According to the Israel lobby, criticism of the State of Israel constitutes antisemitism, a charge that is completely irrational and has no context whatsoever. It effectively means that taking a political viewpoint on Israeli policies constitutes a form of racism.

A definition

According to the UK Government website, there’s an ‘absence of an agreed international definition of antisemitism.’ On the website, the Government reproduces a ‘working definition of antisemitism’ from the UK’s College of Policing. It makes references to criticism of the State of Israel. However it does make this clear statement that:

criticism of Israel similar to that levelled against any other country cannot be regarded as antisemitic. Antisemitic acts are criminal when they are so defined by law (for example, denial of the Holocaust or distribution of antisemitic materials in some countries).

It goes on to say that:

Antisemitic discrimination is the denial to Jews of opportunities or services available to others and is illegal in many countries.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) is another body that has adopted a working definition of antisemitism. The role of the IHRA is to ‘place political and social leaders’ support behind the need for Holocaust education, remembrance and research both nationally and internationally.’

The definition is as follows:

“Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

The website makes it perfectly clear that the definition is ‘non-legally binding’. Criticism of the State of Israel is linked into the guidance:

Manifestations might include the targeting of the state of Israel, conceived as a Jewish collectivity. However, criticism of Israel similar to that leveled against any other country cannot be regarded as antisemitic. Antisemitism frequently charges Jews with conspiring to harm humanity, and it is often used to blame Jews for “why things go wrong.” It is expressed in speech, writing, visual forms and action, and employs sinister stereotypes and negative character traits.

Its pretty clear from the above definitions that criticism of Israel can only be regarded as antisemitic if there is an element of racism that targets Jews specifically. More often than not, criticism of Israel falls into the ‘similar to that levelled against any other country’ category, but is then intentionally or otherwise conflated with antisemitism, although there are self contradictory statements such as:

Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor.

The Holocaust

The Nazi Holocaust and persecution of Jews before and during world war 2 has been embedded in Israeli culture, and is of great significance to Jews, regardless of their association with Israel. The word ‘shoah’ has become the Hebrew term for the holocaust and is used to specifically refer to the Nazi holocaust. However from a historical perspective, limiting the definition of the holocaust to encompass Jews only, is a narrow definition. A broader definition encompasses other ethnic groups such as Romani, Poles, other Slavic ethnic groups, mentally and physically disabled people, Soviets, prisoners of war, homosexuals, black people, political opponents of the Nazis, and members of other groups that didn’t measure up to the Nazis racial profiling. The book The Columbia Guide to the Holocaust considers many aspects of the holocaust. This does not of course detract from the deliberate systematic and specific treatment of Jews within the context of the ‘final solution’, a Nazi term used in the phrase, ‘Final Solution to the Jewish Question’. This was actually a Nazi code name for the plan to murder all Jews within reach, and was not limited to the European continent. This form of ‘industrialised murder’ where Jews were rounded up en masse and sent to extermination camps was unprecedented in history.

Historic Persecution

The roots of antisemitism stem from the Christian belief that the Jews were responsible for rejecting and killing Jesus Christ. In A viewers Guide to contemporary Passion Plays, an explanation is offered on the background to productions such as The Passion of Christ. The paper goes on to define antisemitism and the reasons behind Jewish persecution. In essence, Jewish persecution had become a component of the Christian faith. It is defined thus:

In the Gospel of Matthew, when Pilate declares himself innocent of Jesus’ death, it is said, “And all the people answered, ‘His blood be on us and on our children!“ (Mtth 27:25). Over the course of time, Christians began to accept this interpretation of the crucifixion to mean that the Jewish people as a whole were responsible for killing Jesus. According to this interpretation, both the Jews present at Jesus’ death and the Jewish people collectively and for all time, have committed the sin of deicide, or God- killing. For 1900 years of Christian-Jewish history, the charge of deicide has led to hatred, violence against and murder of Jews in Europe and America. The charge that the Jews killed Christ/God gave rise to a belief that Jews were inhuman. They were often portrayed in Christian art and commentary as demons, complete with fangs and hooves, committing hideous crimes against Christians. The Jew, historically the object of derision and animosity, became the living incarnation of Satan. Holy Week, the week beginning with Palm Sunday and culminating with Easter, became a particularly dangerous time for Jews, as Christians perpetrated violence against Jews living in their communities.

As a result, antisemitism became deeply rooted in Christian culture and its influences. The fall out from this was widespread persecution of Jews through the middle ages and beyond up until the present day, where Jews were used as scapegoats whenever some calamity occurred. The paper points out though that from a historical perspective, Jesus was tried and convicted under Roman law. Jews played no part in that process.

In 1962, the Vatican ‘officially repudiated the charge of deicide against the Jews, as well as all forms of antisemitism.’ Other Christian Groups followed suit. But despite recognition of historical misinterpretations, including references within the Gospels, antisemitism still prevails within certain Groups. Taking account of the widespread historical persecution of Jewish communities, Nazi antisemitism follows a familiar pattern.

Another key component that played a role in Jewish persecution was the accusation of blood libel, which alleges that Jews kidnapped and murdered the children of Christians in order to use their blood as part of their religious rituals during Jewish holidays. This revolved around the baking of matzos (an unleavened flatbread that is used during Passover) using the blood as an ingredient in the bread. This accusation has no basis in fact and is based on heresy, surrounded by stereotypical notions of Jews. The phenomenon is discussed by Britannica. The article notes:

The earliest distinct instance of the blood libel emerged in medieval Europe in the 12th century with the case of a murdered English boy, William of Norwich. Despite the fundamental absurdity of the accusation—it ignores, for instance, the explicit prohibition in Judaism against the consumption of blood—it was revived sporadically in eastern and central Europe throughout the medieval and modern periods, often leading to the persecution of Jews.

This stems from the Christian belief that they have superseded the Jews and that they are inferior. It was therefore not difficult for rumours and accusations to spread like wildfire. Blood libel also became incorporated in Nazi propaganda.

Another slant at Jewish persecution and its origins comes from this article from National Geographic. It describes the discovery of The Judas Gospel, which along with other Gospels not published in the Bible offers a different portrayal of early Christianity. The article sums up the contrasting role of Judas as Christ’s closest Apostle compared to the accepted narrative and how he became a scapegoat for the Jews:

There is a sinister backdrop to traditional depictions of Judas. As Christianity distanced itself from its origins as a Jewish sect, Christian thinkers found it increasingly convenient to blame the Jews as a people for the arrest and execution of Christ, and to cast Judas as the archetypal Jew. The four Gospels, for example, treat Roman governor Pontius Pilate gently while condemning Judas and the Jewish high priests. The “secret account” gives us a very different Judas. In this version, he is a hero. Unlike the other disciples, he truly understands Christ’s message. In handing Jesus over to the authorities, he is doing his leader’s bidding, knowing full well the fate he will bring on himself. Jesus warns him: “You will be cursed.”

Christianity was a breakaway sect of Judaism, which in turn formed other factions with different views of Jesus and His relationship with the Apostles, especially Judas. That was ultimately reflected in the dominant hierarchical Group, which painted Judas into a corner as a despicable Jew in order to vilify the religion they rejected. As such, anything that contradicted that narrative was rejected. A translation of the Gospel was published by National Geographic.

The Oppressed Become The Oppressor

One of the most important works in the realm of oppression, is Paulo Freire’s, Pedagogy of the Oppressed. In his book, Freire analyses the relationship between the oppressor and the oppressed. He argues that through the process of liberation ‘the oppressed, instead of striving for liberation, tend themselves to become oppressors, or ‘sub-oppressors.’’ He notes:

Their ideal is to be men; but for them, to be men is to be oppressors. This is their model of humanity. This phenomenon derives from the fact that the oppressed, at a certain moment of their existential experience, adopt an attitude of ‘adhesion’ to the oppressor. Under these circumstances they cannot ‘consider’ him sufficiently clearly to objectivize him — to discover him ‘outside’ themselves. This does not necessarily mean that the oppressed are unaware that they are downtrodden. But their perception of themselves as oppressed is impaired by their submersion in the reality of oppression. At this level, their perception of themselves as opposites of the oppressor does not yet signify engagement in a struggle to overcome the contradiction; the one pole aspires not to liberation, but to identification with its opposite pole.

Because people have been exposed persistently to oppression, they know nothing else. As such they have adopted the mindset of the oppressor. They then model their own existence on that of the oppressor.

Freire discusses the paradox of freedom. Freedom being the ultimate goal, it nevertheless becomes something to be feared. Having developed a dependency on the oppressor, how does freedom transform into independence? Ultimately this boils down to education — which Freire goes into considerable detail in his book — and the perception of a critical reality that Freire calls the oppressor-oppressed contradiction. The oppressor also needs to change his outlook. That means breaking the chains of power and altering what is essentially a false reality, a condition that affects oppressed and oppressor alike:

A different type of false perception occurs when a change in objective reality would threaten the individual or class interests of the perceiver. In the first instance, there is no critical intervention in reality because that reality is fictitious; there is none in the second instance because intervention would contradict the class interests of the perceiver. In the latter case the tendency of the perceiver is to behave ‘neurotically.’ The fact exists; but both the fact and what may result from it may be prejudicial to the person. Thus it becomes necessary not precisely to deny the fact, but to ‘see it differently.’ This rationalization as a defense mechanism coincides in the end with subjectivism. A fact which is not denied but whose truths are rationalized loses its objective base. It ceases to be concrete and becomes a myth created in defense of the class of the perceiver. Herein lies one of the reasons for the prohibitions and the difficulties designed to dissuade the people from critical intervention in reality. The oppressor knows full well that this intervention would not be to his interest. What is to his interest is for the people to continue in a state of submersion, impotent in the face of oppressive reality.

Freire discusses the root source of oppression as coming from the ruling classes, who impose their power through the use of violence:

Once a situation of violence and oppression has been established, it engenders an entire way of life and behavior for those caught up in it — oppressors and oppressed alike. Both are submerged in this situation, and both bear the marks of oppression.

Freire succinctly sums the mindset of the oppressor:

The oppressor consciousness tends to transform everything surrounding it into an object of its domination. The earth, property, production, the creations of people, people themselves, time — everything is reduced to the status of objects at its disposal.

He notes their ‘strictly materialistic concept of existence’ and the fact that ‘Money is the measure of all things, and profit the primary goal’:

As beneficiaries of a situation of oppression, the oppressors cannot perceive that if having is a condition of being, it is a necessary condition for all women and men. This is why their generosity is false. Humanity is a “thing” and they possess it as an exclusive right, as inherited property. To the oppressor consciousness, the humanization of the ‘others,’ of the people, appears not as the pursuit of full humanity; but as subversion.

Freire then analyses the student/teacher relationship. The terms student/teacher can have a universal context. His key analysis is the sterility of education, in which a narrative is dispensed to the student. As such:

Narration (with the teacher as narrator) leads the students to memorize mechanically the narrated content. Worse yet, it turns them into ‘containers,’ into ‘receptacles’ to be ‘filled’ by the teacher. The more completely she fills the receptacles, the better a teacher she is. The more meekly the receptacles permit themselves to be filled, the better students they are. Education thus becomes an act of depositing, in which the students are the depositories and the teacher is the depositor. Instead of communicating, the teacher issues communiques and makes deposits which the students patiently receive, memorize, and repeat. This is the ‘banking’ concept of education, in which the scope of action allowed to the students extends only as far as receiving, filing, and storing the deposits.

This Freire argues is a process of:

Projecting an absolute ignorance onto others, a characteristic of the ideology of oppression, negates education and knowledge as processes of inquiry. The teacher presents himself to his students as their necessary opposite; by considering their ignorance absolute, he justifies his own existence.

In short, the dissemination of information is controlled by the ruling classes through a narrative that is designed to further their own interests. Having been systematically ‘programmed’, those who have been ‘educated’ will then disseminate the ‘program’ to others as they have no other base from which to refer to. The solution to this problem is to alter the relationship between Teacher/Student where ‘no one teaches another, nor is anyone self-taught. People teach each other’. This means

They become jointly responsible for a process in which all grow. In this process, arguments based on ‘authority’ are no longer valid.

Freire sums up his analysis:

Once again, the two educational concepts and practices under analysis come into conflict. Banking education (for obvious reasons) attempts, by mythicizing reality, to conceal certain facts which explain the way human beings exist in the world; problem-posing education sets itself the task of demythologizing. Banking education resists dialogue; problem-posing education regards dialogue as indispensable to the act of cognition which unveils reality. Banking education treats students as objects of assistance; problem-posing education makes them critical thinkers. Banking education inhibits creativity and domesticates (although it cannot completely destroy) the intentionality of consciousness by isolating consciousness from the world, thereby denying people their ontological and historical vocation of becoming more fully human. Problem-posing education bases itself on creativity and stimulates true reflection and action upon reality, thereby responding to the vocation of persons as beings who are authentic only when engaged in inquiry and creative transformation.

Freire’s analysis is relevant to the emergence of the Zionist movement. Then there is the development of the state of Israel itself, where ordinary Israeli’s may not be repressed but are kept in ignorance from the roots of Israel’s formation. As such, it reflects the Israeli education system, which I’ve touched on before. It’s also relevant to our system of education.

Freire also speaks in terms of what he calls ‘reversing the poles’ in which the oppressed become what they have tried to escape. The subjugation of the Palestinians is such an example, which ultimately led to the ‘Jewish State,’ a phrase that implies a form of Group superiority. Freire’s narrative can also be relevant to the Palestinians in seeking to break the yolk of the occupation, in building a transformative grassroots movement that is non violent and may lead to genuine freedom for the Palestinians. Indeed such a process is already underway.

The Pro Israel Lobby

Public Relations and propaganda is almost as old as history itself. The term propaganda comes from Pope Gregory XV, when he created the Congregatio de Propaganda (“congregation for propagating the faith”).

An article from the New York Times looks at some of the pioneers of PR that emerged in the early 20th Century. Ivy Lee, one of the earlier developers of PR, was hired by John D. Rockefeller, who established the Standard Oil Company, which ultimately became one of the most successful corporate entities in the world:

Mr. Lee tried to repackage the industrialist as a humane philanthropist, and in so doing became an important counsel to John D. Rockefeller Jr. as well. Mr. Lee, whose career later foundered when it was revealed that he did promotional work for the Nazis, advised the Rockefellers to be frank and direct when discussing their business practices with the press — a relief to a family averse to the practice, then common, of bribing reporters for coverage.

Another key figure was Edward Bernays, who was a nephew of Sigmund Freud. Bernays was strongly influenced by his uncles work in psychology and began to apply psychology within the context of PR, seeing PR as an applied social science that uses insights from psychology, sociology, and other disciplines to scientifically manage and manipulate the thinking and behaviour of an irrational and ‘herdlike’ public.

He was the author of several books on the subject, including The Engineering of Consent (1947), (Noam Chomsky later picked up the notion with Manufactured Consent). In addition, the New York Times article notes that:

He professionalized the business while introducing other new forms of manipulation, like establishing bogus front groups to promote the benefits of smoking.

The article The History of Public Relations gives a good overview of the history of PR. The article points out how Ivy Lee placed emphasis on openness and transparency, with the belief that being honest with the public was a sure winner and that way trust could be built. Not-for-Profit Organizations and Social Movements tended towards Lees version of PR. Edward Bernays by comparison applied the art of persuasion within PR, what to today might be referred to as ‘spin’. As the article notes:

Bernays understood that publics could be persuaded if the message supported their values and interests. In many ways, the thrust of his philosophy is made clear in his first book, Crystallizing Public Opinion. At the time, he saw public relations as being more or less synonymous with propaganda, which he defined as “the conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses.”’

The post-war period saw the rapid expansion of modern PR. Many proponents learnt their trade during the war from wartime propaganda campaigns. Many of the now well established PR companies cut their teeth during this period. The article outlines how all this came together:

…the hallmark of postwar public relations growth took place in the private sector, in corporations and agencies. A consumer economy made use of both public relations and advertising to market products. Agencies came into full being, providing media relations and media contact capabilities not always available on the corporate side. The need for these skills was driven in part by the explosive growth of media outlets not available before the war — including FM radio, general magazines, suburban community newspapers, and trade and professional association publications. Their services expanded from a base of counselling and media relations to include public affairs or government relations, financial and investor relations, crisis communication, and media relations training for executives.

But PR was not the sole province of Corporations and individuals. Countries would use the expertise of PR companies to sanitise their image. Israel is amongst those countries. Indeed the Israel lobby has become a potent force over the years. This was highlighted in a report published in 2006 by John J. Mearsheimer, Department of Political Science, University of Chicago and Stephen M. Walt, John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, called The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy. The report investigates the unique relationship between the US and Israel that is unparalleled in global affairs. A remarkable assertion is that the US is sacrificing its own national security by supporting Israel:

Israel receives about $3 billion in direct foreign assistance each year, which is roughly one‐fifth of America’s foreign aid budget. In per capita terms, the United States gives each Israeli a direct subsidy worth about $500 per year.

And Israel doesn’t have to account its spending to Washington, it can ironically invest in projects that may run counter to initial US policy ‘like building settlements in the West Bank.’ But perhaps one of the most sinister aspects of US support is Israel’s access to advanced US intelligence facilities:

The United States gives Israel access to intelligence that it denies its NATO allies and has turned a blind eye towards Israel’s acquisition of nuclear weapons. According to the American‐Israel Public Affairs Committee’s (AIPAC) website, “the United States and Israel have formed a unique partnership to meet the growing strategic threats in the Middle East . . . . This cooperative effort provides significant benefits for both the United States and Israel.” This claim is an article of faith among Israel’s supporters and is routinely invoked by Israeli politicians and pro‐Israel Americans.

Ultimately the US wants to maintain its influence in the Middle East, with the support of Arab allies, using Israel as a proxy. But US support of Israel during the 1973 war ‘triggered an OPEC oil embargo that inflicted considerable damage on Western economies.’

During the 1991 Gulf war, the US could not deploy forces in Israel, otherwise it would have lost the coalition support against Saddam Hussain’s Iraq. Similarly, the so called ‘war against terror’ that followed the twin tower attacks on 9/11, was in essence, the closing of a circle generated by US support of Israel:

According to the U.S. 9/11 Commission, bin Laden explicitly sought to punish the United States for its policies in the Middle East, including its support for Israel, and he even tried to time the attacks to highlight this issue.

Israel portrays itself as the underdog, surrounded by hostiles and exaggerating the threat posed by Palestinians. But Israel’s military prowess is superior to other countries in the Middle East. And the Palestinians have no viable military capability. Indeed:

According to a 2005 assessment by Tel Aviv University’s prestigious Jaffee Center for Strategic Studies, “the strategic balance decidedly favors Israel, which has continued to widen the qualitative gap between its own military capability and deterrence powers and those of its neighbors.” If backing the underdog were a compelling rationale, the United States would be supporting Israel’s opponents.

Then of course there’s the argument that Israel is a democracy. But that’s knocked on the head:

Israel was explicitly founded as a Jewish state and citizenship is based on the principle of blood kinship. Given this conception of citizenship, it is not surprising that Israel’s 1.3 million Arabs are treated as second‐class citizens, or that a recent Israeli government commission found that Israel behaves in a “neglectful and discriminatory” manner towards them.

As noted above, the holocaust played a critical role in Israel’s existence. The report suggests that this and historic persecution of Jews serves as a moral justification for Israel’s existence. That’s debatable. But does the ends justify the means? Israel attempts to cover up its past misdemeanours and will deny displacing the Palestinians and committing ethnic cleansing. Yet the early leadership in Israel admitted as much:

The mainstream Zionist leadership was not interested in establishing a bi‐ national state or accepting a permanent partition of Palestine. The Zionist leadership was sometimes willing to accept partition as a first step, but this was a tactical maneuver and not their real objective. As David Ben‐Gurion put it in the late 1930s, “After the formation of a large army in the wake of the establishment of the state, we shall abolish partition and expand to the whole of Palestine.” To achieve this goal, the Zionists had to expel large numbers of Arabs from the territory that would eventually become Israel. There was simply no other way to accomplish their objective. Ben‐Gurion saw the problem clearly, writing in 1941 that “it is impossible to imagine general evacuation [of the Arab population] without compulsion, and brutal compulsion.” Or as Israeli historian Benny Morris puts it, “the idea of transfer is as old as modern Zionism and has accompanied its evolution and praxis during the past century.”

Ben-Gurion went on to say:

“If I were an Arab leader I would never make terms with Israel. That is natural: we have taken their country. . . . We come from Israel, but two thousand years ago, and what is that to them? There has been anti‐Semitism, the Nazis, Hitler, Auschwitz, but was that their fault? They only see one thing: we have come here and stolen their country. Why should they accept that?”

The report is frank about the atrocities that Israel has committed. Suffice to say those atrocities were both confirmed and affirmed by the Israeli leadership:

These facts about Israel’s conduct have been amply documented by numerous human rights organizations — including prominent Israeli groups — and are not disputed by fair‐minded observers. And that is why four former officials of Shin Bet (the Israeli domestic security organization) condemned Israel’s conduct during the Second Intifada in November 2003. One of them declared “we are behaving disgracefully,” and another termed Israel’s conduct “patently immoral.”

And:

As former Prime Minister Barak once admitted, had he been born a Palestinian, he “would have joined a terrorist organization.”

Israel’s influence operates on a global scale, thanks on large part to the ‘Israel Lobby’, which the Report goes into in some detail.

The UK is a productive hunting ground for the Israel lobby. In 2013, a report was published in collaboration by Spinwatch and Middle East Monitor, The Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre: Giving peace a chance? The Report scrutinises the activities of the Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre (BICOM). In short:

BICOM is an important pro-Israel grouping that focuses on managing the British media. It is important because it is at the more sophisticated end of the pro-Israel lobby and because it works behind the scenes to cultivate elite opinion on Israel. BICOM is primarily about taking standard pro-Israel arguments, but repackaging them in ways that resonate with opinion-forming elites, and teaching other activists to do the same. So, although it focuses on the media and communications its main audience is not public opinion but a political elite that is insulated from the public.

BICOM emerged during the second intifada, with Finnish financier Poju Zabludowicz at the helm. Its roots stem from his father’s role in the arms trade, during which Shlomo Zabludowicz forged links with key contacts within Israel. Shlomo was a Polish holocaust survivor from Aucshwitz. After repatriation he moved to Israel. But subsequently moved to Finland, where he got involved with arms company Tampella. This eventually led to deals being forged with Israel. Over the years he developed close relationships with Israeli politicians, including Shimon Peres. This ultimately became very lucrative and as a result Shlomo amassed a fortune and a well established business base that was succeeded by his son following his death in 1994. However, following the end of the cold war and the breakup of the Soviet Union, the global arms industry had gone into decline. This also impacted Israel. The result was a diversification of the business into other areas such as property.

The 1990’s also saw other changes taking place. There was the steady expansion of the global neoliberal economic system that began to consolidate itself following the cold war. Israel itself became host to over 600,000 Russian immigrants. This provided an impetus for change within Israel. Israel had an image problem. From a Global economic perspective, Israel was regarded as a war zone. Israel wanted to join the neoliberal ‘club’. When the Oslo peace process began during this period, this presented an opportunity for Israel to ‘normalise’ itself. In addition there was the Arab league boycott of Israeli companies that has been in effect practically since Israel’s inception:

A key objective for the business sector was the lifting of the Arab League’s boycott of Israeli companies and especially the so-called ‘secondary boycott’, under which companies doing business with Israel or Israeli companies were barred from business with Arab countries and companies. Shafir and Peled note that: Many Israeli business leaders realized that the Arab boycott was an obstacle on the road to integrating the Israeli economy into the world market; that while it was in effect all efforts in this direction would yield only limited results. Similarly, only the stability ensured by peace could bring foreign investment and foreign corporations into Israel in significant numbers.

The image of Israel of a country seeking peace was fostered during the Oslo peace process. But the underlying objective was economic expansion and Israel’s integration into the global economy. With agreements secured between the PLO and Israel, with both factions recognising each other, it wouldn’t be long before Israeli’s could order Big Macs in their local McDonald’s or buying western cars and investing their money in global financial institutions. Not everyone in Israel agreed with the peace accords. But the economy took off.

During this period, relations between Israel and the UK strengthened. In 1995, Prime Minister John Major:

visited Israel with a group of British business people and jointly with the Israeli Prime Minister Yitzchak Rabin established the Israel-Britain Business Council, which was backed by public funds and tasked with promoting business relations between the two countries.

Poju Zabludowicz became involved in the process. He became chair of the Britain-Israel Parliamentary Group’s (BIPG) newly formed business advisory group, ‘a ‘lobbying forum’ established to promote commercial and technological links between Israel and the UK.’ He also joined the advisory board of the Israel-Britain Business Council. This allowed him to link up with well placed people in the business community as well as political. The original business set up by his father had became absorbed into the Tamares Group, now run by Poju, that consisted of various holding’s around the world that included real estate and media interests. The main centre of operations though appeared to be based in Israel. From 2002 to 2007, Tamares Capital was managed by Pinchas Buchris, a retired Israeli Brigadier General who headed the IDF’s Unit 8200. He left when he was appointed Director-General of the Israeli Defense Ministry:

This revolving door, whereby individuals traverse multiple public and private roles, is familiar in the UK and the US and is an indication of closely intermeshed networks operating between business and the state.

Zabludowicz also moved into the venture capital and Hedge fund sector. Some of his contacts there would go on to become involved with BICOM. He had now positioned himself as a key business operator between the UK and Israel. Indeed:

In March 2011, he hosted secret talks between Shimon Peres and the Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at his North London home. The meeting was one of several reportedly arranged by the venture capitalist Sir Ronald Cohen, the UK’s leading exponent of Peres-style neoliberalisation through peace.

Although it appeared that Zabludowicz’s relationship with the political elites in London and Tel Aviv were primarily business oriented, he nevertheless integrated himself well. He compared Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu ‘favourably to Thatcher and Reagan.’

Although the peace process had the intended effect of improving Israel’s image on the global stage, the Palestinian’s did not benefit. On the ground it was business as usual as far as the occupation went. Indeed the economic position of the Palestinians stagnated during this period. The closer relationship with the UK:

ended the arms embargo on Israel imposed by the Thatcher Government in 1982, and worked to end the Arab boycott (encouraged in both initiatives by business orientated pro-Israel groups in the UK). Economic relations with Israel were stepped up, with imports and exports more than doubling during the decade, and a relationship ‘blossomed’ between the UK and Israeli arms industries.

Ironically during the peace process, the Israel lobby had declined somewhat:

Organisations working to secure support for the country in the UK were increasingly considered redundant. In 1999, the forerunner to BICOM, the British-Israel Public Affairs Committee (BIPAC), was closed.

However, trouble was brewing. Discontent was simmering amongst Palestinians:

The Oslo process did not bring an end to Israel’s occupation or to the construction of illegal settlements on occupied land. The Netanyahu government had demolished Palestinian houses in East Jerusalem and approved plans for new settlements in the area around the city. …Under the Oslo Accords Israel had pledged to withdraw from 90 per cent of the occupied territories by the beginning of 2000, but by that time they had in fact withdrawn from only 18 per cent. The ‘final status’ talks held at Camp David in July 2000 ended with no agreement between Barak and Arafat, each side blaming the other for the failure.

The Second intifada was about to erupt. A provocative visit to the Al Aqsa mosque by Ariel Sharon triggered widespread protest that was initially non violent. But these were:

met with excessive and lethal force by Israel, whose reaction to the uprising has been characterised as one of ‘brutal repression’.

The force implemented by the IDF against the Palestinians triggered reprisals. It wasn’t until 2005 that the violence began to recede:

Taking stock, human rights groups concluded that the vast majority of Palestinians killed had been unarmed civilians. Most saliently for our purposes, the intifada had also been a ‘public relations disaster’ for Israel.

The Israel lobby was about to crawl back out of the woodwork. The establishment of BICOM would be an important vehicle for a UK based PR network that would develop ‘a war room to ensure correct information and solidarity with Israel is maintained.’ The report sums up BICOM’s creation:

As a permanent organisation, it emerged out of the Emergency Co-ordinating Group’s ‘British Israel Communications Office’, which had used the acronym ‘BICOM’ for several months before the organisation was formally created. Mick Davis, chair of the United Jewish Israel Appeal, later recalled: ‘Poju had a vision of a new era in Israel advocacy for the UK. He took the fledgling crisis room created in response to the outbreak of the second intifada and turned it into the renowned and respected organisation that BICOM is today.’

The key figures involved in its founding were:

Poju Zabludowicz, Philip Rubenstein (a marketing consultant who at that time worked at the accountancy firm BDO), David Green (a businessman who became the organisation’s treasurer) and the joint chairs of the Emergency Co-ordinating Group, Jo Wagerman and Brian Kerner.

Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks was also closely associated with BICOM. It was also supported by the Israeli Embassy in London and the ‘‘highest level’ of the Israeli foreign ministry.’

Needless to say, the Israel lobby has been working overtime during the Gaza genocide. Al Jazeera conducted an in depth series of documentaries covering ‘The Lobby’ in the UK. Although produced before the current assault, in 2017, it nevertheless provides a valuable insight into the levels of political interference conducted by Israel. A year later The Lobby USA was produced.

In July 2024, Declassified reported that 50% of Prime Minister Keir Starmers cabinet had been bought and paid for by the Israel lobby. The following image lists the recipients.

Labour Friends of Israel, noted in the Al Jazeera documentary, was a major funder. Starmer:

In a keynote speech to its annual lunch in November 2021, he repeated the racist and colonial adage that Israel was founded by “social democrats who made the desert flower”. In October 2023, Starmer said that LFI was “an invaluable source of energy and ideas for me and my team”.

Another major donor and longtime lobbyist is billionaire Trevor Chinn, who has funded LFI and Conservative Friends of Israel. His father Rosser Chinn, was the president of the Jewish National Fund (JNF) in Britain. Donations from Chinn were around £180,000. Mintpress news profiles Chinn, probably ‘the most influential man in the pro-Israel lobby’. He played a role in bringing Starmer to power, leaving Jeremy Corbyn in the doldrums in the process. As the article notes:

In November [2024], President Isaac Herzog personally awarded Chinn the Israeli Medal of Honor for his “service to the state [of Israel] and the Jewish people.”

Chinn’s influence on Starmer’s cabinet is highly significant:

Last October, at the height of the Israeli attack on Gaza, the 89-year-old tycoon quietly met with the U.K. Foreign Office to advise them on arms exports to Israel. Officially, the British government claimed they were merely “discussing geopolitics with [a] businessman.” Documents obtained by investigative journalist John McEvoy, however, revealed the real purpose of the meeting was far less innocent.

Not to leave any stones unturned, he was also a member of the executive committee of BICOM. But this comment totally exposes the endemic corruption and duplicity of Starmer and his cronies:

In 2020, Chinn donated £50,000 (approximately $68,000) to Starmer, bankrolling his campaign to become leader of the Labour Party. The donation was not registered until five days after the election. It was around this time that Starmer very publicly began to shift his position on Israel. Until 2019, he had been a member of Labour Friends of Palestine and the Middle East, and promised to “put human rights at the heart of foreign policy.” Yet just a few weeks after he received Chinn’s money, he publicly stated, “I support Zionism without qualification.”

Chinn even played a major role in charting Labour’s transition to right under Tony Blair, funding the former prime minister to the tune of £500,000 - making his contribution to the emergence of ‘Blairism’.

Given the Chinn dynasty’s influence in BICOM, the entity attempted to remove Lowkey, the pro-Palestine rapper, from Spotify. But through widespread support, it failed. Mintpress quotes Lowkey:

“I was, at that time, identified as a key target. But we defeated them, thanks to MintPress, The Electronic Intifada, and all the amazing people who supported me,” Lowkey said. “It really does go to show that these lobby groups are really only powerful when they are not confronted.”

During the genocide, the Government has increasingly clamped down on protests against Israel, including the proscription of Palestine Action.

Before that, PA made their own mark against the Israel lobby by targeting BICOMs HQ in London.

In part 2, I cover the Israel Lobby in Europe.

