was given special trade incentives in the 2000 EU–Israel Association Agreement, although goods produced in the occupied territories are technically excluded from its terms.

The following table outlines trade with Israel since 2004:

Notably there were no trade restrictions imposed on Israel during the 2012 and 2014 offensives on Gaza. Indeed according to the BDS National Committee, arms trading has expanded between the EU and Israel. Israeli Arms exporting is a major component of Israel’s global trade. The report quotes Jonathan Cook:

The extent of Israel’s success in this market can be gauged by a simple mathematical calculation. With record sales last year of $7 billion (Dh25.7 billion), Israel earned nearly $1,000 from the arms trade per capita — up to 10 times the per capita income the US derives from its manufacture of weapons.

This has also been very much the case during the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Needless to say, the Israel Lobby has been making sure that business remains sound. Opening the door for Israel was the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products (ACAA):

The agreement was the first in a series of similar accords that the EU aims to reach with its neighbours. Its main effect is that the standards applying to particular goods in Israel are recognised as valid by the EU authorities. Israeli manufacturers are, therefore, spared the hassle and expense of having to undergo quality checks when shipping their goods to Europe. While the agreement with Israelis initially limited to pharmaceutical products, it contains a clause stating that its scope may be broadened to cover other goods in the future. The agreement, reached in 2009, did not enter into force until 2013, largely because the European Parliament delayed it in response to Israeli policies. After Israeli forces shot dead nine Turkish activists taking part in the Gaza Freedom Flotilla on 31 May 2010, the parliament’s committee on international trade decided to postpone its discussions on the dossier indefinitely. This decision was taken unanimously by the committee’s coordinators, which included members of all the main political groupings in the assembly.

In 2015, the EU introduced guidelines on the labelling of settlement goods, incurring the wrath of Israel and the lobby. In January 2026, the Palestine Chronicle reported on a European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI), demanding the full suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, due to the situation in Gaza. The coalition behind the initiative:

noted in a statement that according to the European Commission, Israel “is responsible for an unprecedented level of killing and injury of civilians, a large-scale displacement of population and the systematic destruction of hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza.”

Israel’s trade with the EU is vital:

The EU is Israel’s biggest trading partner, with more than 33 percent of Israel’s imports originating from the EU, and 28.8 percent of Israeli exports flowing to the EU, according to the campaign’s website. It said total trade in goods between the EU and Israel in 2024 amounted to €42.6 billion.

An EU internal review found that Israel is violating human rights obligations under the terms of the Agreement. The ECI is currently live, with a deadline set for January 2027.

An article from Follow the Money, reports on a clandestine lobbying group that calls itself the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF), founded by Amir Avivi, a retired ex-brigadier general and former director for the West Bank’s Israeli settlements. It comprises of around 35,000 retired or reserve personnel from Israel’s security apparatus. It has been leading a lobbying campaign against EU sanctions against Israel over Gaza. However they have been doing this under the radar:

Members of the IDSF hosted a conference in the Parliament and were allowed access to the building for around a year without proper lobbying accreditations, an investigation by Follow the Money found, instead relying on MEP visitor passes to enter the building.

A code of conduct for MEPs states clearly that:

“Members should only meet interest representatives that are entered in the transparency register.”

MEPs involved in meeting with IDSF have failed to disclose these meetings, breaching transparency rules. The group can link directly to Benjamin Netanyahu. IDSFs activities are financed by an opaque funding organisation linked to Israeli settlement projects. IDSF also:

thanked the Israeli embassy to the EU for its support in their lobbying efforts on several occasions. The group shared a photo featuring Israeli Ambassador Haim Regev, stating he participated in a meeting ahead of a conference co-organized by IDSF in the European Parliament.

The article highlights the hypocrisy surrounding the almost instantaneous actions and suspensions of Russia by the EU after the invasion of Ukraine, but turns a blind eye towards Israel’s atrocities, as well as subsequent sanctions, as noted above.

